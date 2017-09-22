₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,772 members, 3,807,536 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 11:40 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) (1880 Views)
Sheriff & Kashamu's Followers Decamp From PDP To Mega Party Of Nigeria (Photos) / Nigerian Patriots, NP Political Movement Formed By Topshots From PDP, APC / Photos From PDP National Convention Abuja (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by Solomonudofia(m): 7:05am
A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Anambra State, Ifeanyi Ubah, says he has not made any gain in his entire life from the Party.
His allegation comes few hours after he was suspended by the National Working Committee of the Party over what they described as “disparaging and unfounded” claims against some party members and elders.
Ubah, who is also a business mogul, however, said he was laughing when he heard about his suspension by the PDP leadership, saying he had not gained anything from the party.
Speaking on Thursday night while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ubah noted that his claims were not to criticise anyone but to get justice.
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcyzhRdJcKI
source :http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/22/not-gained-anything-pdp-ifeanyi-ubah/
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by hakeem4(m): 7:06am
Even me sef, I've not gained anything from PDP
Only people that got dasuki's share of the $1.2 billion loot gained something
3 Likes
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by navada99: 7:09am
APC,PDP,APGA I don't care no elections in Anambra.
1 Like
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by benedictnsi(m): 7:09am
hakeem4:
What have you gained from APC
2 Likes
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by prospero5(m): 7:10am
PDP, APC, MMM, and even IPOB/AFONJA have not benefited anybody sef
1 Like
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by Aufbauh(m): 7:10am
It's not necessary to gain something from the PDP when you have the paymaster GEJ.
After all TAN is not PDP, i gat ur logic sire.
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by smartty68(m): 7:13am
He has not gained anything from the party. What a good lie. Oya move to APC
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by CHeapTins(m): 7:13am
What was he expecting to gain?
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by SweetWJ(m): 7:14am
hakeem4:.
Really? Ok ooo. I hope this is not another super story.
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by Ninethmare: 7:15am
All your looting where done during PDP tenure
So what are you talking about?
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by smartty68(m): 7:16am
hakeem4:
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by JoshMedia(m): 11:13am
. THAT'S TERRIBLE
IMAGINE!!
CHECK MY SIGNATURE
IT'S JOSHMEDIA AGAIN
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by free2ryhme: 11:14am
Solomonudofia:
you are a thief
what do you want to gain from thieves
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by cr7rooney10(m): 11:15am
What do u think u wanna gain there b4? If u hv been told bfore u wont hear.
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by magoo10: 11:15am
The best Ofe nsala cook will go home with a cash award.
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by PointZerom: 11:19am
smartty68:
IN APC, witchcraft broom will be given to him to sweep his loots under the carpet.
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by abututony(m): 11:19am
This man is looking for where he can save himself ft his past sins.If pdp reject u, where next will u land.contact sherif now else yr case with Efcc will come up in few days. U are alwsys having problem. Come and seek refugee in ogbayi shrine if okija fails u
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by galaxy2020: 11:21am
Ubah please focus on your business and leave politics for politicians. Your ego is a problem.. ..
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by SBG04: 11:28am
Nigerians must be made to realise that politics is about service to the people, what you can do for the people and not what people can do for you. Ifeanyi Ubah is already a Naira billionaire, he's into oil. He should be thinking of using politics as an avenue to give back to the people. If he contested for the PDP governorship primaries and lost, he should go back and look for other means of giving to the people. Set up a foundation and pour back his oil money to benefit people and not whine about what the PDP has or hasn't done for him. If with all the billions he has, he's still looking for more through politics, then his Kleptomania is out of this world and he should kindly go for rehab.
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by elderhimself(m): 11:28am
you dont benefit from loosers...
thank heavens it wasnt too late for u to realize it
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by Orobo2Lekpa: 11:30am
Join APC gain immunity and forgiveness for even sins you are yet to commit
|Re: I Have Not Gained Anything From PDP – Ifeanyi Ubah (video) by MrFly: 11:35am
navada99:talk is cheap.. Dont 4get u av bin proscribed! The python wil dance again
(0) (Reply)
2,671 Pump Action Riffles Intercepted By Custom...but Why It's All Pump Action? / The Truth About 9/11 / Enugu Governor Escapes Death By Bombing
Viewing this topic: e90, PASCALSILVA(m), Rickyuzzy(m), Okimski(m), Yahooplusplus, Okuss12(m), klassnic, onyeawka80(m), adims4sure, Uyi168(m), Cutepessy(m), michelle5683(f), Bakassi, victorisreal02, princeade86(m), Jodforex(m), Tome4real(m), TboyGOLD, pgidex(f), mrfabuloz(m), fuller86, gbagyiza, atiku07(m), EMMAUGOH(m), GEEGLOBAL, pimpchi(m), Blaiseikenna50, know, mrdreams, Honourable001, ola4ola(m) and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9