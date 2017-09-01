Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB (4802 Views)

Northern Governors Arrive Abia State After IPOB Clash With Military. Photos / Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Weeps In Court After IPOB Leader Was Granted Bail. Photos / Femi Kayode Lists Political Offices Held By Northerners

Fani-Kayode lists other groups FG may proscribe after IPOB

nigerianeye.com





Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, says the Nigerian government may go after other groups, now that Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been proscribed.





This is contained in an article he released on Wednesday.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “It is IPOB today but tomorrow, it could be OPC, Ijaw Youth Council, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, Arewa Youths, Arewa Consultative Forum, Northern Elders Forum or indeed anyone else.



“I have never heard of a “terrorist” organisation that has not killed or threatened to kill anyone and that has totally rejected the idea of violence and an armed struggle.



“I have never heard of a “terrorist” organisation whose only aspiration is to have a referendum to determine whether or not their people should or should not remain in Nigeria.



“I have never heard of a “terrorist” organisation whose only objective is the peaceful and lawful exercise of the right of self-determination.



“I have never heard of a “terrorist” organisation whose only crime is to take objection to the stripping away of their historical and cultural identity and to speak out against the willful marginalisation and mass murder of their people.



“I have never heard of a “terrorist” organisation who believe in passive and non-violent resistance and who consistently emphasise the importance of peaceful opposition.



“Saying that IPOB is a terrorist organisation is like saying that Mother Theresa is the Marquis De Sade. It is like saying that an angel from heaven is a demon from hell. It is like saying that Little Red Riding Hood is the hungry and ravenous wolf.”



Fani-Kayode recently alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari has an agenda to “wipe off” IPOB, its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and the “Igbo race”.



According to him, “Since when has it been acceptable or the norm to unleash the dogs of war against a group of innocent, unarmed and defenceless young people and their colourful leader simply because they dared to ask for a referendum?



“The fact of the matter is that whether anyone likes it or not, the attempt to break, subjugate, demonise, belittle, vilify and wipe out the Igbo race through the auspices of intimidation, disinformation, manipulation of the media, mass murder and ethnic cleansing by the Buhari administration shall fail.



“The truth is that this whole thing is not about IPOB but about the consistent expression of an irrational, illogical and pathological hatred of the Igbos by the maximum ruler of the Nigerian state.



“And if he gets away with it and manages to achieve his sinister and nefarious objective he will come after the Yoruba, the Ijaw, the Tiv and everyone else in a matter of time!



“That is why it is important to refuse to be intimidated, to stand firm, to hold the line, to resist him with every fiber of our being and to insist on the restructuring and the renegotiation of Nigeria”, the former presidential spokesman added.







There is nothing wrong at all if the Nigeria govt bans any group that poses threat to its security and soveregnty. 9 Likes 2 Shares

GREATNESS in Christ

Buhari's govt is obviously satanic.



Buhari's target is ibo race not what people think, because IPOB which means indigenous people of Biafra is ibo and ibo is Ipob.

Forget that gra gra. He once made it open .... 97℅ vs 5℅..

Even on this forum, some of my muslim brothers hide under Ipob to insult ibo race. Igbos are seriously under attack by this Islamic govt.



God bless FFK, my Yoruba Christian brother.

God bless Adeyinka Grandson and all lovers of freedom. 9 Likes

If other Arab countries can't overcome isreal, how can hausa Fulanis overcome children of God. It's not possible, instead Buhari will die before his time. 6 Likes

“I have never heard of a “terrorist” organisation that has not killed or threatened to kill anyone and that has totally rejected the idea of violence and an armed struggle."



This man obviously reacts to every issue ignorantly. 7 Likes 1 Share

OBJ is a living AUTOCRAT transformed before us all into a very good DEMOCRAT.

3 democratic elections for Yaradua, Jonathan and Buhari have been successfully held after OBJ.

Therefore, if the 2019 democratic election does not hold, APC, GMB and the Fulanis would have failed Nigeria misrably.

Hausas grow and flourish in Nigeria.

Yorubas grow and flourish in Nigeria.

Igbos(Ibos) grow and flourish in Nigeria.

Ijaws, Tivs, Ibibios, Idomas etcetra grow and flourish in Nigeria.

Only the Fulanis migrate from Sudan, Futa Jalon and the Saharian French territories into Nigeria:-

to bleep off the Hausas,

to build a Caliphate,

to install Emirs on some Tribes,

to introduce Martasine into Kano from Daura Emirate in Chad,

to introduce Bokoharam, ISWA, into the NE,

to infiltrate the entire South with Fulani Herdsmen to execute an ominous plan which is sacred only to the Caliphate.

These Fulani Herdsmen are now Kidnappers all over The Federation.

When they occupy The South, I wonder where the Yorubas, the Igbos etc will pack to?

So help Nigerians God. 4 Likes

The apc govt is a totally clueless one.



when you leave the message and attack the messenger you are obviously heading for the rocks.



The status quo of deceit and propaganda cannot continue,there must be real change . 3 Likes 1 Share

It makes sense. IPOB is Igbo and Igbo is IPOB. If they are so dumb to label millions of Igbos "terrorists". It goes to say anytime one of these regional groups make any political protest or demand, Buhari should and must label them terrorists.



SALIENT POINTS MADE BY THE NIGERIAN BAR ASSOCIATION:



The existence of Nigeria as one indissoluble competent, in law cannot be made compulsory on citizens of Nigeria.



“All government in Nigeria at all levels are under legal and moral obligation even above citizens to obey the law of the land and all part of international law binding on her.



“The Nigerian Military and the governors of the South Eastern states who have declared IPOB a terrorist organisation are wrong 1 Like

May God help this country, restructuring all the way

In fela's Voice ''Nigeria don over take over take''

This guy is more of ibo than Yoruba. His genetical makeup is 97% of ipod head 5%of Yoruba. Little wonder his head flat small for back. 1 Like

FFK is jobless. 2 Likes 1 Share

the more ffk and his goons are shouting the more the FG makes it tighter 1 Like 1 Share

FFK made some sense here even though I don't agree with all he has said. I wonder what he would have been saying if the tables were turned. According to OBJ, just feed him and he starts dancing to your tune 1 Like 1 Share

Cyynthia:

This thing that you shared now, to you it makes sense abi?



Ok, continue This thing that you shared now, to you it makes sense abi?Ok, continue 1 Like 1 Share















Cinkq:

There is nothing else to add to this

Thank you Fanigbo Kanayode in IPod voiceThere is nothing else to add to thisThank you 1 Like 1 Share

My ibo brothers, please do not allow this man deceive u.If he sets fire in yr house, he will run to Ekiti and hide. 1 Like 1 Share

Cyynthia:

Cinkq:

if u r not aboki, u r an afonja if u r not aboki, u r an afonja

Time will tell.

True

This noisemaker isn't interested in the wellbeing and whereabout of his supposed friend in the person of nnamdi kanu.

He is just interested in being relevant and heard and would jump at any opportunity.

opc was declared illegal and attacked massively under obj.

This administration has been glaringly treating the terrorist killer herdsmen with kid gloves though. that's one of my main grouse with this administration. cattle rustlers were quick to be apprehended while we are told to live in peace whenever the herdsmen attack.

Confuse man.