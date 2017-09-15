Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / South-south Youths Call For Proscription Of IPOB, Want Kanu arrested (8965 Views)

As reactions continue to greet the deployment of military forces under the name, Operation Python Dance 11 (Egwu Eke Ebo) to south-eastern part of Nigeria, youths from the south-south region of the country have called for the immediate proscription of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB before it gets too late.



IPOB is a group under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu agitating for the rebirth of the defunct Republic of Biafra.





The group, under the aegis of Youths of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers, while welcoming the launch of the military operation in the region, observed that if Kanu and his group are not urgently tamed, Nigeria might be witnessing another heavy bloodbath.



Speaking at a press conference held in Calabar, the Cross River State Capital on Friday, the National Co-coordinator of the ebullient youth group, Augustine Adeh said the recent attacks on innocent Nigerians in Rivers State by hoodlums identified as IPOB members was a clear indication that a military operation is needed to contain extreme tendencies set in motion by IPOB’s campaign of hatred which is spreading to some states in the South-south.



According to the youth leader, the group strongly warned Kanu to be ready to face the consequences if his group continues to prevent soldiers from carrying out their legitimate functions in the region.



Adeh said, “To us this launch of the operation is not unconnected with the success recorded by Operation Python Dance of 2016, which was widely credited for reducing crimes in the region before the Christmas festivities of that year.





“It is for this reason that those of us in Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers remain elated at the launch of Operation Python Dance II. The operation is well received in our states and it is not for nothing that it is so.



“We are therefore concerned that Operation Python Dance II is at the risk of becoming the casualty of politics and criminality in the South-east . While the operation is well received in Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers but being rejected only in some selected states of the south east, whose people’s interest it is meant to serve.



“It is most disappointing that all the wrong reasons are being adduced for maligning this operation. These include allegations that the soldiers were deployed because of the secession bid of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Movement for the Actualization of a Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Biafra Zionists Movement and other groups that are campaigning for the balkanization of Nigeria. There have also been the false claim that the military exercise is an invasion.



“The attacks on innocent Nigerians in Rivers state by hoodlums that identified as IPOB members is proof that a military operation is needed to contain extreme tendencies set in motion by IPOB’s campaign of hatred. The attacks justify our call for IPOB’s criminality to be dealt with at its birthplace before it spread to other parts of the country same way that Boko Haram terrorism did.





The youth group also lauded the Nigerian Army for its timely intervention towards tackling kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal activities in the region.



Adeh added, “We are concerned that the Igbos, particularly those under the influence of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s hazy state of mind must have something up their sleeves to attract the vehement rejection of the military exercise to the extent of using it to incite nationwide crisis.



“While we had anticipated that criminals would kick against the operation, we did not envisage that they will attempt to stand truth on its head by purveying fake news. Of particular note is Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who goofed by describing his client and IPOB as “innocent, unarmed and defenceless”. Such assertion is blasphemous to say the least. Such falsehood could only have been peddled by someone addicted to twisting facts for a living. Ejiofor manufactures lies and hate and churns them out at pace meant to unsettle the general public,” he added.



He appealed to the Nigerian Army not to be swayed by the campaign of calumny and blackmail against its operation.



“We similarly appeal to Nigerians in other states to please understand the severity of the issue under consideration. The IPOB fanatics are courting public sympathy, including staging attacks to provoke soldiers on their mission and it is a trick that well-meaning Nigerians must not fall for. In fact, we expect that anyone apprehended in connection with attacks on soldiers should be matched with existing Police crime database as they would be proven to be the same people behind the spate of kidnapping, armed robberies and drug dealing in the region.



"We call on the police to immediately arrest and prosecute Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, for conspiracy to breach the peace through the misrepresentation of fact. The police should also heighten its state of alertness in other states of the federation to arrest any person or group of persons that try to disrupt the peace.”

http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/15/biafra-south-south-youths-call-proscription-ipob-want-kanus-lawyer-arrested/?

Everyone concerned should maintain status quo ante cos this Operation Python Dance 11 na hurricane-like dance o. He who has an ear, let him hear 16 Likes

Which group is ebullient group? "Youths of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers"



This FG needs to own up to poor tact. This back door damage control is so inconsequential now, the deal is done.... Nigeria is gone. 33 Likes 2 Shares

Which ss group be this

Apc group 33 Likes

ONE NIGERIA when the war start,". Well it's happening already haha



Modify: For those quoting me and screaming "Afonja" , I'm from middle belt, and we rather have middle belt republic than to join biafra. But for now, we are still Nigerians​ and we are going to stay Nigerians that by God grace. Yesterday an igbo guy said "this senseless agitation for Biafra will attract war and Igbos have no support to face such a thing now, even the Niger deltans will deny us and start singingwhen the war start,". Well it's happening already hahaModify: For those quoting me and screaming "Afonja", I'm from middle belt, and we rather have middle belt republic than to join biafra. But for now, we are still Nigerians​ and we are going to stay Nigerians that by God grace. 42 Likes 3 Shares

fake news from major newspaper everywhere. 2 Likes

Imagine,one man has made everybody become Socrates and Oppenheimer together.



Anybody is now a Public Affairs Analyst,some have never even been class prefects. 12 Likes

if una like make una listen....the war will start in the delta......



we dont want ipob in the delta.... 28 Likes 2 Shares

"The group, under the aegis of Youths of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers"



APC/FG, You guys can do a better job than this. 9 Likes

The stupid Fed govt continues to waste scarce resources on useless groups without mandate from even their own wards.



South South group also known as paid shills of APC. 7 Likes 1 Share



Ateke Tom

Tompolo

and other names I can't remember now, where exactly are they from Asari DokuboAteke TomTompoloand other names I can't remember now, where exactly are they from 1 Like

You mean south south APC youth...... wow lets blame IPOB for every attack in Nigeria, i heard the failed bomb attack in london was done by Ipob...... mynd44 lets report and move this to front page until IPOB is tagged a terrorist group. 10 Likes

amjoseph19:

"The group, under the aegis of Youths of Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers"



APC/FG, You guys can do a better job than this.

LOL LOL 3 Likes

Imaginary Group 2 Likes





How come we don't ever see the videos of these 'We ss', 'we Ibo' yoots whenever they make their pro-fulani declarations? Fulani don drop small change give these gullible ones.How come we don't ever see the videos of these 'We ss', 'we Ibo' yoots whenever they make their pro-fulani declarations? 7 Likes

jankara news everywhere 1 Like

Now I'm feeling feeling sorry for these guys. 7 Likes 2 Shares

grossintel:

Imaginary Group

imaginary group you say...we shall meet on the streets to clear matters up.... imaginary group you say...we shall meet on the streets to clear matters up.... 2 Likes

omenka:

Now I'm feeling feeling sorry for these guys.



This one has turned posting on nairaland to full time job! How do you pay your bills bro? SMH. This one has turned posting on nairaland to full time job! How do you pay your bills bro? SMH. 8 Likes

SladeWilson:





http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/15/biafra-south-south-youths-call-proscription-ipob-want-kanus-lawyer-arrested/?utm_source=dlvr.it_dp1&utm_medium=facebook



Lalasticlala Mynd44 APC retards thought they can replicate el zakzaky treatment on Nwachineke KANU not knowing he is untouchable.

mynnd and seun,otu mama unu for banning me unjustly APC retards thought they can replicate el zakzaky treatment on Nwachineke KANU not knowing he is untouchable.mynnd and seun,otu mama unu for banning me unjustly 3 Likes

APC is not even smart in their useless propaganda of throwing up fictitious names and groups and attaching an already written script with it. So the zoo had degenerated to this level in its desperation to remain a useless entity. RUBBISH!!!! 2 Likes 1 Share

patval:



APC retards thought they can replicate el zakzaky treatment on Nwachineke KANU not knowing he is untouchable.

mynnd and seun,otu mama unu for banning me unjustly I just love how our youths resisted them. To those that died, RIP, your death shall not be in vain. They came to test the ground to know how the people will react if Nnamdi Kanu is eventually arrested but they got more than they bargained for, USELESS CONTRAPTION!!!! I just love how our youths resisted them. To those that died, RIP, your death shall not be in vain. They came to test the ground to know how the people will react if Nnamdi Kanu is eventually arrested but they got more than they bargained for, USELESS CONTRAPTION!!!! 1 Like 2 Shares

Supported!!! 1 Like

BiafraIShere:

I just love how our youths resisted them. To those that died, RIP, your death shall not be in vain. They came to test the ground to know how the people will react if Nnamdi Kanu is eventually arrested but they got more than they bargained for, USELESS CONTRAPTION!!!! I do laugh at that slowpoke called sarrki cos his dumbness never allowed him to see how buhari has been fallen into IPOB trap.

what Nigerian Military has done can be justified with self defense but IPOB in their wisdom chose to be wailing on top of their voices for more outside sympathy. Biafra is destined to be achieved without gunshot and total boycott of Anambra election is a bold step to commencing the actualisation.

I pray for the souls of our fallen comrades, they died fighting the ill of our society I do laugh at that slowpoke called sarrki cos his dumbness never allowed him to see how buhari has been fallen into IPOB trap.what Nigerian Military has done can be justified with self defense but IPOB in their wisdom chose to be wailing on top of their voices for more outside sympathy. Biafra is destined to be achieved without gunshot and total boycott of Anambra election is a bold step to commencing the actualisation.I pray for the souls of our fallen comrades, they died fighting the ill of our society 7 Likes

laaaaaaaaaaaal





"SS/SE" - attache by force.





Ibos, not learning from the mistake of their past, wants to force the minority groups to join their war again.



I hope states like Edo, ND, etc remembers the past. I hope they remember how Ojukwu commanded his tired soldiers to kill any group not in support of Biafra.



This time, they think by demonizing Yorubas, they can get SS support. They want to use hate as a unifying factor. But what they don't know is that Yorubas are highly favored. You can try to hate them, but you end up envying them. 6 Likes

One thing about Igbo is that they are ignorantly arrogant. I have seen them up close in akwa ibom . they have this condescension about other tribes. Like they know it all. Too much sense. They come to your town and mess things up all in the name of business. Its had to tell them that some people need peace and serenity.



I went to that famouse ariah raih market in aba( permit my spelling) it was an eyesaw. I could hardly believe people live their let alone do business. This people can't even keep their own environment tidy. What annoys me is that they come to your state with similar oreintation. Overdominering attitude. Common sense should dictate that when you enter another mans land you restrict yourself to a particaular sphere. Not the igbos . they want to use that their cun to take over everywhere. Lucky they didnt win that war.



Look at us from cross river and ikwa ibom. It is hard to believe we fought with them in that dumb war. Today we are barely recongnise in the discussion. Effiong did hand over when braveheart was nowhere to be found. But trust them with their superioty complex they barely talk of us. Everywhere is iPod chant. If this is the case before self determination, what do you would happen when all goes to plan. 1 Like

but seriously where is Nnamdi Kanu?

Secession in Africa is a call for war



No country wants to loose landmass without war



Google Sudan and south Sudan



Both country lost everything till today



This is Africa



Leaders don't negotiate



Nnamdi KANU, take note 3 Likes

