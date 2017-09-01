Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra Is A Failed Project, We Are For One Nigeria – Igbo Community In Adamawa (4397 Views)

Leader of the community, Godwin Onemaka while addressing journalists in Yola, described the struggle for Biafra as unnecessary.

Onemaka urged the agitators to consider the consequences of plunging Nigerian into chaos by divisive activities.

Citing the effect of another Civil war, Onemaka maintained that Biafra agitation had failed and there was no need to restart it again.

According to Onemaka, agitators should have a rethink because people of the South East extraction are looking for ways to develop there selves.

Onemaka said, “Biafra agitation has failed and there is no need to restart it; the agitators should consider the interests of the Igbo in other parts of the country.

“We, the Igbo in Adamawa, kick against the agitations for Biafra and we view it as an unnecessary capable of plunging the nation into crisis.

“We advise the agitators to stop, so that Nigeria will remain united and they should remember that since the agitation had failed in the past, revisiting it is unnecessary.

“We are looking for a way of developing ourselves and the country while most of us have invested much outside south eastern part of the country.

“So, we want to distance ourselves from the agitation, we have lived in the northern part of the country for years and our children have studied there most of whom are graduates now.’’



Why una no go disassociate from Ipobs when una don invest plenty there. It's a completely failed project. Where the f**k is Cownu their messiah. 16 Likes 4 Shares

Amajerry83:

Why una no go disassociate from Ipobs when una don invest plenty there. exactly , those agitating for biafra are hungry jobless people that don't have a life. exactly , those agitating for biafra are hungry jobless people that don't have a life. 10 Likes 2 Shares

In every democratic setting, it's expected that some people will agree and disagree whenever any issue concerning the public is raised. That's beauty of democracy.

But at the end, majority carries the vote and majority of igbos want Biafra.( If you doubt me, why is Nig govt afraid of testing their popularity through referendum, if clamour for Biafra is only for miscreants ? )

Only animalistic basstardds that lack knowledge of democracy will rejoice at the sight of this thread because they think that every human being would be miserable zombies like them. Agreement and disagreement should be inevitable.

Their decision is ok as long as they are happy with it and that is what I expected.





AGAIN, MAJORITY CARRIES THE VOTE. 23 Likes 1 Share

YourImaginaryBF:

exactly , those agitating for biafra are hungry jobless people that don't have a life. the problem of the south are southerners themselves.you people are just being selfish,selling your people out because of money. If the govt created jobs,who will be agitating? And when did self determination means war? the problem of the south are southerners themselves.you people are just being selfish,selling your people out because of money. If the govt created jobs,who will be agitating? And when did self determination means war? 6 Likes 1 Share

yomi96:

the problem of the south are southerners themselves.you people are just being selfish,selling your people out because of money. If the govt created jobs,who will be agitating? And when did self determination means war? what is self determination? you can secede from a nation you no longer want to be part of without inciting hate, turning people against one another. what is self determination? you can secede from a nation you no longer want to be part of without inciting hate, turning people against one another. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Cyynthia:



funny siggy, yoruba wannabe. You're not proud to be a flat head? funny siggy, yoruba wannabe. You're not proud to be a flat head? 5 Likes

YourImaginaryBF:

funny siggy, yoruba wannabe. You're not proud to be a flat head? If that will make you happy.

I am flat head, are you happy now ? If that will make you happy.I am flat head, are you happy now ? 7 Likes 2 Shares

How about the marginalization the Igbos are being subjected to?



You have lived in the north for long, so? Isn't that bullshit?



You chose to invest in the north, no one asked you to.



All I see is a Coward and a weakling.



Next time just keep shut if you've got nothing to say, Mr Godwin onemaka.

Okay

Nairaland mods are hypocrites

Some threads in politics section about biafra are still dere hoping 2 be moved 2 fp

Just cos 1 unknown community in adamawa are against biafra...u rush post am....keep it up

Unity beggars 11 Likes

The Biafra project died long ago under Ojukwu when he fled to Abidjan

Leader of Potopoto tries to resurrect it and it failed woefully

Where is the leader gan sef who said anyone who tries to arrest me will die? 4 Likes

You are on your own

Thread for tribalism. Lemme peech here



But the truth is we alll know one Nigeria is a big Scam, Lord Luggard and Co really finish us by joining The lions, the crocodile, the hyenas and the Wolves. All in one big zoo cage. 4 Likes

waiting for the unity beggars to flood this place with " hate speech " 1 Like 1 Share

The only reason i support Biafra is that after the actualization of Biafra, i can travel to Enugu and claim Foreigner 2 Likes 1 Share

COWWNNUUU Must be really disappointed at his kinsmen. Nobody wants to drink muddy waters anymore 4 Likes 1 Share

Igbo Muslims 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria kwenu!!!!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

This ones just wan protect their business... thatzall

For sale

afonja afonja 2 Likes

waiting for somepple to come tag dem afonja 2 Likes

Interesting...

Smart Igbos. They are not ready to be pawns in ipob's game.

Ipob's agenda is for Igbos to be slaughtered in other parts of Nigeria, then they can declare Biafra. They think this is 1967. Bunch of retardeens 2 Likes 1 Share

These ones just wan protect their business... thatzall

Nnamdi kanu is a prophet, all he had said has been coming to pass recently, he equally said Nigeria will label ipob terrorists, it has happened, he said biafra will come, it will happen, chai, Nigeria and Propaganda, i'll soon move a motion that when biafra comes, anybody from Nigeria should not be allowed to enter or come into biafra, Nigeria is evil, very evil.

Ibo Muslim.



Fear of loosing there wealth.