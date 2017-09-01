₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by Ozdibaba: 1:27pm
It will no longer be a free reign for kidnappers as the Senate has gone tough on them by going for the death penalty.
After receiving and debating on a bill on the crime, the Upper House on Thursday approved the death sentence for the offences of abduction, wrongful restraint, or wrongful confinement for a ransom.
Across the country, Nigerians have been at the mercy of kidnappers, who abduct, maim and kill their victims even after their families have paid various sums of money as ransom.
Before approving the capital punishment, the lawmakers went through the clause-by-clause consideration of the report at their plenary session and resolved that the time had come for drastic measures to be taken against the perpetrators of the act.
Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP-Enugu) presented the report on behalf of the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator David Umaru.
The bill was sponsored by Senator Isa Misau (APC-Bauchi).
While presenting the report, Senator Utazi said that the bill sought to prescribe stiff punishment for the offence of abduction, wrongful restraint and wrongful confinement for ransom.
He said that the Bill seeks to combat and prevent any form of kidnapping in Nigeria and wider powers given to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to ensure adequate crackdown on the crime.
Clause 1 (3) of the Bill states that “whoever is guilty of the offence that results in the death of the victim shall be liable upon conviction to death.”
In Clause 5 (2), the Bill stipulates that “anyone who fails to produce any book, account, receipts, vouchers or other documents which is in his possession or control shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding N100,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year or to both fine and imprisonment.”
Clause 3 provides a 30-year jail term to anyone who colludes with an abductor to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined.
The report was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers after a voice vote put out by the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.
The Senate also passed the Bill for the Prohibition and Protection of Persons from Lynching.
However, the report of the Committee on Trade and Investment on Counterfeit Goods Bill was stepped down due to technical irregularities.
Source: http://www.streetfolded.com/2017/09/senate-passes-death-bill-on-kidnappers.html?m=1
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by SalamRushdie: 1:33pm
The bill should have gone further to outlaw payments of Ransome and also prescribe death sentence to those who pay Ransome to kidnappers . silly as it sounds that would be the fastest way to stem the growth
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by kalufelix(m): 1:38pm
Heee...I No Be Kidnapper But Afraid Dey Catch Me Ooo ...Walai
But What About The Legislooters? They Need To Be Buried Alive
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by chiiraq802(m): 1:48pm
Make sense!!
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by 9jvirgin(m): 1:49pm
Good job.
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by GavelSlam: 1:50pm
Evans just escaped that one.
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by izaray(f): 2:01pm
What about the Rev. father that was kinapped and killed by some kinappers of recent
Are they also included on this recent development, or be use as first victims
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by Prouddevil(m): 2:15pm
Wicked bunch of legisloooters, they are the ones kidnappers wants to kidnap.
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by morbeta(m): 2:52pm
GavelSlam:
Explain?
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by intruxive(m): 3:43pm
Lol, because they know they are the major victims of kidnapping ba
What about the looters no death penalty for them?
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by NCP: 4:10pm
The bill was sponsored by Senator Isa Misau (APC-Bauchi).
Meanwhile, His southern counterparts are major beneficiaries of politically sponsored kidnapping of opponents and their family members.
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by Ozdibaba: 4:41pm
Evans should have been killed to prove serious business
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by greatiyk4u(m): 5:52pm
Good one
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by moninuola65: 5:59pm
Public fund looters watch-out!
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by lelvin(m): 6:10pm
Yeah yeah yeah
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by Wristler: 6:10pm
The best place to find pple of cheap virtues, who are as well hypocrites and morally bankrupt.....is in the Nigerian Political sphere, especially the Legislative houses.
There will probably be few or no Kidnappers at the first place, if not for these leeches
When are we going to have same for corruption, misappropriation of public funds and misuse of power and office
Immunity clause is a curse
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by sonnie10: 6:11pm
Very good. Hope this also applies to Buhari who wrongfully abducted Nnamdi kanu for almost two years even when the court said to let him go.
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by thesicilian: 6:11pm
Kidnappers loot one person at a time. These senators are robbing the whole nation blind on a daily basis. They themselves should be sentenced to death by lethal injection followed up with feeding their dead bodies to the sharks.
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by itiswellandwell: 6:11pm
Good one
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by MrImole(m): 6:11pm
Very good especially for those boys and girls kidnapping their partner's hearts.
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by TheAngry1: 6:11pm
Best news ever!
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by kenonze(f): 6:12pm
To protect themselves
While they won't amend our constitution to nail looters.
Looters are economics kidnappers
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by slimfit1(m): 6:12pm
Same should apply for looting common wealth.
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by lelvin(m): 6:13pm
Ehn! I guess that was why he was
NCP:
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by Unbreakable007: 6:14pm
Buhari is d first victim.
Kill him asap.
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by dotcomnamename: 6:14pm
Ok
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by burkingx(f): 6:14pm
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by abdelrahman: 6:14pm
Not only kidnapping but also those human ritualist!
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by armadeo(m): 6:14pm
Well done. Still not worth 29mill a month to do.
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by burkingx(f): 6:14pm
|Re: Senate Approves Death Sentence For Kidnapping by donbrowser(m): 6:15pm
Very good. I wonder how Evans will even have lawyer, after everything 8 years RICH-pisonment. He continues again. Kill the morra fukkas
