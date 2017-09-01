₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by CastedDude: 3:58pm
Members of the Nigerian Navy have disbanded an illegal paramilitary establishment named; Costal Defence Force, 4th Arms Signal Ship Base operating in Okpokwu local government area of Benue State, with their command sign boards boldly mounted in the area.
The Nigerian Navy who swung into action following a tip off reportedly arrested 24 matured young men ranging between the ages of 22-35 of which discovered on them were military uniforms, fire arms, cutlasses and enlarged pictures of President Buhari, The governor of Benue State and ranking officers of the group.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/nigerian-navy-officers-disband-illegal-paramilitary-establishment-in-okpokwu-benue-state.html
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by CastedDude: 3:59pm
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by Nigerdeltaboi(m): 4:02pm
clowns I recommend one hour job for them first
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by sarrki(m): 4:03pm
This criminal gang can also pretend to be Fulani herdsmen
Am not saying we don have Fulani herdsmen
Criminals every where
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by olatade(m): 4:04pm
Make dem allow dem...na so peace Corp start
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by Mynd44: 4:14pm
When you are forming badoo and the real badoos show up at your gate
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by Klimaths: 4:17pm
I don't buy this story, the group can not so stupid to place a sign post written boldly if the don't have connection with the high and mighty , or you might be surprise that they are registered , after all this was how police intimidated peace Corp before it was giving relevant attention. So this intimidation Cole work
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by tolufase(m): 4:40pm
They want to establish their own terrorist group.
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by freeze001(f): 4:49pm
I hope they will proscribe them arms terrorists o! Den even get firearms join. Okay na
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by brainpulse: 4:51pm
IPOB recruiting and training terrorist
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by Teewhy2: 4:54pm
am happy it was discovered and stopped early, the people at first might be using it as protection to the community but later some of the members might start using it to oppress and steal from the people.
i thought para-military don't go about with guns, so who owns the guns place in front of them.
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by missbeckykisses(f): 4:54pm
Looks like arewa
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by joyfavour(f): 4:54pm
ok
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by hushshinani(m): 4:55pm
ipob criminology everywhere...
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 4:55pm
Nice operation by d Navy officers. Flush out d criminals in disguise.
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by fabulousfortune(m): 4:56pm
Give dem beta frog jump to reset dia brain
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by hunter21(m): 4:56pm
is there a coast in Benue state?
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by Joseunlimited(f): 4:56pm
Lol
Look at those tied to the sign post
Paramilitary
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by besticality: 4:57pm
Ok
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by wunmi590(m): 4:57pm
Look at them like people who wants to go and play 4 aside
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by zang(m): 4:57pm
Omo see big WAHALA
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by DJInfluence: 4:58pm
tolufase:Na so i see am too. Which God fit help us? We need more than 1 God to save us from the direction our country dey go
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by Abdulrahman4858: 4:58pm
See their facrd lyk kanu's own
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by Abdulrahman4858: 4:59pm
See their faces lyk kanu's own
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by vedaxcool(m): 4:59pm
fraudsters scamming the innocents.
|Re: Illegal Paramilitary Establishment Busted And Smashed By Navy Officers. Photos by gurunlocker: 5:00pm
sarrki:
WTF are you saying man? Pretend like you have brain for once.
