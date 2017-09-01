Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Sets Little Boy On Fire For Losing Cloth She Bought For Him. Photos (4808 Views)

The boy whose hand and back got burnt - was taken to the hospital for treatment and the woman taken into police custody.



This shocking incident is said to have happened at Ikorodu area of Lagos state...



Source; A woman has been arrested by officers of the Lagos police command for maltreating her ward. According to Jecinta Ifesinachi, the woman poured kerosene and set the little boy on fire for misplacing a cloth she bought for him...that's after beating him brutally.The boy whose hand and back got burnt - was taken to the hospital for treatment and the woman taken into police custody.This shocking incident is said to have happened at Ikorodu area of Lagos state...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/boy-set-on-fire-by-woman-for-losing-cloth-in-lagos.html

Oh my Son! am so sorry. It is well 5 Likes



No wonder that firefighter said "it is better to save 1 dog than 1 million blacks.

From the looks of it the woman is neither his aunt or mother and she might not also be charged to court. Even if she goes to court a simple sum she will required to pay and then she is set free and the cycle continues.No wonder that firefighter said "it is better to save 1 dog than 1 million blacks.

Wickedness at the highest order

no be she born that pikin

All mothers are women

But not all women are mothers

some women are callous!



It will be better, giving the woman the same treatment.







People like this don't deserve to live among humans. I wish there was a way to punish her legally by making her go through what the boy went through. Such inhumane act. See her ugly devilish face.People like this don't deserve to live among humans. I wish there was a way to punish her legally by making her go through what the boy went through. 1 Like

IBO? Mtchew.



Dis one no be news abeg. 3 Likes

? She practically roasted that boy alive.

Her two mammalian glands should be burnt as well. She deserve death. This is devastating. What an ugly heart. Just because of 200hundred naira cloth that ain't even up to a dollar? She practically roasted that boy alive.Her two mammalian glands should be burnt as well. 2 Likes

Just set her on fire too, only put off the fire when it has burnt her significantly like the boy,

That's all 1 Like 2 Shares

ChangeIsCostant:

End time woman. End time woman.

Please someone should burn her too

I can't stand this ..look at her face like witch

Ruined the boys body and that scar will never go away .. imagine for piece of cloth that ppl even give it as charity ..





Women and anger sha only GOD WILL SAVE US OmgPlease someone should burn her tooI can't stand this ..look at her face like witchRuined the boys body and that scar will never go away .. imagine for piece of cloth that ppl even give it as charity ..Women and anger sha only GOD WILL SAVE US 1 Like

wickedness

FitnessDoctor:

From the looks of it the woman is neither his aunt or mother and she might not also be charged to court. Even if she goes to court a simple sum she will required to pay and then she is set free and the cycle continues.

No wonder that firefighter said "it is better to save 1 dog than 1 million blacks.

What a racist comment,

Why would a black man even agree with this and repeat it? Self hate is strong,

Unless you're white What a racist comment,Why would a black man even agree with this and repeat it? Self hate is strong,Unless you're white 1 Like

This is horrible.

The same punishment should be melted on the woman too

she should also be in fire right now.





i Hope she end up in Jail. callous woman

ChangeIsCostant:

Look her hand band na Redeem church ooo



some Christians are wicked Look her hand band na Redeem church ooosome Christians are wicked

Don't be a tribal bigot.

Wake up with the mindset of being happy n loving everyone. LionDeLeo:

Ibo? Mtchew.



Dis one no be news abeg. Read it very well, the tribe was not stated. The igbo name was the reporter of the news.Don't be a tribal bigot.Wake up with the mindset of being happy n loving everyone. 5 Likes

More like.. Devil sets little boy on fire for losing cloths she bought for him

She deserves to suffer, stupid woman, what is cloth? Devil

With her red beret like local vigilante

She is even wearing Winners band

Light her up too