₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,301 members, 3,809,451 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 09:55 AM

Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos (12672 Views)

Young Couple's Pre-wedding Doggy Pose Photo Goes Viral / Nigerian Christian Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos / This Couple’s Pre-wedding Photo Has Got Everyone Talking (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by tomzee2(m): 10:47pm On Sep 22
Beautiful pictures of military couples (pre wedding pic)

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by tomzee2(m): 10:54pm On Sep 22
more

1 Like

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 10:57pm On Sep 22
That babe no bitter. She go well.

19 Likes

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by IamSINZ(m): 11:03pm On Sep 22
Dude looks like her kid brother.

59 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 11:03pm On Sep 22
When! This groom looks 21.

9 Likes

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 11:09pm On Sep 22
IamSINZ:
Dude looks like her kid brother.
na when she cheat on am you go know na the guy be oga. Den sabi shoot women on top cheating.

32 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 11:10pm On Sep 22
Adaumunocha:
When! This groom looks 21.
so?

No be your your younger sister don de marry so?

8 Likes

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by mhizesther(f): 11:16pm On Sep 22
Beautiful couple

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 11:18pm On Sep 22
BALLOSKI:
so?

No be your your younger sister don de marry so?
Lol... Ukwa luo oge ya, ó da. What gave u d impression I'm not married?

3 Likes

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by sekxy(f): 11:20pm On Sep 22
the babe big pass the husby naa embarassed

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by tomzee2(m): 11:22pm On Sep 22
he just have forever young structure

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by kalufelix(m): 11:24pm On Sep 22
grin grin Make I Laugh Finish..
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 11:27pm On Sep 22
Adaumunocha:
Lol... Ukwa luo oge ya, ó da. What gave u d impression I'm not married?
a married woman should be behind her husband by now and not behind her phone. If you're married with kids, the stress of taking care of kids comes with attendant fatigue; this would have caused you to sleep now.

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 11:28pm On Sep 22
sekxy:
the babe big pass the husby naa embarassed
the guy de complain?

5 Likes

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by sarrki(m): 11:34pm On Sep 22
sekxy:
the babe big pass the husby naa embarassed

Did anyone of them lodged complaints

As in to you ?

Rejoice with them and move on

This is the section I advised you to come and shine

Just came to check on you how you are doing

Take feedback from your colleagues here

Later

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by tomzee2(m): 11:42pm On Sep 22
lalastical mynd49 seun make owner show
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by IamSINZ(m): 12:11am
BALLOSKI:
na when she cheat on am you go know na the guy be oga. Den sabi shoot women on top cheating.


Really? That's too damn bad. Why shoot someone for cheating? Aren't you supposed to count your blessings that he/she got caught?
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 12:13am
IamSINZ:



Really? That's too damn bad. Why shoot someone for cheating? Aren't you supposed to count your blessings that he/she got caught?
remember the airforce officer who killed his GF in benue because he saw her with another man?
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by IamSINZ(m): 12:19am
BALLOSKI:
remember the airforce officer who killed his GF in benue because he saw her with another man?


Clearly. Corporal Kalu or something like that. I heard he was court marshaled and sentenced to death! Serves the _cunt right!
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by sunshineG(m): 12:19am
They go born rugged
Happy married life
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by BALLOSKI: 12:29am
IamSINZ:



Clearly. Corporal Kalu or something like that. I heard he was court marshaled and sentenced to death! Serves the _cunt right!
im happy he'll be hung.
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by IamLEGEND1: 12:47am
Eeerrrmm.... Happy nonviolent married life.
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Aperion7(m): 1:50am
tomzee2:
beautiful pictures of military couples (pre wedding pic)

the first pic tho... we potato each other grin
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by joelens007(m): 2:49am
ehen na wetin we wan dey see be this....make dem dey marry themself
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Zeze06(m): 6:18am
Lovely kiss
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by mofeoluwadassah: 6:22am
i hope say all those military ladies wey dey lonely will see their match too o

1 Like

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 6:37am
BALLOSKI:
a married woman should be behind her husband by now and not behind her phone. If you're married with kids, the stress of taking care of kids comes with attendant fatigue; this would have caused you to sleep now.
So all married women have kids? Faulty assumption.

2 Likes

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Narldon(f): 8:45am
Happy Marriage in advance
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by kizz007: 8:46am
is there any code to migrate to another country? like dial *444# to migrate to europe , press 1 to choose the prefered europe country of your choice .

1 Like

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Naijashortcode(m): 8:46am
Ok ooooh, happy married life I stand for
Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by lomprico(m): 8:47am
Abeg o! I wan ask una, who the world don end for im side? because for here wey I dey world never end o!

2 Likes

Re: Beautiful Military Couple's Pre-Wedding Photos by Iamsheye(m): 8:47am
Pls is dat square or love in the the first picture cos am confused oo

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Reasons Why Beer Is Better Than Women / How To Know A Lady Just Had Sex Or Did Something Bad / Lol!! If This Woman Was To Be Your Teacher. How Would You Concentrate In Class

Viewing this topic: Shirosmith, MissJoy29(f), Fummylola, Lovysola, ghostmist, Albert0011(m), MySay(m), loydsis1759, aidelojestan(m), greatestofall, maysimsimple(m), Babaken(m), jobaltol, winningbt, Benjom(m), whizcartel(m), watchwoman(f), kolima1067(m), mikecino(m), femison32(m), silent10(m), MoraxLanre(m), viktor88, Shindharah(f), Elnuk34(m), YesNoMaybe, fellowtee1(m), topsyking, ekpeukwu, samrepublic, Sarah20A(f), omofunaab(m), sam13(m), samfaj, Bigii(m), joelfm, vroy(m), mimsmind, doyinisaac, Evanescent(f), tunde82seidat, Freeezzz(m), Chikabel(f), Aristo3146(m), Princebulky, Nogen, philmimi1992(m), RichieDaVinci01(m), chasingsmiles, axhead(m), olalekan037(m), tankomagajin, Direx25, ayoxelee(m), spencekat(m), AO2(m), anadoziechukie(m), Eddee(m), Bmedels26(m), ojay2053(m), nwaozzugwor, kapai(m), samir, princealexndre(m), ZeeBaba17(m), benedictjohn(m), chuckynath(m), Bayo0502(m), kt110(m), Trustme2(m), fibial, TheWizkid and 117 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 192
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.