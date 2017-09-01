₦airaland Forum

Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by PapiNigga: 7:19pm On Sep 10
Pretty bride-to-be, Eniola and her sweetheart, Bolaji met each other 7 years ago at room 5, Atuki Hostel, Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State.

The soon-to-be husband and wife decided to bring back the sweet memories, as they took their pre-wedding photos back to the same location. Awww

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by PapiNigga: 7:19pm On Sep 10
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by iamJ(m): 7:20pm On Sep 10
i dey come, make i look the pix well cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Modified





Mtchew cheap weavon, cheap fake shoes angry

Well congrats, agege bread dey make sense when u cant get shoprite bread

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by maryjan8(f): 7:20pm On Sep 10
Nice one
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by MhizzAJ(f): 7:22pm On Sep 10
This is Lovely
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by cerowo(f): 7:28pm On Sep 10
Wedding everywhere... Still waiting for my prince charming sha tongue grin grin. Btw, cute soon to be couples

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by Durhleepee(f): 7:29pm On Sep 10
Very nice one...
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by iamJ(m): 7:32pm On Sep 10
cerowo:
Wedding everywhere...
Still waiting for my prince charming sha tongue grin grin.
Btw, cute soon to be couples
i checked ur dp

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by decatalyst(m): 7:33pm On Sep 10
What about the ones that met at a brotel and club?


angry

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by cerowo(f): 7:38pm On Sep 10
And wat is that for undecided undecided
iamJ:

i checked ur dp

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by mofeoluwadassah: 8:13pm On Sep 10
my saturday will surely come

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by badassProdigy(m): 10:55am
lovely
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by modelmike7(m): 2:49pm
Lovely. Pretty. Beautiful

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by Evaberry(f): 2:51pm
...


So after doing countless number of abortions for 7 years they decided to get married.


The dude sha


He's a Nerd as in serious nerd
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by soberdrunk(m): 2:52pm
............that is how i heard one pastor preach that "any woman you have slept with is your wife and you have married her by covenant and must marry her if you want to succeed" and am like Ye!! MOKU!! Where do i start from? angry angry
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by maxiuc(m): 2:52pm
All this pre-wedding pictures how are we sure the marriage will take place



The post wedding pics remaining
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by MaryKaku007(m): 2:52pm
iamJ:

i checked ur dp


You are wicked!!! grin grin grin grin grin

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by Tinie: 2:52pm
cerowo:
And wat is that for undecided undecided

Dont mind him, you are beautiful.

@OP

They should carry the bed home, I bet thats where the real loving started

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by Jsucre(m): 2:53pm
but dem talk say recession dey, but wia dis nairalander dey get money do wedding everyday
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by pmc01(m): 2:53pm
Not too bad a concept
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by Oyindidi(f): 2:53pm
iamJ:

i checked ur dp
Troublemaker

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by HMZi(m): 2:53pm
cerowo:
Wedding everywhere... Still waiting for my prince charming sha tongue grin grin. Btw, cute soon to be couples
PRINCE CHARMING doesn't exist...

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by free2ryhme: 2:53pm
PapiNigga:
Pretty bride-to-be, Eniola and her sweetheart, Bolaji met each other 7 years ago at room 5, Atuki Hostel, Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State.

The soon-to-be husband and wife decided to bring back the sweet memories, as they took their pre-wedding photos back to the same location. Awww

See more below...

http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/couple-take-their-pre-wedding-photos.html?m=1

Cc: Lalasticlala

Nice one
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by soberdrunk(m): 2:53pm
iamJ:

i checked ur dp

cheesy cheesy cheesy You might not make heaven for this cheesy

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by roqrules04(m): 2:54pm
Everyone is getting married, even my friend that earns 30k monthly.

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by solomto(f): 2:54pm
All these pre wedding pictures are getting annoying nowadays.
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by HMZi(m): 2:54pm
iamJ:

i checked ur dp
Rotflmao...the girl fine jor... gerrrrarrahere

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by EponOjuku: 2:54pm
HMZi:
Rotflmao...the girl fine jor... gerrrrarrahere

MaryKaku007:

You are wicked!!! grin grin grin grin grin

soberdrunk:


cheesy cheesy cheesy You might not make heaven for this cheesy

iamJ:

[b] [color=#59576F] [font=Lucida Sans Unicode] i checked ur dp

She wan slay by force. With her bent legs like that of an aspiring cripple.

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by vivypretty(f): 2:55pm
I luv seeing young couple like this one .congrats

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by HMZi(m): 2:55pm
COOL
Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by agboskipool(m): 2:56pm
Abeg

Re: Couple Take Pre-wedding Photos Back To School Hostel They Met 7 Years Ago by Bibidear(f): 2:56pm
Op,it is atiku not atuki and they are beautiful

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

