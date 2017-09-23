₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by kenny160: 5:34am
The Federal Government will be giving the French Government account details of the sponsors of terrorist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, Saturday PUNCH has learnt.
http://punchng.com/fg-to-reveal-account-details-of-ipob-sponsors/
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by babyfaceafrica: 5:36am
Source?
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by dealslip(f): 5:41am
After 7 years, they haven't found the sponsor of BH, but within few months they have found the sponsors of a harmless IPOB. Clap for yourself PMB.
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Mynd44: 5:44am
At this point, I think it might be correct to say Nigeria is trying to emotionally blackmail France and the UK by first saying they sponsor IPOB so when they make requests for certain accounts to be blocked or certain channels closed, theu wont have a choice.
But then again, how can someone who is a private citizen in France be stopped from sending money home when he we project say it is for his /her sick relative back home?
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by najoe07(m): 5:48am
If you know those sponsoring a crime; terrorism to mention. What is stopping the FG from arresting them since they claim to have evidence?
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by sathel(m): 5:51am
Correct sakamaje..
No idea about those sponsoring them...
FG should please focus on the contingent needs and stop facing this IPOB..
This is rather a political war.
Happy birthday to me.
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Kbanka: 6:02am
Why ddnt UMY and/or GEJ find the sponsors of boko Haraam back then?
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by luvinhubby(m): 6:04am
This govt is a confused joke.
If you know the sponsors and recipients of such funds and their account numbers, it does not take rocket science for your financial intelligence unit to freeze all tranfers coming from them or for them into your country.
France has no business with legitimate private businesses in their country, neither do they know IPOB.
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Kbanka: 6:06am
Mynd44:
Emotionally blackmail? Apart from radiobiafra, there are still other terrorist radio stations in the UK that seek for funds for ISIL and co. Sometimes codedly, sometimes not. I don't think any blackmail will work for those countries as long as it's not them that are being terrorised.
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Baawaa(m): 6:15am
It shows that this present government is serious than previous governments,because they tackles problems from the root.
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Baawaa(m): 6:19am
dealslip:Listen to yourself,"7 years they have not found BH sponsors".Assuming Jona-dull is not so dull this nation will not be in mess.
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by simplyhonest(m): 6:26am
I hope this is for real
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by vital: 6:28am
Baawaa:Coconut brain tackling problem from the root.I can't be united with ur level of thinking.Sperm brain from the root.Boko haram have been killing ur people and Uve never found the root.See his brain like root.Unity of this country is negotiable with ur kind of brain.We can't continue with dullards
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Baawaa(m): 6:31am
vital:You are dull as Jona-dull
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by yannis: 6:35am
So people are stupid, how can Nigeria have details of an account the France that France denials the organization. Who gave it the jurisdiction to search accounts in France?
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by DoTheNeedful: 7:15am
dealslip:
Most part of those seven years were under Jonathan. Don't forget to clap for Jonathan too.
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by djemillionia: 7:34am
fg take
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 7:35am
Ok
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by yeyerolling: 7:35am
But the sponsor and backers of Boko are unknown
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by omenka(m): 7:36am
Until then, I'd take this with a pinch of salt.
I remember all they said about Boko Haram and her sponsors right from the days of Jogogoro to this day.
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by erico2k2(m): 7:38am
Kbanka:Cos it's a Northern problem
Happy with my answer ?
The kind of people you meet on NL smh
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Youngzedd(m): 7:38am
Lai Mohammed again
Why should I believe lies
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by SillyMods: 7:39am
As at the time those money transfers were made, IPOB was not a terrorist organization. So, these accounts couldn't have been blocked.
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by IJOBA2: 7:39am
dealslip:IRONY OF LIFE
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by fasterwell(m): 7:40am
This is a welcome development but exposing the account details of IPOB and their sponsors alone is also corruption.
What is stopping the FG from telling Nigerians how, where and who is funding boko haram insurgents in Nigeria?
With the recent revelations about the funding of IPOB, its obvious that the FG knows how and where boko haram gets their money and those paying them but have refused to expose them for reasons best known to them.
I am Ikwerre-Igbo guy and i strongly believe in a UNITED NIGERIA BUILT ON TRUTH, FAIRNESS AND JUSTICS.
It is therefore my desire that every part of Nigeria becomes peaceful for all of us to live in.
I thereby call on Lai Mohammed to tell us who are those sponsoring boko haram insurgency in Nigeria and where their account is located.
A father's wrath on his children should not be selective to avoid tearing the children apart and turning them against each other.
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by nwaUrasi(m): 7:41am
I doesn't just know between ipob and fg which is more confused.
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by ITbomb(m): 7:41am
Nigeria really goof at this
They think France would just take action cos of names on paper?
Nigeria would have to prove how the funding is linked to any illicit activities like buying weapons or funding anyone on known watchlist.
Nigeria still dey do remedial for intelligence
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by IJOBA2: 7:42am
Mynd44:MYND44 YOU DON CHANGE O
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by WORLDPEACE(m): 7:42am
dealslip:The harmless one logically should be the easiest to find. While the evil, clandestine organization should be the hardest to find. So Ipob and BH are not in the same category.
|Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Nukualofa: 7:42am
FG is making a mockery of itself in the International community. Those countries will laugh off the FG because they will see through their propaganda and prettiness
