|Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by dre11(m): 9:13pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/police-boss-orders-officers-vomit-n70000-bribe-money/
lalasticlala
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by mrbillz(m): 9:14pm
In Nigeria, we have different types of corrupt people
Those in uniform and those in mufti at the lower and upper chamber!
Anybody wey chop our yam must vomit am. If them no fit vomit am, make them poo am
Useless vitiated men in black parading as officers
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Ebios(m): 9:16pm
Vomit
vomiter
vomitest
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Spylord48: 9:17pm
Vomit the money.? .Nigerian police force!!!80% of them are silent armed robbers for day and full time robbers at night. How will they not collect bribe when their oga kpata kpata IGp is also collecting his own. Even if corruption is to end in this country I don't think NPF own will end easily because the thing done enter them well for bone.
11 Likes
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by princeade86(m): 9:36pm
na ur steps he took. Useless force.
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by dollytino4real(f): 9:42pm
demote them to sambista
1 Like
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by lonelydora(m): 9:46pm
They should be sacked as an example to all 'officers in charge of Roger'
Police no bi work
1 Like
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by designer01(m): 9:47pm
lonelydora:Not ok
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by BadBlaize(m): 9:47pm
hehehehehehhe
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by olamil43: 9:47pm
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by tollytexy(m): 9:47pm
lol
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by CakezbyMarie: 9:47pm
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by adeniyi55: 9:47pm
Vomit for where?
1 Share
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by TalkItalk: 9:48pm
y
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by asawanathegreat(m): 9:48pm
That one small that is y d oga say make them return am. If na millions now nobody for hear d oga talk
1 Like
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by jomoh: 9:49pm
They were trying to resolve the matter?
na wa o.
3 Likes
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by abbeyoye2001(m): 9:50pm
Nice one officer. God bless u
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by DopeBoss: 9:50pm
Police And Corruption Be Lyk Garri And Groundnut Since 1960 They just work together ..Smh!!
2 Likes
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Khonvicted(m): 9:50pm
Nigeria!!
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by enemcy(m): 9:50pm
good
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by congorasta: 9:51pm
k
Nigeria police force is the worst in the whole world.
1 Like
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by joystickextend1(m): 9:51pm
Good
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by whatmoreng: 9:51pm
This is news because one Honorable is involved. Millions of Nigerians without connections are been exploited(robbed) by the police and nothing is done about it .
I hope these set will be sacked instead of sweeping the matter under the rug as usual.
I hate NPF with passion.
6 Likes
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by djemillionia: 9:52pm
Police indeed is your Friend
1 Like
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Pray(m): 9:55pm
Painful thing is that na road dem go still gather the money take return. Give them just 2 hours, 70k will be complete.
1 Like
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Plangkat(m): 9:57pm
Hmmm...
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by quiverfull(m): 9:58pm
This is not new na. Literally happened to me. Shameless people.
1 Like
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by imori22: 10:00pm
Hahaha
1 Like
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Zenithpeak: 10:02pm
If the policing system of any nation is bad such nation is already dead......
Nothing can work again in this country..... Or, how will you ask a terribly corrupt police officer to arrest a yahoo boy? Or a thief..... be it anyone .....
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Oledia: 10:04pm
Even if you transfer Nigerian police to America they will still collect bribe there.
1 Like
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by AuroraB(f): 10:04pm
'bone in throat'
Could anything be funnier?
1 Like
|Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by emperorgoke(m): 10:13pm
Na lie,, i don't believe police report, dt police boss no be Nigerian?
