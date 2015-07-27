₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by kahal29: 6:21am
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, says President Muhammadu Buhari will spend only four days in London after which he will return to Nigeria.
http://punchng.com/buhari-arrives-in-uk-returns-to-nigeria-monday/
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by Willybos(m): 6:35am
Ok
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by Okoroawusa: 6:38am
PMB biri kwa o!
I love PMB!
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by LionDeLeo: 6:55am
God bless The president and c-in-c.
God bless patriotic Nigerians
Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria
Nnamdiot cownu and his fellow ipob pigs are foolish terrorists.
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by ahamonyeka(m): 6:56am
Quickly dash to uk for check up but,his doctor will not ask him to stay again because is always telling him go or come.
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by omenka(m): 6:57am
LionDeLeo:Bros don vex.
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by LionDeLeo: 7:03am
omenka:Baba, that coward of a pig must have repeated history.
Ojukwu even fought for some times before he Ben Johnsoned and he wasn't as boastful, but dis pig own just weak me.
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by ShyCypher(m): 7:17am
They didnt state the exact monday he's returnin'.
The cattle rearer might spend a whole year there again.
This is what happens when you give an almajiri too much money. Twenty twenty naira is enough for them.
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by tashashiel(f): 7:27am
they don start again... next thing is postponement of return
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by Finstar: 7:36am
Sometime ago, over 85% Nigerians hated Buhari.. But since this Biafra agitation started, lots of people had to take stand with Buhari due to what they tend to lose if Biafra is realised. Anyway, I would have done the same if I were in their shoe. Jumping from frying pan to fire isn't fun
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by Holyfield1(m): 7:37am
President Buhari and UK are like
Where is that Zuma picture again
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by ekems2017(f): 7:37am
Baba so quick?
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by wildcatter23(m): 7:37am
Isorite. Let me go to UK and get my bathing soap and then pick my towel in Us. The world is a global village.
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by lsoul: 7:38am
seems he forgot his drugs in UK, went back to get it
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by olatunyemi(m): 7:38am
president for the wise nightmare for wailers hope for those who believe better Nigeria ahead
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by Deivid10(m): 7:38am
AJAHLA.......
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by YeyeGirl(f): 7:39am
Till Feb 2018... Buhari kukuma resign biko
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by greatiyk4u(m): 7:39am
2019 loading
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by Adaumunocha(f): 7:39am
What stops him from coming back tomorrow?
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by Abimbola29(m): 7:39am
God bless my presido tumbs up to him
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by Yomzzyblog: 7:39am
Ok
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by Boyooosa(m): 7:40am
Where he feels safer
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by Integrityfarms(m): 7:40am
.. UK again..
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by lenghtinny(m): 7:40am
Ajala the traveler
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by olamil34: 7:40am
this people sha
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by tuscani: 7:41am
Holyfield1:bros see am, but you nor specify which one of them
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by bukynkwuenu: 7:41am
lt. Cornel rat ibibio .... presidiot bugarri arrives on Monday, pls vacate on Sunday over
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by fergusen(m): 7:41am
ok
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by chemicalDisease: 7:43am
Come back to do whttt?
Pls stay there forever.
|Re: Buhari Arrives In UK, Returns To Nigeria Monday by chemicalDisease: 7:44am
Come back to do whttt?
Pls stay there forever.
