



The media aide who said President Buhari's critics are “professional critics” who will never see anything good in anything, further said the Nigerian President critics will still complain about God if they make it to heaven.



Cable reports that he spoke in response to the criticisms that trailed Buhari’s address to world leaders.



“Those that condemn the quality of the speech have a right to their views. The funny thing is that most of them may not have read, nor did they listen to the speech,” he said. .



“They are professional critics who never see anything good in anything. If such people mistakenly get into heaven, they will complain about God. There will always be naysayers around. As the saying goes, no drummer can ever please all dancers. .



If 98 people out of 100 praise you, there will always be the two, who will never see anything good in what you have done. We must learn to live with, and tolerate the views of such people. They have a right to their opinions" he said.



http://www.lailasblog.com/critics-buhari-will-complain-god-mistakenly-make-heaven-femi-adesina/



Lalasticlala President Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina, has slammed those still criticizing President Buhari in an interview he granted in New York during the 72nd United Nations general assembly (UNGA).The media aide who said President Buhari's critics are “professional critics” who will never see anything good in anything, further said the Nigerian President critics will still complain about God if they make it to heaven.Cable reports that he spoke in response to the criticisms that trailed Buhari’s address to world leaders.“Those that condemn the quality of the speech have a right to their views. The funny thing is that most of them may not have read, nor did they listen to the speech,” he said. .“They are professional critics who never see anything good in anything. If such people mistakenly get into heaven, they will complain about God. There will always be naysayers around. As the saying goes, no drummer can ever please all dancers. .If 98 people out of 100 praise you, there will always be the two, who will never see anything good in what you have done. We must learn to live with, and tolerate the views of such people. They have a right to their opinions" he said.Lalasticlala 2 Likes