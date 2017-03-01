₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,883,826 members, 3,811,289 topics. Date: Sunday, 24 September 2017 at 10:42 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” (7181 Views)
Femi Fani-Kayode Calls Hameed Ali "Ugly Little Monkey" (Snapshot) / Obama Calls Buhari As DSS Arrests Al-Barnawi, ISIS-Recognised Boko Haram Leader / Fani-Kayode Calls Bayo Shittu A Boko Haram Sympathiser Or A Coward (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by RationalTV1: 10:10pm On Sep 23
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called President Muhammadu Buhari “an uncircumcised philistine”. In a new post on his personal website, Fani-Kayode uploaded Buhari’s image, along a lengthy write-up. The full text reads:
http://www.femifanikayode.org/who-is-this-uncircumcised-philistine/
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by OrestesDante(m): 10:26pm On Sep 23
Kanu wailed more than this. Now he is enjoying his response
50 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by TimFisher: 10:27pm On Sep 23
Yes!
in the end Biafra shall prevail
the Egyptians u see today you shall see them no more says the Lord.Amen!
Buhari let my people go!
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Evablizin(f): 10:31pm On Sep 23
FFK why.....
7 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by quiverfull(m): 10:32pm On Sep 23
Fani-Kayode is an uncouth and foul-mouthed omo ale.
52 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by nairalandankrah: 10:45pm On Sep 23
Am sorry but he's worse
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Presidiotbuhari: 10:51pm On Sep 23
The idiotic buharii is worst than an uncircumcised philistine. Buharii is cursed right from his mothers womb. He's scum,a swine, a bloody bastarrd. A fooolish despot, an imbecilic bastarrrd, a raving lunatic. An autistic foool, a brainless id.iot. A jihadist & a terrorist, accursed senile old foool. A moronic rapppist. A slowpoke, an islamist,a hopeless nimcompoop.Buharii is a known bastarrrd, a fooolish foool, an idiotic nethenthal, a convulsing lunatic. An imbecilic rapist. An autistic nematod, accursed despot. Unrepentant ethnic jingoist,a religious bigot . A good for nothing loafer, a senile old bloody fooool a raving madd man. & a cretinous ret.ard. And finally an abormination to humanity.........Spits on him
60 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Theakthedream: 10:58pm On Sep 23
TimFisher:Egyptians ko.... Ugandans ni
Nnamdi the terrorist kanu right now..
64 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by MalcoImX: 11:03pm On Sep 23
Who the fu k is paying this amanuensis?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Campusity: 11:33pm On Sep 23
No matter the sense FFK spews (if any) his foul language portrays him as deranged.
I wonder what Aragon will think when he grows up and reads about what his dad spewed.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Presidiotbuhari: 11:44pm On Sep 23
Gutter water fall on u.........
quiverfull:
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Ganiyat72: 11:57pm On Sep 23
Although, i am a yoruba muslim, but i must admitt that FFK is apt & correct on this one.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by GoroTango: 12:09am
Presidiotbuhari:ibo boy is this your worst?
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Ganiyat72: 12:09am
Presidiotbuhari:
11 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Throwback: 12:14am
Presidiotbuhari:
Are you the product of a rape?
Diagnosis: Conceived with extreme agony.
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Presidiotbuhari: 12:16am
Theakthedream:kill urself......lol
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Throwback: 12:17am
FFK delights in being foul and uncouth.
That is the only way he can relate being a sufferer of poor social skills.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Presidiotbuhari: 12:29am
Throwback:E pain nam well well.....hahahahaha
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Presidiotbuhari: 12:34am
GoroTango:
8 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by moninuola65: 12:48am
if he ffk had been slaughtered the day army raided his father's home, people would have blamed God then!
but God knows why he spared his life, to show the world what he will turn to!
freedom of expression!
yah
But law against hate speeches enshrined in constitution world wide!
it's time to take legal action to stop the stupid!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by bamite(m): 12:49am
Presidiotbuhari:
There needs to be some decorum in this forum. This is not a place for mad people to come display their insanity.
This deserves a minimum of a year ban.
Cc
Lalasticlala
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Mynd44
Fynestboi
MissyB3
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
Take note!!!
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Presidiotbuhari: 1:16am
Lol....... Well it's obvious u don't know the rules of this forum. By the way. let me go to bed, the night is far spent & I hav a special number to render to God in church this morning.
bamite:
6 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Ganiyat72: 1:38am
I don't think that the poster has broken any known nairaland rule.
bamite:
3 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Theakthedream: 2:34am
Presidiotbuhari:Where is nnamdi the terrorist kanu?
3 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by konoplyanka: 7:05am
Ganiyat72:
OSU flat head. keep deceiving yourself.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by konoplyanka: 7:08am
Presidiotbuhari:
just pray any of your generation achieves half of what buhari achieved.
9 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by RationalTV1: 7:20am
Cc
Lalasticlala
Ishilove
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Mynd44
Fynestboi
MissyB3
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
.
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by jaggabban(m): 7:32am
Ganiyat72:
Bros, u as a Flatino Christian, FFK is ur Hero. And for we Omo kaaro oojire, ffk is a bastar**d.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Jakumo(m): 7:32am
Mr. Fani Kayode needs to realize that he is not a peer in the House of Commons, who is free to heckle the party leader, but a citizen of an African nation, where personal insults against heads of state can attract very serious sanctions.
Making derogatory references about a sitting President's bedroom tackle may in fact turn out to be one insult too many, whereby this arrogant gentleman with the posh Oxbridge accent, Mr. Farti Kayode, could, in the fullness of time, wind up suffering a similar fate to the one that befell that self-declared rebel leader Kanu, who may or may not be dead as a door-nail by now, in the wake of some quality time spent with the red-eyed troops that were sent to round him up.
1 Like
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by obyrich(m): 7:49am
Jakumo:APC and Lai Mohammed said worse to Jonathan when they were in opposition. The laws of nature never change-whatever a man soweth, he shall reap.
Watching as events unfold.
6 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by nairanaira12: 8:10am
quiverfull:
FFK is not an omo àlè. You are the Omo àlè for selling your destiny and conscience to Hausa /fulani.
6 Likes
|Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by babyfaceafrica: 8:54am
This parrot will soon dance to Python music
The Missing $20billion Dollars / 69 Oil Marketers To Refund N241.247b Petrol Subsidy / PDP Governors Have Performed Best In Nigeria- Tukur
Viewing this topic: dahaz(m), Cjinbox, Bekwarra(m), naxman(m), Excellent4love, Xerum(m), iba(m), kristop4all(m), tballeyy(m), mgbawall, Malive, baganas, BlackMaria, freshboi88, ja2ken(m), dobokiy, Rayd502(m), shino62, samtin(m), Truth801(m), Elvis2kay, oxonek, Daplux4, BlueMurder(m), duas4real, Jeposky(m), Sunnylovesil, CHANNELStv2020, wizemoney(m), Descholar, michoim(m), magoo10, andresia(m), Bomi(m), 4kimportX, bimbotek, MountCliff, dapotanye(m), rexnuelll, taheer88(m), MOHSHESHI, kimond101, talk2percy(m), continentalceo(m), donlucabrazi(m), Larriekay, Primeinductor, foxyk(m), Kiakia(m), shaklisco(m), Reference(m), diggz, legalvoice(m), Fummylola, Mozegee, mekyno777(m) and 96 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21