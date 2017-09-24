Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Counter Thread To What Muslims Believe Concerning Jesus Christ (7624 Views)

Dear Nairaland,



I came across the above thread on Front Page stating what Muslims believe about my Lord Jesus Christ. It was put on front page on a Friday, a day pro-islamic threads make front page. What bothers me is that the thread spoke things about my Father and Saviour which are contrary to what I know of him. The sad part is that I couldn't correct those things cos Islamic threads are locked away from non-muslims who can only comment if they swear an Islamic creed. That is why I decided to create this thread to put to correction all those things said about my Father, just as a son would. I will appreciate it if the Moderators move this thread to front page this Sunday in the spirit of fairness.



Points from the thread are in quote.





1. Muslims do believe in ‘Eesa as a Prophet, a messenger and a noble slave of Allah sent to the children of Israel to call them to believe in Allah alone and to worship Him alone. First and foremost, Easa is not the name given to the Messiah we Christians believe in. His real name is Yahshua. The Bible says he comes in his Father's name (Mathew 23:39). Yahshua means Yahweh's Salvation. Easa doesn't carry such meaning.



Yes, he was a prophet but not a slave talk less of being a slave of Allah. He is the son of the Living God YAHWEH who called him his beloved Son.



Mathew 17:5



... He was still speaking when, behold, a bright cloud overshadowed them, and a voice

from the cloud said, “This is my beloved Son , with whom I am well pleased ...



2. ‘Eesa was never a god or the son of God as the Christians claim. If by Easa you mean Jesus/Yahshua, then you are wrong. Tell me how many men can raise the dead? Those that do that today so it in his name. How many men ressurected from the dead as they promised they would? Those that do that today testify of how he resurrected them. How many perform healing as he did? Those that do today so it in his name.



Saying God has to have a wife before having a son is similar to limiting God's powers. If you believe that the God who created heaven and the earth, humans and animals etc needs a wife before he can have a son, then it's best you stop believing he created all those things.



Islam's denial of Jesus being the son of God who is Father has rendered the religion a LIAR and an Antichrist religion.



1 John 2:22



Who is the LIAR? It is whoever denies that Jesus is the Christ. Such a person is the ANTICHRIST--denying the Father and the Son.

3. We believe that Allaah supported him with miracles that proved he was speaking the truth. Many Prophets before him did miracles. The miracles includes ‘Eesa speaking while he was still in the cradle, breathing in to a clay bird making it turn to a live bird, healing the blind & lepers, quickening the dead, etc. All this happens

solely with the permission of Allah. You claim Allah supported him and other prophets with miracles; how come the same Allah couldn't support Muhammad with just one miracle? Clearly enough, Allah wasn't the source of Jesus' power. Mind you, Jesus never performed the miracles of turning clay into a bird or speaking from the cradle. Such miracles are redundant. All his miracles as recorded in the Bible were life changing.





4. We believe ‘Eesa has no father and his mother Maryam was a virgin. This is similar to Adam who has no father or Mother and Hawa (Eve) who has no mother but was created from Adam (peace be upon them both). Since you believe his mother was a virgin and his birth was a virgin birth, shouldn't you be more concerned as to why God would bring him into this world via a virgin birth instead of His normal process of bringing humans into this world? That alone shows how special he was.



If Jesus had no father, then who was the father he was calling in the Bible verse below?



Mathew 26:39

Going a little farther, he fell with his face to the ground and prayed, "My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from me. Yet not as I will, but as you will."



5. We believe that he permitted to the Jews some of the things that had been forbidden to them. You should have mentioned some of the things.



6. We believe that he did not die and his enemies the Jews did not kill him, rather Allaah saved him from them and raised him up to heaven alive. This is one of the greatest lies ever told. It is told to render Jesus a failure who couldn't fulfill his mission or someone who picked the wrong disciples to believe in him. Let's see about that.



The Quran says that the time Jesus was being led to be crucified, Allah replaced him with someone else as he was taken to heaven alive. The Jews Now proceeded in killing the wrong person while thinking it was Jesus.



You see, a liar will always be a liar and ridiculed. Allah made himself a deciever by whisking Jesus away and replacing him with someone else whom the Jews killed. The Jews were decieved into killing the wrong man. Who decieved them? Allah!. Why couldn't he just make them see Jesus as he was lifting him up? His failure to do that led to his biggest mistake in the world. If truly the Jews killed the wrong person as written in the Quran, then it means Allah created Christianity, the biggest religion in the world, cos Christianity is the believe in the DEATH and RESURRECTION of Jesus Christ. Allah made his disciples believe he was crucified. If that's a lie, then how come they were all killed due to that belief? They all sacrificed their lives spreading that belief.



You see, to tell a lie against Jesus Christ, Allah made himself a deciever and a failure whose mistake created a religion bigger than his own Islamic religion.

7. We believe that he told his followers of the coming of our Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him). You See, we have told Muslims times without number that Jesus never prophecied anything relating to Mohammad, but they never listen. They claim the Bible is a corrupted book, yet to die their head in it looking for where Mohammad is written in it. Let's see the verse they often quote.



John 14:16-17

And I will ask the Father, and he will give you another advocate to help you and be with you forever, the Spirit of truth. The world cannot accept him, because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you.



From the beginning of the verse, we see Jesus speaking about his Father, yet Muslims claim he has no Father. I'm baffled at how they are able to use a verse which shatters one of their lies to support another lie of theirs.

Jesus said he will send the spirit of truth to help his followers. Mohammad can't be the one spoken of here cos he was not a spirit, he was flesh and blood. He wasn't even truthful cos he permitted his followers to lie otherwise known as Al taquiya. Jesus said the spirit will dwell with his followers forever. Mohammad has been dead for centuries Now. So, that disqualifies him too. The spirit Jesus was speaking of is the Holy Spirit who still dwells will us today.











8. We believe that he will come back down at the end of time, and will disprove the claim of his enemies the Jews that they killed him, and will disprove the claim of the Christians that he is God or the son of God, and he will not accept anything from them but Islam. Those that hold this kind of believe have been deceived and lied to. The sad part is that they failed to open their eyes and senses to the truth staring at them.



If you are expecting a Jesus to come down to deny ever being killed and to reject Christianity, then the person you are expecting is the Antichrist, not Jesus.



You see, Muslims developed a clever lie to use to defend their other lies. That lie is that the Bible we have today is corrupted, full of lies and not the original one. They say this so as to prevent Christians from using verses in the Bible to bust their lies. When we use a verse to destroy their lies, they claim such a verse can't be valid cos it's from a corrupted and fake book. If so, why can't they show us the original Bible?



Jesus himself spoke of how he will be killed in Jerusalem and how he will resurrect on the third day.



Mathew 16:21



From that time Jesus began to show his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and suffer many things from the elders and chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and on the third day be raised.



Now, Muslims claim when theirJesus returns he will not accept anything but Islam, meaning he will reject Christianity. Those that believe in this have been lied to. Their belief that the Bible is fake and corrupted has prevented them from reading it to see the truth therein. They rather stick to the Antichrist who has LIED to them.



How can Jesus reject Christianity and accept Islam when Islam's ways are contrary to his own ways? He prevented the stoning of the adulterous woman, Mohammad ordered the stoning of such woman. He disapproved of polygamy, islam approves 4 wives. He spoke of turning the other cheek and forgiving those that offend us, islam preaches vengeance. He warned against any of his followers denying him, islam permits its followers to deny their religion at the point of death to save their life. If I should say more, then I will be bringing out the barbarism of Islam which might be too appalling for this forum to bear. Even Muslims will be awed cos they will be surprised such is part of Islam. But they are all written in their Quran and Hadiths.



How can Jesus accept the Islam that destroyed all his 7 churches he mentioned in Lydia Now known as Turkey an Islamic nation today?

9. Then he will die and the Muslims will offer the funeral prayer for him and bury him.

These are the beliefs of a Muslim towards ‘Eesa ibn Maryam (peace be upon him) as founded in the Books of Islam.

We ask Allaah to make us steadfast in faith and to cause us to die as believers.

May Allaah send blessings and peace upon our Prophet Muhammad.

If by Easa you mean Jesus, then you have been deceived. Your own Easa fits the description of the Antichrist spoken of by the Bible. He is the one you are waiting for, not Yahshua/Jesus. Jesus is coming to destroy your Easa, that's why all the nations he will do battle against as recorded in the Bible are all Islamic Nations today.



You have believed in the wrong Jesus. You made yourself decieved cos you failed to study. How can Mohammad, a man born 700 years after the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, whom the New Testament part of the Bible was 500 years older than, now be the one you all believe should be in the right position to tell you about Jesus? He never saw Jesus nor was even born into a Christian home but a pagan Arabian home. He had 11 wives, murdered many people and was sure it was a demon that ministered onto him until his wife who never saw the encounter told him it was Angel Gabriel.



Do you know what? The Bible which is 500 years older than him already spoke of his kind who will come and preach another Jesus, a false Jesus whom you call Easa. It is written that you will believe the lie. The Bible also says such a liar is cursed. Maybe that's why you endlessly pray for peace to be upon your Prophet.



1 Corinthians 11:4

For if someone comes to you and preaches a Jesus other than the Jesus we preached, or if you receive a different spirit from the Spirit you received, or a different gospel from the one you accepted, you put up with it easily enough.



Galatians 1:8



But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach a gospel other than the one we preached to you, let them be under God's curse!

Religion has done more harm than good. Funny enough, all the prophets and messengers and everything that has to do with divine messages originated from the whites but ironically the blacks are more religious than all the whites put together

That is why I decided to create this thread to put to correction all those things said about my Father, just as a son would. I will appreciate it if the Moderators move this thread to front page this Sunday in the spirit of fairness.



pls move this to front page so as to balance the equation.

I wonder how sane people choose to call a man who married a girl and killed her entire family, I man who put his thing in between the thighs of a 7 yrs girl and released, a man who ordered the killing of so many people, how on earth do sane people call the guy their perfect prophet.



Islam has no single relationship with Christianity. How else can the devil deceive so many people if not by corrupting the truth and diverting people's attention away from the truth 68 Likes 12 Shares

The Arabic Bible calls Jesus, Yesu. The Eesa the Qur'an talks about must surely be someone else.



Meanwhile, why should I believe an Arab's account over that of a Jew pertaining to a Jew seeing that he couldn't even get the name right? 40 Likes 3 Shares

LifestyleTonite:

lalasticlala Seun ishilove

pls move this to front page so as to balance the equation.

LifestyleTonite:

lalasticlala Seun ishilove

pls move this to front page so as to balance the equation.

one of the things mark zuckerberg use to be an outstanding person is his sensitivity as regard religion matter. seun osewa prove insensitive in this matter, over the years lots of wise people on this forum have asked him to remove the oath of one of the religion sect or place an oath to other religion sects in the religion section.

one of the threads that got to the front page on friday should not have been. it shows seun area of weakness.

shalom!

one of the threads that got to the front page on friday should not have been. it shows seun area of weakness.



shalom! 70 Likes 9 Shares

Christianity I was born into Christianity I will die in it ....God owned religion

dayo2me:

one of the things mark zuckerberg use to be an outstanding person is his sensitivity as regard religion matter. seun osewa prove insensitive in this matter, over the years lots of wise people on this forum have asked him to remove the oath of one of the religion sect or place an oath to other religion sects in the religion section.

one of the threads that got to the front page on friday should not have been. it shows seun area of weakness.

shalom!

one of the threads that got to the front page on friday should not have been. it shows seun area of weakness.



shalom! Thanks for the observation.



I wonder why this thread isn't on front page yet Thanks for the observation.I wonder why this thread isn't on front page yet 21 Likes 2 Shares

On the very contrary Jesus never said anything about Christianity and never even mentioned the word. You people say God gave birth to Jesus, pls explain how... Increase your knowledge read the bible and the Quran. The Qur'an spoke about Mary even more than the old testamin. Good day.

If his name is Yeshua, which in English is Joshua, why are you calling him Jesus?

You're worshiping the wrong messiah.



You're worshiping the wrong messiah. 38 Likes

The Old Testament made it clear that God is one and has no Associations New Testament came in and suddenly everything changed The blood thirst God we know in the Old Testament turned to a nice guy who was even willing to die for people sins even though the concept made no sense





No, Moslems don’t believe that Jesus was the Messiah.



Think of it like a movie. The Torah is the first one, and the New Testament is the sequel. The Qu’ran comes out, and it retcons the last one like it never happened. There’s still Jesus, but he’s not the main character anymore, and the messiah hasn’t shown up yet.



Jews like the first movie, but ignored the sequels, Christians think you need to watch the first two, but the third one doesn’t count, Moslems think the third one was the best, and Mormons liked the second one so much they started writing fanfiction that doesn’t fit with ANY of the series canons. The Jewish people didn't think Jesus was God either even up till NowThe Old Testament made it clear that God is one and has no AssociationsNew Testament came in and suddenly everything changedThe blood thirst God we know in the Old Testament turned to a nice guy who was even willing to die for people sins even though the concept made no senseNo, Moslems don’t believe that Jesus was the Messiah.Think of it like a movie. The Torah is the first one, and the New Testament is the sequel. The Qu’ran comes out, and it retcons the last one like it never happened. There’s still Jesus, but he’s not the main character anymore, and the messiah hasn’t shown up yet.Jews like the first movie, but ignored the sequels, Christians think you need to watch the first two, but the third one doesn’t count, Moslems think the third one was the best, and Mormons liked the second one so much they started writing fanfiction that doesn’t fit with ANY of the series canons. 31 Likes

How come Yahshua is now called JESUS? I'm sure Yahshua is to be on earth today he will never answer the fake name you give to him.........JESUS.

How the mods permitted that crap on FP last friday baffles me!

At least we can have our say here without swearing to an oat

alBHAGDADI:

Thanks for the observation.



it has eventually gotten there.

well done sir!



well done sir! it has eventually gotten there.well done sir! 5 Likes