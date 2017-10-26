₦airaland Forum

Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by dre11(m): 9:13pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


It was a nasty experience for some police officers attached to the Area D Command, Mushin, Lagos over the purported N70,000 bribe money obtained from a top member of the Police Eminent Persons created by the Inspector General of Police, IGP.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the money became a sort of bone in their throats as they were forced to return the money they had already shared among themselves to the owner.

The incident happened recently after some officers from the human rights section of the Command invaded an area at Ilepo area of Ejigbo on surveillance.

They arrested two women who were dealing on groundnut oil and seized some gallons of the item and took to the Command as exhibits.

The officers alleged that the dealers did not obtain any license from the relevant authorities like NAFDAC, SON and others to sell the products.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that unknown to the officers, the owner of the product, one Honourable Adeshina got an approval and was also a top member of the Eminent Persons created by the IGP.

The officers, whose identities were not disclosed, intimidated and obtained money from the two women before the Area Commander knew about it and ordered for the release of the suspects and their items.

However, the officers had already obtained the money, shared it and so it became difficult to return to the women after their release.

The matter was reported to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohinmi Edgal, who acted promptly and set up a committee headed by one CSP Fakaye.

It was gathered that the officers involved were summoned to the Police Command at Ikeja to make statements and the alleged bribe was investigated and confirmed.

The officers were then ordered to return the whole money through the Area Commander which they did and it was handed over to Adeshina.

The fate of the officers was not yet known as the CP Imohinmi was yet to take decision on the matter.

It was gathered that Fakaye’s committee has sent the report of findings and recommendation to the Police boss but did not give the details of the report.

When our correspondent visited Area D Command, police sources confirmed the incident and said they were trying to resolve the matter.

When P.M.EXPRESS contacted Honourable Adeshina, he confirmed the incident and said that the police authority has returned his money.


http://pmexpressng.com/police-boss-orders-officers-vomit-n70000-bribe-money/


lalasticlala
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by mrbillz(m): 9:14pm
In Nigeria, we have different types of corrupt people

Those in uniform and those in mufti at the lower and upper chamber!

Anybody wey chop our yam must vomit am. If them no fit vomit am, make them poo am angry angry

Useless vitiated men in black parading as officers angry

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Ebios(m): 9:16pm
Vomit
vomiter
vomitest
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Spylord48: 9:17pm
Vomit the money.? .Nigerian police force!!!80% of them are silent armed robbers for day and full time robbers at night. How will they not collect bribe when their oga kpata kpata IGp is also collecting his own. Even if corruption is to end in this country I don't think NPF own will end easily because the thing done enter them well for bone.

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by princeade86(m): 9:36pm
na ur steps he took. Useless force.
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by dollytino4real(f): 9:42pm
demote them to sambista

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by lonelydora(m): 9:46pm
They should be sacked as an example to all 'officers in charge of Roger'


Police no bi work

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by designer01(m): 9:47pm
lonelydora:
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by BadBlaize(m): 9:47pm
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by olamil43: 9:47pm
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by tollytexy(m): 9:47pm
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by CakezbyMarie: 9:47pm
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by adeniyi55: 9:47pm
Vomit for where? undecided

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by TalkItalk: 9:48pm
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by asawanathegreat(m): 9:48pm
That one small that is y d oga say make them return am. If na millions now nobody for hear d oga talk

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by jomoh: 9:49pm
They were trying to resolve the matter?




na wa o.

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by abbeyoye2001(m): 9:50pm
Nice one officer. God bless u
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by DopeBoss: 9:50pm
Police And Corruption Be Lyk Garri And Groundnut Since 1960 They just work together ..Smh!!

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Khonvicted(m): 9:50pm
Nigeria!! undecided

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by enemcy(m): 9:50pm
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by congorasta: 9:51pm
k


Nigeria police force is the worst in the whole world.

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by joystickextend1(m): 9:51pm
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by whatmoreng: 9:51pm
This is news because one Honorable is involved. Millions of Nigerians without connections are been exploited(robbed) by the police and nothing is done about it .
I hope these set will be sacked instead of sweeping the matter under the rug as usual.
I hate NPF with passion.

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by djemillionia: 9:52pm
Police indeed is your Friend

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Pray(m): 9:55pm
Painful thing is that na road dem go still gather the money take return. Give them just 2 hours, 70k will be complete.

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Plangkat(m): 9:57pm
Hmmm...
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by quiverfull(m): 9:58pm
This is not new na. Literally happened to me. Shameless people.

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by imori22: 10:00pm
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Zenithpeak: 10:02pm
If the policing system of any nation is bad such nation is already dead......


Nothing can work again in this country..... Or, how will you ask a terribly corrupt police officer to arrest a yahoo boy? Or a thief..... be it anyone .....
Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by Oledia: 10:04pm
Even if you transfer Nigerian police to America they will still collect bribe there.

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by AuroraB(f): 10:04pm
grin 'bone in throat' grin
Could anything be funnier? cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Re: Police Boss Orders Officers To ‘vomit’ N70,000 Bribe Money by emperorgoke(m): 10:13pm
Na lie,, i don't believe police report, dt police boss no be Nigerian?

