The defectors who were welcomed by masquerades and other party faithfuls - were handed over to the APC LGA Party chairman in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, Hon Felix Okoro Elechi.



Dignitaries present include Party leaders, Ward chairmen and youth leaders etc.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/masquerades-join-party-members-welcome-defectors-apc-rivers-photos.html

Lai Mohammed explained this years ago. APC IS using masquerades to provide jobs for all Nigerians including PDP defectors 16 Likes 1 Share

4 kinds of people u should never trust. (1) women (2) ladies (3) female (4) girl . 22 Likes 3 Shares

Thunder faya anything and anybody that is associated with APC. 7 Likes 1 Share

The nitwit above me should close his mouth. 3 Likes

CMD of a federal establishment, now a pronounced politician? A lot has gone wrong in this administration 8 Likes

APC.. Political party of masqueraders.. (From the president)

Which of the APC in Rivers State? The one led by Magnus or Amaechi? 4 Likes

Yeye people

It's election transfer window. Prostitutes, sorry, politicians can now move easily from one party to another.

Wrong use of traditional religion regalia for political showoffs.

D party is clearly of Ppl masquerading as Thieves in Sheep's clothing.. Everyone is looking for where their selfish interest will b met asap

Wetin dem do you this time? Wetin dem do you this time?

for those who don't know, we have 3 Apc in River State

1. All Progressive Congress

2. Amaechi Progressive Congress

3. Abe Progressive Cngress

so which Apc are they decamping to? 4 Likes

Isn't APC a masquerade party?



Like masquerade like party



Like party like government 1 Like

Hungry political masquerades!

I just dey see as this is paining so many tortured and frustrated souls.

Meanwhile, PMB is like this.. 1 Share

