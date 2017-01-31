₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by Angelanest: 8:28pm On Feb 17
The Chief Medical Director (CMD) University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital UPTH, Prof. Henry A. A. Ugboma today joined other leaders of All Progressives Congress APC in Onelga to receive defectors from Peoples Democratic Party PDP to APC in Ndoni area of Rivers state.
The defectors who were welcomed by masquerades and other party faithfuls - were handed over to the APC LGA Party chairman in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area, Hon Felix Okoro Elechi.
Dignitaries present include Party leaders, Ward chairmen and youth leaders etc.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/masquerades-join-party-members-welcome-defectors-apc-rivers-photos.html
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by IkpuNnu(f): 8:51pm On Feb 17
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by micfoley: 8:52pm On Feb 17
Lai Mohammed explained this years ago. APC IS using masquerades to provide jobs for all Nigerians including PDP defectors
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by princepeter566: 9:19pm On Feb 17
4 kinds of people u should never trust. (1) women (2) ladies (3) female (4) girl .
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by crispus09(m): 9:21pm On Feb 17
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by dedons: 9:35pm On Feb 17
Thunder faya anything and anybody that is associated with APC.
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by madridguy(m): 9:35pm On Feb 17
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by Aspiregreat: 9:36pm On Feb 17
The nitwit above me should close his mouth.
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by RexEmmyGee(m): 9:37pm On Feb 17
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by nnenna311: 9:40pm On Feb 17
CMD of a federal establishment, now a pronounced politician? A lot has gone wrong in this administration
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by kaycyor: 9:41pm On Feb 17
APC.. Political party of masqueraders.. (From the president)
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by chrisxxx(m): 9:41pm On Feb 17
Which of the APC in Rivers State? The one led by Magnus or Amaechi?
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by Simeony007(m): 9:43pm On Feb 17
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by BigBelleControl(m): 9:43pm On Feb 17
It's election transfer window. Prostitutes, sorry, politicians can now move easily from one party to another.
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by PAGAN9JA(m): 9:44pm On Feb 17
Wrong use of traditional religion regalia for political showoffs.
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by AishaBuhari: 9:45pm On Feb 17
RexEmmyGee:
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by tooth4tooth: 9:52pm On Feb 17
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by eTECTIVe(m): 9:55pm On Feb 17
D party is clearly of Ppl masquerading as Thieves in Sheep's clothing.. Everyone is looking for where their selfish interest will b met asap
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by SmartMugu: 10:01pm On Feb 17
princepeter566:
Wetin dem do you this time?
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by RexEmmyGee(m): 10:05pm On Feb 17
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by neveryou: 10:06pm On Feb 17
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by mureday: 10:10pm On Feb 17
IkpuNnu:
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by jurist21(m): 10:11pm On Feb 17
for those who don't know, we have 3 Apc in River State
1. All Progressive Congress
2. Amaechi Progressive Congress
3. Abe Progressive Cngress
so which Apc are they decamping to?
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by pennywys: 10:19pm On Feb 17
Isn't APC a masquerade party?
Like masquerade like party
Like party like government
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by poyet(m): 10:26pm On Feb 17
Hungry political masquerades!
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by wisdom042(m): 10:31pm On Feb 17
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by ItsMeAboki(m): 10:32pm On Feb 17
I just dey see as this is paining so many tortured and frustrated souls.
Meanwhile, PMB is like this..
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by aiikman(m): 10:35pm On Feb 17
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by Danaire(m): 10:41pm On Feb 17
BigBelleControl:
Were you tryin to say "prostilicians?"
|Re: Masquerades Join Party Members To Welcome Defectors To APC In Rivers. Photos by joe120120(m): 11:13pm On Feb 17
APC. will die after Gmb go back to Daura, and Tinubu to Interpol, Rotimi Amechi to kirikiri maximum clinic. Obt party
