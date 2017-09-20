Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name (7367 Views)

Ade Adesomoju , Abuja





A Federal High Court in Abuja , on Wednesday, struck out one of the nine counts of $ 1 . 6 bn crude oil fraud instituted against businessman , Jide Omokore , and five others.



Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, in a ruling , struck out the eighth count after hearing an application by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources , Mrs. Diezani Allison - Madueke , who had alleged that she was indicted in the particular count, yet was not given the opportunity to defend herself.



The six , named as defendants in the case included, Omokore , his two companies, Atlantic Energy Brass Development Limited and Atlantic Energy Drilling Concepts Limited.



The other defendants are a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company , Victor Briggs; a former Group Executive Director , Exploration and Production of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation , Abiye Membere ; and a former Manager, Planning and Commercial of the NNPC, David Mbanefo.







Details soon .



When will Nigeria change when our judiciary support corruption and corrupt leaders 10 Likes 1 Share

My hate for Nigeria is increasing on daily basis 3 Likes

If likes of Amaechi and tinubu are free roaming the street













Then she's innocent 39 Likes

More striking out to come. Kudos to the judiciary 16 Likes 1 Share

And someone said Buhari will end corruption. And someone said Buhari will end corruption. 11 Likes





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had brought an eight count charge of fraud to the tune of $1.6 billion against Omokore.



Alison-Madueke was named in the eighth count of the fraud charges , but the judge struck out the charge.



This was after he heard an application filed by the former minister that she was named in the case without fair hearing. She claimed that the EFCC did not give her an opportunity to defend herself.



I don't understand..what fair hearing again ..isn't that what they are in court to hear..... I don't understand..what fair hearing again ..isn't that what they are in court to hear..... 3 Likes

olawalepopoola:

When will Nigeria change when our judiciary support corruption and corrupt leaders cocorruption is not fought on pages of news paper nor by propaganda and blackmail. .. bring your facts and you will win cases...i don't know when people like you will get sense cocorruption is not fought on pages of news paper nor by propaganda and blackmail. .. bring your facts and you will win cases...i don't know when people like you will get sense 49 Likes 1 Share

i just dey laugh



Diezani Allison 1 - Efcc 0 11 Likes

olawalepopoola:

When will Nigeria change when our judiciary support corruption and corrupt leaders This is why the Buhari led government has been advocating for the creation of special courts for corruption cases, and i'm glad that recently, even the CJN himself agreed it would be the best solution to the fight against corruption. This is why the Buhari led government has been advocating for the creation of special courts for corruption cases, and i'm glad that recently, even the CJN himself agreed it would be the best solution to the fight against corruption. 4 Likes

The lady has repeatedly asked efcc to provide evidence and proof 27 Likes 1 Share

Seriously i don't know why I'm not surprised..





Does anyone have an idea? 2 Likes

1 Like

Like play like play she'll go scot free 3 Likes

Okokobiokoooo !!! This is government magic. Our Judicial system is worse than the NPF. What a country!

kynbasil01:

cocorruption is not fought on pages of news paper nor by propaganda and blackmail. .. bring your facts and you will win cases...i don't know when people like you will get sense these kind of people will never get sense, it's as though they have sold their souls to foolishness 15 Likes 1 Share

Una don start abi? I don't know why we Nigerians can't be so patient... We clamoured for Bubu's presence tru mumu don do, he came down, not quite long, war songs here and there. Competent US and reliable UK dey help us dey deal with hardened criminals wereduwere, una dey shout repatriation as if say una dey sophisticated reach level wey fit prosecute criminals of that realm. If God sef wan judge criminals like dat, He needs to be very careful much more our mumu system. Abeg make them leave am for UK wey she dey o, b4 we go dey hear the story that touches o. Biko nu! 1 Like

GAME CLOSED ON A CONFUSED GOVERNMENT/EFCC 1 Like

Our mumu continues!!!



The greatest threat to our unity is our corruption.

Corruption of the mind, corruption of the heart, physical corruption and moral corruption.



Corruption is glorified in Nigeria!

Media trials everywhere 2 Likes

I weep for my dear nation Nigeria. What a sorry case.

I don't blame the people that say money is everything, this is a proof... wedding MC

Jesu





Bribe and Blackmail don finally get to the right individual.



Ghen Ghen



When I "Court" I just wanted to confirm it's a Nigerian court.



Lemme see if the same court will save her from FBI and British Police.

Next move is to look for mean to come back to Naija and start jollofication. Na today? it haff teyed!!! Confirm!Bribe and Blackmail don finally get to the right individual.Ghen GhenWhen I "Court" I just wanted to confirm it's a Nigerian court.Lemme see if the same court will save her from FBI and British Police.Next move is to look for mean to come back to Naija and start jollofication. Na today? it haff teyed!!! 1 Like

taylor88:

If likes of Amaechi and tinubu are free roaming the street













Then she's innocent 2 Likes

Shame on our judiciary no b this same judges clear ibori, since 1999 the court has failed to find a top politician guilty of corruption.....shame shame shame!!!!!

I am not sure if this case will not outdate this regime...I am watching..

Well

If I were God all top official will be stricken by thunder when they commit any crime Country where those at high levels can do whatever they want and get away with it while a common man will steal a piece of biscuit and be stoned to death.If I were God all top official will be stricken by thunder when they commit any crime

the FG should step its game, else they aren't get anywhere in this fight.