Actress Shan George shared this throwback photo on her IG page.



She captioned it;



"#tbt of life. Who can u recognize in this pix ? ���"

Can you Identify them?



The one at the extreme right looks like Sandra Achums 7 Likes

lilian Bach

But character remains

Shan George, Ifeoma, Lilian and Sandra. 3 Likes 1 Share

Oldskool things... How time flies!

why will you know them when they are now whiter than the white man with the aid of bleaching cream

SANDRA......still got the hots for you...

S/O Grace Amah too

Old days slay queens 2 Likes 1 Share

That have always been there complexion if you watched their movies back then.

When hustling was real.

when they were new in the game, they ve upgrade their games now 2 Likes

TV Goddesses Slay Queens back in those days 1 Like

Indomie gen.

Domitilla !! Domitilla!!

Ashewo no b work oooo!!



I still remember those lines from dat advert 3 Likes

Throwback & present picture of me