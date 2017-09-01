₦airaland Forum

Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 1:02pm


Actress Shan George shared this throwback photo on her IG page.

She captioned it;

"#tbt of life. Who can u recognize in this pix ? ���"

Can you Identify them?

Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by TheMainMan: 1:11pm
na throwback indeed
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by mikky4764(f): 1:16pm
The one at the extreme right looks like Sandra Achums

Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by boldndbeautiful(f): 1:17pm
lilian Bach
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by paiz(m): 1:23pm
Beauty fades

But character remains

Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Drniyi4u(m): 1:36pm
Cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
I don't know any of them undecided
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 2:34pm
Cc: Lalasticlala
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by joyfavour(f): 4:51pm
OK OOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by rossyc(f): 4:53pm
Shan George, Ifeoma, Lilian and Sandra.

Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Adaumunocha(f): 4:53pm
Oldskool things... How time flies!
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by balogun16: 4:55pm
Drniyi4u:

I don't know any of them undecided
why will you know them when they are now whiter than the white man with the aid of bleaching cream

Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by centboy123456(m): 4:55pm
and this is news
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Mrrationalshop1: 4:56pm
I dont know them Mtheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by HMZi(m): 4:56pm
SANDRA......still got the hots for you...
S/O Grace Amah too
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by HAH: 4:56pm
Old days slay queens

Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Crixina(f): 4:56pm
None, not even Achums
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by rossyc(f): 4:56pm
balogun16:
why will you know them when they are now whiter than the white man with the aid of bleaching cream
That have always been there complexion if you watched their movies back then.

Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Nwodosis(m): 4:58pm
What's the economic importance of the picture in this time of recession? Is the Op by anyway reminding us of their hard times when we our country is currently in hardship?
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by free2ryhme: 4:59pm
Their hustle no be for this world, chai grin grin grin
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by salbis(m): 4:59pm
When hustling was real.
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by rawpadgin(m): 4:59pm
n
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Nutase(f): 5:02pm
The young have grown.
Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by majamajic(m): 5:02pm
when they were new in the game, they ve upgrade their games now

Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by coalcoal1(m): 5:02pm
TV Goddesses Slay Queens back in those days

Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by kennygee(f): 5:05pm
Drniyi4u:

I don't know any of them undecided

Indomie gen.

Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by Nbote(m): 5:08pm
Domitilla !! Domitilla!!
Ashewo no b work oooo!!

I still remember those lines from dat advert

Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by rawpadgin(m): 5:11pm
majamajic:
n

Throwback & present picture of me

Re: Shan George, Sandra Achums, Lilian Bach, Ifeoma Anyiam Throwback Photo by MLK22555: 5:17pm
No she looks like Tonto Dikeh, as dem fence ur eyes wey u no see say dem mention her name
mikky4764:
The one at the extreme right looks like Sandra Achums

Viewing this topic: lawak, meetgaya(m), adanna2114, oloriadebusola, Muhaymin(m), FUMORINKI(f), FrankGiel, stunner7(m), deeway200(m), daejavuu, abiboi2020, Izi4real(m), digitalheadline(m), Naslow08(m), jboycrb(m), TolaDan, kennosman(m), jaywise(m), davodyguy, Ishilove, Dahlia777(f), Davidlekkzy(m), Iefosa(m), Ignatio(m), Adebeeyee(m), Ezehrobinson(m) and 60 guest(s)

