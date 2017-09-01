₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by lightblazingnow(m): 6:17pm On Sep 21
Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB
http://www.nigerianeye.com/2017/09/fani-kayode-lists-other-groups-fg-may.html?m=1
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by lightblazingnow(m): 6:18pm On Sep 21
When you feel like you are disappointed be careful you don't misjudge it for misfortune. I will authoritatively mention to you that you were just saved from something worse..
The wisdom and understanding of the Almighty God is unfounded and beyond comprehension...
In everything give thanks to God Almighty in Christ Jesus Name Amen
It's well
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by Nemesis1: 9:37pm On Sep 21
I imagine they have gone to his page to comment, vent and lie even more
How to win liepobs? Tell them what they want to hear
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by Cinkq: 10:00pm On Sep 21
There is nothing wrong at all if the Nigeria govt bans any group that poses threat to its security and soveregnty.
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by Sunofgod(m): 10:48pm On Sep 21
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by lightblazingnow(m): 7:18am
GREATNESS in Christ
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by Cyynthia(f): 7:24am
Buhari's govt is obviously satanic.
Buhari's target is ibo race not what people think, because IPOB which means indigenous people of Biafra is ibo and ibo is Ipob.
Forget that gra gra. He once made it open .... 97℅ vs 5℅..
Even on this forum, some of my muslim brothers hide under Ipob to insult ibo race. Igbos are seriously under attack by this Islamic govt.
God bless FFK, my Yoruba Christian brother.
God bless Adeyinka Grandson and all lovers of freedom.
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by nototribalist: 8:28am
If other Arab countries can't overcome isreal, how can hausa Fulanis overcome children of God. It's not possible, instead Buhari will die before his time.
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by RoyalUc(m): 9:07am
“I have never heard of a “terrorist” organisation that has not killed or threatened to kill anyone and that has totally rejected the idea of violence and an armed struggle."
This man obviously reacts to every issue ignorantly.
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by orisa37: 10:56am
OBJ is a living AUTOCRAT transformed before us all into a very good DEMOCRAT.
3 democratic elections for Yaradua, Jonathan and Buhari have been successfully held after OBJ.
Therefore, if the 2019 democratic election does not hold, APC, GMB and the Fulanis would have failed Nigeria misrably.
Hausas grow and flourish in Nigeria.
Yorubas grow and flourish in Nigeria.
Igbos(Ibos) grow and flourish in Nigeria.
Ijaws, Tivs, Ibibios, Idomas etcetra grow and flourish in Nigeria.
Only the Fulanis migrate from Sudan, Futa Jalon and the Saharian French territories into Nigeria:-
to bleep off the Hausas,
to build a Caliphate,
to install Emirs on some Tribes,
to introduce Martasine into Kano from Daura Emirate in Chad,
to introduce Bokoharam, ISWA, into the NE,
to infiltrate the entire South with Fulani Herdsmen to execute an ominous plan which is sacred only to the Caliphate.
These Fulani Herdsmen are now Kidnappers all over The Federation.
When they occupy The South, I wonder where the Yorubas, the Igbos etc will pack to?
So help Nigerians God.
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by magoo10: 11:19am
The apc govt is a totally clueless one.
when you leave the message and attack the messenger you are obviously heading for the rocks.
The status quo of deceit and propaganda cannot continue,there must be real change .
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by maxiuc(m): 11:19am
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by slawomir: 11:20am
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by AyakaDunukofia: 11:21am
It makes sense. IPOB is Igbo and Igbo is IPOB. If they are so dumb to label millions of Igbos "terrorists". It goes to say anytime one of these regional groups make any political protest or demand, Buhari should and must label them terrorists.
SALIENT POINTS MADE BY THE NIGERIAN BAR ASSOCIATION:
The existence of Nigeria as one indissoluble competent, in law cannot be made compulsory on citizens of Nigeria.
“All government in Nigeria at all levels are under legal and moral obligation even above citizens to obey the law of the land and all part of international law binding on her.
“The Nigerian Military and the governors of the South Eastern states who have declared IPOB a terrorist organisation are wrong
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by supersystemsnig: 11:22am
May God help this country, restructuring all the way
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by lonlytroy: 11:22am
In fela's Voice ''Nigeria don over take over take''
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by castrol180(m): 11:23am
This guy is more of ibo than Yoruba. His genetical makeup is 97% of ipod head 5%of Yoruba. Little wonder his head flat small for back.
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by yemmight(m): 11:23am
FFK is jobless.
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by Goke7: 11:24am
the more ffk and his goons are shouting the more the FG makes it tighter
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by coalcoal1(m): 11:24am
FFK made some sense here even though I don't agree with all he has said. I wonder what he would have been saying if the tables were turned. According to OBJ, just feed him and he starts dancing to your tune
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by Dhayor001(m): 11:24am
Cyynthia:
This thing that you shared now, to you it makes sense abi?
Ok, continue
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by Flatties: 11:25am
Fanigbo Kanayode in IPod voice
Cinkq:
There is nothing else to add to this
Thank you
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by abututony(m): 11:25am
My ibo brothers, please do not allow this man deceive u.If he sets fire in yr house, he will run to Ekiti and hide.
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by iamdynamite(m): 11:25am
Cyynthia:so musiliu obanikoro is a christain right
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by bal4real: 11:26am
Cinkq:if u r not aboki, u r an afonja
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:26am
Time will tell.
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by pesinfada(m): 11:27am
True
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by gbadexy(m): 11:27am
This noisemaker isn't interested in the wellbeing and whereabout of his supposed friend in the person of nnamdi kanu.
He is just interested in being relevant and heard and would jump at any opportunity.
opc was declared illegal and attacked massively under obj.
This administration has been glaringly treating the terrorist killer herdsmen with kid gloves though. that's one of my main grouse with this administration. cattle rustlers were quick to be apprehended while we are told to live in peace whenever the herdsmen attack.
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by Alexis11: 11:27am
Confuse man.
|Re: Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB by elderhimself(m): 11:28am
this guys just never seems to know how to tame his mouth
