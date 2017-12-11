₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:49am
The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Apo, Abuja, has ordered that 86 luxury vehicles, together with four houses and a quarry plant in Abuja, belonging to a civil servant, Mr. Ibrahim Tumsah, be temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government.
http://punchng.com/civil-servant-to-forfeit-86-vehicles-four-houses-to-fg/
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by madridguy(m): 4:50am
The best and only solution to fight corruption is by death penalty. Imagine a civil servant with salary less down 500k has 86 luxury vehicles. Naija which way.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by BeeBeeOoh(m): 4:51am
Do we still need a soothsayer to tell us that Corruption is a Nigerian?
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by BeeBeeOoh(m): 5:10am
madridguy:Not just ordinary death penalty, but Death penalty by mobbing
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by deji17: 5:11am
Chai....There is God o
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by princeade86(m): 5:21am
is he a car dealer? Why wil he seized all those vehicles.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by madridguy(m): 5:21am
I concur.
BeeBeeOoh:
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by wickyyolo: 5:24am
This man became a billionaire in one year!
Just imagine how other Directors are stealing in other ministries
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by Nutase(f): 6:24am
can you guys see why we don't have light. all the billions are in private pockets.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by Hedonistically: 6:36am
Nigerian law enforcement agencies always rely too much on prima facie evidence and the self-indicting "explanation" or "confession" of suspects. This is laziness of the highest order, and is one of the reasons why corruption cannot be defeated at this time.
Granted, the director is clearly corrupt - as EVERY OTHER civil servant and public office holder in Nigeria is (including the so-called investigators themselves and the High Court Judge handling the case). But that is besides the point.
The investigators have not established a paper trail showing exactly how the director stole public funds and illegally acquired his assets. The charge that he could not "explain or justify" his wealth is absolute nonsense. To begin with he is not obligated by law to explain anything to you. Besides, you are not competent to arbitrarily decide whether his explanation is acceptable or not.
What you should do and must do is to investigate how he corruptly acquired the funds and how he illegally acquired his assets. Which contracts were illegally awarded or inflated? Which kickbacks were paid and how were they paid? Which documents were forged? Which government funds were unremitted? Etc. Etc. That's the hard work in criminal investigation, and you cannot shy away from such hard work! It is daft to just rush to court and say that somebody cannot explain their wealth.
Without this, I'm sorry the case before the court is watery, and the director and his brother will easily be acquitted even with an average lawyer.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by Paperwhite(m): 6:39am
Oh Nigeria! What ailieth thee. This one is really killing.An aboki again.Seems the corruption threshold of Nigeria have swing towards the north in recent times.http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/11/nigeria-ruled-looters-now-hands-super-looters-adp/
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by Stalwert: 6:42am
Wailing zombies aren't defending him because he is from the North why horrible jingoist they are.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by Paperwhite(m): 6:45am
Hedonistically:On Point sir.I doff my hat.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by Toosure70: 6:59am
PDP really failed us
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by GOFRONT(m): 7:06am
chaii
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by Flyingngel(m): 8:01am
Hedonistically post:
Nigerian law enforcement agencies always rely too much on prima facie evidence and the self-indicting "explanation" or "confession" of suspects. This is laziness of the highest order, and is one of the reasons why corruption cannot be defeated at this time.
Granted, the director is clearly corrupt - as EVERY OTHER civil servant and public office holder in Nigeria is (including the so-called investigators themselves and the High Court Judge handling the case). But that is besides the point.
The investigators have not established a paper trail showing exactly how the director stole public funds and illegally acquired his assets. The charge that he could not "explain or justify" his wealth is absolute nonsense. To begin with he is not obligated by law to explain anything to you. Besides, you are not competent to arbitrarily decide whether his explanation is acceptable or not.
What you should do and must do is to investigate how he corruptly acquired the funds and how he illegally acquired his assets. Which contracts were illegally awarded or inflated? Which kickbacks were paid and how were they paid? Which documents were forged? Which government funds were unremitted? Etc. Etc. That's the hard work in criminal investigation, and you cannot shy away from such hard work! It is daft to just rush to court and say that somebody cannot explain their wealth.
Without this, I'm sorry the case before the court is watery, and the director and his brother will easily be acquitted even with an average lawyer.
Good point you have up there.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by okway2: 10:01am
PDP would have given him a chieftaincy title.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by BruncleZuma: 10:01am
Smooth Operators
Under PDP: Stealing is not corruption
Under APC: Haram da Baksheesh, not corruption.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by Virgohills(m): 10:02am
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by BruncleZuma: 10:03am
Virgohills:
Is it stolen because that's what this thread is about?
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by Krafty006: 10:03am
while we work daily under the sun looking for our daily bread legitimately , one nigga in government or civil service, will be stealing billions. one prayer for them....they will all die a painful death. help my hustle, check my profile
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by Bolustical: 10:04am
BeeBeeOoh:Even if you work in Shell, Chevron and Mobil combined at the same time, you cannot own 86 vehicles of these calibre without stealing.
This is a step in the right direction even though some children of perdition will not agree.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by Bolustical: 10:04am
I think there is something wrong with Africans when it comes to ammassment of automobiles.
Same thing with Dino who derives joy in buying a lot of cars.
This trend needs to be researched.
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by simplemach(m): 10:05am
The kind of things that happen in APC regime
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by policy12: 10:05am
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by AngelicBeing: 10:05am
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by chojoike2078: 10:05am
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by BruncleZuma: 10:06am
Toosure70:
How did PDP do it when they were not in power when this car dealer was operating?
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by duerap: 10:06am
Nigeria was ruled by looters but now in the hands of super duper looters!
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by GavelSlam: 10:06am
What a country.
Why do Nigerians love corruption so much?
Why the need to acquire property you don't require?
|Re: Ibrahim Tumsah To Forfeit 86 Vehicles, Four Houses To FG by 9jakohai(m): 10:07am
Hedonistically:
In the article,it is stated that he used his brother as a Front.
Now if he was innocent, why would he do that.?
I get yet point, but we cannot keep on absorbing the effects of corruption. Enough is enough
