₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,536 members, 3,792,556 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 04:19 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested (8965 Views)
Arewa Youths Call For Kanu's Arrest, Suspension Of Senators Who Stood For Him / "FG Let Igbos Go": Northern Youths Call ECOWAS, AU, UN For Hastened Referendum / Breaking; Radio Biafra Director, Nnamdi Kanu Arrested (1) (2) (3) (4)
|South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by SladeWilson(m): 2:07pm
As reactions continue to greet the deployment of military forces under the name, Operation Python Dance 11 (Egwu Eke Ebo) to south-eastern part of Nigeria, youths from the south-south region of the country have called for the immediate proscription of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB before it gets too late.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/15/biafra-south-south-youths-call-proscription-ipob-want-kanus-lawyer-arrested/?
utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook
14 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by Benjom(m): 2:13pm
Everyone concerned should maintain status quo ante cos this Operation Python Dance 11 na hurricane-like dance o. He who has an ear, let him hear
16 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by Flets: 2:14pm
Which group is ebullient group? "Youths of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers"
This FG needs to own up to poor tact. This back door damage control is so inconsequential now, the deal is done.... Nigeria is gone.
33 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by limeta(f): 2:14pm
Trash
Which ss group be this
Apc group
33 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by SladeWilson(m): 2:16pm
Yesterday an igbo guy said "this senseless agitation for Biafra will attract war and Igbos have no support to face such a thing now, even the Niger deltans will deny us and start singing ONE NIGERIA when the war start,". Well it's happening already haha
Modify: For those quoting me and screaming "Afonja" , I'm from middle belt, and we rather have middle belt republic than to join biafra. But for now, we are still Nigerians and we are going to stay Nigerians that by God grace.
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by MyNewJackeT: 2:18pm
fake news from major newspaper everywhere.
2 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by fergie001(m): 2:19pm
Imagine,one man has made everybody become Socrates and Oppenheimer together.
Anybody is now a Public Affairs Analyst,some have never even been class prefects.
12 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by tsdarkside(m): 2:20pm
if una like make una listen....the war will start in the delta......
we dont want ipob in the delta....
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by amjoseph19: 2:23pm
"The group, under the aegis of Youths of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers"
APC/FG, You guys can do a better job than this.
9 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by TippyTop(m): 2:25pm
The stupid Fed govt continues to waste scarce resources on useless groups without mandate from even their own wards.
South South group also known as paid shills of APC.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by fyneIjay(f): 2:26pm
Asari Dokubo
Ateke Tom
Tompolo
and other names I can't remember now, where exactly are they from
1 Like
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by SpComedy: 2:28pm
You mean south south APC youth...... wow lets blame IPOB for every attack in Nigeria, i heard the failed bomb attack in london was done by Ipob...... mynd44 lets report and move this to front page until IPOB is tagged a terrorist group.
10 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by MyNewJackeT: 2:28pm
amjoseph19:
LOL
3 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by grossintel(m): 2:30pm
Imaginary Group
2 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by BudeYahooCom: 2:30pm
Fulani don drop small change give these gullible ones.
How come we don't ever see the videos of these 'We ss', 'we Ibo' yoots whenever they make their pro-fulani declarations?
7 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by lucky999: 2:43pm
jankara news everywhere
1 Like
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by omenka(m): 2:45pm
Now I'm feeling feeling sorry for these guys.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by tsdarkside(m): 2:54pm
grossintel:
imaginary group you say...we shall meet on the streets to clear matters up....
2 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by devindevin2000: 2:56pm
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by BiafraIShere(m): 2:57pm
omenka:This one has turned posting on nairaland to full time job! How do you pay your bills bro? SMH.
8 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by patval(f): 2:58pm
SladeWilson:APC retards thought they can replicate el zakzaky treatment on Nwachineke KANU not knowing he is untouchable.
mynnd and seun,otu mama unu for banning me unjustly
3 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by BiafraIShere(m): 2:59pm
APC is not even smart in their useless propaganda of throwing up fictitious names and groups and attaching an already written script with it. So the zoo had degenerated to this level in its desperation to remain a useless entity. RUBBISH!!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by BiafraIShere(m): 3:02pm
patval:I just love how our youths resisted them. To those that died, RIP, your death shall not be in vain. They came to test the ground to know how the people will react if Nnamdi Kanu is eventually arrested but they got more than they bargained for, USELESS CONTRAPTION!!!!
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by orisa37: 3:02pm
Supported!!!
1 Like
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by patval(f): 3:22pm
BiafraIShere:I do laugh at that slowpoke called sarrki cos his dumbness never allowed him to see how buhari has been fallen into IPOB trap.
what Nigerian Military has done can be justified with self defense but IPOB in their wisdom chose to be wailing on top of their voices for more outside sympathy. Biafra is destined to be achieved without gunshot and total boycott of Anambra election is a bold step to commencing the actualisation.
I pray for the souls of our fallen comrades, they died fighting the ill of our society
7 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by okway: 3:31pm
laaaaaaaaaaaal
"SS/SE" - attache by force.
Ibos, not learning from the mistake of their past, wants to force the minority groups to join their war again.
I hope states like Edo, ND, etc remembers the past. I hope they remember how Ojukwu commanded his tired soldiers to kill any group not in support of Biafra.
This time, they think by demonizing Yorubas, they can get SS support. They want to use hate as a unifying factor. But what they don't know is that Yorubas are highly favored. You can try to hate them, but you end up envying them.
6 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by nobleblood: 3:31pm
One thing about Igbo is that they are ignorantly arrogant. I have seen them up close in akwa ibom . they have this condescension about other tribes. Like they know it all. Too much sense. They come to your town and mess things up all in the name of business. Its had to tell them that some people need peace and serenity.
I went to that famouse ariah raih market in aba( permit my spelling) it was an eyesaw. I could hardly believe people live their let alone do business. This people can't even keep their own environment tidy. What annoys me is that they come to your state with similar oreintation. Overdominering attitude. Common sense should dictate that when you enter another mans land you restrict yourself to a particaular sphere. Not the igbos . they want to use that their cun to take over everywhere. Lucky they didnt win that war.
Look at us from cross river and ikwa ibom. It is hard to believe we fought with them in that dumb war. Today we are barely recongnise in the discussion. Effiong did hand over when braveheart was nowhere to be found. But trust them with their superioty complex they barely talk of us. Everywhere is iPod chant. If this is the case before self determination, what do you would happen when all goes to plan.
1 Like
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by kingxsamz(m): 3:32pm
but seriously where is Nnamdi Kanu?
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by samyyoung1(m): 3:32pm
Secession in Africa is a call for war
No country wants to loose landmass without war
Google Sudan and south Sudan
Both country lost everything till today
This is Africa
Leaders don't negotiate
Nnamdi KANU, take note
3 Likes
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by EponOjuku: 3:32pm
Okay
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by sotall(m): 3:32pm
OK
|Re: South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested by okway: 3:33pm
devindevin2000:
Dem don arrive.....when they have nothing to add
7 Likes
Al-Qaeda Plans To Bomb Nigeria? / Security Fears: Clinton Cancels Scheduled Abuja Meetings / Bayelsa State: DSP Alamieyeseigha Impeached and Arrested
Viewing this topic: Thescienceprof(m), Ogexchi(f), PehaKaso, Benjom(m), huptin(m), 2point5, wizboi26(m), kingkoboko, Frenchkiss564, olu2014, okparea(m), Alphagan, Forta(m), Valmesk(m), Xlyad, Tgblinkz(m), Jolar101(m), felibrain, egutexas(m), berryblake(f), seniorgozman(m), leviaka, Yusluv77(m), KingsArome(m), Philistine(m), Sicillian, Aonkuuse, SladeWilson(m), Donkonyon, Oju4190, BUHARImyDOG, johnisaola(m), ajahemma(m), pokenose(m), ettybaba(m), peteredo, foloko, Ay4lyf(m), holatin(m), Dera100(m), Ukododondon, ibukunobi, kingcypress, dadee007(m), johnsonedidiong(m), dultmax(m), FemiGreatness(m), okerekeobasi, glorimaks, omniwater, noetic5, Kowale, Essienovic(m), banjo022(m), zikter(m), EricIyke, fxjohn2, dabiton, sundilazo(m), Ritabo(m), Itimkpataka2, vincixpresso, Ridiy, dpromise001(m), toyota3(m), ololo12, JOETITUS(m), dammyj13, tutudesz, negaiyke(m), Partyrider(m), Patwitme(m), Ebullience(m), Madametrendy(f), yyemi, nsidibe140(f), dicefrost(m), sogodihno, Adex7004(m), integrity15(m), keneryhark(m), Dmes(m), Kylekent59, Israel13(m), HomorBj, lagbaja(m), Annabelkelvin(f), Tochi3(m), shollyyankee187, zagala2, Miracle4Sure, Alexis11, Trailii, montero4(m), YourWife(f), benjazy, TwoBottles(m), adenine02, Senigentle(m), sistaj, metroblogger, dayomike(m), Zeroid105, 6tuz2468(m), acc2020(m), olasxo11(m), EverGlorious(m), adax007, birdmansoho, Ayo25, Vick4v(m), Jumbus31(m), handsomebolanle, yusburg, hushshinani(m), Danialuone, Asek1(m), tobaseye and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30