Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Angelanest: 7:30am
The Police on Thursday paraded 14 suspected kidnap and armed robbery gangs who specialize in kidnapping travellers along Abuja-Kaduna highway. The suspects who belong to two gangs were arrested in their hideouts and camps by personnel of the Intelligence Response Team and Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Force.
The arrest and parade is part of Operation Absolute Sanity that is intended to make the Abuja-Kaduna highway safe for road users.
Since the Operation Absolute Sanity commenced few months ago, over 80 kidnappers and other criminals have been arrested.
Suspects paraded at Jere Police Station in Kaduna State are; Umar Mohammed Babuga 27, Umaru Kiri 26, Abdullahi Tambaya 25, Abdulkarim Musa 27, Isah Musa 30 and Sani Musa 27.
The other gang members are; Nura Usman 37, Bashiru Yusuf 25, Abdulrahman Abdul 20, Abdullahi Bali 40 yrs, Abdulrahman Hassan Nagoma, Usman Babuga 25 and Yeti Muhammad 32.
Items recovered from them include two AK47 rifles, 16 locally made guns, locally made Ak47 with ammunitions, cutlasses, sticks and charms of different sizes and colours.
Briefing journalists on the operation of the suspects and how they were arrested, the Force Spokesman CSP Jimoh Moshood said: “Consequent on the reinforcement of Operation Absolute Sanity on Abuja- Kaduna Highway with additional two units of Special Police Forces by the Inspector-General of Police to tackle the gangs of Kidnappers that escaped arrest on Abuja – Kaduna Highway and relocated to some roads around Jere to Abuja axis, the suspects were arrested in their hideouts and camps where some of their victims were rescued.
“In the operation that is still ongoing, two different vicious and notorious Kidnap for ransom gangs were dislodged and busted in their hideouts and camps between Jere – Kaduna and Jere – Abuja axis. “A total number of 14 suspected kidnappers were arrested in the operation. They confessed to the offence and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the commission of the crime.”
The police also said most of the suspects were identified by the victims for being responsible for their kidnap.
Moshood also said investigation is being intensified to arrest the other suspects at large adding that the suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of Investigation.
Meanwhile, the IG has also directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the zones and commands to replicate same on the highways and major roads across the country.
The Senior Police officers are to beef up security in their Area of Responsibilities (AOR) and ensure massive deployment of Armed Police Personnel, Patrol Teams and undercover operatives to flash points and other vulnerable criminal spots to curb all forms of crimes and criminality nationwide.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/gang-kidnappers-terrorizing-abuja-kaduna-express-way-busted-weapons-recovered-photos.html
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Ninethmare: 7:33am
80% of these men don't know why they were arrested
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Holuwahyomzzy: 7:34am
Ok
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by houstonia(m): 7:44am
Abba Kyari be feeling like Nigerian Bruce Wayne. Oshey
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Teacher1776(m): 7:50am
;>
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Teacher1776(m): 7:52am
All these are thugs who helped to rig election for APC in the north in 2015. With the weapons given to them, they took up the latest job of kidnapping.
Hausa kidnappers are very dangerous, almost animalistic in nature. They kidnap you, starve you, rape you every hour of the day, obtain ransom and eventually kill you.
I doubt if these ones will be prosecuted. Their "oga at the top" will simply give order and they will be released.
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Nbote(m): 7:56am
Dis news suppose don old na.. Or are these ones a different batch?? Why are dey sitting comfortably on chairs unlike others police always parade sitting on d bare floor...
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 8:08am
this one's are soft terrorist with arm they deserve presidential pardon, while IPOB are armless peaceful terrorist that deserve to be crushed .... Ndi Ara
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by BornnAgainChild(f): 11:22am
They look Arab
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by saydfact(m): 11:23am
great job.. congrats NPF
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by 4ukdamods: 11:23am
They even give them chair sit-down? Aren't they suppose to be on the floor?
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by AmandaLuv(f): 11:23am
Cool. See how tattered they even look.
Aboki's sef
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Abbeyme: 11:23am
See terrorists people sitting down as if they are in a party waiting to be served.
If its the West or East, they'll remove their clothes and chain them like dogs.
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by firstolalekan(m): 11:24am
Op and his yeye grammar
When I saw "busted", I thought I was going to see some huge boobs
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Positiveminds(m): 11:24am
These are among the celebrated "Common Criminals" that operate under the label of Fulani Herdsmen. They are not terrorists, hence have to be been given celebrated recognition.
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by chiiraq802(m): 11:24am
Long live the Nigerian Police Force
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by teens(m): 11:25am
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Sirpaul(m): 11:25am
see them.... even their look is terrorism it self..
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Stormyweather(m): 11:26am
Please they are harmless robbers and kidnappers. Please the UN and the world should come to their aid. This can't continue rubbish people
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by PMBtill2023(m): 11:26am
God bless Nigerian Police,kudos to them!
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by donsteady(m): 11:26am
So they even give them chairs to sit.
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by ezex(m): 11:27am
Good
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by dimexy247(m): 11:27am
Don't charge them to court please, kill the straight away. Justice system in Nigeria is nothing to write about, in a few months now, they would be roaming the streets again. What a joke nation!
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by ctex4real: 11:27am
These guys look like fulani guys. I dont even need a second opinion
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 11:28am
fulani mafia. HANG TH3M
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:28am
Good job from the Nigerian police.
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Gegz(m): 11:28am
Teacher1776:
Did you actually think before writing this or your natural stupid impulse just told you to write without thinking??
Next time address issues and don't be foolish.
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by delli(m): 11:28am
And no regret on their faces even striking a pose
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by ProvsD(m): 11:28am
|Re: Kidnappers Terrorizing Abuja-Kaduna Express Way Busted,Weapons Recovered. Photos by Ollymoney: 11:29am
I tired for all dis pple see dem as dem slf look like kidnap person bcus i dnt understand d money dem dey look for NPF una weldone ja re
