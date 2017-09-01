Has anyone noticed that since the Fulani zoo army humiliated Kanu in his village, the people of Anambra have fully come out to embrace their election campaign and are fully ready to exercise their franchise?



Has anyone noticed that all the SouthEast governors are now talking tough and talking with leadership?



Has anyone noticed that all the apprehension that had engulfed the SouthEast since Kanu resumed his treasonous activities upon securing bail, have now been replaced by calm?



Yet some zombies say the proscribed IPOB is not a terrorist group, but the people of the SouthEast lived in fear of them like the NorthEast lived in fear of boko haram.



Thanks to Buhari for ensuring that the terrorist IPOB did not truncate democracy in the SouthEast.



Even Alex Ekwueme who Kanu visited upon his release, did not allow his daughter to embrace her political ambitions, until Kanu fled before she accepted to be running mate on the PDP ticket.



Even Osita Chidoka that drove Kanu out of jail, was unable to concentrate on his governorship ticket of the UPP, but has picked up the pace this week, moving about and even having the courage to make a statement on the python dance.



All of these events have happened this week because the people of Anambra no longer fear a humiliated Kanu, and a proscribed terror group called IPOB.



Even the IPOB apologists on Nairaland now have the courage to declare or withdraw support for their preferred or disliked candidates. Unlike before when all they were posting was Ofe Nsala day, a term they have all forgotten since last weekend.



Thanks to Buhari for putting IPOB in its place as a terrorist group that will be hunted down without mercy