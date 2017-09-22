Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa (3505 Views)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Thursday it has concluded its operation code-named “Operation Ruwa Wuta” at the Sambisa forest and other suspected locations and hideouts of the Boko Haram sect.



A statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, said “to successfully execute the Operation, the NAF conducted a total of 129 missions in 180 sorties within a total of over 208 flying hours.”



Adesanya also said the operations included series of medical outreach programmes by NAF for scores of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).



The statement reads: “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has just concluded Operation RUWAN WUTA, which was essentially an intensive day and night aerial bombardment of locations where Boko Haram terrorists were attempting to re-colonize in Northeastern Nigeria.





“An integral part of the Operation, which lasted from 7 – 16 September 2017, was a medical outreach programme that was targeted at providing free medical treatment to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps near Maiduguri, the Sambisa general area and Rann, in particular.



“The NAF also conducted free surgeries for IDPs that needed surgical interventions, airlifting them to the NAF Medical Centre in Maiduguri where necessary.



“In all, 700 IDPs in Rann alone received free medical treatment while free surgical interventions were carried out on 146 IDPs out of a total of 1,032 that were screened in all the beneficiary IDP camps. As at 20 September 2017, the free surgical interventions included 90 eye surgeries and 56 general surgeries while 60 other IDPs received free medicated eyeglasses from the NAF.



“The surgical interventions on the IDPs are still ongoing and would come to an end on 21 September 2017.



“On 16 September 2017, the concluding day of Operation RUWAN WUTA, the NAF successfully attacked some structures in Kote (near Bama), where BHTs were suspected to be holding a meeting. Kote was a BHT infested location, hosting significant BHT activities, as revealed by NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platforms.



“Air interdiction was conducted on the BHT structures in Kote with NAF Alpha Jet and the F-7Ni aircraft, which took turns to attack the enemy location with bombs. Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) revealed that the targeted structures were destroyed.





“It is recalled that the objective of Operation RUWAN WUTA was to ‘rain significant fire’ on BHT hideouts thereby further degrading the ability of the terrorists to freely operate and consequently giving advantage to friendly surface forces to gain momentum.



“Accordingly, enemy locations, which were successfully attacked, with significant damage on the BHTs, include Parisu, Njimia, Zanari, Garin Maloma, Yale Market, Mungusum, Arra and Kote. A comprehensive BDA over the attacked locations after the 10-day operation revealed the complete absence of BHT activities.



“To successfully execute the Operation, the NAF conducted a total of 129 missions in 180 sorties within a total of over 208 flying hours





Great. Now they can move their resources to the South East to defeat the terrorists there. 10 Likes

Good one guys





Next plan move = ipobs location 4 Likes

Are they not ashamed of themselves. Operation here, operation there...who are they trying to protect and for what purpose. It's glaring that the Nigga Area is meant to be 3-4 nations on their own but are constantly being held by the military arm of the Royal British Nigger Area Zoo Corporation



.

Too bad 1 Like 1 Share

Rossikki:

Great. Now they can move their resources to the South East.

Chai you sharp Chai you sharp 1 Like

TheKingdom:

Are they not ashamed of themselves. Operation here, operation there...who are they trying to protect and for what purpose. It's glaring that the Nigga Area is meant to be 3-4 nations on their own but are constantly being held by the military arm of the Royal British Nigger Area Zoo Corporation



.

Too bad

One anyone or group that sympathies with ipobs



That its dangerous now oooo



Ipobs is now a terrorist organization One anyone or group that sympathies with ipobsThat its dangerous now ooooIpobs is now a terrorist organization 5 Likes





Na today?



Na everyday them dey clear the sambisa? HahahahahahahahahahaNa today?Na everyday them dey clear the sambisa?

PatriotTemidayo:

Hahahahahahahahahaha



Na today?



Na everyday them dey clear the sambisa?





Ipobs are in deep pooo now Ipobs are in deep pooo now 2 Likes

sarrki:





Ipobs are in deep pooo now

BMC coordinator, HAWA YOU?



It is a difficult job selling a bad market. BMC coordinator, HAWA YOU?It is a difficult job selling a bad market. 3 Likes

TheKingdom:

Are they not ashamed of themselves. Operation here, operation there...who are they trying to protect and for what purpose. It's glaring that the Nigga Area is meant to be 3-4 nations on their own but are constantly being held by the military arm of the Royal British Nigger Area Zoo Corporation



.

Too bad

STFU you terrorist. STFU you terrorist. 1 Like 1 Share



A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Buba Galadima, has debunked a claim by the Federal Government that all territories have been reclaimed from Boko Haram, saying that at least seven local governments in Borno State are still under the control of the sect.

In an exclusive interview with The Guardian in Abuja, Galadima, who is a founding member of the APC from Yobe State, said there are 27 local governments in Borno State but not all are functioning because of the activities of Boko Haram.

“As I speak to you, many local government councils operate partially in Borno State. There are supposed to be 27 of them and you find out that not all of them are functional with their secretariats, at least seven of them, still under the control of Boko Haram.

“You will discover that all the emirs are resident in Maiduguri rather than in their domains and, of course, you will also know that feeding of troops in some local government headquarters is done by dropping food for them with helicopters,” Galadima disclosed.

He said: “Even if they cook, there is no access to the troops. They drop ammunition, they drop food for them from the air, so can anyone say that because you are in the local government headquarters and you can’t move one inch from where you are, you have reclaimed everywhere?”

On the claim by government that Boko Haram’s stronghold of Sambisa forest has been liberated, Galadima said: “If they (military) have taken over some parts of Sambisa which is so extensive and over 1000 kilometers stretching from Jigawa through Bauchi, Gombe to Adamawa states and into Cameroun and liberated only the headquarters of the proposed national guard which is about 30 kilometers away from Maiduguri, that is not total liberation.”

According to him, the national guard training camp also known as ‘Ground Zero’ has bunkers which were previously occupied by Boko Haram before the military uprooted them from there. “What about the rest of the place, the remaining vast area of 1000 kilometres?” he asked.

The APC chieftain suggested that the military should be proactive to acquire territory and hold the ground and not to be in one place. “They wait for attack by Boko Haram and then repel, if they had been moving, even if it’s one kilometer per day, they could have finished the job.”



Operation Ruwa Wuta”

this literally mean "fire rain or rain fire".





Nice one NAF. SE, here we come. this literally mean "fire rain or rain fire".Nice one NAF. SE, here we come.

TheKingdom:

Are they not ashamed of themselves. Operation here, operation there...who are they trying to protect and for what purpose. It's glaring that the Nigga Area is meant to be 3-4 nations on their own but are constantly being held by the military arm of the Royal British Nigger Area Zoo Corporation



.

Too bad will you just shut up? will you just shut up? 1 Like

I just wanted to remind them of this.Thanks dear. I just wanted to remind them of this.Thanks dear.

I weep for this country.. NAF where is Shekau??...

Na so?









https://m.guardian.ng/news/seven-borno-local-councils-still-controlled-by-boko-haram/ Lets ask Buba Galadima if this is correct

Paperwhite:

I just wanted to remind them of this.Thanks dear.



My brother, the deceit and propaganda of these APC and their e-rats beats satan. Don't forget that they have told Nigerians b4 now that Sambisa is completely cleared and ready to be turned to military training ground. I wonder how people believes and supports this evil govnt. My brother, the deceit and propaganda of these APC and their e-rats beats satan. Don't forget that they have told Nigerians b4 now that Sambisa is completely cleared and ready to be turned to military training ground. I wonder how people believes and supports this evil govnt.

Everybody knows the Nigerian airforce doesn't have a single Jet that can hit any target on the ground ..enough of the propaganda abeg

BALLOSKI:

will you just shut up?

When you shut up first I'll think about it.



Are your feelings hurt? When you shut up first I'll think about it.Are your feelings hurt?

Rossikki:





STFU you terrorist.

Another Nigger Area citizen. Even Buratai is afraid of labeling IPOB terrorist group LOL Another Nigger Area citizen. Even Buratai is afraid of labeling IPOB terrorist group LOL

So one can now freely and safely go to Sambisa forest for sight-seeing and tourism. At last, thank God o. Vacation in Sambisa loading.

Ok

.

you have cleared it abi...its ok continue



I THINK THERE SHOULD BE MORE TIME DEDICATED TO ASSURE CITIZENS SAFETY





boko haram have been technically defeated. lie Mohammed



with all the aerial bombardment and tax payers monies used in acquiring fighter jets ,boko haram still gather in sambisa forest every year to celebrate sallah. 1 Like 1 Share

And it won't be long again, maybe tomorrow we'l hear boko haram did this again.. make una keep lying to una sef

nor b tomrrw we go come hear say those guy don come up again ooo

.. Another story for the zombies to feast on





Where is shekau the python of that forest



Chibok girls nko



Jokers jokers Where is shekau the python of that forestChibok girls nkoJokers jokers