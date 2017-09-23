₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,267 members, 3,809,298 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 08:41 AM

FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors (4071 Views)

Biafra: Igbo Group Calls For Probe Of IPOB Sponsors / Abandoned N449m: Suspect In EFCC Custody, Threatens To Reveal Owner If… / Sahara Reporters Posts Dino Melaye's Foreign Account Details And Check Book (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by kenny160: 5:34am
The Federal Government will be giving the French Government account details of the sponsors of terrorist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, Saturday PUNCH has learnt.

The Nigerian Government had through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that France was the headquarters of IPOB’s funding. But the European country on Thursday said it had no knowledge of IPOB’s presence in France.

But a very senior government official said the Federal Government had reached out to France, explaining that it did not accuse the country of being the sponsors of Biafra but that a large transfer of funds were made regularly from France to IPOB in Nigeria.

It was learnt that the Federal Government had asked the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and the Central Bank of Nigeria to compile the needed information on the sponsors and it hand it over to the French government.

The government will also write the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, which is tasked with the mandate of supervising, monitoring and regulating Designated Non-Financial Institutions as regards compliance to Nigeria’s Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism.

The source, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised by the government to speak on the issue yet, said, “The French Government has reached out to us over the IPOB matter. It said we should give it account details and any other evidence showing that France was where the majority of the money was coming from.

“So, the government has accepted that challenge and we will be instructing the NFIU, SCUML and the CBN to hand over all the details of IPOB’s funding to us in one comprehensive report which will be submitted to the French Government.

“Since IPOB has been declared a terrorist organisation by a court in Nigeria, the French Government, which claims to be against Nigeria’s break-up, is expected to give us maximum cooperation.”

According to the government other countries from which IPOB also received huge cash inflows include: Turkey, Senegal, Malaysia, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and the United States.

The operative said reports would also be given to the aforementioned countries.

He added, “Before his arrest, Nnamdi Kanu had appealed to people of Igbo extraction in some of these countries to provide him with funds which would be used in buying weapons and bringing down the Nigerian Government.

“In a video, which has even gone viral on Youtube, Kanu said he needed guns. This is not hearsay.

“We will also be writing these countries informing them of the need to ensure that IPOB’s source of funding is traced and blocked.”

In a related development, the Federal Government has said that sponsors of the proscribed IPOB are now afraid.

It also said it had evidence that those sponsoring the organisation were those undergoing investigation or those that were politically disgruntled, but that it would not give out their names.

Mohammed stated this in an interview with our correspondent in Abuja on Friday.

He said that discerning Nigerians would know those behind the funding of the organisation.

The minister had earlier accused corrupt and disgruntled politicians of being behind IPOB, adding that the plan of the sponsors was to return to power in 2019 with the intention to continue with the looting of the treasury.

However, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, replied the minister and asked the government to name the sponsors.

But Mohammed said the claim by the PDP was not true, adding that only the guilty were afraid.

He said, “Only the guilty are afraid. We have said it. You don’t need rocket science to know that those who are facing investigations are those who don’t want the government to succeed.

“They hold on to any platform to derail the Federal Government. It is not when we release their names. We know those who are sponsoring IPOB belong to these two groups. These are those who are politically disgruntled and those who are treasury looters. So, it is not when we start mentioning names.”

The minister added that the government was already handling the issues surrounding the allegations he made against France and the United Kingdom.

While he alleged that France was the headquarters of IPOB and where its sponsors were based, he said that Radio Biafra was located in the United Kingdom.

Both countries have however denied the minister’s claim. Mohammed said that Nigeria was already handling the issue at the diplomatic level.

“It is a diplomatic matter and we are handling it at that level,” he said

http://punchng.com/fg-to-reveal-account-details-of-ipob-sponsors/

1 Share

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by babyfaceafrica: 5:36am
Source?
Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by dealslip(f): 5:41am
After 7 years, they haven't found the sponsor of BH, but within few months they have found the sponsors of a harmless IPOB. Clap for yourself PMB.

48 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Mynd44: 5:44am
At this point, I think it might be correct to say Nigeria is trying to emotionally blackmail France and the UK by first saying they sponsor IPOB so when they make requests for certain accounts to be blocked or certain channels closed, theu wont have a choice.

But then again, how can someone who is a private citizen in France be stopped from sending money home when he we project say it is for his /her sick relative back home?

19 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by najoe07(m): 5:48am
If you know those sponsoring a crime; terrorism to mention. What is stopping the FG from arresting them since they claim to have evidence?

1 Like

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by sathel(m): 5:51am
Correct sakamaje..
No idea about those sponsoring them...

FG should please focus on the contingent needs and stop facing this IPOB..
This is rather a political war.





Happy birthday to me.

2 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Kbanka: 6:02am
Why ddnt UMY and/or GEJ find the sponsors of boko Haraam back then?

2 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by luvinhubby(m): 6:04am
This govt is a confused joke.
If you know the sponsors and recipients of such funds and their account numbers, it does not take rocket science for your financial intelligence unit to freeze all tranfers coming from them or for them into your country.

France has no business with legitimate private businesses in their country, neither do they know IPOB.

3 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Kbanka: 6:06am
Mynd44:
At this point, I think it night be correct to say Nigeria is trying to emotionally blackmail France and the UK by first saying theu sponsor IPOB so when they make requests for certain accounts to be blocked or certain channels closed, theu wont have a choice.

But then again, how can someone who is a private citizen in France be stopped from sending money home when he we project say it is for his /her sick relative back home?

Emotionally blackmail? Apart from radiobiafra, there are still other terrorist radio stations in the UK that seek for funds for ISIL and co. Sometimes codedly, sometimes not. I don't think any blackmail will work for those countries as long as it's not them that are being terrorised.

1 Like

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Baawaa(m): 6:15am
It shows that this present government is serious than previous governments,because they tackles problems from the root.

5 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Baawaa(m): 6:19am
dealslip:
After 7 years, they haven't found the sponsor of BH, but within few months they have found the sponsors of a harmless IPOB. Clap for yourself PMB.
Listen to yourself,"7 years they have not found BH sponsors".Assuming Jona-dull is not so dull this nation will not be in mess.

2 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by simplyhonest(m): 6:26am
I hope this is for real
Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by vital: 6:28am
Baawaa:
It shows that this present government is serious than previous governments,because they tackles problems from the root.
Coconut brain tackling problem from the root.I can't be united with ur level of thinking.Sperm brain from the root.Boko haram have been killing ur people and Uve never found the root.See his brain like root.Unity of this country is negotiable with ur kind of brain.We can't continue with dullards

22 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Baawaa(m): 6:31am
vital:
Coconut brain tackling problem from the root.I can't be united with ur level of thinking.Sperm brain from the root.Boko haram have been killing ur people and Uve never found the root.See his brain like root.Unity of this country is negotiable with ur kind of brain.We can't continue with dullards
You are dull as Jona-dull grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

2 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by yannis: 6:35am
So people are stupid, how can Nigeria have details of an account the France that France denials the organization. Who gave it the jurisdiction to search accounts in France?

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by DoTheNeedful: 7:15am
dealslip:
After 7 years, they haven't found the sponsor of BH, but within few months they have found the sponsors of a harmless IPOB. Clap for yourself PMB.

Most part of those seven years were under Jonathan. Don't forget to clap for Jonathan too.

2 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by djemillionia: 7:34am
fg take

6 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 7:35am
Ok
Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by yeyerolling: 7:35am
But the sponsor and backers of Boko are unknown

4 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by omenka(m): 7:36am
Until then, I'd take this with a pinch of salt.

I remember all they said about Boko Haram and her sponsors right from the days of Jogogoro to this day.
Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by erico2k2(m): 7:38am
Kbanka:
Why ddnt UMY and/or GEJ find the sponsors of boko Haraam back then?
Cos it's a Northern problem
Happy with my answer ?

The kind of people you meet on NL smh
Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Youngzedd(m): 7:38am
Lai Mohammed again

Why should I believe lies
Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by SillyMods: 7:39am
As at the time those money transfers were made, IPOB was not a terrorist organization. So, these accounts couldn't have been blocked.
Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by IJOBA2: 7:39am
dealslip:
After 7 years, they haven't found the sponsor of BH, but within few months they have found the sponsors of a harmless IPOB. Clap for yourself PMB.
IRONY OF LIFEsad
Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by fasterwell(m): 7:40am
This is a welcome development but exposing the account details of IPOB and their sponsors alone is also corruption.

What is stopping the FG from telling Nigerians how, where and who is funding boko haram insurgents in Nigeria?

With the recent revelations about the funding of IPOB, its obvious that the FG knows how and where boko haram gets their money and those paying them but have refused to expose them for reasons best known to them.

I am Ikwerre-Igbo guy and i strongly believe in a UNITED NIGERIA BUILT ON TRUTH, FAIRNESS AND JUSTICS.

It is therefore my desire that every part of Nigeria becomes peaceful for all of us to live in.

I thereby call on Lai Mohammed to tell us who are those sponsoring boko haram insurgency in Nigeria and where their account is located.

A father's wrath on his children should not be selective to avoid tearing the children apart and turning them against each other.

1 Like

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by nwaUrasi(m): 7:41am
I doesn't just know between ipob and fg which is more confused.
Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by ITbomb(m): 7:41am
Nigeria really goof at this

They think France would just take action cos of names on paper?
Nigeria would have to prove how the funding is linked to any illicit activities like buying weapons or funding anyone on known watchlist.

Nigeria still dey do remedial for intelligence

4 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by IJOBA2: 7:42am
Mynd44:
At this point, I think it might be correct to say Nigeria is trying to emotionally blackmail France and the UK by first saying they sponsor IPOB so when they make requests for certain accounts to be blocked or certain channels closed, theu wont have a choice.

But then again, how can someone who is a private citizen in France be stopped from sending money home when he we project say it is for his /her sick relative back home?
MYND44 YOU DON CHANGE O shocked

3 Likes

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by WORLDPEACE(m): 7:42am
dealslip:
After 7 years, they haven't found the sponsor of BH, but within few months they have found the sponsors of a harmless IPOB. Clap for yourself PMB.
The harmless one logically should be the easiest to find. While the evil, clandestine organization should be the hardest to find. So Ipob and BH are not in the same category.

1 Like

Re: FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors by Nukualofa: 7:42am
FG is making a mockery of itself in the International community. Those countries will laugh off the FG because they will see through their propaganda and prettiness

3 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Drama In Senate As Chukwumerije Defects To Pdp ! / Nigerian Navy Fights Nigerian Merchant Navy For Supremacy / Ben Murray Bruce Disqualified From Bayelsa Governorship Race

Viewing this topic: afiansel(m), hectorswag(m), tkos, endtime1(m), Shuen, Kennywills7(m), tuoyoojo(m), jeckin205, prodigyevans(m), bigwig10(m), Francisayo(m), lawalwas, life4lekan2, Sidaissystems, shosky1794, konoplyanka, tunchi014(m), casmir378, GENT95(m), vivlyviv, GrandMufti, LORDLARGE(m), mejai(m), Paulancebay(m), Hadeya(m), ChineduUjU2020, prtyjessy(f), doghorp(m), Kowale, ebioloye1, dolphinife, adeconsonance, StainlessH(m) and 35 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 36
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.