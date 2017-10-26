CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





It was a nasty experience for some police officers attached to the Area D Command, Mushin, Lagos over the purported N70,000 bribe money obtained from a top member of the Police Eminent Persons created by the Inspector General of Police, IGP.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the money became a sort of bone in their throats as they were forced to return the money they had already shared among themselves to the owner.



The incident happened recently after some officers from the human rights section of the Command invaded an area at Ilepo area of Ejigbo on surveillance.



They arrested two women who were dealing on groundnut oil and seized some gallons of the item and took to the Command as exhibits.



The officers alleged that the dealers did not obtain any license from the relevant authorities like NAFDAC, SON and others to sell the products.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that unknown to the officers, the owner of the product, one Honourable Adeshina got an approval and was also a top member of the Eminent Persons created by the IGP.



The officers, whose identities were not disclosed, intimidated and obtained money from the two women before the Area Commander knew about it and ordered for the release of the suspects and their items.



However, the officers had already obtained the money, shared it and so it became difficult to return to the women after their release.



The matter was reported to the Commissioner of Police, Mr Imohinmi Edgal, who acted promptly and set up a committee headed by one CSP Fakaye.



It was gathered that the officers involved were summoned to the Police Command at Ikeja to make statements and the alleged bribe was investigated and confirmed.



The officers were then ordered to return the whole money through the Area Commander which they did and it was handed over to Adeshina.



The fate of the officers was not yet known as the CP Imohinmi was yet to take decision on the matter.



It was gathered that Fakaye’s committee has sent the report of findings and recommendation to the Police boss but did not give the details of the report.



When our correspondent visited Area D Command, police sources confirmed the incident and said they were trying to resolve the matter.



When P.M.EXPRESS contacted Honourable Adeshina, he confirmed the incident and said that the police authority has returned his money.



http://pmexpressng.com/police-boss-orders-officers-vomit-n70000-bribe-money/





