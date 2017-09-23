₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by tomzee2(m): 10:47pm On Sep 22
Beautiful pictures of military couples (pre wedding pic)
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by tomzee2(m): 10:54pm On Sep 22
more
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 10:57pm On Sep 22
That babe no bitter. She go well.
19 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by IamSINZ(m): 11:03pm On Sep 22
Dude looks like her kid brother.
59 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 11:03pm On Sep 22
When! This groom looks 21.
9 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 11:09pm On Sep 22
IamSINZ:na when she cheat on am you go know na the guy be oga. Den sabi shoot women on top cheating.
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 11:10pm On Sep 22
Adaumunocha:so?
No be your your younger sister don de marry so?
8 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by mhizesther(f): 11:16pm On Sep 22
Beautiful couple
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 11:18pm On Sep 22
BALLOSKI:Lol... Ukwa luo oge ya, ó da. What gave u d impression I'm not married?
3 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by sekxy(f): 11:20pm On Sep 22
the babe big pass the husby naa
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by tomzee2(m): 11:22pm On Sep 22
he just have forever young structure
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by kalufelix(m): 11:24pm On Sep 22
Make I Laugh Finish..
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 11:27pm On Sep 22
Adaumunocha:a married woman should be behind her husband by now and not behind her phone. If you're married with kids, the stress of taking care of kids comes with attendant fatigue; this would have caused you to sleep now.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 11:28pm On Sep 22
sekxy:the guy de complain?
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by sarrki(m): 11:34pm On Sep 22
sekxy:
Did anyone of them lodged complaints
As in to you ?
Rejoice with them and move on
This is the section I advised you to come and shine
Just came to check on you how you are doing
Take feedback from your colleagues here
Later
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by tomzee2(m): 11:42pm On Sep 22
lalastical mynd49 seun make owner show
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by IamSINZ(m): 12:11am
BALLOSKI:
Really? That's too damn bad. Why shoot someone for cheating? Aren't you supposed to count your blessings that he/she got caught?
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 12:13am
IamSINZ:remember the airforce officer who killed his GF in benue because he saw her with another man?
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by IamSINZ(m): 12:19am
BALLOSKI:
Clearly. Corporal Kalu or something like that. I heard he was court marshaled and sentenced to death! Serves the _cunt right!
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by sunshineG(m): 12:19am
They go born rugged
Happy married life
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 12:29am
IamSINZ:im happy he'll be hung.
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by IamLEGEND1: 12:47am
Eeerrrmm.... Happy nonviolent married life.
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Aperion7(m): 1:50am
tomzee2:
the first pic tho... we potato each other
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by joelens007(m): 2:49am
ehen na wetin we wan dey see be this....make dem dey marry themself
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Zeze06(m): 6:18am
Lovely
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by mofeoluwadassah: 6:22am
i hope say all those military ladies wey dey lonely will see their match too o
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 6:37am
BALLOSKI:So all married women have kids? Faulty assumption.
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Narldon(f): 8:45am
Happy Marriage in advance
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by kizz007: 8:46am
is there any code to migrate to another country? like dial *444# to migrate to europe , press 1 to choose the prefered europe country of your choice .
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Naijashortcode(m): 8:46am
Ok ooooh, happy married life I stand for
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by lomprico(m): 8:47am
Abeg o! I wan ask una, who the world don end for im side? because for here wey I dey world never end o!
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Iamsheye(m): 8:47am
Pls is dat square or love in the the first picture cos am confused oo
2 Likes
