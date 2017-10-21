Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Checkout This Nairalander And His Fiancee Pre-wedding Photos (5552 Views)

FRSC Officer And Fiancee's Pre-wedding Photos Got People Talking / Between This Man And His Fiancee’s Backside In Lovely Pre-wedding Photos / Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Below is the pre wedding shoot of my friend who is also a nairalander. Saturday 21/10/2017, your prayer will be appreciated. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Cute couple,wish you a blessed marriage 9 Likes





Uummm...then why not mention his/her moniker? Coz every day another Nairalander is getting married oo..



3 Likes

Boy weds aunty 21 Likes 1 Share

Hmmmm.....Northern galz sabi fyn sha 1 Like

Beautiful

IamKashyBaby:





Uummm...then why not mention his/her moniker? Coz every day another Nairalander is getting married oo..



you and I are getting married soon,we'll share our pre wedding pics only on pornhub you and I are getting married soon,we'll share our pre wedding pics only on pornhub 3 Likes

SULTANALAUDDIN:

Boy weds aunty



you get bad mouth you get bad mouth 1 Like

Beautiful lady... "team beautiful lady" If you like have great character but if you are not beautiful, then please i dont want you..

SULTANALAUDDIN:

Boy weds aunty



And you are somewhere still using ur bear bear wey look like shoe shinnner brush to brush the bushy area down there...those kids don suffer... And you are somewhere still using ur bear bear wey look like shoe shinnner brush to brush the bushy area down there...those kids don suffer... 8 Likes

Hmmmmm groom looks young and happy... Happiness is all that matters.

I'll definitely share mine soon. 2 Likes

Adaumunocha:

Hmmmmm.... I'll definitely share mine soon. who ask you? 1 Like

Lordygram:

Beautiful lady... "team beautiful lady" If you like have great character but if you are not beautiful, then please i dont want you.. Lalasticlala come see beautiful pre-wedding pictures Lalasticlala come see beautiful pre-wedding pictures

N for the first time I see one with hips n some ass!!!

I endorse this marriage.. 3 Likes

Adaumunocha:

Lalasticlala come see beautiful pre-wedding pictures hmmmmmm when is our own?

Lordygram:

hmmmmmm when is our own? Mine is coming up very soon... Don't know about yours. Mine is coming up very soon... Don't know about yours.

Adaumunocha:

Soon. Very soon. very good,, cant wait.

Wow, cute couple. They guys looks younger tho. 1 Like 1 Share

She looks like his elder sister .

you sure this is a pre wedding shoot ? 2 Likes 1 Share

Lordygram:

Beautiful lady... "team beautiful lady" If you like have great character but if you are not beautiful, then please i dont want you.. So you no want me! Saint i catch you today So you no want me! Saint i catch you today

Adaumunocha:

Mine is coming up very soon... Don't know about yours. hmm i am happy for you, but i dont think i will ever get married, because that girl that will make me propose does not exist,, maybe in europe or america, i will find her but as at now, i dnt think she is in Nigeria and Africa..





HML to them sha, beautiful pikins fall on dem.



Notice :- I dey find my own Hausa bobo, Yoruba and Igbo men don tire me. All these lepa boys that wee nor maintain una laneHML to them sha, beautiful pikins fall on dem.Notice :- I dey find my own Hausa bobo, Yoruba and Igbo men don tire me. 1 Like

Lordygram:

hmm i am happy for you, but i dont think i will ever get married, because that girl that will make me propose does not exist,, maybe in europe or america, i will find her but as at now, i dnt think she is in Nigeria and Africa..

Your madness is now on a regular Your madness is now on a regular

Lordygram:

hmm i am happy for you, but i dont think i will ever get married, because that girl that will make me propose does not exist,, maybe in europe or america, i will find her but as at now, i dnt think she is in Nigeria and Africa.. Just sit down and take a long deep breath, and ask yourself, are Nigerian girls really that bad? Just sit down and take a long deep breath, and ask yourself, are Nigerian girls really that bad?

Pynkylypz:

So you no want me! Saint i catch you today lol but you are beautiful now.. lemme make a confession on this thread, its a real life confession.. I have this insecurity and never say i do mentality when it comes to marriage and Nigeria ladies.. mind you, i have female friends that i admire, i love Nigeria ladies but there is this strange feeling in me that get me scared and wanting to run anytime i think of marrying a Nigeria lady... And this is why i am somehow connected to white ladies, 99% of my social media friends are white ladies.. I am not saying Nigeria or Africa ladies are bad but i just feel more connected in my soul to white ladies... ITS a spiritual and mental thing... I was 5years old, when i told my dad and mom that i will get married to a white woman... can you imagine a 5years old kid saying that with all seriousness..

Blackhawk01:





Your madness is now on a regular lol you just wont understand the way my soul works,, its about having that connection, its not ordinary, its a spiritual thing.

Lordygram:

lol but you are beautiful now.. lemme make a confession on this thread, its a real life confession.. I have this insecurity and never say i do mentality when it comes to marriage and Nigeria ladies.. mind you, i have female friends that i admire, i love Nigeria ladies but there is this strange feeling in me that get me scared and wanting to run anytime i think of marrying a Nigeria lady... And this is why i am somehow connected to white ladies, 99% of my social media friends are white ladies.. I am not saying Nigeria or Africa ladies are bad but i just feel more connected in my soul to white ladies... ITS a spiritual and mental thing... I was 5years old, when i told my dad and mom that i will get married to a white woman... can you imagine a 5years old kid saying that with all seriousness.. Continue oo, white woman abi? Continue oo, white woman abi? 1 Like

Adaumunocha:

Just sit down and take a long deep breath, and ask yourself, are Nigerian girls really that bad? Not at all, they are not bad..

Pynkylypz:

Continue oo, white woman abi? Team foreign ladies for marriage, Nigeria ladies for friends with benefits.

Lordygram:

Team foreign ladies for marriage, Nigeria ladies for friends with benefits. Continue your friends with benefits Continue your friends with benefits

Cute couple! God bless your home with children, love, happiness, peace and money. 1 Like