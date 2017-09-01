₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by dainformant(m): 3:07pm
This is really hilarious. This two pretty ladies in bikini were focused about getting their pictures taken - not knowing that a man behind was seriously struggling with swimming in the pool. After the photo was shared on Twitter with the caption; Can't wait for December, online users were quick to spot the "drowning" guy who looked like he needed to be rescued.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-appears-to-drown-as-ladies-take-pictures.html
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by midehi2(f): 3:08pm
6 Likes
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by dainformant(m): 3:09pm
3 Likes
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by izzou(m): 3:11pm
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by Michellla(f): 3:11pm
Who sent him in pool when he knows he can't swim
13 Likes
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by GloriaNinja(f): 3:12pm
WHO TOLD HIM TO SWIM WHEN HE CAN'T SWIM.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by ikbnice(m): 3:13pm
Well, the girl is named drowning
1 Like
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by IamLEGEND1: 3:13pm
Kids, no ever try swim if you no Sabi.
Na so busybody carry me go the deepest part of wikki warm springs for yankari game reserve...... My first near death experience..... Now I start getting panic attacks anytime I submerge myself in water, even if na bathtub.
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by drunkcow(m): 3:24pm
Na wo send am
1 Like
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by Partnerbiz3: 3:33pm
Nansense
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by ikp120(m): 3:57pm
**Singing**
"This kind love oo, it dey do me like hu hu hu hu"
Can't you see that the man was gazing into the gateway of human existence?
He was just cumming inside the pool
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by Lalas247(f): 3:59pm
Lefulefu come n see shape
The yansh is what is keeping him alive once she walks away na death be dat
2 Likes
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by SOFTENGR: 4:09pm
Loss of concentration leads to drowning
1 Like
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by kennygee(f): 4:22pm
Abeg na tumour dey that girl hips?
1 Like
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by soberdrunk(m): 4:22pm
........when your sugar daddy finally makes you 'next of kin' and you see him drowning.......
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by emeijeh(m): 4:23pm
Something must be smelling under those bikinis.
His face tells it all.
And he got the anointing double..... To his nostrils
#auntylinda #rottenfish
2 Likes
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by blackbeau1(f): 4:23pm
Their beauty made him drown
1 Like
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by ogaJona(m): 4:23pm
mumu nyah don drown you
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by jaymejate(m): 4:23pm
God will ask that man, what was the last thing you saw on earth?
The man go say... na yansh and that yansh weak me and i could not swim.
10 Likes
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by DTalented(m): 4:23pm
I see
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by Frenchfriez: 4:23pm
Nairaland sef
1 Like
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by MrPeterson(m): 4:23pm
Lol see mouth
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by Samusu(m): 4:24pm
3 Likes
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by fratermathy(m): 4:24pm
Those girls can make a pro swimmer drown if care is not taken.
3 Likes
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by free2ryhme: 4:24pm
dainformant:
photshopped gba!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by hopsydboi(m): 4:24pm
Lwkmd! The fear of woman is the beginning of living!!!
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by hardywaltz(m): 4:25pm
Slay mamad
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by Frenchfriez: 4:25pm
The fascination with yansh and all that is becoming really irritating. TBF
3 Likes
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by free2ryhme: 4:25pm
dainformant:
how can that guy be struggling in a swimming pool
the photoshopper no try at all
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by Jokkarm2: 4:25pm
I THINK WHAT THE MAN SAW WAS CHANGING HIS FACE BECAUSE HE S NOT USE TO SUCH. MEANWHILE, WHY IS THAT LITTLE GIRL S LONDON BRIDGE IS FALLING DOWN??
|Re: Man Appears To Drown In A Swimming Pool As Sexy Ladies Take Pictures In Bikinis by Florblu(f): 4:26pm
All the above comments is hilarious and I wanna put an end to it.
1 Like
