|Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by Islie: 2:06pm
Ade Adesomoju , Abuja
Details soon .
http://punchng.com/breaking-court-grants-diezanis-prayer-strikes-out-fraud-charge-having-ex-ministers-name/
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by olawalepopoola: 2:09pm
When will Nigeria change when our judiciary support corruption and corrupt leaders
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by SaiNigeria: 2:11pm
My hate for Nigeria is increasing on daily basis
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by taylor88(m): 2:15pm
If likes of Amaechi and tinubu are free roaming the street
Then she's innocent
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by Scholes007(m): 2:46pm
More striking out to come. Kudos to the judiciary
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by fyneIjay(f): 2:48pm
And someone said Buhari will end corruption.
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by BCISLTD: 2:51pm
Nnamdi Dimgba, justice of the federal high court, Abuja, on Wednesday, struck out a charge involving Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum resources, in the trial of her associate – Jide Omokore.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had brought an eight count charge of fraud to the tune of $1.6 billion against Omokore.
Alison-Madueke was named in the eighth count of the fraud charges , but the judge struck out the charge.
This was after he heard an application filed by the former minister that she was named in the case without fair hearing. She claimed that the EFCC did not give her an opportunity to defend herself.
More to follow… https://www.thecable.ng/court-strikes-fraud-charge-involving-deizani
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by BCISLTD: 2:51pm
I don't understand..what fair hearing again ..isn't that what they are in court to hear.....
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by kynbasil01: 2:53pm
olawalepopoola:cocorruption is not fought on pages of news paper nor by propaganda and blackmail. .. bring your facts and you will win cases...i don't know when people like you will get sense
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by erunz(m): 2:54pm
i just dey laugh
Diezani Allison 1 - Efcc 0
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by dustmalik: 3:05pm
olawalepopoola:This is why the Buhari led government has been advocating for the creation of special courts for corruption cases, and i'm glad that recently, even the CJN himself agreed it would be the best solution to the fight against corruption.
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by aolawale025: 3:09pm
The lady has repeatedly asked efcc to provide evidence and proof
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by lekjons(m): 3:15pm
Seriously i don't know why I'm not surprised..
Does anyone have an idea?
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by moscobabs(m): 3:15pm
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by kerslumy: 3:15pm
Like play like play she'll go scot free
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by sammyj: 3:16pm
Okokobiokoooo !!! This is government magic. Our Judicial system is worse than the NPF. What a country!
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by Japhet04(m): 3:16pm
kynbasil01:these kind of people will never get sense, it's as though they have sold their souls to foolishness
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by Boyooosa(m): 3:16pm
Una don start abi? I don't know why we Nigerians can't be so patient... We clamoured for Bubu's presence tru mumu don do, he came down, not quite long, war songs here and there. Competent US and reliable UK dey help us dey deal with hardened criminals wereduwere, una dey shout repatriation as if say una dey sophisticated reach level wey fit prosecute criminals of that realm. If God sef wan judge criminals like dat, He needs to be very careful much more our mumu system. Abeg make them leave am for UK wey she dey o, b4 we go dey hear the story that touches o. Biko nu!
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by bedspread: 3:16pm
GAME CLOSED ON A CONFUSED GOVERNMENT/EFCC
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by ANBAKO: 3:16pm
Our mumu continues!!!
The greatest threat to our unity is our corruption.
Corruption of the mind, corruption of the heart, physical corruption and moral corruption.
Corruption is glorified in Nigeria!
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by 9jatatafo(m): 3:17pm
Media trials everywhere
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by patrickbch(m): 3:17pm
I weep for my dear nation Nigeria. What a sorry case.
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by MrRhymes101(m): 3:17pm
I don't blame the people that say money is everything, this is a proof... wedding MC
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by pyyxxaro: 3:18pm
Jesu
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by iamchybs(m): 3:18pm
Confirm!
Bribe and Blackmail don finally get to the right individual.
Ghen Ghen
When I "Court" I just wanted to confirm it's a Nigerian court.
Lemme see if the same court will save her from FBI and British Police.
Next move is to look for mean to come back to Naija and start jollofication. Na today? it haff teyed!!!
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by bodegaru: 3:20pm
taylor88:
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by freshboi88: 3:20pm
Shame on our judiciary no b this same judges clear ibori, since 1999 the court has failed to find a top politician guilty of corruption.....shame shame shame!!!!!
I am not sure if this case will not outdate this regime...I am watching..
I am not sure if this case will not outdate this regime...I am watching..
Well
If you want to know how to make between 5k and 10k daily with your Facebook account contact me 07037744048(whatsapp' only). Consultation is free
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by clems88(m): 3:20pm
Country where those at high levels can do whatever they want and get away with it while a common man will steal a piece of biscuit and be stoned to death.
If I were God all top official will be stricken by thunder when they commit any crime
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by iita: 3:21pm
the FG should step its game, else they aren't get anywhere in this fight.
|Re: Court Grants Diezani’s Prayer, Strikes Out Fraud Charge Having Her Name by Tinie: 3:21pm
EFCC need to learn how to get their evidence together quietly and prosecute properly. Look at how the IRS got Capone, back in the 1930s!, without him even knowing he was being investigated. Thats what we need to do here! Not fighting corruption for politics but fighting corruption for the greater good. They will find money, post videos to the whole nation to gain political points meanwhile the perpetrators would have wiped all evidence linking them or disappeared.
Kola Aluko is in his yacht missing somewhere in the Mediterranean, most of our wanted criminals are out of reach not because of an insiders tip off but from the front of our national newspapers. Its embarrassing!
I dont even want to talk about how Evans would have been set free and paid substantially if we were in a country with a decent judiciary. Put your case together before making noise, if not criminals will find a loophole.
