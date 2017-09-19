₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by elMacho(m): 1:01pm
check out this cute pre wedding pictures of a Nairalander and his fiancee
cc: lalasticlala
cc: Royalboy
F.P. please
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by Lawlahdey(f): 1:06pm
Awwwnn ...so cute
Happy married life.
Lsofdk, when are we releasing ours nah?
4 Likes
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by Ninethmare: 1:09pm
wait wait wait
who else have observed the rate at which we see pre-wedding pictures recently
.
But we have not seen their wedding pictures...
.
Guys stop turning these ladies into Lords of the ring.
It is a terrorist offence
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by elMacho(m): 1:13pm
more
5 Likes
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by CakezbyMarie: 1:25pm
Nice one..HML
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by ejlive: 2:23pm
i would say the girl is very lucky to ve hooked this fine young man
22 Likes
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by Florblu(f): 2:39pm
Beautiful people
1 Like
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by realestniggah: 4:12pm
Your wife is older than you bro
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by EniHolar(f): 4:12pm
Studio 24
KD city
1 Like
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by VickyRotex(f): 4:12pm
Beautiful outfit
HML in advance
ManU Fans
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by solid3(m): 4:12pm
Nice.
Coming soon....
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by Teewhy2: 4:13pm
simplicity is the mother of creativity. congrats to you guys
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by YomzzyDBlogger: 4:13pm
Ok
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by soberdrunk(m): 4:13pm
See how they fit each other like garri and groundnuts, another friday and my future wife will be vandalized somewhere again this weekend, i just hope they wont ruin the engine before i finally meet the foolish' girl.....
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by fabulousfortune(m): 4:13pm
D woman looks old tho
9 Likes
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by Exponental(m): 4:13pm
No stunts Nice one..... Maturity style!!!
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by blackbeau1(f): 4:13pm
Cute couple. Congrats
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by lelvin(m): 4:13pm
Okay
EniHolar:
3 Likes
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by kennygee(f): 4:13pm
Fine husband.
Beautiful couple.
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by Ozavize88(f): 4:14pm
Nice picture
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by lollypeezle(m): 4:14pm
Don't say the girl is lucky, they are both lucky to have each other. Marriage is for both gender and not for the female folks alone
ejlive:
1 Like
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by gurunlocker: 4:14pm
realestniggah:
Who ask you? Saliu elenu gboro
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by Chrismario(m): 4:14pm
HML bro.
But the woman looks way older
4 Likes
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by Oluwasaeon(m): 4:14pm
Your woman looking like Juliet Ibrahim.
HML in advance
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by 9japrof(m): 4:14pm
Baa kudi doesn't mean simplicity, poverty no mean humility.
So ma man with that being said, your wife fine no be small, you ma still fine buh without the gemu am sure u world be finer.
True true if ur wife senior pass you, that one na wahala because when the children production go start, she go resemble your aunty ooo.
Congratulations brotherly, person wey see good wife see better thing. Good wife I said oooo, and before you go confirm say na good wife u carry so, omoh e must reach five years oooo.
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by madridguy(m): 4:14pm
Congratulations. God bless your home.
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by asawanathegreat(m): 4:15pm
This is lovely, I hail u guys
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by Iseoluwani: 4:15pm
If you have watched revolution and 24hours u will see that the lady looks like
TOM NEVILLE WIFE
Very beautiful
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by CaptainG00D: 4:15pm
Ayam jealous.. stop flexing ur woman here else i snatch her away.
She get slim face like fulani...
#TeamSlimfaceGals
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by JoshMedia(m): 4:15pm
.
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by emmabest2000(m): 4:15pm
Simple is the Best
1 Share
|Re: Amazing And Simple Pre-Wedding Pictures Of A Nairalander And His Fiancee by HottestFire: 4:15pm
As in the 3rd picture...
1 Like
