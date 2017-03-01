Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” (7181 Views)

WHO IS THIS UNCIRCUMCISED PHILISTINE?



“Who is this uncircumcised Philistine that has chosen to defy the armies of the Living God? You come against us with Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram, Arewa Youths and your brutal army but we come against you in the name of the Lord of Hosts, the God of the Armies of Israel.



Thy servant slew the lion and the bear and so it shall be for this uncircumcised Philistine that has chosen to defy the armies of the Living God.



David had Prophet Samuel, Prophet Zadok and others.

We have Prophet TB Joshua, Bishop Oyedepo and others. Our God is mighty in battle and He is doing a new thing! How can we lose?



Once has it been written and twice has it been said that all power belongs to God and the heavens rule in the affairs of men.



The children of darkness can NEVER overcome the children of light. The sons of slaves can NEVER overwhelm the sons of the Lord. The counsel of the ungodly can NEVER overule the counsel of God.



No matter what comes our way, no matter how many trials and tribulations we pass through and no matter how much pain we suffer, in the end WE SHALL PREVAIL.



Sons and daughters of the realm be strong and let not this merciless tyrant and his minions and servants intimidate you. God’s hand and His love is upon us. We are more than conquerers.”- FFK.

Kanu wailed more than this. Now he is enjoying his response Kanu wailed more than this. Now he is enjoying his response 50 Likes 5 Shares



Yes!

in the end Biafra shall prevail



the Egyptians u see today you shall see them no more says the Lord.Amen!



Buhari let my people go! Yes!in the end Biafra shall prevailthe Egyptians u see today you shall see them no more says the Lord.Amen!Buhari let my people go! 45 Likes 1 Share



FFK why..... FFK why..... 7 Likes

Fani-Kayode is an uncouth and foul-mouthed omo ale. 52 Likes 1 Share

Am sorry but he's worse 7 Likes 1 Share

The idiotic buharii is worst than an uncircumcised philistine. Buharii is cursed right from his mothers womb. He's scum,a swine, a bloody bastarrd. A fooolish despot, an imbecilic bastarrrd, a raving lunatic. An autistic foool, a brainless id.iot. A jihadist & a terrorist, accursed senile old foool. A moronic rapppist. A slowpoke, an islamist,a hopeless nimcompoop.Buharii is a known bastarrrd, a fooolish foool, an idiotic nethenthal, a convulsing lunatic. An imbecilic rapist. An autistic nematod, accursed despot. Unrepentant ethnic jingoist,a religious bigot . A good for nothing loafer, a senile old bloody fooool a raving madd man. & a cretinous ret.ard. And finally an abormination to humanity.........Spits on him 60 Likes 12 Shares

Who the fu k is paying this amanuensis? 4 Likes 1 Share

No matter the sense FFK spews (if any) his foul language portrays him as deranged.



I wonder what Aragon will think when he grows up and reads about what his dad spewed. 38 Likes 2 Shares

Although, i am a yoruba muslim, but i must admitt that FFK is apt & correct on this one. 25 Likes 1 Share

FFK delights in being foul and uncouth.



That is the only way he can relate being a sufferer of poor social skills. 8 Likes 2 Shares

if he ffk had been slaughtered the day army raided his father's home, people would have blamed God then!

but God knows why he spared his life, to show the world what he will turn to!

freedom of expression!

yah

But law against hate speeches enshrined in constitution world wide!

it's time to take legal action to stop the stupid! 12 Likes 1 Share

Mr. Fani Kayode needs to realize that he is not a peer in the House of Commons, who is free to heckle the party leader, but a citizen of an African nation, where personal insults against heads of state can attract very serious sanctions.



Making derogatory references about a sitting President's bedroom tackle may in fact turn out to be one insult too many, whereby this arrogant gentleman with the posh Oxbridge accent, Mr. Farti Kayode, could, in the fullness of time, wind up suffering a similar fate to the one that befell that self-declared rebel leader Kanu, who may or may not be dead as a door-nail by now, in the wake of some quality time spent with the red-eyed troops that were sent to round him up. 1 Like

