Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain

Romance / Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain

Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by WotzupNG: 12:15pm
I’ve seen village themed pre-wedding photos and even the ones a couple shot in the hostel they first met, but I have never seen anyone thinking of getting wet during their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Well, below are pre-wedding photos of a couple who didn’t mind the rain. I guess it’s not only for better for worse but also come rain come shine.

photo credit: jide kola

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by OrestesDante: 12:20pm
Isokay.... E remain sun. Come rain come shine

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by OrestesDante: 12:24pm
Na im dem con dey use umbrella. Is the umbrella to stop dem from contacting virus. mtchew... Congratulations to dem anyway.

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Evablizin(f): 12:25pm
cheesy
Wow lovely,may their marriage be as lovely as their pre-wedding pix.HML

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Uchan4u(m): 12:26pm
This pre wedding picture madness...

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by IamLEGEND1: 12:28pm
The quality of the pictures is way more attractive than the couple.

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by wahles(m): 12:32pm
Under d sun or in dza rain

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by TheManofTomorrow(m): 12:33pm
Evablizin:
cheesy

Wow lovely,may their marriage be as lovely as their pre-wedding pix.HML
Shebi you always insist men are scum. Your mate are marrying beta men everyday. wisen up

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by boman2014: 12:36pm
looks cool

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Sabrina18(f): 12:38pm
Very beautiful and colourful.

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Evablizin(f): 12:41pm
TheManofTomorrow:
Shebi you always insist men are scum. Your mate are marrying beta men everyday. wisen up
lols no be me oooo nah Evaberry

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Bibidear(f): 12:44pm
I love this,it is beautiful
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by LifestyleTonite: 12:46pm
OrestesDante:


Na im dem con dey use umbrella. Is the umbrella to stop dem from contaminating virus. mtchew... Congratulations to dem anyway.

It's not contaminating virus but contracting virus.

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by TheManofTomorrow(m): 12:47pm
Evablizin:
lols no be me oooo nah Evaberry
oh... u moniker looks bleeping alike. U better advice ur friend before she reaches menopause.
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by smardray(m): 12:54pm
I'm patiently waiting for the one they will take on transformer

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Evaberry(f): 2:10pm
Evablizin:
lols no be me oooo nah Evaberry


Chai see my sweetie rejecting me :-(

*quietly sobs while walking out of thread*
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Evaberry(f): 2:13pm
Dear Future husband


what are you waiting for? Hurry up. clock is ticking, eggs are drying up. menopause is knocking, pussy is expanding.


yours sincerely

Your amazing girlfriend Wife.

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by princ007(f): 2:21pm
smardray:
I'm patiently waiting for the one they will take on transformer
Lol
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by IamLEGEND1: 2:23pm
LifestyleTonite:

It's not contaminating virus but contacting virus.
you 'CONTRACT' a virus not 'contact'.

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Martin0(m): 2:25pm
Evaberry:

Dear Future husband


what are you waiting for? Hurry up. clock is ticking, eggs are drying up. menopause is knocking, pussy is expanding.


yours sincerely

Your amazing girlfriend Wife.
hahahajahahah na wa ooooo evaberry I dey fear u oo
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by LifestyleTonite: 2:28pm
IamLEGEND1:
you 'CONTRACT' a virus not 'contact'.
You edited my post

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Evablizin(f): 2:28pm
Evaberry:




Chai see my sweetie rejecting me :-(


*quietly sobs while walking out of thread*
hahahahaha sowie,in this case i can't help it.
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Adaumunocha(f): 2:31pm
Still waiting for my own knight in shining armour.
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by IamLEGEND1: 2:33pm
LifestyleTonite:
You edited my post
So I edited your post Just so that I can correct you.

Your logic is sound mah niggah.

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Oyindidi(f): 2:41pm
Lovely
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by pyyxxaro: 2:48pm
Naa inside volcano I go do my pre wedding photo tongue
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 2:48pm
Ok
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by kerslumy: 2:48pm
Na wah o
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Reeberry: 2:50pm
No rain. It is Photoshop.

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain by Oluwasaeon(m): 2:51pm
Beautiful

