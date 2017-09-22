₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by sarrki(m): 6:41pm On Sep 21
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Thursday it has concluded its operation code-named “Operation Ruwa Wuta” at the Sambisa forest and other suspected locations and hideouts of the Boko Haram sect.
http://thenationonlineng.net/naf-concludes-clearance/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPIlyjrTqo8
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by Rossikki: 6:42pm On Sep 21
Great. Now they can move their resources to the South East to defeat the terrorists there.
10 Likes
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by sarrki(m): 6:43pm On Sep 21
Good one guys
Next plan move = ipobs location
4 Likes
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by TheKingdom: 6:43pm On Sep 21
Are they not ashamed of themselves. Operation here, operation there...who are they trying to protect and for what purpose. It's glaring that the Nigga Area is meant to be 3-4 nations on their own but are constantly being held by the military arm of the Royal British Nigger Area Zoo Corporation
.
Too bad
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by sarrki(m): 6:43pm On Sep 21
Rossikki:
Chai you sharp
1 Like
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by sarrki(m): 6:44pm On Sep 21
TheKingdom:
One anyone or group that sympathies with ipobs
That its dangerous now oooo
Ipobs is now a terrorist organization
5 Likes
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by PatriotTemidayo: 6:45pm On Sep 21
Hahahahahahahahahaha
Na today?
Na everyday them dey clear the sambisa?
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by sarrki(m): 6:46pm On Sep 21
PatriotTemidayo:
Ipobs are in deep pooo now
2 Likes
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by PatriotTemidayo: 6:49pm On Sep 21
sarrki:
BMC coordinator, HAWA YOU?
It is a difficult job selling a bad market.
3 Likes
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by Rossikki: 6:49pm On Sep 21
TheKingdom:
STFU you terrorist.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by PointZerom: 7:01pm On Sep 21
FG not sincere, says APC chieftain, Galadima
A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Buba Galadima, has debunked a claim by the Federal Government that all territories have been reclaimed from Boko Haram, saying that at least seven local governments in Borno State are still under the control of the sect.
In an exclusive interview with The Guardian in Abuja, Galadima, who is a founding member of the APC from Yobe State, said there are 27 local governments in Borno State but not all are functioning because of the activities of Boko Haram.
“As I speak to you, many local government councils operate partially in Borno State. There are supposed to be 27 of them and you find out that not all of them are functional with their secretariats, at least seven of them, still under the control of Boko Haram.
“You will discover that all the emirs are resident in Maiduguri rather than in their domains and, of course, you will also know that feeding of troops in some local government headquarters is done by dropping food for them with helicopters,” Galadima disclosed.
He said: “Even if they cook, there is no access to the troops. They drop ammunition, they drop food for them from the air, so can anyone say that because you are in the local government headquarters and you can’t move one inch from where you are, you have reclaimed everywhere?”
On the claim by government that Boko Haram’s stronghold of Sambisa forest has been liberated, Galadima said: “If they (military) have taken over some parts of Sambisa which is so extensive and over 1000 kilometers stretching from Jigawa through Bauchi, Gombe to Adamawa states and into Cameroun and liberated only the headquarters of the proposed national guard which is about 30 kilometers away from Maiduguri, that is not total liberation.”
According to him, the national guard training camp also known as ‘Ground Zero’ has bunkers which were previously occupied by Boko Haram before the military uprooted them from there. “What about the rest of the place, the remaining vast area of 1000 kilometres?” he asked.
The APC chieftain suggested that the military should be proactive to acquire territory and hold the ground and not to be in one place. “They wait for attack by Boko Haram and then repel, if they had been moving, even if it’s one kilometer per day, they could have finished the job.”
http://guardian.ng/news/seven-borno-local-councils-still-controlled-by-boko-haram/
2 Likes
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by BALLOSKI: 7:06pm On Sep 21
this literally mean "fire rain or rain fire".
Nice one NAF. SE, here we come.
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by BALLOSKI: 7:12pm On Sep 21
TheKingdom:will you just shut up?
1 Like
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by Paperwhite(m): 7:14pm On Sep 21
PointZerom:I just wanted to remind them of this.Thanks dear.
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by nairalandankrah: 7:16pm On Sep 21
I weep for this country.. NAF where is Shekau??...
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by BankeSmalls(f): 7:18pm On Sep 21
Na so?
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by Omeokachie: 7:18pm On Sep 21
Lets ask Buba Galadima if this is correct
https://m.guardian.ng/news/seven-borno-local-councils-still-controlled-by-boko-haram/
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by PointZerom: 7:20pm On Sep 21
Paperwhite:
My brother, the deceit and propaganda of these APC and their e-rats beats satan. Don't forget that they have told Nigerians b4 now that Sambisa is completely cleared and ready to be turned to military training ground. I wonder how people believes and supports this evil govnt.
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by RomeSankara: 7:42pm On Sep 21
Everybody knows the Nigerian airforce doesn't have a single Jet that can hit any target on the ground ..enough of the propaganda abeg
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by TheKingdom: 8:31pm On Sep 21
BALLOSKI:
When you shut up first I'll think about it.
Are your feelings hurt?
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by TheKingdom: 8:31pm On Sep 21
Rossikki:
Another Nigger Area citizen. Even Buratai is afraid of labeling IPOB terrorist group LOL
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by potent5(m): 6:51am
So one can now freely and safely go to Sambisa forest for sight-seeing and tourism. At last, thank God o. Vacation in Sambisa loading.
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:54am
Ok
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by JoshMedia(m): 10:54am
.
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by positivelord: 10:55am
you have cleared it abi...its ok continue
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by JoshMedia(m): 10:56am
THAT'S TOO QUICK
I THINK THERE SHOULD BE MORE TIME DEDICATED TO ASSURE CITIZENS SAFETY
CHECK MY SIGNATURE
IT'S JOSHMEDIA AGAIN
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by magoo10: 10:56am
boko haram have been technically defeated. lie Mohammed
with all the aerial bombardment and tax payers monies used in acquiring fighter jets ,boko haram still gather in sambisa forest every year to celebrate sallah.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by ExpiredNigeria: 10:56am
And it won't be long again, maybe tomorrow we'l hear boko haram did this again.. make una keep lying to una sef
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by joenor(m): 10:56am
nor b tomrrw we go come hear say those guy don come up again ooo
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by Integrityfarms(m): 10:57am
.. Another story for the zombies to feast on
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by maxiuc(m): 10:57am
Where is shekau the python of that forest
Chibok girls nko
Jokers jokers
|Re: NAF Concludes Clearance Operations In Sambisa by Bari22(m): 10:58am
remain terrorist in the eastern part
