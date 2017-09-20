₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by WotzupNG: 12:15pm
I’ve seen village themed pre-wedding photos and even the ones a couple shot in the hostel they first met, but I have never seen anyone thinking of getting wet during their pre-wedding photoshoot.
Well, below are pre-wedding photos of a couple who didn’t mind the rain. I guess it’s not only for better for worse but also come rain come shine.
photo credit: jide kola
https://www.wotzup.ng/pre-wedding-photos-couple-rain/
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by OrestesDante: 12:20pm
Isokay.... E remain sun. Come rain come shine
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by OrestesDante: 12:24pm
WotzupNG:
Na im dem con dey use umbrella. Is the umbrella to stop dem from contacting virus. mtchew... Congratulations to dem anyway.
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Evablizin(f): 12:25pm
Wow lovely,may their marriage be as lovely as their pre-wedding pix.HML
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Uchan4u(m): 12:26pm
This pre wedding picture madness...
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by IamLEGEND1: 12:28pm
The quality of the pictures is way more attractive than the couple.
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by wahles(m): 12:32pm
Under d sun or in dza rain
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by TheManofTomorrow(m): 12:33pm
Evablizin:Shebi you always insist men are scum. Your mate are marrying beta men everyday. wisen up
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by boman2014: 12:36pm
looks cool
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Sabrina18(f): 12:38pm
Very beautiful and colourful.
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Evablizin(f): 12:41pm
TheManofTomorrow:lols no be me oooo nah Evaberry
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Bibidear(f): 12:44pm
I love this,it is beautiful
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by LifestyleTonite: 12:46pm
OrestesDante:
It's not contaminating virus but contracting virus.
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by TheManofTomorrow(m): 12:47pm
Evablizin:oh... u moniker looks bleeping alike. U better advice ur friend before she reaches menopause.
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by smardray(m): 12:54pm
I'm patiently waiting for the one they will take on transformer
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Evaberry(f): 2:10pm
Evablizin:
Chai see my sweetie rejecting me :-(
*quietly sobs while walking out of thread*
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Evaberry(f): 2:13pm
Dear Future husband
what are you waiting for? Hurry up. clock is ticking, eggs are drying up. menopause is knocking, pussy is expanding.
yours sincerely
Your amazing
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by princ007(f): 2:21pm
smardray:Lol
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by IamLEGEND1: 2:23pm
LifestyleTonite:you 'CONTRACT' a virus not 'contact'.
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Martin0(m): 2:25pm
Evaberry:hahahajahahah na wa ooooo evaberry I dey fear u oo
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by LifestyleTonite: 2:28pm
IamLEGEND1:You edited my post
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Evablizin(f): 2:28pm
Evaberry:hahahahaha sowie,in this case i can't help it.
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Adaumunocha(f): 2:31pm
Still waiting for my own knight in shining armour.
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by IamLEGEND1: 2:33pm
LifestyleTonite:So I edited your post Just so that I can correct you.
Your logic is sound mah niggah.
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Oyindidi(f): 2:41pm
Lovely
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by pyyxxaro: 2:48pm
Naa inside volcano I go do my pre wedding photo
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 2:48pm
Ok
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by kerslumy: 2:48pm
Na wah o
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Reeberry: 2:50pm
No rain. It is Photoshop.
|Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:51pm
Beautiful
