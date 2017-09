Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Guys & Girls That Wear Glasses Are Safe To Date - Opinion (15873 Views)

Y'all should observe people on glasses, you will notice that most of them are true to themselves and are choosy in selecting people they keep around as friend.

If you want a good relationship, date a guy or girl on glasses, they don't have time for games, they are civil, prudent and more reserved. they are intelligent and goal oriented too.

If you see that girl or boy on glasses don't be afraid to approach him or her, look smart and talk well you might just be lucky.

they are all true though Okay so i use glasses but half the shiiiii you wrote is pretty...............they are all true though 9 Likes

Another trash... 79 Likes 3 Shares

So your reading glass has not been fair to you and you decide to advertise your self online

Needful ko nonsense ni. You know what we call people with glasses in my primary school.



Oju igo 29 Likes 1 Share

funny tho funny tho

Really?

Arrant nonsense. I am a Nerd. I use glasses. So it's either I am among the select few who your theory doesn't apply to or you just posted total bullshyt. 14 Likes

most of them are Nerds and nerds argue alot about everything



if you are watching a movie with them and the TV is too far and they aren't wearing their glasses you have to explain everything that happens to them



imagine always having to remind someone to wear their glasses.



They always have an opinion about everything and everyone.



honestly people who wear glasses are no fun, their lack of eye sight is a kill joy, imagine a guy wasting time to search for a condom while you are hot and ho.rny because he's not wearing his glasses and so can't see well



The guys in those pictures are so hot, can someone help me with a 10 inch cucumber. already masturbating to these pics 9 Likes

I use glasses. But i'm not safe to be around. Forget that thing I use glasses. But i'm not safe to be around. Forget that thing 4 Likes

In summary, eye defect = good relationship. weh don sir 1 Like

Needful ko nonsense ni. You know what we call people with glasses in my primary school.



Oju igo chai chai 3 Likes

this won't make FP

so this poo finally made front-page?? nna ehn, Biko I cannot coman kuku kill myself, I'll rather stick with a girl without glasses jeje

In summary, eye defect = good relationship. weh don sir Just observe and access the character you'll understand ok Just observe and access the character you'll understand ok 2 Likes



I dey laugh you You dey learn work @ OpI dey laugh you 1 Like

Dating a girl that uses glass is like dating 4 diff girls

1. With glass and Makeup

2. With glass and no makeup

3. Remove the glass and makeup

4. With makeup But no glass 32 Likes 1 Share

Am i the only one seeing MIA KHALIFA in the fifth pic 31 Likes

If they come date nko

this won't make FP It just did It just did

Recommended ones or just normal glasses? 1 Like

So what about those that wear glass for fashion sake 1 Like

How can you trust someone that cannot even see well with something as delicate as your heart? 7 Likes

Those who wear glasses are stereotyped "brilliant"



I don't know how true this is 2 Likes

Like me

Most ladies that wear glasses are spoilt brats .. so corrupt. 3 Likes

Is good for them oo

is that what your father told you? is that what your father told you? 1 Like

Dating a girl that uses glass is like dating three diff girls





??!! Who the fvck put this on fp??!!