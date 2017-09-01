₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,033 members, 3,808,552 topics. Date: Friday, 22 September 2017 at 08:00 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration (10428 Views)
Women Present 27 Cakes To Okorocha Ahead Of His 55th Birthday In Imo (Photos) / Diezani Alison-madueke Celebrates 55th Birthday Today / Governor Fayose's 55th Birthday Cake (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by CastedDude: 4:09pm
The visit of the police inspector general; Ibrahim Idris to Imo state, coincides with the 55th Birthday anniversary of the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha which is today. The police boss and other top officers joined the governor in the celebration. See photos below;
https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/police-ig-joins-governor-okorocha-colorful-birthday-celebration-imo-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by CastedDude: 4:10pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/police-ig-joins-governor-okorocha-colorful-birthday-celebration-imo-photos.html
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by HsLBroker(m): 4:14pm
Money talking
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by madridguy(m): 4:17pm
RICH FLEXING WITH RICH
HAUSA/FULANI MUSLIM DINNING WITH IGBO CHRISTIAN
THIS IS CLASS REGARDLESS OF TRIBE AND RELIGION.
TOMORROW SOME GULLIBLE WILL BE SHOUTING HAUSA MUSLIM PEOPLE.
9 Likes
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by greatmarshall(m): 4:19pm
Kai see buffet... If Na poor man own Na people go stand dey dish am
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by Harbeyg09(m): 4:26pm
Olowo n soro
Talika ni ohun ni idea
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by Fineman87: 4:46pm
CastedDude:
How this man became imo gov is beyond me.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by Babacele: 4:48pm
God bless Owelle of Nigeria.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by BALLOSKI: 5:35pm
Rochas, the nightmare of IPOB terrorists.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by Pweetyjuddy(f): 6:27pm
Nice settings
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by Narldon(f): 6:27pm
Ok
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by silasweb(m): 6:28pm
The 2 word that starts with P.
Politicians and Police are 5 and 6.
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by greatman247(m): 6:29pm
See groove, meriment and enjoyment. Its good to be rich oo.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by JayJohnson: 6:29pm
Congratulations, the future president of a united Nigeria
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by ThisisBuhari: 6:29pm
Rochas is a true Nigerian.
No tribalism, no Igboism, no Biafra.
Thats why he has so many friends amongst the fulanis, hausas and Yorubas.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by J0hnTrevolt(m): 6:29pm
Onyeoshi Rochas
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by bangalee1: 6:30pm
Suffering people flexing government
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by abdelrahman: 6:30pm
Okoro,the governor of the people,to the people,for the people and the people,with the people,even the governor of ipob yoots in imo state.
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by kennieG: 6:30pm
Oooo
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:30pm
All the best wishes to him on his birthday.
Congratulations sir.
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by JoshMedia(m): 6:31pm
Instead of you to check my signature, you are saying I should see IG
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by blackbelt(m): 6:31pm
The fact that this country is corrupt makes me think something here isn't right.....my personal opinion sha oo, pls like if you feel the same and share if you don't
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by redsun(m): 6:31pm
Is this the time to celebeate birthday when your region is on fire? bleeping fat belly frog. All that money wasted celebrating mediocrity will be enough to build and equip a modest maternity unit.
Animals in human skin
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by ceeroh(m): 6:32pm
IPOBS WILL STORM THIS THREAD LIKE A PIG INFECTED WITH BRUCELLOSIS! QUOTE ME AND DIE!
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by ekems2017(f): 6:36pm
Those women that came and disgrace themselves where are they? Now that the high and mighty are enjoying, are you remembered? He brought all of you from your husband's house and kept you under the sun for hours. Today he is dining with the IGP and other influential personalities in a well decorated airconditioned hall.
Shame on any woman that sells her intergrity for two thousand naira.
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by emeijeh(m): 6:36pm
I see corruption all over the photos above.
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by soberdrunk(m): 6:37pm
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by Ratello: 6:39pm
Miserable lots
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by BIODAVY(m): 6:39pm
By WOLE SOYINKA......
The Ibos want Biafra
The North wants Ibo's exit
The Yorubas want Ibo's exit
The Ibos are saying "we have investments in your areas and cannot leave them"
And the fight is being cooked.
Amongst all these, the President is in London
Governors are sharing bailout funds
Workers salaries are not paid
Government officials have their children schooling abroad
Ministers and senators are looting
The poor Hausa man is riding Okada
The poor Ibo man is riding Okada
The poor Yoruba man is riding Okada
The poor Hausa man sleeps under the bridge as Alamajiri
The poor Yoruba man sleeps under the bridge as Alaye
The poor Ibo man sleeps under the bridge as agbero
It is pertinent to note that the poor from all ethnic groups in Nigeria have everything in common and so is the rich.
Do not allow the agitation of an Ibo man who lives in UK or USA for Biafra cause the killing of the Ibo man in Adamawa. The rich hate us that much.
Do not allow the Alhaji whose children are living abroad to persuade you to go and start killing on the street of Kaduna.
The problem in the country is not the agitation of any ethnic group but the unity of the elite and the disunity of the masses.
How many times have you taken your agitation to question your local government Chairmen?
Why have you not asked your Governors through agitation how they spent bailout fund?
Why have you not agitated against that government official whose mansions you go to beg for help?
Sad to note;
All the Governors love themselves
All the past Presidents love themselves
All the senators love themselves
All the top government officials love themselves
All the looters love themselves
Why can't you and I love ourselves?
Why cant we combine efforts and fight them?
Why do we fight ourselves?
Why do we allow them the freedom we don't have?
Remember; a good Nigeria is better than a good Arewa, Oduduwa or Biafra.
#One_love_Nigeria.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by silverspringle(f): 6:42pm
That's the only thing roach-ass knows how to do. You can never catch him commissioning a finished project...always distracting people from seeing his failures.
|Re: Photos From Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration by itsandi(m): 6:43pm
What is he celebrating sef? As Naija dey so?
Governor Okorocha, Where Are The Jobs In Imo State? / Buhari’s Presidency, A Historic Error – Tinubu / See what just happened to Radio Biafra PHOTOS
Viewing this topic: Friedyokes, Jackeeh(m), back2sender, A12(m), farotimitajudeen(m), Chillypelly(m), benefitzte, oyin3322, ajigiteri(m), magoo10, Amalaha30, admus14(m), rbernaldo2, muriunited(m), solochris(m), busayo2uk, excondido(m), Uncleodi(m), bishopdave(m), Mcdrzubi247(m), bukunmi01, ceo4eva, Ad0rable, zarkknight(m), Eazynerd, Cmanforall, point5, kings09(m), dirtydiva(m), Ozavis, Okoroawusa, wildwest22, squash47(m), Tunar18(m), Afrobasic(m), asawanathegreat(m), Dewalesblog(m), euny016(f), realborn(m), Kessyl, olakunle12345 and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21