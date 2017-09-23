Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG To Reveal Account Details Of IPOB Sponsors (4071 Views)

The Federal Government will be giving the French Government account details of the sponsors of terrorist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, Saturday PUNCH has learnt.



The Nigerian Government had through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said that France was the headquarters of IPOB’s funding. But the European country on Thursday said it had no knowledge of IPOB’s presence in France.



But a very senior government official said the Federal Government had reached out to France, explaining that it did not accuse the country of being the sponsors of Biafra but that a large transfer of funds were made regularly from France to IPOB in Nigeria.



It was learnt that the Federal Government had asked the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit and the Central Bank of Nigeria to compile the needed information on the sponsors and it hand it over to the French government.



The government will also write the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, which is tasked with the mandate of supervising, monitoring and regulating Designated Non-Financial Institutions as regards compliance to Nigeria’s Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism.



The source, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised by the government to speak on the issue yet, said, “The French Government has reached out to us over the IPOB matter. It said we should give it account details and any other evidence showing that France was where the majority of the money was coming from.



“So, the government has accepted that challenge and we will be instructing the NFIU, SCUML and the CBN to hand over all the details of IPOB’s funding to us in one comprehensive report which will be submitted to the French Government.



“Since IPOB has been declared a terrorist organisation by a court in Nigeria, the French Government, which claims to be against Nigeria’s break-up, is expected to give us maximum cooperation.”



According to the government other countries from which IPOB also received huge cash inflows include: Turkey, Senegal, Malaysia, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and the United States.



The operative said reports would also be given to the aforementioned countries.



He added, “Before his arrest, Nnamdi Kanu had appealed to people of Igbo extraction in some of these countries to provide him with funds which would be used in buying weapons and bringing down the Nigerian Government.



“In a video, which has even gone viral on Youtube, Kanu said he needed guns. This is not hearsay.



“We will also be writing these countries informing them of the need to ensure that IPOB’s source of funding is traced and blocked.”



In a related development, the Federal Government has said that sponsors of the proscribed IPOB are now afraid.



It also said it had evidence that those sponsoring the organisation were those undergoing investigation or those that were politically disgruntled, but that it would not give out their names.



Mohammed stated this in an interview with our correspondent in Abuja on Friday.



He said that discerning Nigerians would know those behind the funding of the organisation.



The minister had earlier accused corrupt and disgruntled politicians of being behind IPOB, adding that the plan of the sponsors was to return to power in 2019 with the intention to continue with the looting of the treasury.



However, the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, replied the minister and asked the government to name the sponsors.



But Mohammed said the claim by the PDP was not true, adding that only the guilty were afraid.



He said, “Only the guilty are afraid. We have said it. You don’t need rocket science to know that those who are facing investigations are those who don’t want the government to succeed.



“They hold on to any platform to derail the Federal Government. It is not when we release their names. We know those who are sponsoring IPOB belong to these two groups. These are those who are politically disgruntled and those who are treasury looters. So, it is not when we start mentioning names.”



The minister added that the government was already handling the issues surrounding the allegations he made against France and the United Kingdom.



While he alleged that France was the headquarters of IPOB and where its sponsors were based, he said that Radio Biafra was located in the United Kingdom.



Both countries have however denied the minister’s claim. Mohammed said that Nigeria was already handling the issue at the diplomatic level.



“It is a diplomatic matter and we are handling it at that level,” he said

Source?

After 7 years, they haven't found the sponsor of BH, but within few months they have found the sponsors of a harmless IPOB. Clap for yourself PMB. 48 Likes 1 Share

At this point, I think it might be correct to say Nigeria is trying to emotionally blackmail France and the UK by first saying they sponsor IPOB so when they make requests for certain accounts to be blocked or certain channels closed, theu wont have a choice.



But then again, how can someone who is a private citizen in France be stopped from sending money home when he we project say it is for his /her sick relative back home? 19 Likes

If you know those sponsoring a crime; terrorism to mention. What is stopping the FG from arresting them since they claim to have evidence? 1 Like

Correct sakamaje..

No idea about those sponsoring them...



FG should please focus on the contingent needs and stop facing this IPOB..

This is rather a political war.











Happy birthday to me. 2 Likes

Why ddnt UMY and/or GEJ find the sponsors of boko Haraam back then? 2 Likes

This govt is a confused joke.

If you know the sponsors and recipients of such funds and their account numbers, it does not take rocket science for your financial intelligence unit to freeze all tranfers coming from them or for them into your country.



France has no business with legitimate private businesses in their country, neither do they know IPOB. 3 Likes

Emotionally blackmail? Apart from radiobiafra, there are still other terrorist radio stations in the UK that seek for funds for ISIL and co. Sometimes codedly, sometimes not. I don't think any blackmail will work for those countries as long as it's not them that are being terrorised. Emotionally blackmail? Apart from radiobiafra, there are still other terrorist radio stations in the UK that seek for funds for ISIL and co. Sometimes codedly, sometimes not. I don't think any blackmail will work for those countries as long as it's not them that are being terrorised. 1 Like

It shows that this present government is serious than previous governments,because they tackles problems from the root. 5 Likes

I hope this is for real

It shows that this present government is serious than previous governments,because they tackles problems from the root. Coconut brain tackling problem from the root.I can't be united with ur level of thinking.Sperm brain from the root.Boko haram have been killing ur people and Uve never found the root.See his brain like root.Unity of this country is negotiable with ur kind of brain.We can't continue with dullards Coconut brain tackling problem from the root.I can't be united with ur level of thinking.Sperm brain from the root.Boko haram have been killing ur people and Uve never found the root.See his brain like root.Unity of this country is negotiable with ur kind of brain.We can't continue with dullards 22 Likes

Coconut brain tackling problem from the root.I can't be united with ur level of thinking.Sperm brain from the root.Boko haram have been killing ur people and Uve never found the root.See his brain like root.Unity of this country is negotiable with ur kind of brain.We can't continue with dullards You are dull as Jona-dull You are dull as Jona-dull 2 Likes

So people are stupid, how can Nigeria have details of an account the France that France denials the organization. Who gave it the jurisdiction to search accounts in France? 8 Likes 1 Share

fg take 6 Likes

Ok

But the sponsor and backers of Boko are unknown 4 Likes

Until then, I'd take this with a pinch of salt.



I remember all they said about Boko Haram and her sponsors right from the days of Jogogoro to this day.

Why ddnt UMY and/or GEJ find the sponsors of boko Haraam back then? Cos it's a Northern problem

Happy with my answer ?



The kind of people you meet on NL smh Cos it's a Northern problemHappy with my answer ?The kind of people you meet on NL smh





Why should I believe lies Lai Mohammed againWhy should I believe lies

As at the time those money transfers were made, IPOB was not a terrorist organization. So, these accounts couldn't have been blocked.

After 7 years, they haven't found the sponsor of BH, but within few months they have found the sponsors of a harmless IPOB. Clap for yourself PMB. IRONY OF LIFE IRONY OF LIFE

This is a welcome development but exposing the account details of IPOB and their sponsors alone is also corruption.



What is stopping the FG from telling Nigerians how, where and who is funding boko haram insurgents in Nigeria?



With the recent revelations about the funding of IPOB, its obvious that the FG knows how and where boko haram gets their money and those paying them but have refused to expose them for reasons best known to them.



I am Ikwerre-Igbo guy and i strongly believe in a UNITED NIGERIA BUILT ON TRUTH, FAIRNESS AND JUSTICS.



It is therefore my desire that every part of Nigeria becomes peaceful for all of us to live in.



I thereby call on Lai Mohammed to tell us who are those sponsoring boko haram insurgency in Nigeria and where their account is located.



A father's wrath on his children should not be selective to avoid tearing the children apart and turning them against each other. 1 Like

I doesn't just know between ipob and fg which is more confused.

Nigeria really goof at this



They think France would just take action cos of names on paper?

Nigeria would have to prove how the funding is linked to any illicit activities like buying weapons or funding anyone on known watchlist.



Nigeria still dey do remedial for intelligence 4 Likes

At this point, I think it might be correct to say Nigeria is trying to emotionally blackmail France and the UK by first saying they sponsor IPOB so when they make requests for certain accounts to be blocked or certain channels closed, theu wont have a choice.



But then again, how can someone who is a private citizen in France be stopped from sending money home when he we project say it is for his /her sick relative back home? MYND44 YOU DON CHANGE O MYND44 YOU DON CHANGE O 3 Likes

After 7 years, they haven't found the sponsor of BH, but within few months they have found the sponsors of a harmless IPOB. Clap for yourself PMB. The harmless one logically should be the easiest to find. While the evil, clandestine organization should be the hardest to find. So Ipob and BH are not in the same category. The harmless one logically should be the easiest to find. While the evil, clandestine organization should be the hardest to find. So Ipob and BH are not in the same category. 1 Like