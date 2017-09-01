Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago (10249 Views)

The soon-to-be husband and wife decided to bring back the sweet memories, as they took their pre-wedding photos back to the same location. Awww



See more below...



Mtchew cheap weavon, cheap fake shoes



Well congrats, agege bread dey make sense when u cant get shoprite bread i dey come, make i look the pix wellModifiedMtchew cheap weavon, cheap fake shoesWell congrats, agege bread dey make sense when u cant get shoprite bread 5 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one

This is Lovely

. Btw, cute soon to be couples Wedding everywhere... Still waiting for my prince charming sha. Btw, cute soon to be couples 6 Likes

Very nice one...

cerowo:

Wedding everywhere...

Still waiting for my prince charming sha .

Btw, cute soon to be couples i checked ur dp

30 Likes 1 Share







What about the ones that met at a brotel and club? 5 Likes 1 Share



iamJ:



i checked ur dp

And wat is that for 19 Likes

my saturday will surely come 1 Like

lovely

Lovely. Pretty. Beautiful 2 Likes

So after doing countless number of abortions for 7 years they decided to get married.





The dude sha





He's a Nerd as in serious nerd

............that is how i heard one pastor preach that "any woman you have slept with is your wife and you have married her by covenant and must marry her if you want to succeed" and am like Ye!! MOKU!! Where do i start from?

All this pre-wedding pictures how are we sure the marriage will take place







The post wedding pics remaining

iamJ:



i checked ur dp





You are wicked!!! You are wicked!!! 14 Likes

cerowo:

And wat is that for



Dont mind him, you are beautiful.



@OP



They should carry the bed home, I bet thats where the real loving started Dont mind him, you are beautiful.@OPThey should carry the bed home, I bet thats where the real loving started 4 Likes

but dem talk say recession dey, but wia dis nairalander dey get money do wedding everyday

Not too bad a concept

iamJ:



i checked ur dp

Troublemaker Troublemaker 2 Likes

cerowo:

Wedding everywhere... Still waiting for my prince charming sha . Btw, cute soon to be couples PRINCE CHARMING doesn't exist... PRINCE CHARMING doesn't exist... 2 Likes

PapiNigga:

Pretty bride-to-be, Eniola and her sweetheart, Bolaji met each other 7 years ago at room 5, Atuki Hostel, Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State.



The soon-to-be husband and wife decided to bring back the sweet memories, as they took their pre-wedding photos back to the same location. Awww



See more below...



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/couple-take-their-pre-wedding-photos.html?m=1



Cc: Lalasticlala

Nice one Nice one

iamJ:



i checked ur dp



You might not make heaven for this You might not make heaven for this 13 Likes

Everyone is getting married, even my friend that earns 30k monthly. 3 Likes

All these pre wedding pictures are getting annoying nowadays.

iamJ:



i checked ur dp

Rotflmao...the girl fine jor... gerrrrarrahere Rotflmao...the girl fine jor... gerrrrarrahere 9 Likes

HMZi:

Rotflmao...the girl fine jor... gerrrrarrahere

MaryKaku007:



You are wicked!!!

soberdrunk:





You might not make heaven for this

iamJ:



[b] [color=#59576F] [font=Lucida Sans Unicode] i checked ur dp

She wan slay by force. With her bent legs like that of an aspiring cripple. She wan slay by force. With her bent legs like that of an aspiring cripple. 1 Like

I luv seeing young couple like this one .congrats 1 Like

COOL

Abeg 2 Likes