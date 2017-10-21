₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Abdulbichi0(m): 11:39am
Below is the pre wedding shoot of my friend who is also a nairalander. Saturday 21/10/2017, your prayer will be appreciated.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by JoyAda1234(f): 11:47am
Cute couple,wish you a blessed marriage
9 Likes
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 11:48am
Uummm...then why not mention his/her moniker? Coz every day another Nairalander is getting married oo..
3 Likes
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by SULTANALAUDDIN: 11:49am
Boy weds aunty
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Victornezzar: 11:49am
Hmmmm.....Northern galz sabi fyn sha
1 Like
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Mhizkel(f): 11:50am
Beautiful
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by stGabrielo(m): 11:53am
IamKashyBaby:you and I are getting married soon,we'll share our pre wedding pics only on pornhub
3 Likes
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Nukilia: 11:54am
SULTANALAUDDIN:
you get bad mouth
1 Like
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Lordygram(m): 11:55am
Beautiful lady... "team beautiful lady" If you like have great character but if you are not beautiful, then please i dont want you..
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by decatalyst(m): 11:58am
SULTANALAUDDIN:
And you are somewhere still using ur bear bear wey look like shoe shinnner brush to brush the bushy area down there...those kids don suffer...
8 Likes
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 11:59am
Hmmmmm groom looks young and happy... Happiness is all that matters.
I'll definitely share mine soon.
2 Likes
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Lordygram(m): 12:00pm
Adaumunocha:who ask you?
1 Like
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 12:01pm
Lordygram:Lalasticlala come see beautiful pre-wedding pictures
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by luminouz(m): 12:04pm
N for the first time I see one with hips n some ass!!!
I endorse this marriage..
3 Likes
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Lordygram(m): 12:05pm
Adaumunocha:hmmmmmm when is our own?
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 12:07pm
Lordygram:Mine is coming up very soon... Don't know about yours.
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Lordygram(m): 12:08pm
Adaumunocha:very good,, cant wait.
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Peachess(f): 12:09pm
Wow, cute couple. They guys looks younger tho.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by ShawttySoFyne(f): 12:11pm
She looks like his elder sister .
you sure this is a pre wedding shoot ?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Pynkylypz(f): 12:12pm
Lordygram:So you no want me! Saint i catch you today
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Lordygram(m): 12:12pm
Adaumunocha:hmm i am happy for you, but i dont think i will ever get married, because that girl that will make me propose does not exist,, maybe in europe or america, i will find her but as at now, i dnt think she is in Nigeria and Africa..
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Blackhawk01: 12:15pm
All these lepa boys that wee nor maintain una lane
HML to them sha, beautiful pikins fall on dem.
Notice :- I dey find my own Hausa bobo, Yoruba and Igbo men don tire me.
1 Like
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Blackhawk01: 12:16pm
Lordygram:
Your madness is now on a regular
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 12:18pm
Lordygram:Just sit down and take a long deep breath, and ask yourself, are Nigerian girls really that bad?
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Lordygram(m): 12:21pm
Pynkylypz:lol but you are beautiful now.. lemme make a confession on this thread, its a real life confession.. I have this insecurity and never say i do mentality when it comes to marriage and Nigeria ladies.. mind you, i have female friends that i admire, i love Nigeria ladies but there is this strange feeling in me that get me scared and wanting to run anytime i think of marrying a Nigeria lady... And this is why i am somehow connected to white ladies, 99% of my social media friends are white ladies.. I am not saying Nigeria or Africa ladies are bad but i just feel more connected in my soul to white ladies... ITS a spiritual and mental thing... I was 5years old, when i told my dad and mom that i will get married to a white woman... can you imagine a 5years old kid saying that with all seriousness..
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Lordygram(m): 12:24pm
Blackhawk01:lol you just wont understand the way my soul works,, its about having that connection, its not ordinary, its a spiritual thing.
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Pynkylypz(f): 12:27pm
Lordygram:Continue oo, white woman abi?
1 Like
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Lordygram(m): 12:28pm
Adaumunocha:Not at all, they are not bad..
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Lordygram(m): 12:31pm
Pynkylypz:Team foreign ladies for marriage, Nigeria ladies for friends with benefits.
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by Pynkylypz(f): 12:33pm
Lordygram:Continue your friends with benefits
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by talljennie: 12:36pm
Cute couple! God bless your home with children, love, happiness, peace and money.
1 Like
|Re: Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 1:06pm
stGabrielo:
Hahahaha..I know a better website
Its a live cam 24/7 and It's FREE
