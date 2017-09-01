₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by AmericanQuarter: 5:15pm
Members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) today trooped to the Nnewi residence of Capital Oil Boss, Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah begging him to join the party.
According to reports, the APGA faithfuls in their hundreds stormed Ubah's house on Thursday afternoon chanting solidarity songs and declaring their unwavering love and support for him.
http://www.cfrmagazine.com/2017/09/apga-supporters-storm-ifeanyi-ubah-house-beg-him-to-join-the-party.html?m=1
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by crackerspub: 5:17pm
No Election in Anambra
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by IJOBA2: 5:19pm
OKWUTE IS TOO MUCH
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by AmericanQuarter: 5:20pm
The crowd is growing as Ifeanyi Uba is held hostage until he heeds to their call.
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by babyfaceafrica: 5:29pm
Lolz
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by omenka(m): 5:35pm
Yet some screech owls think there won't be elections in Anambra.
It's amazing how scanty that chant of observing "ofe Nsala and Hero day" has become on the forum lately. Looks like the spoilt little brats are about to eat their own shiit once again.
Imagine the terrorists once having so much guts they chased a sitting governor out of a church and bragged about it. Make una come try that nonsense again.
Sai Obiano !
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by Kestolove: 5:36pm
So what are dey protesting for now?
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by Beremx(f): 5:42pm
I have not been reading stories concerning the upcoming elections in Anambra State. What has Ifeanyi Uba done? The last time i heard about him was when he was arrested by EFCC.
Obiano should complete another term. He has done well.
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by 4reala(m): 5:42pm
NO, APC loves u
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by AmericanQuarter: 5:54pm
They are not giving up.
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by Rossikki: 5:57pm
In 2017 these backward fools are still using pencil and biro to write on placards.
It only takes a few minutes to create printed placards or they don't have printers in the East?
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by AmericanQuarter: 6:02pm
The APGA faithfuls have succeeded in entering into Uba's mansion in Anambra
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by AmericanQuarter: 6:04pm
Inside Uba's mansion waiting for him to come and address them.
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by Beremx(f): 6:10pm
Chino i so na ndi n'eme protest?
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by AfonjaConehead: 6:14pm
omenka:
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by Throwback: 6:46pm
Has anyone noticed that since the Fulani zoo army humiliated Kanu in his village, the people of Anambra have fully come out to embrace their election campaign and are fully ready to exercise their franchise?
Has anyone noticed that all the SouthEast governors are now talking tough and talking with leadership?
Has anyone noticed that all the apprehension that had engulfed the SouthEast since Kanu resumed his treasonous activities upon securing bail, have now been replaced by calm?
Yet some zombies say the proscribed IPOB is not a terrorist group, but the people of the SouthEast lived in fear of them like the NorthEast lived in fear of boko haram.
Thanks to Buhari for ensuring that the terrorist IPOB did not truncate democracy in the SouthEast.
Even Alex Ekwueme who Kanu visited upon his release, did not allow his daughter to embrace her political ambitions, until Kanu fled before she accepted to be running mate on the PDP ticket.
Even Osita Chidoka that drove Kanu out of jail, was unable to concentrate on his governorship ticket of the UPP, but has picked up the pace this week, moving about and even having the courage to make a statement on the python dance.
All of these events have happened this week because the people of Anambra no longer fear a humiliated Kanu, and a proscribed terror group called IPOB.
Even the IPOB apologists on Nairaland now have the courage to declare or withdraw support for their preferred or disliked candidates. Unlike before when all they were posting was Ofe Nsala day, a term they have all forgotten since last weekend.
Thanks to Buhari for putting IPOB in its place as a terrorist group that will be hunted down without mercy
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by morereb10: 6:47pm
lol
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by Bantino: 6:47pm
One man's poison is another man's meat
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by abbaapple: 6:48pm
Beggers everywere, APGA wan to chop dere own share too
The father of TAN
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by soberdrunk(m): 6:48pm
Where is Dilector' and his chest beating rangers? I thought they said no election? This python nah big python ooooo God bless Buhari
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by khadeejaht(f): 6:48pm
seriously
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by hardywaltz(m): 6:49pm
Maga must pay
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by Piiko(m): 6:49pm
Arrangee(he may even have been privy of their visit), he wants to feel some self worth and importance, swallow the humble pie and beg PDP for forgiveness, you can't win all the time
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by dokJ: 6:49pm
let dem keep vigil there
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by chiamaka4g: 6:49pm
APGA followers always behaving like hypnotized goats.
Ifeanyi Ubah paid for this. That one thinks everything is about money.
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by dokJ: 6:51pm
let him join n b very loyal to Obiano....so dat by 2022 he may b handed over d mantle of leadership. I think Ifeanyi Ubah ll make a good leader.
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by Oluwasegun664: 6:51pm
After bn suspended from PDP...
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by Valjinn: 6:51pm
That's my man Bum 2 (on white native) . Only you can do the Waka, I trust your leg, besides na your brother. Keep the fire burning bro
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by Elukapendragon: 6:52pm
Begs him? By kneeling down? Or "asked" him to join
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by pesinfada(m): 6:52pm
Big money spender
|Re: APGA Members Storm Ifeanyi Ubah's House In Anambra, Beg Him To Join Party by Valjinn: 6:52pm
APGA bu nke anyi
