|Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 1:02pm
Actress Shan George shared this throwback photo on her IG page.
She captioned it;
"#tbt of life. Who can u recognize in this pix ? ���"
Can you Identify them?
https://www.instagram.com/p/BZlJDDiAk5x/?hl=en&taken-by=shangeorgefilms
1 Like
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 1:02pm
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by TheMainMan: 1:11pm
na throwback indeed
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by mikky4764(f): 1:16pm
The one at the extreme right looks like Sandra Achums
7 Likes
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by boldndbeautiful(f): 1:17pm
lilian Bach
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by paiz(m): 1:23pm
Beauty fades
But character remains
2 Likes
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Drniyi4u(m): 1:36pm
Holuwahyomzzy:I don't know any of them
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:34pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by joyfavour(f): 4:51pm
OK OOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by rossyc(f): 4:53pm
Shan George, Ifeoma, Lilian and Sandra.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Adaumunocha(f): 4:53pm
Oldskool things... How time flies!
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by balogun16: 4:55pm
Drniyi4u:why will you know them when they are now whiter than the white man with the aid of bleaching cream
1 Like
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by centboy123456(m): 4:55pm
and this is news
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Mrrationalshop1: 4:56pm
I dont know them Mtheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by HMZi(m): 4:56pm
SANDRA......still got the hots for you...
S/O Grace Amah too
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by HAH: 4:56pm
Old days slay queens
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Crixina(f): 4:56pm
None, not even Achums
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by rossyc(f): 4:56pm
balogun16:That have always been there complexion if you watched their movies back then.
2 Likes
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Nwodosis(m): 4:58pm
What's the economic importance of the picture in this time of recession? Is the Op by anyway reminding us of their hard times when we our country is currently in hardship?
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by free2ryhme: 4:59pm
Their hustle no be for this world, chai
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by salbis(m): 4:59pm
When hustling was real.
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by rawpadgin(m): 4:59pm
n
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Nutase(f): 5:02pm
The young have grown.
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by majamajic(m): 5:02pm
when they were new in the game, they ve upgrade their games now
2 Likes
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by coalcoal1(m): 5:02pm
TV
1 Like
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by kennygee(f): 5:05pm
Drniyi4u:
Indomie gen.
5 Likes
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Nbote(m): 5:08pm
Domitilla !! Domitilla!!
Ashewo no b work oooo!!
I still remember those lines from dat advert
3 Likes
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by rawpadgin(m): 5:11pm
majamajic:
Throwback & present picture of me
2 Likes
|Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by MLK22555: 5:17pm
No she looks like Tonto Dikeh, as dem fence ur eyes wey u no see say dem mention her name
mikky4764:
2 Likes
