₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,582 members, 3,810,468 topics. Date: Saturday, 23 September 2017 at 08:16 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina (4677 Views)
Edward Onoja: "There Is No God If Dino Melaye Is Not Removed As Senator" / Ebelechukwu Obiano Threatens To Slap Critics Of Vegetable Scam - Sahara Reporter / Doyin Okupe Blasts Critics Of Femi Adesina’s ‘wailing Wailers’ Christmas Message (1) (2) (3) (4)
|'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by FlirtyKaren(f): 1:01pm
President Buhari's media aide, Femi Adesina, has slammed those still criticizing President Buhari in an interview he granted in New York during the 72nd United Nations general assembly (UNGA).
The media aide who said President Buhari's critics are “professional critics” who will never see anything good in anything, further said the Nigerian President critics will still complain about God if they make it to heaven.
Cable reports that he spoke in response to the criticisms that trailed Buhari’s address to world leaders.
“Those that condemn the quality of the speech have a right to their views. The funny thing is that most of them may not have read, nor did they listen to the speech,” he said. .
“They are professional critics who never see anything good in anything. If such people mistakenly get into heaven, they will complain about God. There will always be naysayers around. As the saying goes, no drummer can ever please all dancers. .
If 98 people out of 100 praise you, there will always be the two, who will never see anything good in what you have done. We must learn to live with, and tolerate the views of such people. They have a right to their opinions" he said.
http://www.lailasblog.com/critics-buhari-will-complain-god-mistakenly-make-heaven-femi-adesina/
Lalasticlala
2 Likes
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by FortifiedCity: 1:02pm
Give Adesina one bottle of beer and he will call you 'baba niyen'
And someone should tell him to stop making silly jokes with heaven just to please the vegetable
57 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by IJOBA2: 1:05pm
CHAI
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by eyeview: 1:06pm
Femi shouldnt worry about that. Atleast they will make heaven. He should be more worried about the fact that all apc men are going to hell as they have satan the father of all liars as their father, though one of his sons called Lai is trying to overthrow him
53 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by Jostico: 1:07pm
the Satan in the world today was the same angel of God yesterday, na complain carry am come down anyways don't have anything for you
2 Likes
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by IJOBA2: 1:08pm
ALCATRAZ005 DANLADI7 AKA GOKE7 KN23H MADRIDGUY ALHAJI TOLEXANDER MEDIUMSTOUT OBAGADAFFI COLONELDRAKE OLLAH1 HOLATIN
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by madridguy(m): 1:11pm
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by Nasa28(m): 1:12pm
Tell me Femi to go ask for mercy and forgiveness.
Who are u to compare God's kingdom with the kingdom of God, let alone Nigeria
12 Likes
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by IJOBA2: 1:17pm
madridguy:WHAT IS THE MEANING OF SAI MAI SALLAH
3 Likes
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by PointZerom: 1:24pm
All Buhari's Baboons and Monkeys are the same.
4 Likes
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by Bari22(m): 1:26pm
ipob members, ffk, fayose are typical example
2 Likes
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by Bayajidda1: 1:29pm
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by Bayajidda1: 1:29pm
[center][/center]
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by Leboska(m): 1:38pm
I know this guy is a fool but i never knew it has gotten to this level
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by FeloniousFelon: 1:40pm
ollah1:
Just like Buhari
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by holatin(m): 5:54pm
ollah1:yeah he is hopeless but not only dat, he is suffering from chronic depression
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by patval(f): 6:26pm
I don't even know whom to be more ashamed of, from master lai Mohammed to garba shehu to femi adesina to Lauretta onochie(ngeneukwenu) and above all the dullard of daura himself.
I have a read a prophesy in the old testament where God promised to punish a nation but I don't know that kind of punishment is still prevalent today.
God has really punished Nigeria enough
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by nototribalist: 6:38pm
This useless man wey no get sense and shame
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by emeijeh(m): 6:42pm
A picture is worth a thousand words
2 Likes
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by oshemus: 6:42pm
But APC is quick to blame God for nigerias misfortune
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by julioralph(m): 6:42pm
Shut up joor
APC is worse than PDP sef
2 Likes
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by bullbull2: 6:42pm
Osinbajo can only be received at akwa ibom airport by Only the police.. not the army
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 6:43pm
Tru talk
1 Like
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by kings09(m): 6:43pm
Shey buhari govt go end one day. I want to see wat will become of dis Adesina. I just hope he does not seek political relevance after.
2 Likes
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by Elslim: 6:43pm
they can even criticize Jesus when he comes back
1 Like
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by maberry(m): 6:43pm
Mumu man
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by Narldon(f): 6:43pm
FEMI ADESINA
SHUT UP!
STOP THIS BLASPHEMY
I ONCE RESPECTED HIM WHEN HE WAS AN EDITOR WITH SUN NEWSPAPER
BUT EVER SINCE HE JOINED APC BANDWAGON
I'VE LOST ALL RESPECT FOR HIM!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by Oildichotomy(m): 6:43pm
All I can say is whatever criticism whether professional or otherwise, They brought upon themselves.
They were never and had never been constructive in their criticism. You get what you give, it is as simple as that.
Deal with it
|Re: 'some Critics Of Buhari Will Complain About God, If They Make Heaven' -adesina by sarrki(m): 6:44pm
Ipobs precisely
1 Like
Buhari/Bakare Live On NTA / Okada Riders Sue Edo Govt Over Ban / How Did 400 Billion Come Out Of An Empty Treasury?
Viewing this topic: Tboy1419(m), oviejnr(m), simonco(m), Goandie, secretsuccess, SuperJay777, Ayesco15, Singleatom(m), Dominionng(m), Casido1(m), Elbinawi, frickyt(m), Ajadiboye(m), chindos(m), bejeria101(m), tundejoseph4(m), Leyelyzo(m), destinychildolu(m), achorladey, Omeokachie, TutorV(m), littlewonders and 30 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16