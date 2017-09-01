₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by Mrl1: 1:14pm
The Igbo community in Adamawa State on Thursday dismissed the agitation for Biafra.
Leader of the community, Godwin Onemaka while addressing journalists in Yola, described the struggle for Biafra as unnecessary.
Onemaka urged the agitators to consider the consequences of plunging Nigerian into chaos by divisive activities.
Citing the effect of another Civil war, Onemaka maintained that Biafra agitation had failed and there was no need to restart it again.
According to Onemaka, agitators should have a rethink because people of the South East extraction are looking for ways to develop there selves.
Onemaka said, “Biafra agitation has failed and there is no need to restart it; the agitators should consider the interests of the Igbo in other parts of the country.
“We, the Igbo in Adamawa, kick against the agitations for Biafra and we view it as an unnecessary capable of plunging the nation into crisis.
“We advise the agitators to stop, so that Nigeria will remain united and they should remember that since the agitation had failed in the past, revisiting it is unnecessary.
“We are looking for a way of developing ourselves and the country while most of us have invested much outside south eastern part of the country.
“So, we want to distance ourselves from the agitation, we have lived in the northern part of the country for years and our children have studied there most of whom are graduates now.’’
Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/09/rationaltv-biafra-is-failed-project-we.html
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by Amajerry83(m): 1:29pm
Why una no go disassociate from Ipobs when una don invest plenty there. It's a completely failed project. Where the f**k is Cownu their messiah.
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by YourImaginaryBF: 1:44pm
Amajerry83:exactly , those agitating for biafra are hungry jobless people that don't have a life.
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by Cyynthia(f): 1:49pm
In every democratic setting, it's expected that some people will agree and disagree whenever any issue concerning the public is raised. That's beauty of democracy.
But at the end, majority carries the vote and majority of igbos want Biafra.( If you doubt me, why is Nig govt afraid of testing their popularity through referendum, if clamour for Biafra is only for miscreants ? )
Only animalistic basstardds that lack knowledge of democracy will rejoice at the sight of this thread because they think that every human being would be miserable zombies like them. Agreement and disagreement should be inevitable.
Their decision is ok as long as they are happy with it and that is what I expected.
AGAIN, MAJORITY CARRIES THE VOTE.
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by yomi96(m): 1:59pm
YourImaginaryBF:the problem of the south are southerners themselves.you people are just being selfish,selling your people out because of money. If the govt created jobs,who will be agitating? And when did self determination means war?
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by YourImaginaryBF: 2:02pm
yomi96:what is self determination? you can secede from a nation you no longer want to be part of without inciting hate, turning people against one another.
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by YourImaginaryBF: 2:06pm
Cyynthia:funny siggy, yoruba wannabe. You're not proud to be a flat head?
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by Cyynthia(f): 2:09pm
YourImaginaryBF:If that will make you happy.
I am flat head, are you happy now ?
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by DanielsParker(m): 2:26pm
How about the marginalization the Igbos are being subjected to?
You have lived in the north for long, so? Isn't that bullshit?
You chose to invest in the north, no one asked you to.
All I see is a Coward and a weakling.
Next time just keep shut if you've got nothing to say, Mr Godwin onemaka.
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by VocalWalls: 2:27pm
Okay
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by Victornezzar: 2:27pm
Nairaland mods are hypocrites
Some threads in politics section about biafra are still dere hoping 2 be moved 2 fp
Just cos 1 unknown community in adamawa are against biafra...u rush post am....keep it up
Unity beggars
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by nairavsdollars: 2:27pm
The Biafra project died long ago under Ojukwu when he fled to Abidjan
Leader of Potopoto tries to resurrect it and it failed woefully
Where is the leader gan sef who said anyone who tries to arrest me will die?
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by Geoxplorer: 2:28pm
You are on your own
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by Josh44s(m): 2:28pm
Thread for tribalism. Lemme peech here
But the truth is we alll know one Nigeria is a big Scam, Lord Luggard and Co really finish us by joining The lions, the crocodile, the hyenas and the Wolves. All in one big zoo cage.
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by ITbomb(m): 2:28pm
waiting for the unity beggars to flood this place with " hate speech "
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by lollypeezle(m): 2:28pm
The only reason i support Biafra is that after the actualization of Biafra, i can travel to Enugu and claim Foreigner
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by jayson87: 2:29pm
COWWNNUUU Must be really disappointed at his kinsmen. Nobody wants to drink muddy waters anymore
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by ceeroh(m): 2:29pm
Igbo Muslims
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by olaolulazio(m): 2:29pm
Nigeria kwenu!!!!!!
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by dakeskese(m): 2:29pm
This ones just wan protect their business... thatzall
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by Micheezy7(m): 2:29pm
For sale
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by crackerspub: 2:30pm
Mrl1:
afonja
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by yeyerolling: 2:30pm
waiting for somepple to come tag dem afonja
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by eleojo23: 2:30pm
Interesting...
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by kingthreat(m): 2:30pm
Smart Igbos. They are not ready to be pawns in ipob's game.
Ipob's agenda is for Igbos to be slaughtered in other parts of Nigeria, then they can declare Biafra. They think this is 1967. Bunch of retardeens
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by dakeskese(m): 2:30pm
These ones just wan protect their business... thatzall
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by Betmaster3: 2:30pm
Nnamdi kanu is a prophet, all he had said has been coming to pass recently, he equally said Nigeria will label ipob terrorists, it has happened, he said biafra will come, it will happen, chai, Nigeria and Propaganda, i'll soon move a motion that when biafra comes, anybody from Nigeria should not be allowed to enter or come into biafra, Nigeria is evil, very evil.
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by Unbreakable007: 2:30pm
Ibo Muslim.
Fear of loosing there wealth.
|Re: Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa by zoedew: 2:31pm
About time. Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu is on record as having made such statements. Some selfish Ndigbo in diaspora without valid residency papers are fervently hoping a full blown civil war will start so they can (unknown to Ndigbo resident in Nigeria) claim refugee status.
