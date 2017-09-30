₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by Letenwam: 8:13pm On Sep 29
A Nigeria Twitter user, @ladeclef has taken to the platform to disclose how a 14-year-old SS2 student reportedly committed suicide by taking sniper.
According to @ladeclef, her sister in SS2, told her that the boy in her set committed suicide because he failed and had to repeat. Here's her tweet;
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by paiz(m): 8:14pm On Sep 29
Too bad
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by greatnaija01: 8:15pm On Sep 29
in the pix above it looks like they were happy that he is gone
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by purem(m): 8:20pm On Sep 29
RIP little one.
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by mazimee(m): 8:21pm On Sep 29
I know very well that these tweeter story tellers can write anything to trend.
How about me telling you that an old man in my street was caught while changing to a python?
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by Mechette(m): 9:27pm On Sep 29
naija and bad news b like 0 & 1....
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by OtemSapien: 9:39pm On Sep 29
greatnaija01:you should know that's not the picture of the school in question.
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by Rexphobia(m): 9:40pm On Sep 29
Sleep well son
Is it just me or cases of suicide is on the increase in Nigeria
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by naijaisGOOD: 9:40pm On Sep 29
Nawa..sad news.. Parents need to work on their kids courage and boldness..
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by Ontarget: 9:40pm On Sep 29
Schooling can be drepessing at times when you are having poor grades cos during that phase of life we are only assessed by our ability to pass exams excellently. When you fail you feel like a big loser in life. I am glad I am done with school to see life is far beyond the ability to pass exams. I can now assess myself in a variety of things to realize I can still perform certain things better those top students in class.
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by oluwatymylehyn(m): 9:40pm On Sep 29
Why would she do that? Too bad and a very wrong move.
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by obajoey(m): 9:40pm On Sep 29
so bad.
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by Ogashub(m): 9:40pm On Sep 29
This one can not survive university lecturers frustration oooo....find rest in God
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by obaataaokpaewu: 9:40pm On Sep 29
People still dey repeat class these days? When there are 1001 private schools waiting to register anybody as they come.... RIP to him
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by Oluwasaeon(m): 9:41pm On Sep 29
Too bad...
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by asawanathegreat(m): 9:41pm On Sep 29
Is better to fail than to cheat, RIP to u pikin
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:42pm On Sep 29
Social media image... Dats why
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by VickyRotex(f): 9:42pm On Sep 29
Heart breaking
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by Omoluabi16: 9:42pm On Sep 29
you didn't read. you failed. At least he should have considered the hurt his parents will feel.
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by OtemSapien: 9:43pm On Sep 29
Suicide for repeating a class is a no no. Anyway, rest in peace with our ancestors.
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by lyriclekidd(m): 9:43pm On Sep 29
smh real bad
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by Dearlord(m): 9:43pm On Sep 29
This is serious.
She is a loser not knowing that life is sweet.
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by Checked86: 9:43pm On Sep 29
Because of parents or friends
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by curvilicious: 9:44pm On Sep 29
Hell fire ahhhh
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by demsid(m): 9:44pm On Sep 29
Damn too bad
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by Naff24(f): 9:44pm On Sep 29
greatnaija01:
That's to remind you how small the said boy could be
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by pcguru1(m): 9:44pm On Sep 29
African parents have trained their children to be afraid of failure when you fail you are the outcast of the family, they say negatives stuff about you till you start to see yourself as one. 14 yr old already exposed to pressure and the sad part is that he might have excelled at something else that will pave the way for him, a dude who graduated with 3rd class in my school, is now a SAP expert making cool cash than the 1st class students sef. What a shame
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by bobolizim(m): 9:45pm On Sep 29
His society thought him the wrong thing .
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by FitnessDoctor: 9:45pm On Sep 29
African parents have trained their children to be afraid of failure when you fail you are the outcast of the family, they say negatives stuff about you till you start to see yourself as one. 14 yr old already exposed to pressure and the sad part is that he might have excelled at something else that will pave the way for him, a dude who graduated with 3rd class in my school, is now a SAP expert making cool cash than the 1st class students sef. What a shame
It isn't just African parents. I was not the brightest in my class and I was very afraid of having to stay back while my classmates went forward. I wasn't thinking of what my parents could do, but I burnt the midnight candle making sure I did not repeat.
I do believe that pressure and depression drove him to commit suicide. That is why I wrote some tips on my blog www.realfitbody.com on how to get rid of depression, using my experience as an example 5 Tips That Will Help Get Rid Of Depression Almost Immediately
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by wolesmile(m): 9:46pm On Sep 29
This is why sometimes I control the things my kids watch on TV. What does a 14 year old know about shame to warrant him committing suicide?
This odd world we live in....
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by drlaykay(m): 9:46pm On Sep 29
Hmmmm.
About a year ago, when school resumed, my neighbour called me into her house and told me the 14 year old daughter attempted suicide. She had taken some drugs in excess. A sachet of paracetamol and loads of diazepam.
She lost her balance and struck the floor screaming.
After I had treated her, she confessed to have repeated the SS2 year and was shy about joining the junior class.
I know the parents contributed to her stupid ideology which made her not able to bear the shame. Well, I gave an advise to the mum to withdraw her from school and register her in a good tutorial centre to prepare for waec and jamb, as she might still attempt another suicide when she's made to repeat the class with the juniors. And if she was put in another school, she would get fixated and would surely still attempt suicide later in life.
She was registered for waec this year and she made her papers.
But seeing this news, I think children of nowadays need serious counselling, it used to be a popular thing to repeat a class back then.
I will show her mum this news and advise that she wakes her up at least 3 different nights and tell her she made a very wrong decision about the suicidal attempts and make reference to the waec result stating that she wouldn't have given herself a second chance if she had taken her own life. Because, she will still fail a number of times, so she should know how to manage situations
|Re: 14-year-old SS2 Student Commits Suicide, Because He Failed And Had To Repeat by Flashh: 9:47pm On Sep 29
greatnaija01:Jeez!!!
That picture is a random pictures, which isn't the condolence one.
