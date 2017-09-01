₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,882,881 members, 3,807,946 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 02:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers (4614 Views)
Anambra Police Commissioner Gives Money To Lady Who Dumped Her New Baby In Bush / Police Raid Firearm Manufacturing Factory In Benue,Arrest Suspect With Weapon(pi / Herdsman Arraigned In Enugu Over Illegal Firearm, Remanded In Prison. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Omooba77: 10:36am
LAGOS—The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has said cultists will now be treated as robbers whenever they are arrested by the Police, stating that he has ordered policemen in the state to shoot any cultist found with a firearm.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/shoot-cultists-found-firearm-lagos-police-commissioner-orders-officers/
3 Likes
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Ninethmare: 10:43am
Shot at sight is a very bad law in this country
Many innocent people will die
what about our local vigilante groups
.
.
Even this officer's face looks like a cultist
13 Likes
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Omooba77: 10:48am
Ninethmare:
This is extra judicial killing. Knowing Nigeria police for what they are.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Yeligray(m): 10:50am
Ninethmare:everybody is suspicious... Trust no one... Nice step, this menace should be eliminated from the society
1 Like
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Omooba77: 11:05am
Arrest them and investigate that should be the order not killing lalasticlala
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Jirate(m): 12:50pm
I have ordered my men to shoot at any cultist who is seen with a fire arm.Please Come to Edo State, Please..........., I heave seen where Police men in my State were Begging Cultist to Stop Shooting, I couldn't believe it.
8 Likes
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by unlimitedsoundz(m): 1:52pm
Cultist right now in Lagos State:
4 Likes
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Unbreakable007: 1:52pm
When will police get sense like Nnamdi kanu?
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by maximunimpact(m): 1:53pm
Jungle justice alert
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by 36govs: 1:53pm
SOMEONE WILL KILL AN INNOCENT MAN AND PLACE A GUN ON HIS CHEST .... MARK MY WORDS
7 Likes
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Tbillz(m): 1:53pm
Innocent poor souls should prepare to evaporate to baba God cuz this order is solely meant for the dada-crew, tattoo-gangs and the poor rugged boiz who has no contact. Loads of musicians, actors and lecturers are cultists but will never be shot bcuz they "top rated cult members"
Where is justice where the rich lives?
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by jerryunit48: 1:53pm
Ha , this one na extra power be that o and una know how our Police dey behave sometimes
1 Like
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by iambabaG: 1:53pm
What sort of directive is this??
Any guy they see, they'll shoot and frame the person up.. if they are doing it without approval; imagine the havoc they cause now it has been sanctioned!
Sometimes I wonder, if the senior officers at in the same force as the "roger boys and girls"
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by jide219(m): 1:54pm
Jirate:guy I tell u ,for oluku side, every day na him dem dae shoot gun, police for here na to dae collect money from bus drivers but if dem see dem cultist dem dae beg
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Sermwell(m): 1:54pm
G
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Logician: 1:54pm
he will deny when the heat is on
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by ruggedtimi(m): 1:54pm
i
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by orjikuramo(m): 1:55pm
Extra judicial killings will definitely be on the rise. Na to gun person down then plant gun for him side. Chickena!
2 Likes
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by ruggedtimi(m): 1:55pm
na so e for be since 2001, nigeria youths for no near cultism.
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by JoshMedia(m): 1:55pm
Ok
Have heard you sirs and madams
Check my signature
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Discharge(m): 1:55pm
commissioner Sir, can I shoot the ones that flee to Abuja?
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by tgmservice: 1:56pm
Funkin yea!!!
About time we get serious with criminals
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by chenzen(m): 1:56pm
so the police should shoot anyone who doesn't drop 10 naira for them abi and then label the person a cultist abi
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Orobo2Lekpa: 1:57pm
FGC Warri old boys maintaining Law and Order in Lagos state. Governor, Attorney General and now Commissioner of Police all ex-Waffarians. Pro Unitate
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by jaymejate(m): 1:58pm
padi mi watch ur back, ko wo ojiji e, before ur people sef turn against yaa
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by lomprico(m): 1:58pm
This is giving the evil police license to kill anyhow. They will shoot anybody they feel like and plant gun on him.
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by Kylekent59: 1:58pm
The NPF is a disgrace. How could you say such,knowing fully well that some might be imperiled in the course of finding arms with them. I pray they don't shoot innocent soul or they use this opportunity to kill someone and write that the person was seen with arms.
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by teacherbim(f): 1:58pm
With this SAY,police will start misbehaving ,shooting any how our boys,men should just be extra CAREFUL
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by movid(m): 1:59pm
Whr is Evans?
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by chukslawrence(m): 2:00pm
ok
|Re: Shoot Any Cultists Found With Firearm, Lagos Police Commissioner Orders Officers by TerrorSquad147: 2:00pm
I pity yahoo boys and guys that looks like them
Nigerian Drug Dealers In China? / Woman Caught Stealing Laptop Other Item Almost Stripped Unclad In Enugu(photos) / SHOCKING: Virgin School Girl Gang-R*ped To Coma In Lagos, Left In Pool Of Blood
Viewing this topic: Alao046(m), adeolu45, nickz(m), piping, kowade, maximunimpact(m), BASHKAT, starlingbawa(m), Godsfavour001(m), debusion, MMMuazu(m), Ore000, mrcyril66, daretodo(m), SmartyPants, SEEDORF441(m), remzor(m), Piradodre(m), chatupkay, titimo, jerolala4u, pafek(m), sheDD(m), Ijaya123, writejhn27(m), Febup, ihatebuhari(f), hupernikao, obago(m), Mintayo(m), ikuku5914, tmayusuf, AUTOCRATIC(m), nigeriainfo, alcuin(m), Alonzo50(m), octoroon, Mimifumsy, shoneye2oluseyi(m), Primeinductor, TruthNigeria(m), proudlyND(m), muyiwa23, oladee13(m), princebergz(m), brightfestus, pappy4real(m), itsIYKE(m), udison(m), Drbarmes(m), Oluwashegunnn(m), lekkie073(m), Teebilion(f), ikaboy, Tushai and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14