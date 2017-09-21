₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by dre11(m): 8:36pm On Sep 20
The Federal Government has revealed that the financial headquarters of the Independent People of Biafra, IPOB is in France.
By Isiaka Wakili
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by Omeokachie: 8:46pm On Sep 20
Yawn...
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by shortgun(m): 8:50pm On Sep 20
.....and they are yet to discover where Fulani herdsmen get their funds and arms from.
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by Queenlovely(f): 8:50pm On Sep 20
My brother once left the comfort of our mansion to partake in a solidarity protest in abuja. He was Hit by a stray bullet. He explanation was that he wanted to change nigeria. My father bundled him overnight and flew him to his private island somewhere in Barbados. He was under house arrest. My father wanted to reconfigure his brain. To make it known TO him that nigeria was not worth dieing for. He is now a citizen of Nicaragua when he married someone there
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by Homeboiy(m): 8:51pm On Sep 20
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by nairavsdollars: 8:51pm On Sep 20
We will deal with you Macron
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by OjukwuWarBird: 8:53pm On Sep 20
So where do Fulani herdsmen terrorists get their funds and weapons from.? Caliphate & Kaduna armory
Nigeria is worse than a zoo
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by ONYEUTALI: 8:55pm On Sep 20
The guy above's got a point.
This smart government of Buhari figured out the headquarters of IPOB, tracked down Nnamdi Kanu, even found and intercepted arms imported by IPOB. And IPOB only came to the spotlight last year.
Boko Haram and the Fulani herdsmen have been bloody and deadly for years. The smart government of Buhari is yet to find out who buys AK-47s for them. They're yet to track down Shekau. They're yet to intercept arm delivery to Boko Haram.
Buhari and his cabinets are geniuses. They deal with priority. God bless my enemies with smart kids like Buhari.
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by Cyynthia(f): 8:55pm On Sep 20
The move will backfire and hit the Fed govt.
The world will know more about what's happening in Nigeria.
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by Macelliot(m): 8:55pm On Sep 20
Even Nelson Mandela was declared a Terrorist, but today He is greatest African leader.
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by fineboynl: 8:55pm On Sep 20
this lier Mohammed is mad. he keep on speaking from both side of his mouth. this man is forgetting that the world doesnt seems to agree with the federal government that ipob is a terrorist group. now that ipob has gone underground lets watch whats next.
you cannot use force to suppress ipob. let wait for the consequences.
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by TheKabal: 8:58pm On Sep 20
yawa ..
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by xtgozie(m): 8:59pm On Sep 20
This country is comedy
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by jid72: 9:01pm On Sep 20
the army is there for them....
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by moninuola65: 9:02pm On Sep 20
once again France is caught had hand in destabilizing Nigeria!
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by moninuola65: 9:06pm On Sep 20
I've said before now that the two Nigeria neighboring countries with the initial letters "C" should not be trusted!
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by Throwback: 9:11pm On Sep 20
Britain is a sorry excuse for what a nation that values the safety of her own citizens is.
America despite their democracy, recognizes that you do not allow terrorists to use your own laws as a cover to carry out their operations.
But Britain will finally learn like France did and continues to learn till now.
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by policy12: 9:36pm On Sep 20
Lie Mohammed. ..
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by bakila: 9:39pm On Sep 20
shortgun:They sell cows at the market.
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by Kingbet: 9:43pm On Sep 20
hahahahaha
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by months: 9:46pm On Sep 20
STORY FOR THE gods...
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by Ishilove: 10:04pm On Sep 20
Queenlovely:Your stories never end. You must be schizophrenic.
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by SpComedy: 10:07pm On Sep 20
I once listened to radio biafra, and it seems their finance and contributions is out in the open, i can recall vividly the voice of * Nnennaya anya * and her *Kenya has paid, spain , germany, turkey have not paid etc.............. IPOB is a mass movement and its members funds it with their monthly contributions....
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by giftq: 10:09pm On Sep 20
dre11:FG should declare France a terrorist country ASAP.
Then send Buratai to Paris for Operation Sambisa-Dance
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by fergie001(m): 10:14pm On Sep 20
I have said so much about the man,and won't want to continue.
He is helpless,troubled by his conscience,he needs help.
We will put him in our prayers.
"Never underestimate the power of human stupidity."(R.N)
He wasn't even ashamed to mention a country with freedom of expression.
He has been trying fruitlessly to divert all the attention to Kanu and people have forgotten that Kerosene has risen.
NASU,SSANU and NAAT are still on strike.
Next week,bet me,he will bring in another distraction,its on purpose.To divert attention,its their tactics.
The same I have advised to loving Nairalanders,
You see the BMC here,
Make your comments,and do not mention them,
Even when they start posting bad pictures and get unbanned,do not mention them,
After 2weeks,they will mention you,
Ignore them a further 2weeks.
They will change moniker.
When u haggle with them,you increase their paygrade,its a soft work.
" A fool's lips enter into contention,and his mouth calls for blows."(Prov.18:6)
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by silasweb(m): 10:18pm On Sep 20
This is serious
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by Abfinest007(m): 10:18pm On Sep 20
even when lai Mohammed is saying the truth nobody will believe him bcus he is the one teaching d devil d new lying skills
|Re: IPOB Finance Headquarters Is In France - Lai Mohammed by localblood(m): 10:20pm On Sep 20
Cyynthia:
The world knows no be today.
