Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed (20159 Views)

Chibok Girls Rescue: Omokri Mocks Lai Mohammed & El-rufai As UK Vindicates GEJ / Ongoing Protest At Finance Headquarters Abuja / Fashola, Amaechi, Ngige, Onu, Lai, Kachikwu Make Ministerial List - TheCable (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)









By Isiaka Wakili





The Federal Government has revealed that the financial headquarters of the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB is in France.







The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, revealed this at a news conference held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday.



The minister said available records showed that the separatist group were getting money both from the Diaspora and at home.



He said the government had, to no avail, taken some diplomatic moves, especially to take action on the Radio Biafra located in the United Kingdom.



The minister disclosed that rather than cooperate in this regard, the British government was citing right to freedom of expression.



He said: 'We have the records, we know IPOB collects money from many people from diaspora,they collect money from many people in Nigeria; they collect money from some foreign countries, this is clear.



"Let me tell you, the financial headquarters is in France, we know, but you see, can you as a government stop sending money to your parents? You have to block the sources of finance that is what I said recently.



"It is incontrovertible that some people in diaspora contribute money to IPOB, where does he get his money from. We know this as a fact again there are a few very naughty diplomatic issues which you need to skip.



"For instance who does not know that the IPOB internal radio is located in London? We know the diplomatic moves we have been taking and approaching the UK, all the damages it has done but they don't see it that way, for them (the British government), it is about freedom of expression."



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/fg-unveils-ipob-finance-headquarters.html





lalasticlala The Federal Government has revealed that the financial headquarters of the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB is in France. 1 Like

Yawn... 6 Likes

.....and they are yet to discover where Fulani herdsmen get their funds and arms from. 210 Likes 20 Shares

My brother once left the comfort of our mansion to partake in a solidarity protest in abuja. He was Hit by a stray bullet. He explanation was that he wanted to change nigeria. My father bundled him overnight and flew him to his private island somewhere in Barbados. He was under house arrest. My father wanted to reconfigure his brain. To make it known TO him that nigeria was not worth dieing for. He is now a citizen of Nicaragua when he married someone there 52 Likes 3 Shares

5 Likes 1 Share

We will deal with you Macron 3 Likes

So where do Fulani herdsmen terrorists get their funds and weapons from.? Caliphate & Kaduna armory







Nigeria is worse than a zoo 104 Likes 9 Shares

The guy above's got a point.

This smart government of Buhari figured out the headquarters of IPOB, tracked down Nnamdi Kanu, even found and intercepted arms imported by IPOB. And IPOB only came to the spotlight last year.

Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen have been bloody and deadly for years. The smart government of Buhari is yet to find out who buys AK-47s for them. They're yet to track down Shekau. They're yet to intercept arm delivery to Boko Haram.

Buhari and his cabinets are geniuses. They deal with priority. God bless my enemies with smart kids like Buhari. 137 Likes 16 Shares

The move will backfire and hit the Fed govt.

The world will know more about what's happening in Nigeria. 56 Likes 4 Shares

Even Nelson Mandela was declared a Terrorist, but today He is greatest African leader. 77 Likes 10 Shares

this lier Mohammed is mad. he keep on speaking from both side of his mouth. this man is forgetting that the world doesnt seems to agree with the federal government that ipob is a terrorist group. now that ipob has gone underground lets watch whats next.



you cannot use force to suppress ipob. let wait for the consequences. 44 Likes 1 Share

yawa ..

This country is comedy 23 Likes 2 Shares

the army is there for them....

once again France is caught had hand in destabilizing Nigeria!

I've said before now that the two Nigeria neighboring countries with the initial letters "C" should not be trusted! 2 Likes

Britain is a sorry excuse for what a nation that values the safety of her own citizens is.



America despite their democracy, recognizes that you do not allow terrorists to use your own laws as a cover to carry out their operations.



But Britain will finally learn like France did and continues to learn till now. 2 Likes

Lie Mohammed. .. 16 Likes

shortgun:

.....and they are yet to discover where Fulani herdsmen get their funds and arms from. They sell cows at the market. They sell cows at the market.

hahahahaha

STORY FOR THE gods... 12 Likes

Queenlovely:

My brother once left the comfort of our mansion to partake in a solidarity protest in abuja. He was Hit by a stray bullet. He explanation was that he wanted to change nigeria. My father bundled him overnight and flew him to his private island somewhere in Barbados. He was under house arrest. My father wanted to reconfigure his brain. To make it known TO him that nigeria was not worth dieing for. He is now a citizen of Nicaragua when he married someone there Your stories never end. You must be schizophrenic. Your stories never end. You must be schizophrenic. 11 Likes 1 Share

I once listened to radio biafra, and it seems their finance and contributions is out in the open, i can recall vividly the voice of * Nnennaya anya * and her *Kenya has paid, spain , germany, turkey have not paid etc.............. IPOB is a mass movement and its members funds it with their monthly contributions.... 16 Likes

dre11:







The Federal Government has revealed that the financial headquarters of the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB is in France.





https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/fg-unveils-ipob-finance-headquarters.html

FG should declare France a terrorist country ASAP.

Then send Buratai to Paris for Operation Sambisa-Dance FG should declare France a terrorist country ASAP.Then send Buratai to Paris for Operation Sambisa-Dance 30 Likes

I have said so much about the man,and won't want to continue.

He is helpless,troubled by his conscience,he needs help.

We will put him in our prayers.



"Never underestimate the power of human stupidity."(R.N)



He wasn't even ashamed to mention a country with freedom of expression.

He has been trying fruitlessly to divert all the attention to Kanu and people have forgotten that Kerosene has risen.

NASU,SSANU and NAAT are still on strike.



Next week,bet me,he will bring in another distraction,its on purpose.To divert attention,its their tactics.



The same I have advised to loving Nairalanders,

You see the BMC here,

Make your comments,and do not mention them,

Even when they start posting bad pictures and get unbanned,do not mention them,



After 2weeks,they will mention you,

Ignore them a further 2weeks.



They will change moniker.

When u haggle with them,you increase their paygrade,its a soft work.



" A fool's lips enter into contention,and his mouth calls for blows."(Prov.18:6) 10 Likes

This is serious

even when lai Mohammed is saying the truth nobody will believe him bcus he is the one teaching d devil d new lying skills 18 Likes