|Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by aminulive: 10:46pm On Sep 20
The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to publicly apologise to the people of the State and his immediate past predecessor and benefactor, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, over the ceding of Soku Oil Wells belonging to the State to neighbouring Bayelsa State by the administration of former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by GboyegaD(m): 10:49pm On Sep 20
Sincerely, how oil wells are allotted to states isn't clear. I think Boundary Commission and those responsible in reaching the allotment publish all the oil wells and the states that own them.
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by Kestolove: 10:51pm On Sep 20
Wike u are so full of hate for d lion called amechi..oya go apologies now
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by AdaNri1(f): 10:37am
Just looking at APC like
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by Princenady(m): 10:37am
Naija and distracting news. Many people never chop since yesterday and u r bringing big men's fight here. How will this increase my account balance?
Abeegi who get soup? I get very hot and fresh eba.
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by ipobarecriminals: 10:37am
Bayelsa make una nor gree
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by Finstar: 10:37am
See as them dey disgrace themselves.. This doesn't change the fact that millions of graduates are on the street, hunting for unexisting jobs.
Anyway, who am I to talk?
Check my signature for business ideas jare.. We must survive
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by benosky(m): 10:38am
When a man's goat goes missing, the aroma of his neighbour's soup becomes suspicious.
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by greatman247(m): 10:38am
Politics is a crazy ass game.
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by Elnino4ladies: 10:39am
I stand with rivers APC
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by SkenolProp(m): 10:39am
Una like wahala sha
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by Ptylin: 10:40am
If this ever happens, trust me Rivers state may become one of Nigeria's most peaceful and successful state.
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by adult91: 10:40am
No politician can be trusted. Split the country let Biafra reshuffle their entire cabinet and usher down strict laws in their constitution about corruption. Yoruba and Hausa can do whatever they like in Nigeria
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by senatordave1: 10:41am
Yes oh.wicked wike should do the needful.
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by hucienda: 10:41am
These two again?
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by Jarus(m): 10:42am
LOL
Immediately I saw the first news, I knew Wike had played into his political opponents' hands.
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by aguiyi2: 10:42am
I remember quite well that Amechi fought hard to have those oil wells returned back to Rivers people but Wike out of spite supported Jonathan to have those wells ceded to Bayelsa.It is a case of what goes around comes around.
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by wildcatter23(m): 10:42am
Politicians still up to no good doing politricks
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by CzarChris(m): 10:43am
Soku is known to be prolific oil producing area hence the fight, but something the APC chieftain said rubbed me the wrong way he said and I quote "One of the ways in which they achieve this infamous feat was to cede our oil wells in a bid to economically emasculate Rivers State and starve Amaechi of funds,” Rivers APC said in a statement signed by the State Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Davies Ibiamu Ikanya." Do the funds belong to Amaechi? I don't get the way these people reason sometimes.
Soku is in Kalabari and is less than 30mins boat ride from Abonema, so I just don't see how it is in Bayelsa State in the first place.
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by Ogashub(m): 10:44am
Amechi should buy this app from me if wike refuses to apologise
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by modelmike7(m): 10:44am
Wike the wicked guy
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by MISSNORA(f): 10:44am
Smb
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by motun2017(f): 10:44am
Summary pls any literature student here?
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by MISSNORA(f): 10:45am
CzarChris:lol
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by AntiWailer: 10:46am
Hypocrites everywhere.
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by AlienRobot: 10:46am
Arrant nonsense!!!
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by MrCJ8832: 10:47am
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by olatt00: 10:47am
Sell wahala o
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by HMZi(m): 10:47am
Two noise makers
|Re: Soku Oil Wells: Apologize To Amaechi Now - APC Tells Wike by adult91: 10:51am
MrCJ8832:
This guy na scam o. people are reporting evil about him. He edits those pic
