My dad has been cheating on my mum since when I was small I discovered it myself around 2013 and he still does it though my mum passed away early this year but anytime I see my dad I feel like squandering him stabing him a million times I can't continue to see him and continue to claim he's my dad. The day my mum died they called him that my mum was dying he never showed till the next day. The most annoying part is he has started scolding me because he already has the sense of me knowing his wrong ways...... pls I want your view on this what should I do.... at least I want a Lil justice to be done on him even if its a Lil one 4 Likes

Guy you have no problem in life ooooo. I know that pains but it is not right for you to do that. It might be a bitter truth though but sometimes the foundation of some marriages are very bad that it can affect it for a life time. Like the marriage am into now, the foundation is very bad, I have two children with her but due to how disrespectful and all of that I fear I will do the same when she dies. But I love my children. I am not supporting your father but if what he is doing is his life then he is a beast 10 Likes 1 Share

Wat is your business ?



Apparently you have no life to face







If not, u thinking of stabbing ur father a million times for cheating on ur mum.



Idiot. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Your dad was wrong to cheat on your mum when she was alive. But you can't call that cheating now that she no more. I knw marriage ends when one party is late. 19 Likes 1 Share

Just let him live is life the way he wants and you also do the same probably karma might visit him if he actually deserves it and if he doesn't that's none of your bizness atal. It's not in ur place to do anything atall to ur dad, did u marry his wife for him or are u ur mum's parentsJust let him live is life the way he wants and you also do the same probably karma might visit him if he actually deserves it and if he doesn't that's none of your bizness atal. 17 Likes

What kind of a father is that

That thing doesn't ve control that's y they go about cheating. 4 Likes

if he takes care of you guys then I don't know your problem 2 Likes

Stupid boy want to deal with his father, who's footing your bills 7 Likes

Please and please, don't think of any physical assault on the man. I understand how angry you feel but you have to be strong.



How old are you? How many siblings do you have? Are you still a student? Who is responsible for your upkeep? 5 Likes

Your dad isn't your problem, you only have to get over your mom's death. I know it can be difficult but time is a great healer. 12 Likes 1 Share





Sorry about your mum.



In my opinion the best justice is to forgive your dad, be successful in whatever you do, get money and leave his house.



Above all learn not to be like your dad when you get your own wife.



Life is too stressful to be brooding about vengeance. Forgiveness is soooo soothing. Wise up! Sorry about your mum.In my opinion the best justice is to forgive your dad, be successful in whatever you do, get money and leave his house.Above all learn not to be like your dad when you get your own wife.Life is too stressful to be brooding about vengeance. Forgiveness is soooo soothing. Wise up! 16 Likes 1 Share

he cheated against mum not you. mind your buisness he cheated against mum not you. mind your buisness 1 Like

He didn't even come when he learned she was dying? Wow. Did he explain why?



You're not obliged to forgive him. I hate when kids are blackmailed into forgiving horrendous parents. If you don't feel like forgiving him, you don't have to. At least don't force it. Let it come to you.



You only owe yourself success. Try your best to get successful and be your own person.

If you do eventually feel like forgiving him, let it be your decision and not something you do out of societal pressure or guilt.



Never try to physically harm him. Don't end up in jail because of him. It's not worth. You owe yourself that much. And nothing justifies physical violence on someone else except self defense. 18 Likes 1 Share

Guy you have no problem in life ooooo. I know that pains but it is not right for you to do that. It might be a bitter truth though but sometimes the foundation of some marriages are very bad that it can affect it for a life time. Like the marriage am into now, the foundation is very bad, I have two children with her but due to how disrespectful and all of that I fear I will do the same when she dies . But I love my children. I am not supporting your father but if what he is doing is his life then he is a beast

What if you die before her? Will your soul be at rest if she cheats or do you think your children would be happy? Are you already cheating for you to have such thoughts? How's your wife disrespectful? Do you always respect your wife? Have you discussed with her? Are you perfect?



Don't bother replying me. What if you die before her? Will your soul be at rest if she cheats or do you think your children would be happy? Are you already cheating for you to have such thoughts? How's your wife disrespectful? Do you always respect your wife? Have you discussed with her? Are you perfect?Don't bother replying me. 9 Likes

Leave the Justice to God and stay far away from him.



Karma will catch up with him one day.

What if you die before her? Will your soul be at rest if she cheats or do you think your children would be happy? Are you already cheating for you to have such thoughts? How's your wife disrespectful? Do you always respect your wife? Have you discussed with her? Are you perfect?



Don't bother replying me. see how myopic and non sense you are, do you go to church at all? The dead is gone and they think nothing none feel jealous of nothing. You are free to marry another woman if your partner dies. Why will I feel bad if my wife chooses to cheat on me? It is my choice to divorce her or live with her as and stop complaining. You are not married so shut up, you have no idea of what marriage is. People like you even your girlfriends if they disrespect you, you feel like opening the ground and entering in, not to talk of your own wife who have the obligation of been submissive to you. see how myopic and non sense you are, do you go to church at all? The dead is gone and they think nothing none feel jealous of nothing. You are free to marry another woman if your partner dies. Why will I feel bad if my wife chooses to cheat on me? It is my choice to divorce her or live with her as and stop complaining. You are not married so shut up, you have no idea of what marriage is. People like you even your girlfriends if they disrespect you, you feel like opening the ground and entering in, not to talk of your own wife who have the obligation of been submissive to you. 2 Likes

Try to move past the hurt..

plotting a revenge on him is a waste of time and resources.

May her soul RIP



Plan and concentrate on your own life you need all the planning you can do

see how myopic and non sense you are, do you go to church at all? The dead is gone and they think nothing none feel jealous of nothing. You are free to marry another woman if your partner dies. Why will I feel bad if my wife chooses to cheat on me? It is my choice to divorce her or live with her as and stop complaining. You are not married so shut up, you have no idea of what marriage is. People like you even your girlfriends if they disrespect you, you feel like opening the ground and entering in, not to talk of your own wife who have the obligation of been submissive to you.

First: I've(f) in my moniker.

Secondly: I'm married.

Third: I told you not to reply cos I know you'll.

Fourth: you're already cheating this one your body is peppering you like this

Fifth: you're already praying for your wife to die so you can make the cheating official and when they ask you, you'll respond that she was disrespectful when she was alive

Sixth: For you not to understand what I wrote means you're the problem in your marriage. Work on your marriage cos no marriage is perfect.



stop using your children as a cover up Mr Man



Fvck off my mention First: I've(f) in my moniker.Secondly: I'm married.Third: I told you not to reply cos I know you'll.Fourth: you're already cheating this one your body is peppering you like thisFifth: you're already praying for your wife to die so you can make the cheating official and when they ask you, you'll respond that she was disrespectful when she was aliveSixth: For you not to understand what I wrote means you're the problem in your marriage. Work on your marriage cos no marriage is perfect.stop using your children as a cover up Mr ManFvck off my mention 18 Likes 2 Shares

First: I've(f) in my moniker.

Secondly: I'm married.

Third: I told you not to reply cos I know you'll.

Fourth: you're already cheating this one your body is peppering you like this

Fifth: you're already praying for your wife to die so you can make the cheating official and when they ask you, you'll respond that she was disrespectful when she was alive

Sixth: For you not to understand what I wrote means you're the problem in your marriage. Work on your marriage cos no marriage is perfect.



stop using your children as a cover up Mr Man



Fvck off my mention How do you cheat on a dead woman? How do you cheat on a dead woman? 2 Likes

How do you cheat on a dead woman?

Did you read what I wrote well? From my first post to this one? Or are you also helping him to wish the wife death? If you did you'll understand why I wrote this.



You don't cheat on a dead woman but when the woman is healthy and very much alive and you harbor thoughts of going after other women when she's no more is like wishing her death. Did you read what I wrote well? From my first post to this one? Or are you also helping him to wish the wife death? If you did you'll understand why I wrote this.You don't cheat on a dead woman but when the woman is healthy and very much alive and you harbor thoughts of going after other women when she's no more is like wishing her death. 9 Likes 1 Share

I'm not uh understanding

Don't worry he will stop.

maybe after contracting Hiv/aids the letest version for playstore

My sentiment actually, the only thing I think the man has done wrong is not showing up when your mum was dying! .... Every other thing is his life , how can you be so sure that your mum didn't know about his deeds before she died ? An average man is promiscuous!.if I were a lady I wouldn't kill my self cause my husband cheats !! Like seriously, isn't he wasting his life afterall ? Let him give birth to many children and get many wives nah ! He will end up regretting it. I presume you're still inexperience. Nonetheless ,the dead is gone bro ! Brace up and face your life !and you're not a god! You can't exert any justice cause you're not even a saint . 1 Like

Your Dad is probably 40+ at least, do you want him to w.an.k?



If So, tell him to submit 2 recent passport photographs and his CV



We would induct him into the Vaseline Crew 2 Likes





But how can he still be said to be cheating if his wife has passed away? Resolve not to be like him. We don't get to choose our parents.But how can he still be said to be cheating if his wife has passed away?

you’ve your life ahead forget about what others deserve or don’t and focus on you man it’s his life. I’m glad you despise it, make sure it don’t occur in your life. You’ve a lot to worry regards yourself A LOT than bother on someone who don’t respect your feelings. Keep your head down yawn for greatness and be great.

Use your popsy wash hand.

He"ll be useful at least