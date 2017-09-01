Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers (4614 Views)

LAGOS—The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has said cultists will now be treated as robbers whenever they are arrested by the Police, stating that he has ordered policemen in the state to shoot any cultist found with a firearm.



The Police boss identified cultism as one of the major security challenges bedevilling the state, stating that he is determined to put an end to cult-related clashes in the state.





Edgal, who made this remark while addressing security stakeholders at the Area M, Police Command, Idimu, Lagos, warned parents across the state to caution their wards who are members of various cult groups to stay out of violence as he is prepared to deal ruthlessly with any person found to be a cultist in the state.



He also explained that he discovered during interactions with stakeholders at the ongoing security Town Hall meetings across the state that most areas don’t experience violent crimes such as robberies and kidnappings, but suffer from huge cult-related activities, which, he said, had claimed many lives.



Edgal admitted that most parts of the state are currently being terrorised by cultists and vowed to crush them, as he is prepared to put an end to their activities.



He said the era where cultists are treated with kid gloves when arrested is over, adding that he will deal with anyone who is caught with firearms or any other dangerous weapon.



His words: “Cultism is currently a very serious issue we must tackle in Lagos State and everyone must be involved. I am fully out to tackle it head-on and I urge parents to warn their children to stay out of cultism and turn a new leaf because I am coming for them.



“The era where cultists apprehended with firearms are treated with kid gloves is over. I have ordered my men to shoot at any cultist who is seen with a fire arm. This is not a joke, parents must take this message home to their children and warn them to desist from all cult-related activities henceforth.



“I have also strengthened the Anti-Cultism Department of the Lagos State Police Command and I have directed them to move all out to track all cultists operating within the state.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/shoot-cultists-found-firearm-lagos-police-commissioner-orders-officers/

Shot at sight is a very bad law in this country

Many innocent people will die

what about our local vigilante groups

Even this officer's face looks like a cultist 13 Likes

Ninethmare:

Doesnt this face looks like a cultist?

This is extra judicial killing. Knowing Nigeria police for what they are. This is extra judicial killing. Knowing Nigeria police for what they are. 7 Likes 1 Share

Ninethmare:

Doesnt this face looks like a cultist? everybody is suspicious... Trust no one... Nice step, this menace should be eliminated from the society everybody is suspicious... Trust no one... Nice step, this menace should be eliminated from the society 1 Like

Arrest them and investigate that should be the order not killing lalasticlala 5 Likes 2 Shares

I have ordered my men to shoot at any cultist who is seen with a fire arm.

Please Come to Edo State, Please..........., I heave seen where Police men in my State were Begging Cultist to Stop Shooting, I couldn't believe it. Please Come to, Please..........., I heave seen where Police men in my State were Begging Cultist to Stop Shooting, I couldn't believe it. 8 Likes

Cultist right now in Lagos State: Cultist right now in Lagos State: 4 Likes

When will police get sense like Nnamdi kanu?

Jungle justice alert

SOMEONE WILL KILL AN INNOCENT MAN AND PLACE A GUN ON HIS CHEST .... MARK MY WORDS 7 Likes

Innocent poor souls should prepare to evaporate to baba God cuz this order is solely meant for the dada-crew, tattoo-gangs and the poor rugged boiz who has no contact. Loads of musicians, actors and lecturers are cultists but will never be shot bcuz they "top rated cult members"

Where is justice where the rich lives?

Ha , this one na extra power be that o and una know how our Police dey behave sometimes 1 Like

What sort of directive is this??

Any guy they see, they'll shoot and frame the person up.. if they are doing it without approval; imagine the havoc they cause now it has been sanctioned!

Sometimes I wonder, if the senior officers at in the same force as the "roger boys and girls"

Jirate:



Please Come to Edo State, Please..........., I heave seen where Police men in my State were Begging Cultist to Stop Shooting, I couldn't believe it. guy I tell u ,for oluku side, every day na him dem dae shoot gun, police for here na to dae collect money from bus drivers but if dem see dem cultist dem dae beg guy I tell u ,for oluku side, every day na him dem dae shoot gun, police for here na to dae collect money from bus drivers but if dem see dem cultist dem dae beg

he will deny when the heat is on

Extra judicial killings will definitely be on the rise. Na to gun person down then plant gun for him side. Chickena! 2 Likes

na so e for be since 2001, nigeria youths for no near cultism.

Have heard you sirs and madams





Check my signature

commissioner Sir, can I shoot the ones that flee to Abuja?

Funkin yea!!!

About time we get serious with criminals

and then label the person a cultist abi so the police should shoot anyone who doesn't drop 10 naira for them abiand then label the person a cultist abi

FGC Warri old boys maintaining Law and Order in Lagos state. Governor, Attorney General and now Commissioner of Police all ex-Waffarians. Pro Unitate

padi mi watch ur back, ko wo ojiji e, before ur people sef turn against yaa

This is giving the evil police license to kill anyhow. They will shoot anybody they feel like and plant gun on him.

The NPF is a disgrace. How could you say such,knowing fully well that some might be imperiled in the course of finding arms with them. I pray they don't shoot innocent soul or they use this opportunity to kill someone and write that the person was seen with arms.

With this SAY,police will start misbehaving ,shooting any how our boys,men should just be extra CAREFUL

Whr is Evans?

ok