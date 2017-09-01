₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:28am
A woman has been arrested by officers of the Lagos police command for maltreating her ward. According to Jecinta Ifesinachi, the woman poured kerosene and set the little boy on fire for misplacing a cloth she bought for him...that's after beating him brutally.
The boy whose hand and back got burnt - was taken to the hospital for treatment and the woman taken into police custody.
This shocking incident is said to have happened at Ikorodu area of Lagos state...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/boy-set-on-fire-by-woman-for-losing-cloth-in-lagos.html
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:28am
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by adontcare(f): 8:30am
Oh my Son! am so sorry. It is well
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by FitnessDoctor: 8:30am
From the looks of it the woman is neither his aunt or mother and she might not also be charged to court. Even if she goes to court a simple sum she will required to pay and then she is set free and the cycle continues.
No wonder that firefighter said "it is better to save 1 dog than 1 million blacks.
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by spyroet(m): 8:31am
Wickedness at the highest order
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by UrennaNkoli(f): 8:31am
no be she born that pikin
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by paiz(m): 8:32am
All mothers are women
But not all women are mothers
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by Tolexander: 8:32am
some women are callous!
It will be better, giving the woman the same treatment.
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by Supersuave2(m): 8:33am
Such inhumane act. See her ugly devilish face.
People like this don't deserve to live among humans. I wish there was a way to punish her legally by making her go through what the boy went through.
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by lalanice(f): 8:49am
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by LionDeLeo: 9:54am
IBO? Mtchew.
Dis one no be news abeg.
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by Karidqueen(f): 9:55am
She deserve death. This is devastating. What an ugly heart. Just because of 200hundred naira cloth that ain't even up to a dollar? She practically roasted that boy alive.
Her two mammalian glands should be burnt as well.
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by Daeylar(f): 9:55am
Just set her on fire too, only put off the fire when it has burnt her significantly like the boy,
That's all
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by Wuminity(f): 9:55am
ChangeIsCostant:
End time woman.
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by link2ok22: 9:55am
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by Lalas247(f): 9:56am
Omg
Please someone should burn her too
I can't stand this ..look at her face like witch
Ruined the boys body and that scar will never go away .. imagine for piece of cloth that ppl even give it as charity ..
Women and anger sha only GOD WILL SAVE US
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by Esomchi44(m): 9:56am
wickedness
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by Daeylar(f): 9:56am
FitnessDoctor:
What a racist comment,
Why would a black man even agree with this and repeat it? Self hate is strong,
Unless you're white
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by Dearlord(m): 9:56am
This is horrible.
The same punishment should be melted on the woman too
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by medolab90(m): 9:56am
she should also be in fire right now.
i Hope she end up in Jail. callous woman
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by free2ryhme: 9:57am
ChangeIsCostant:
Look her hand band na Redeem church ooo
some Christians are wicked
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by NedalBiggie: 9:57am
Graphic photos...
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by orjikuramo(m): 9:58am
Read it very well, the tribe was not stated. The igbo name was the reporter of the news.
Don't be a tribal bigot.
Wake up with the mindset of being happy n loving everyone.
LionDeLeo:
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by Oyindidi(f): 9:58am
More like.. Devil sets little boy on fire for losing cloths she bought for him
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by princesscool: 9:59am
She deserves to suffer, stupid woman, what is cloth? Devil
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by Karidqueen(f): 9:59am
With her red beret like local vigilante
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by Dearlord(m): 9:59am
She is even wearing Winners band
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by ALAYORMII: 9:59am
Light her up too
|Re: Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos by shacxy(f): 10:00am
People are now demons themselves, even devil is scared of some people now. He will be like "haaaaaaa I can't even do this "
