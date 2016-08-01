₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2016-08-01
5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by bamisepeters(m): 1:51pm
I have heard many ladies telling themselves this guy deserves you, he is calm, handsome, caring. This doesn't deserve you, he is only a player, once he enters you that is the end.
I will not say the assertion is true or false, possibly they have heard about the guy from someone or they are the direct source that couldn't open up (Some girls cannot even be truthful to their best friend you know �).
Here are five things you need to do to be able to know if he is the right or he is the player "if" you desire a serious relationship:
1. Know his background
Don't be deceived that background doesn't matter for you to know if he will deserve you or not.
Some people, not just the guys but the girls too are the picture of what their background is.
Some are used to cheating because it is what their parent do for living.
Some that are raised by just the father due to betrayal on the part of the woman may have poisoned the mind of the guy that what his mum did is the reflection of what other women outside are.
The lady that grew under the training of just her mum after divorce due to the fact that the husband usually abuse her not just physically but emotionally most times build the lady to be mean to guys with the mindset that all men are equal.
I am not saying that is how everyone in such situation thinks, some of them do this and it affects the guy or the lady that they will not want to fall in same trap as the one shared by their source or that they experienced.
2. Ask about him
Starting a relationship goes beyond just accepting everyone that comes your way without knowing about that person himself even after you have known about the background because most times some guys have good parents and they are trained well but get it wrong the moment they mixed with others without good training.
It is good to make enquiries about him from those around him and make some conclusions through things you see around him.
You might have heard so many times that appearance is reality, believe me, many things we see physically are the truth in many cases.
3. Watch is attitude when it comes to money and you
This is almost general among guys, that women are moved by money, especially when they want to start a relationship with a lady.
The moment his attitude is showing you that money is what you need, you need to be watchful.
The truth is that some of this guys have had experiences with other girls, they know a lot about girls, unfortunately, it is the bad things they know about them, hence, they categorize you under them and will want to entice you with it.
The moment you notice this from someone who is just asking you out you need to be extra careful and need to prove to him you are not the type.
4. His history relationship-wise
The truth is that many history makes the future. Except from those that are yet to be in a relationship before, you need to know the reason for breakup of the previous relationship.
The history is very essential as it makes you know the type of person you are in a relationship with.
Someone who cannot tell you the truth about his past relationship needs proper check before you accept his proposal.
I know some men can lie, however, as a woman you know how to get he truth of any situation when it comes to a man you want to know about, isn't it?
5. Give him a trial
Even after you have done all the above, giving him the chance to prove himself is very essential.
For many guys if you don't try them out you may not know if he deserves you or just another player.
The background might be deceitful, the friends he flocks with might just be bad while he is the good egg, don't forget, your appearance in his life might even take him out of their midst finally.
His history might also have gone through another series of scrutinization which might have changed him for better.
Judging him with some of those things above might be deceitful, but one thing is very certain, dating someone who you have not really known before for a more than a year or less can open your eyes to everything you need to know about him.
So many guys cannot hide their behavior for even a week let alone a month, but if you don't give them a trial you may not be able to know the reality of any man.
Many from good homes have even failed when you thought they should be better.
Some will fall to the temptations that stairs on their face and all, without trying him out you may not know if he is the right or wrong.
Judging one with the other will not also be the best until you try another as we can never be the same.
Like my religious leaders and brethren will say "prayer is the key", prayer is very essential for guidance so as not to fall into wrong hands.
Don't forget, the bad guys also have lovers, but if you are a good one your goodness or prayer can lead you to the right one.
Source: http://www.bamisepeter.com/2017/09/5-things-to-do-to-know-if-he-deserves.html
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by selflessposhheart(f): 1:58pm
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by tosyne2much(m): 2:00pm
Another way to know if he deserves you is if he can satisfy you in bed
The truth is that some ladies don't believe you deserve them unless you show your bedmatics skills to them
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by Ninethmare: 2:00pm
We done read relationship matter tire for nairaland...
The truth is no one is working...
Just pray God will guide you when choosing a life partner.
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by Evaberry(f): 2:02pm
This is completely wrong
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by Homeboiy(m): 2:08pm
Ok
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by adepeter2027(m): 2:10pm
So on point, but same applies to ladies as well
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by BlaQWolf: 2:13pm
Evaberry:
Check your mail!
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by Evaberry(f): 2:24pm
BlaQWolf:
no access to mail right now, on Air using Wi-Fi
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by Florblu(f): 2:26pm
Shuu
Background plays a role but not a major one. Haven't you see people who choose not to thread the path of their parents? Haven't you see people whose acts and behavior have no trace of their background?
The only valid point here is 3 and 5.
The number 3 is very important
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by IamKashyBaby(f): 2:36pm
Some ppol can be deceiving as well..
The only thing u will know a person's real attitude is when u both live together in one roof..
As long i dont live with him, I wont waste my time worrying abt shii that doesnt makes me happy like this ---->
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by bamisepeters(m): 3:18pm
Evaberry:please feel free to tell us your opinion please.
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by lalanice(f): 4:03pm
Evaberry:it's not completely wrong, they are just not rules. which one you decide to apply depends on whether the other person gives you a reason to.
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by Narldon(f): 6:52pm
My Ex saved his sidechick's name in his phone with "Edu Mechanic".
When I discovered, I changed the name to 55227
Whenever she called, he would start murmuring that this MTN people will not allow his phone to rest...
He even went ahead to block the "MTN PEOPLE"
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by Nackzy: 6:53pm
Abegi money cover those Everything
|Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by IMASTEX: 6:53pm
Well, in this part of the world the number 3 point settles it all with most people. Money! Money!! Money!!! Once money is in place other factors isn't important.
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by soberdrunk(m): 6:55pm
The way people scrutinize and analyze love these days, one will think the divorce rate will be very low but ironically it is higher than ever. Whatever happened to good old 'guy meets girl and falls in love with her"? At this rate they will soon start asking for BVN number when you toast a babe........
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by kygo(m): 6:55pm
I know happily married oloshos..forget this thing
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by kaycyor: 6:56pm
6: Check his bank details...
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by driand(m): 6:56pm
And wat are the five things to show she's worth the stress?
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by Supersuave2(m): 6:57pm
mtcheeew!
Ronaldinho 4 Life!
mtcheeew!
Ronaldinho 4 Life!
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by Abfinest007(m): 6:57pm
girl do tease boiz this days but no girl will I like u again and I will date her just bcus she confess her love for me bcus the last two that did it d relationship didn't end up well
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by cokiek(f): 6:57pm
Messengers of love lol
Messengers of love lol
|Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by IAmSkinny: 7:00pm
If only this will add a dime to my skinny bank account.
.
.
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by GreyBlood: 7:00pm
Nonsense! What will be will be, there are many ways to get things right or wrong.
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by Alexk2(m): 7:01pm
1. Know his background
Anybody who base his/her judgement on the above isn't smart and not ready for anything serious. Actually, experience have shown that on the average, those who came out from bad/irresponsible parents becomes a much better spouse in life than those whose parents are "good".....this is so because it is so much easier to learn from bad experience and be a better person than to learn from good experience and be best.
2. Ask about him
This should actually be no. 1 but in the right way. The point should read; "know your partner"
Do all your best to know all that you can about him/her; if possible, make him/her your besty for this purpose.
3. Watch is attitude when it comes to money and you
Very very important. No. 2 method will also be of help in this case.
4. His history relationship-wise
This is just an extension of no. 2
5. Give him a trial
I have reservation about this one...be very careful who you're giving a trial. If he/she fails all the above assessment, a trial may/may not be necessary depending on how sure you're about your results and your overall conviction.
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by dryakson: 7:01pm
Ironically, the good ladies prefer those bad guys
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by talk2hb1: 7:01pm
Sho so we be subjected to different kind test. Like say we be some Lab Rat or Na Lab Pig dem dey call am. Nawa Ooo, na all this kind dos and dont dey scatter through Love. Girls Enjoy your Guy, you dont need a Manual to enjoy a relationship.
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by Alphasoar(m): 7:02pm
All these ten commandments nor dey work abeg. You enter, na for your head, you come out nah you sabi.
You people should leave bf/gf and go and marry.
Repent oh, the world is ending!
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by sunshineV(m): 7:03pm
Narldon:
Ur boo issa dumb Bleep. U dating a dummy
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by jonadaft: 7:04pm
And that why I haven't been ib a very serious....
Re: 5 Things To Do For You To Know If He Deserves You Or Not - Bamisepeter's Blog by lilbest4(m): 7:05pm
so, it's very difficult to find a good boyfriend. This girl should be doing thanksgiving every Sunday for having me.
