The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, says President Muhammadu Buhari will spend only four days in London after which he will return to Nigeria.



Adesina, however, did not state the reason for Buhari’s visit.



Responding to an inquiry via a text message, the President’s spokesman said, “We just landed in London. The President is in transit; to be back in Nigeria on Monday.”





The President had departed New York for London after attending the United Nations General Assembly.



The Presidency had said last week that Buhari would be making a stopover at London before returning to Nigeria but did not disclose the reason for his return.



Buhari has spent about 160 non-consecutive days in London for medical treatment this year.



His prolonged medical leave spurred protests in Nigeria and London which forced him to abruptly return.



Unconfirmed reports have it that he had returned to London for medical treatment.

Ok 2 Likes

PMB biri kwa o!



I love PMB! 6 Likes 1 Share

God bless The president and c-in-c.



God bless patriotic Nigerians



Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria



Nnamdiot cownu and his fellow ipob pigs are foolish terrorists. 11 Likes

Quickly dash to uk for check up but,his doctor will not ask him to stay again because is always telling him go or come. 2 Likes 1 Share

LionDeLeo:

God bless The president and c-in-c.



God bless patriotic Nigerians



Long live The Fed Rep of Nigeria



Nnamdiot cownu and his fellow ipob pigs are foolish terrorists.



Bros don vex. Bros don vex. 2 Likes

omenka:

Bros don vex. Baba, that coward of a pig must have repeated history.



Ojukwu even fought for some times before he Ben Johnsoned and he wasn't as boastful, but dis pig own just weak me. Baba, that coward of a pig must have repeated history.Ojukwu even fought for some times before he Ben Johnsoned and he wasn't as boastful, but dis pig own just weak me. 5 Likes

They didnt state the exact monday he's returnin'.



The cattle rearer might spend a whole year there again.



This is what happens when you give an almajiri too much money. Twenty twenty naira is enough for them. 10 Likes 1 Share

they don start again... next thing is postponement of return 4 Likes 1 Share

Sometime ago, over 85% Nigerians hated Buhari.. But since this Biafra agitation started, lots of people had to take stand with Buhari due to what they tend to lose if Biafra is realised. Anyway, I would have done the same if I were in their shoe. Jumping from frying pan to fire isn't fun 2 Likes







Where is that Zuma picture again President Buhari and UK are likeWhere is that Zuma picture again 2 Likes

Baba so quick? 1 Like 1 Share

Isorite. Let me go to UK and get my bathing soap and then pick my towel in Us. The world is a global village. 4 Likes

seems he forgot his drugs in UK, went back to get it 2 Likes 1 Share

president for the wise nightmare for wailers hope for those who believe better Nigeria ahead

AJAHLA.......

Till Feb 2018... Buhari kukuma resign biko 2 Likes 1 Share

2019 loading 2 Likes

What stops him from coming back tomorrow? 2 Likes 1 Share

God bless my presido tumbs up to him

Ok

Where he feels safer 1 Like 1 Share

.. UK again..

Ajala the traveler

this people sha

Holyfield1:

President Buhari and UK are like





Where is that Zuma picture again bros see am, but you nor specify which one of them bros see am, but you nor specify which one of them

lt. Cornel rat ibibio .... presidiot bugarri arrives on Monday, pls vacate on Sunday over

ok

Come back to do whttt?

Pls stay there forever.