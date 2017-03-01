₦airaland Forum

Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by RationalTV1: 10:10pm On Sep 23
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called President Muhammadu Buhari “an uncircumcised philistine”. In a new post on his personal website, Fani-Kayode uploaded Buhari’s image, along a lengthy write-up. The full text reads:


WHO IS THIS UNCIRCUMCISED PHILISTINE?

“Who is this uncircumcised Philistine that has chosen to defy the armies of the Living God? You come against us with Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram, Arewa Youths and your brutal army but we come against you in the name of the Lord of Hosts, the God of the Armies of Israel.

Thy servant slew the lion and the bear and so it shall be for this uncircumcised Philistine that has chosen to defy the armies of the Living God.

David had Prophet Samuel, Prophet Zadok and others.
We have Prophet TB Joshua, Bishop Oyedepo and others. Our God is mighty in battle and He is doing a new thing! How can we lose?

Once has it been written and twice has it been said that all power belongs to God and the heavens rule in the affairs of men.

The children of darkness can NEVER overcome the children of light. The sons of slaves can NEVER overwhelm the sons of the Lord. The counsel of the ungodly can NEVER overule the counsel of God.

No matter what comes our way, no matter how many trials and tribulations we pass through and no matter how much pain we suffer, in the end WE SHALL PREVAIL.

Sons and daughters of the realm be strong and let not this merciless tyrant and his minions and servants intimidate you. God’s hand and His love is upon us. We are more than conquerers.”- FFK.

http://www.femifanikayode.org/who-is-this-uncircumcised-philistine/

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by OrestesDante(m): 10:26pm On Sep 23
grin


Kanu wailed more than this. Now he is enjoying his response

50 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by TimFisher: 10:27pm On Sep 23
grin
Yes!
in the end Biafra shall prevail

the Egyptians u see today you shall see them no more says the Lord.Amen!

Buhari let my people go!

45 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Evablizin(f): 10:31pm On Sep 23
cry
FFK why.....

7 Likes

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by quiverfull(m): 10:32pm On Sep 23
Fani-Kayode is an uncouth and foul-mouthed omo ale.

52 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by nairalandankrah: 10:45pm On Sep 23
Am sorry but he's worse

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Presidiotbuhari: 10:51pm On Sep 23
The idiotic buharii is worst than an uncircumcised philistine. Buharii is cursed right from his mothers womb. He's scum,a swine, a bloody bastarrd. A fooolish despot, an imbecilic bastarrrd, a raving lunatic. An autistic foool, a brainless id.iot. A jihadist & a terrorist, accursed senile old foool. A moronic rapppist. A slowpoke, an islamist,a hopeless nimcompoop.Buharii is a known bastarrrd, a fooolish foool, an idiotic nethenthal, a convulsing lunatic. An imbecilic rapist. An autistic nematod, accursed despot. Unrepentant ethnic jingoist,a religious bigot . A good for nothing loafer, a senile old bloody fooool a raving madd man. & a cretinous ret.ard. And finally an abormination to humanity.........Spits on him

60 Likes 12 Shares

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Theakthedream: 10:58pm On Sep 23
TimFisher:
grin
Yes!
in the end Biafra shall prevail

the Egyptians u see today you shall see them no more says the Lord.Amen!

Buhari let my people go!
Egyptians ko.... Ugandans ni

Nnamdi the terrorist kanu right now..

64 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by MalcoImX: 11:03pm On Sep 23
Who the fu k is paying this amanuensis?

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Campusity: 11:33pm On Sep 23
No matter the sense FFK spews (if any) his foul language portrays him as deranged.

I wonder what Aragon will think when he grows up and reads about what his dad spewed.

38 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Presidiotbuhari: 11:44pm On Sep 23
Gutter water fall on u.........
quiverfull:
Fani-Kayode is an uncouth and foul-mouthed omo ale.

34 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Ganiyat72: 11:57pm On Sep 23
Although, i am a yoruba muslim, but i must admitt that FFK is apt & correct on this one.

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by GoroTango: 12:09am
Presidiotbuhari:
The idiotic buharii is worst than an uncircumcised philistine. Buharii is cursed right from his mothers womb. He's scum,a swine, a bloody bastarrd. A fooolish despot, an imbecilic bastarrrd, a raving lunatic. An autistic foool, a brainless id.iot. A jihadist & a terrorist, accursed senile old foool. A moronic rapppist. A slowpoke, an islamist,a hopeless nimcompoop.Buharii is a known bastarrrd, a fooolish foool, an idiotic nethenthal, a convulsing lunatic. An imbecilic rapist. An autistic nematod, accursed despot. Unrepentant ethnic jingoist,a religious bigot . A good for nothing loafer, a senile old bloody fooool a raving madd man. & a cretinous ret.ard. And finally an abormination to humanity.........Spits on him
ibo boy is this your worst? cheesy

35 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Ganiyat72: 12:09am
Presidiotbuhari:
The idiotic buharii is worst than an uncircumcised philistine. Buharii is cursed right from his mothers womb. He's scum,a swine, a bloody bastarrd. A fooolish despot, an imbecilic bastarrrd, a raving lunatic. An autistic foool, a brainless id.iot. A jihadist & a terrorist, accursed senile old foool. A moronic rapppist. A slowpoke, an islamist,a hopeless nimcompoop.Buharii is a known bastarrrd, a fooolish foool, an idiotic nethenthal, a convulsing lunatic. An imbecilic rapist. An autistic nematod, accursed despot. Unrepentant ethnic jingoist,a religious bigot . A good for nothing loafer, a senile old bloody fooool a raving madd man. & a cretinous ret.ard. And finally an abormination to humanity.........Spits on him This is murder..........lol

11 Likes

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Throwback: 12:14am
Presidiotbuhari:
The idiotic buharii is worst than an uncircumcised philistine. Buharii is cursed right from his mothers womb. He's scum,a swine, a bloody bastarrd. A fooolish despot, an imbecilic bastarrrd, a raving lunatic. An autistic foool, a brainless id.iot. A jihadist & a terrorist, accursed senile old foool. A moronic rapppist. A slowpoke, an islamist,a hopeless nimcompoop.Buharii is a known bastarrrd, a fooolish foool, an idiotic nethenthal, a convulsing lunatic. An imbecilic rapist. An autistic nematod, accursed despot. Unrepentant ethnic jingoist,a religious bigot . A good for nothing loafer, a senile old bloody fooool a raving madd man. & a cretinous ret.ard. And finally an abormination to humanity.........Spits on him


Are you the product of a rape?

Diagnosis: Conceived with extreme agony.

43 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Presidiotbuhari: 12:16am
Theakthedream:

Egyptians ko.... Ugandans ni
kill urself......lol

14 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Throwback: 12:17am
FFK delights in being foul and uncouth.

That is the only way he can relate being a sufferer of poor social skills.

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Presidiotbuhari: 12:29am
Throwback:



Are you the product of a rape?

Diagnosis: Conceived with extreme agony.
E pain nam well well.....hahahahaha

13 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Presidiotbuhari: 12:34am
GoroTango:
ibo boy is this your worst? cheesy

8 Likes

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by moninuola65: 12:48am
if he ffk had been slaughtered the day army raided his father's home, people would have blamed God then!
but God knows why he spared his life, to show the world what he will turn to!
freedom of expression!
yah
But law against hate speeches enshrined in constitution world wide!
it's time to take legal action to stop the stupid!

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by bamite(m): 12:49am
Presidiotbuhari:
The idiotic buharii is worst than an uncircumcised philistine. Buharii is cursed right from his mothers womb. He's scum,a swine, a bloody bastarrd. A fooolish despot, an imbecilic bastarrrd, a raving lunatic. An autistic foool, a brainless id.iot. A jihadist & a terrorist, accursed senile old foool. A moronic rapppist. A slowpoke, an islamist,a hopeless nimcompoop.Buharii is a known bastarrrd, a fooolish foool, an idiotic nethenthal, a convulsing lunatic. An imbecilic rapist. An autistic nematod, accursed despot. Unrepentant ethnic jingoist,a religious bigot . A good for nothing loafer, a senile old bloody fooool a raving madd man. & a cretinous ret.ard. And finally an abormination to humanity.........Spits on him

There needs to be some decorum in this forum. This is not a place for mad people to come display their insanity.

This deserves a minimum of a year ban.
Cc
Lalasticlala
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Mynd44
Fynestboi
MissyB3
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun

Take note!!!

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Presidiotbuhari: 1:16am
Lol....... Well it's obvious u don't know the rules of this forum. By the way. let me go to bed, the night is far spent & I hav a special number to render to God in church this morning.
bamite:


There needs to be some decorum in this forum. This is not a place for mad people to come display their insanity.

This deserves a minimum of a year ban.
Cc
Lalasticlala
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Mynd44
Fynestboi
MissyB3
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun

Take note!!!

6 Likes

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Ganiyat72: 1:38am
I don't think that the poster has broken any known nairaland rule.
bamite:


There needs to be some decorum in this forum. This is not a place for mad people to come display their insanity.

This deserves a minimum of a year ban.
Cc
Lalasticlala
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Mynd44
Fynestboi
MissyB3
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun

Take note!!!

3 Likes

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Theakthedream: 2:34am
Presidiotbuhari:
kill urself......lol
Where is nnamdi the terrorist kanu?

3 Likes

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by konoplyanka: 7:05am
Ganiyat72:
Although, i am a yoruba muslim, but i must admitt that FFK is apt & correct on this one.

OSU flat head. keep deceiving yourself.

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by konoplyanka: 7:08am
Presidiotbuhari:
The idiotic buharii is worst than an uncircumcised philistine. Buharii is cursed right from his mothers womb. He's scum,a swine, a bloody bastarrd. A fooolish despot, an imbecilic bastarrrd, a raving lunatic. An autistic foool, a brainless id.iot. A jihadist & a terrorist, accursed senile old foool. A moronic rapppist. A slowpoke, an islamist,a hopeless nimcompoop.Buharii is a known bastarrrd, a fooolish foool, an idiotic nethenthal, a convulsing lunatic. An imbecilic rapist. An autistic nematod, accursed despot. Unrepentant ethnic jingoist,a religious bigot . A good for nothing loafer, a senile old bloody fooool a raving madd man. & a cretinous ret.ard. And finally an abormination to humanity.........Spits on him

just pray any of your generation achieves half of what buhari achieved.

9 Likes

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by RationalTV1: 7:20am
Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by jaggabban(m): 7:32am
Ganiyat72:
Although, i am a yoruba muslim, but i must admitt that FFK is apt & correct on this one.

Bros, u as a Flatino Christian, FFK is ur Hero. And for we Omo kaaro oojire, ffk is a bastar**d.

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by Jakumo(m): 7:32am
Mr. Fani Kayode needs to realize that he is not a peer in the House of Commons, who is free to heckle the party leader, but a citizen of an African nation, where personal insults against heads of state can attract very serious sanctions.

Making derogatory references about a sitting President's bedroom tackle may in fact turn out to be one insult too many, whereby this arrogant gentleman with the posh Oxbridge accent, Mr. Farti Kayode, could, in the fullness of time, wind up suffering a similar fate to the one that befell that self-declared rebel leader Kanu, who may or may not be dead as a door-nail by now, in the wake of some quality time spent with the red-eyed troops that were sent to round him up.

1 Like

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by obyrich(m): 7:49am
Jakumo:
Mr. Fani Kayode needs to realize that he is not a peer in the House of Commons, who is free to heckle the party leader, but a citizen of an African nation, where personal insults against heads of state can attract very serious sanctions.

Making derogatory references about a sitting President's bedroom tackle may in fact turn out to be one insult too many, whereby this arrogant gentleman with the posh Oxbridge accent, Mr. Farti Kayode, could, in the fullness of time, wind up suffering a similar fate to the one that befell that self-declared rebel leader Kanu, who may or may not be dead as a door-nail by now, in the wake of some quality time spent with the red-eyed troops that were sent to round him up.
APC and Lai Mohammed said worse to Jonathan when they were in opposition. The laws of nature never change-whatever a man soweth, he shall reap.

Watching as events unfold.

6 Likes

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by nairanaira12: 8:10am
quiverfull:
Fani-Kayode is an uncouth and foul-mouthed omo ale.

FFK is not an omo àlè. You are the Omo àlè for selling your destiny and conscience to Hausa /fulani.

6 Likes

Re: Fani-Kayode Calls Buhari “An Uncircumcised Philistine” by babyfaceafrica: 8:54am
This parrot will soon dance to Python music

