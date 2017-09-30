Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat (12285 Views)

Final Year UNN Student Commits Sucide. / SS2 Student Leader Of Calabar Robbery Gang Arrested / SS2 Student Stabbed To Death In Lagos During A Football Match (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to @ladeclef, her sister in SS2, told her that the boy in her set committed suicide because he failed and had to repeat. Here's her tweet;



http://www.lailasblog.com/14-year-old-ss2-student-commits-suicide-failed-repeat/



Lalasticlala A Nigeria Twitter user, @ladeclef has taken to the platform to disclose how a 14-year-old SS2 student reportedly committed suicide by taking sniper.According to @ladeclef, her sister in SS2, told her that the boy in her set committed suicide because he failed and had to repeat. Here's her tweet;Lalasticlala

Too bad

in the pix above it looks like they were happy that he is gone 11 Likes





Guys did u know dat Nigeria will



Be 57 year old by Sunday



Plz like my comment if u don't know. RIP little one.Guys did u know dat Nigeria willBe 57 year old by SundayPlz like my comment if u don't know. 51 Likes 1 Share

I know very well that these tweeter story tellers can write anything to trend.





How about me telling you that an old man in my street was caught while changing to a python? 3 Likes

naija and bad news b like 0 & 1....

greatnaija01:

in the pix above it looks like they were happy that he is gone you should know that's not the picture of the school in question. you should know that's not the picture of the school in question. 8 Likes 1 Share

Sleep well son





Is it just me or cases of suicide is on the increase in Nigeria 1 Like















Car owners this is for you.. >> Nawa..sad news.. Parents need to work on their kids courage and boldness..Car owners this is for you.. >> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse#60956723

Schooling can be drepessing at times when you are having poor grades cos during that phase of life we are only assessed by our ability to pass exams excellently. When you fail you feel like a big loser in life. I am glad I am done with school to see life is far beyond the ability to pass exams. I can now assess myself in a variety of things to realize I can still perform certain things better those top students in class. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Why would she do that? Too bad and a very wrong move.

so bad.

This one can not survive university lecturers frustration oooo....find rest in God

People still dey repeat class these days? When there are 1001 private schools waiting to register anybody as they come.... RIP to him

Too bad...

Is better to fail than to cheat, RIP to u pikin

Social media image... Dats why 1 Like

Heart breaking

you didn't read. you failed. At least he should have considered the hurt his parents will feel.

Suicide for repeating a class is a no no. Anyway, rest in peace with our ancestors.

smh real bad

This is serious.

She is a loser not knowing that life is sweet.

Because of parents or friends

Hell fire ahhhh

Damn too bad

greatnaija01:

in the pix above it looks like they were happy that he is gone

That's to remind you how small the said boy could be That's to remind you how small the said boy could be 1 Like

African parents have trained their children to be afraid of failure when you fail you are the outcast of the family, they say negatives stuff about you till you start to see yourself as one. 14 yr old already exposed to pressure and the sad part is that he might have excelled at something else that will pave the way for him, a dude who graduated with 3rd class in my school, is now a SAP expert making cool cash than the 1st class students sef. What a shame 13 Likes

His society thought him the wrong thing .

African parents have trained their children to be afraid of failure when you fail you are the outcast of the family, they say negatives stuff about you till you start to see yourself as one. 14 yr old already exposed to pressure and the sad part is that he might have excelled at something else that will pave the way for him, a dude who graduated with 3rd class in my school, is now a SAP expert making cool cash than the 1st class students sef. What a shame

It isn't just African parents. I was not the brightest in my class and I was very afraid of having to stay back while my classmates went forward. I wasn't thinking of what my parents could do, but I burnt the midnight candle making sure I did not repeat.



I do believe that pressure and depression drove him to commit suicide. That is why I wrote some tips on my blog 5 Tips That Will Help Get Rid Of Depression Almost Immediately It isn't just African parents. I was not the brightest in my class and I was very afraid of having to stay back while my classmates went forward. I wasn't thinking of what my parents could do, but I burnt the midnight candle making sure I did not repeat.I do believe that pressure and depression drove him to commit suicide. That is why I wrote some tips on my blog www.realfitbody.com on how to get rid of depression, using my experience as an example

This is why sometimes I control the things my kids watch on TV. What does a 14 year old know about shame to warrant him committing suicide?

This odd world we live in....

Hmmmm.

About a year ago, when school resumed, my neighbour called me into her house and told me the 14 year old daughter attempted suicide. She had taken some drugs in excess. A sachet of paracetamol and loads of diazepam.

She lost her balance and struck the floor screaming.

After I had treated her, she confessed to have repeated the SS2 year and was shy about joining the junior class.

I know the parents contributed to her stupid ideology which made her not able to bear the shame. Well, I gave an advise to the mum to withdraw her from school and register her in a good tutorial centre to prepare for waec and jamb, as she might still attempt another suicide when she's made to repeat the class with the juniors. And if she was put in another school, she would get fixated and would surely still attempt suicide later in life.



She was registered for waec this year and she made her papers.



But seeing this news, I think children of nowadays need serious counselling, it used to be a popular thing to repeat a class back then.



I will show her mum this news and advise that she wakes her up at least 3 different nights and tell her she made a very wrong decision about the suicidal attempts and make reference to the waec result stating that she wouldn't have given herself a second chance if she had taken her own life. Because, she will still fail a number of times, so she should know how to manage situations 4 Likes