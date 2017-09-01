₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by londonrivals: 9:29am
Photos from Imo state Governor Rochas's 55th Birthday Celebration. See photos below
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/09/photos-from-governor-rochass-55th.html
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by JayCynic(m): 9:43am
God bless Rochas Okorocha.
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Yeligray(m): 9:51am
Congrats..
That moment when you finish confessing to a soldier that you slept with his wife and the 23rd of september pass world no end.
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Homeboiy(m): 9:57am
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Papiikush: 1:16pm
They should do and tell us how many million was spent for the celebration.
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Ogonimilitant(m): 1:17pm
Python Cake
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by talk2saintify(m): 1:17pm
ok
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by ucsquare(m): 1:18pm
dat him pikin just dey form for him speech
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Mexicanlover: 1:19pm
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by tansderi89: 1:22pm
Ok
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by airforcee007: 1:24pm
....The evil that men do. ...
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Jh0wsef(m): 1:26pm
LOL.
this man.
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by dikeigbo2(m): 1:27pm
Happy birthday with...TWENTY SEVEN CAKES...From TWENTY SEVEN LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREAS OF THE STATE...
Imo women una weldone.....
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by morereb10: 1:29pm
and they think say biafra go get head
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by kambili999(f): 1:29pm
hmmmmm.
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by edungene7: 1:30pm
DAT is y diz country can never see d light f d day bishop celebrating with a political criminal hypocrisy f d highest order
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by FreshMekanik: 1:30pm
My governor my governor
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Darligold: 1:41pm
nonsense!
|Re: Governor Rochas Okorocha's 55th Birthday Celebration In Pictures by Lanre4uonly(m): 1:45pm
That's nice.
