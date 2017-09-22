₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by stephanie11: 5:03pm
Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state delivered a keynote address on Primary Healthcare Policy and Universal Coverage in Nigeria at the Chatham House in London on Friday. He was accompanied by the minister of Health, Isaac Adewole.
Photos below;
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/22/el-rufai-speaks-chatham-house-london-photos/
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by BALLOSKI: 5:04pm
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by koma1(m): 5:07pm
The next president of Nigeria
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by baritereign24(m): 5:27pm
koma1:
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by Kizyte(m): 6:01pm
El-Rufai would've made a good president...
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by Innobee99(m): 6:02pm
And so?
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by hezy4real01(m): 6:02pm
What is he saying again..... u said u killed Yar'adua and u sent GEJ home.... Do something about PMB too naw
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by MRAKBEE(m): 6:02pm
Wicked man
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by Darkclaude: 6:03pm
Bleep this short devil
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by madridguy(m): 6:03pm
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by ikdaddy01(m): 6:03pm
is this another speaking or the one I have seen before
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by abdelrahman: 6:03pm
koma1:who is deceiving you?
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by Abbeyme: 6:03pm
What's about the Chattam house sef. Is it not just an Event Center, kind of, with a masculine podium?
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by MediaDeveloper(m): 6:04pm
Ok
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by Napsterworld(m): 6:04pm
Lmao!!! Who dash am
koma1:
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by autotrader014(m): 6:04pm
koma1:Who be this one?
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by aariwa(m): 6:04pm
Power monger chasing buhari around for 2019
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by soberdrunk(m): 6:04pm
If the presidency is going to the North again, it should be this man, if not 'in my yoruba accent' A ti ku'(all pun intended)
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by BIDEEN: 6:04pm
they have started their chattam house speeches that leads nowhere again...... #ourmumudondo#
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by GoroTango: 6:05pm
Kizyte:He is my governor but I seriously doubt that
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by naijaboy756: 6:05pm
Never again will a religious extremist and tribal bigot rule Nigeria.
We are currently learning the hard way
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by MrPeterson(m): 6:06pm
This chattam house has turn to big brother house
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by greatman247(m): 6:06pm
El Rufai small body big engine.
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by BornnAgainChild(f): 6:06pm
El Rufai the smally
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by comshots(m): 6:07pm
What does he want us to do?
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by bullbull2: 6:08pm
primer of region... agreed that ever region keep their money separate.. now the military has created 3 or 4 new region. the law still applied. because the Military GOC became primers of the region.
and they created the federal republic for civilian..
..
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by Kizyte(m): 6:08pm
GoroTango:Lol! Why?
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by pentax: 6:08pm
Foolish, hypocritical midget
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 6:11pm
so he waste tax payer money just to discuss Nigeria problem when will black man ever get sense
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by mykh01(m): 6:11pm
K
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by SWYM(m): 6:21pm
Talking about independence
Did we ever have it?
|Re: El-rufai Speaks At Chatham House, London [PHOTOS] by AreaFada2: 6:21pm
Abbeyme:
You know 9ja elite and wanting to belong. They always seek confirmation from colonial masters to feel good about themselves. They will even fork out huge sums to lobby their way there. Most things are for sale these days.
In 2015, Bubu spent more time addressing Chatham House than addressing his Nigerian electorate.
