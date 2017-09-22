Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) (1880 Views)

His allegation comes few hours after he was suspended by the National Working Committee of the Party over what they described as “disparaging and unfounded” claims against some party members and elders.

Ubah, who is also a business mogul, however, said he was laughing when he heard about his suspension by the PDP leadership, saying he had not gained anything from the party.

Speaking on Thursday night while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ubah noted that his claims were not to criticise anyone but to get justice.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcyzhRdJcKI



Even me sef, I've not gained anything from PDP



Only people that got dasuki's share of the $1.2 billion loot gained something 3 Likes

APC,PDP,APGA I don't care no elections in Anambra. 1 Like

hakeem4:

Even me sef, I've not gained anything from PDP

What have you gained from APC 2 Likes

PDP, APC, MMM, and even IPOB/AFONJA have not benefited anybody sef 1 Like



After all TAN is not PDP, i gat ur logic sire. It's not necessary to gain something from the PDP when you have the paymaster GEJ.After all TAN is not PDP, i gat ur logic sire.

He has not gained anything from the party. What a good lie. Oya move to APC

What was he expecting to gain?

hakeem4:

Even me sef, I've not gained anything from PDP .

Really? Ok ooo. I hope this is not another super story. Really? Ok ooo. I hope this is not another super story.

All your looting where done during PDP tenure

So what are you talking about?

hakeem4:

Even me sef, I've not gained anything from PDP



Solomonudofia:

What do u think u wanna gain there b4? If u hv been told bfore u wont hear.

The best Ofe nsala cook will go home with a cash award.

smartty68:

He has not gained anything from the party. What a good lie. Oya move to APC



IN APC, witchcraft broom will be given to him to sweep his loots under the carpet. IN APC, witchcraft broom will be given to him to sweep his loots under the carpet.

This man is looking for where he can save himself ft his past sins.If pdp reject u, where next will u land.contact sherif now else yr case with Efcc will come up in few days. U are alwsys having problem. Come and seek refugee in ogbayi shrine if okija fails u

Ubah please focus on your business and leave politics for politicians. Your ego is a problem.. ..

Nigerians must be made to realise that politics is about service to the people, what you can do for the people and not what people can do for you. Ifeanyi Ubah is already a Naira billionaire, he's into oil. He should be thinking of using politics as an avenue to give back to the people. If he contested for the PDP governorship primaries and lost, he should go back and look for other means of giving to the people. Set up a foundation and pour back his oil money to benefit people and not whine about what the PDP has or hasn't done for him. If with all the billions he has, he's still looking for more through politics, then his Kleptomania is out of this world and he should kindly go for rehab.

you dont benefit from loosers...

thank heavens it wasnt too late for u to realize it

Join APC gain immunity and forgiveness for even sins you are yet to commit