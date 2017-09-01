Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos (5192 Views)

The Nigerian Navy who swung into action following a tip off reportedly arrested 24 matured young men ranging between the ages of 22-35 of which discovered on them were military uniforms, fire arms, cutlasses and enlarged pictures of President Buhari, The governor of Benue State and ranking officers of the group.



I recommend one hour job for them first clownsI recommend one hour job for them first 3 Likes

This criminal gang can also pretend to be Fulani herdsmen



Am not saying we don have Fulani herdsmen



Criminals every where 2 Likes

Make dem allow dem...na so peace Corp start 1 Like

When you are forming badoo and the real badoos show up at your gate 7 Likes

I don't buy this story, the group can not so stupid to place a sign post written boldly if the don't have connection with the high and mighty , or you might be surprise that they are registered , after all this was how police intimidated peace Corp before it was giving relevant attention. So this intimidation Cole work 1 Like

They want to establish their own terrorist group.

I hope they will proscribe them arms terrorists o! Den even get firearms join. Okay na

IPOB recruiting and training terrorist IPOB recruiting and training terrorist 1 Like

am happy it was discovered and stopped early, the people at first might be using it as protection to the community but later some of the members might start using it to oppress and steal from the people.

i thought para-military don't go about with guns, so who owns the guns place in front of them.

Looks like arewa

ipob criminology everywhere... 1 Like

Nice operation by d Navy officers. Flush out d criminals in disguise.

Give dem beta frog jump to reset dia brain

is there a coast in Benue state?

Look at those tied to the sign post



Paramilitary LolLook at those tied to the sign postParamilitary 1 Like

Look at them like people who wants to go and play 4 aside

Omo see big WAHALA

tolufase:

They want to establish their own terrorist group. Na so i see am too. Which God fit help us? We need more than 1 God to save us from the direction our country dey go Na so i see am too. Which God fit help us? We need more than 1 God to save us from the direction our country dey go

See their facrd lyk kanu's own

See their faces lyk kanu's own

fraudsters scamming the innocents. fraudsters scamming the innocents.