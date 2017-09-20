Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Under The Rain (15622 Views)

Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago / Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos To The Bedroom / Couple Take Pre-Wedding Photos To The Toilet (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Well, below are pre-wedding photos of a couple who didn’t mind the rain. I guess it’s not only for better for worse but also come rain come shine.



photo credit: jide kola



https://www.wotzup.ng/pre-wedding-photos-couple-rain/ I’ve seen village themed pre-wedding photos and even the ones a couple shot in the hostel they first met, but I have never seen anyone thinking of getting wet during their pre-wedding photoshoot.Well, below are pre-wedding photos of a couple who didn’t mind the rain. I guess it’s not only for better for worse but also come rain come shine.photo credit: jide kola 8 Likes 1 Share

Isokay.... E remain sun. Come rain come shine 13 Likes

WotzupNG:



I’ve seen village themed pre-wedding photos and even the ones a couple shot in the hostel they first met, but I have never seen anyone thinking of getting wet during their pre-wedding photoshoot.



Well, below are pre-wedding photos of a couple who didn’t mind the rain. I guess it’s not only for better for worse but also come rain come shine.



photo credit: jide kola



https://www.wotzup.ng/pre-wedding-photos-couple-rain/

Na im dem con dey use umbrella. Is the umbrella to stop dem from contacting virus. mtchew... Congratulations to dem anyway. Na im dem con dey use umbrella. Is the umbrella to stop dem from contacting virus. mtchew... Congratulations to dem anyway. 2 Likes



Wow lovely,may their marriage be as lovely as their pre-wedding pix.HML Wow lovely,may their marriage be as lovely as their pre-wedding pix.HML 20 Likes 1 Share

This pre wedding picture madness... 1 Like

The quality of the pictures is way more attractive than the couple. 24 Likes

Under d sun or in dza rain 2 Likes

Evablizin:





Wow lovely,may their marriage be as lovely as their pre-wedding pix.HML Shebi you always insist men are scum. Your mate are marrying beta men everyday. wisen up Shebi you always insist men are scum. Your mate are marrying beta men everyday. wisen up 1 Like

looks cool 2 Likes

Very beautiful and colourful. 2 Likes

TheManofTomorrow:

Shebi you always insist men are scum. Your mate are marrying beta men everyday. wisen up lols no be me oooo nah Evaberry lols no be me oooo nah Evaberry 2 Likes

I love this,it is beautiful

OrestesDante:





Na im dem con dey use umbrella. Is the umbrella to stop dem from contaminating virus. mtchew... Congratulations to dem anyway.

It's not contaminating virus but contracting virus. It's not contaminating virus but contracting virus. 12 Likes

Evablizin:

lols no be me oooo nah Evaberry oh... u moniker looks bleeping alike. U better advice ur friend before she reaches menopause. oh... u moniker looks bleeping alike. U better advice ur friend before she reaches menopause.

I'm patiently waiting for the one they will take on transformer 1 Like

Evablizin:

lols no be me oooo nah Evaberry



Chai see my sweetie rejecting me :-(



*quietly sobs while walking out of thread* Chai see my sweetie rejecting me :-(*quietly sobs while walking out of thread*

Dear Future husband





what are you waiting for? Hurry up. clock is ticking, eggs are drying up. menopause is knocking, pussy is expanding.





yours sincerely



Your amazing girlfriend Wife. 3 Likes

smardray:

I'm patiently waiting for the one they will take on transformer Lol Lol

LifestyleTonite:



It's not contaminating virus but contacting virus. you 'CONTRACT' a virus not 'contact'. 22 Likes

Evaberry:



Dear Future husband





what are you waiting for? Hurry up. clock is ticking, eggs are drying up. menopause is knocking, pussy is expanding.





yours sincerely



Your amazing girlfriend Wife. hahahajahahah na wa ooooo evaberry I dey fear u oo hahahajahahah na wa ooooo evaberry I dey fear u oo

IamLEGEND1:

you 'CONTRACT' a virus not 'contact'. You edited my post You edited my post 2 Likes

Evaberry:









Chai see my sweetie rejecting me :-(





*quietly sobs while walking out of thread* hahahahaha sowie,in this case i can't help it. hahahahaha sowie,in this case i can't help it.

Still waiting for my own knight in shining armour.

LifestyleTonite:

You edited my post So I edited your post Just so that I can correct you.



Your logic is sound mah niggah.

Lovely

Naa inside volcano I go do my pre wedding photo

Ok

Na wah o

No rain. It is Photoshop. 3 Likes