Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG (14381 Views)

UK Seeks Clarification About Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG / Soldiers Forcefully Entered Nnamdi Kanu’s Home, His Whereabouts Unknown – Lawyer / Fayose Receives N4.7bn Paris Club Fund From FG (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)

The United Kingdom has asked the Federal Government to clarify the status and whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.



The British government said it had asked the government if the British national was alive or dead. However, it could not be immediately ascertained if the Federal Government had responded to the inquiries or not.



The Press Officer, UK high commission in Nigeria, Joe Abuku, stated that the inquiry followed reports that Kanu had been missing since September 14, 2017 when armed soldiers stormed his residence in Abia State.





Abuku said this in response to questions from Saturday PUNCH seeking to know UK’s concern on the missing IPOB leader.



“We are seeking urgent clarification from the Nigerian authorities about the status and whereabouts of Mr. Kanu, a British-Nigerian man, who has been reported missing since September 14,” Abuku stated in an email on Thursday.





Asked if the UK would strip Kanu of citizenship on account of the declaration by Nigeria that he was leading a terrorist organisation, the mission said it does not comment on individual cases.



“One of the conditions that can make the United Kingdom strip its citizen of nationality is if the person engages in a terrorist activity at home or abroad. And Kanu has dual citizenship and therefore a citizen of Nigeria and the UK,” the mission stated.



When asked if the UK supported the Nigerian government’s proscription of the IPOB, Abuku stated that the group was not a proscribed organisation under the British law.



“The Indigenous People of Biafra is not a proscribed organisation in the UK,” the mission spokesperson stressed.



However, when asked if the group was free to raise funds or hold rallies in Britain, Abuku said he would need to get an official response on that, but subsequently declined to respond to the question.





He also declined comment on whether the IPOB might be designated as a terrorist group or proscribed by the British authorities.



Abuku said, “We do not routinely comment on whether an organisation is or is not under consideration for proscription. A decision to proscribe an organisation must be based on a belief that it is concerned in terrorism as defined in the Terrorism Act 2000, and it must be proportionate.”



The United States had earlier said it did not consider IPOB a terrorist group and urged Nigerians to de-escalate tension and embrace peaceful resolution of grievances.



Spokesperson for the American Embassy in Nigeria, Russell Brooks, had said, “Within the context of unity, we encourage all Nigerians to support a de-escalation of tension and peaceful resolution of grievances. The Indigenous People of Biafra is not a terrorist organisation under US law.”







Igbo groups mobilise SANs to defend IPOB suspects



Meanwhile, a pro-Igbo Group, Igbo National Council, says it is reaching out to lawyers, including Senior Advocates of Nigeria from the South-East, to defend arrested members of the IPOB.





INC explained that the move was based on its members’ conviction that it was legally and morally wrong for the Federal Government to proscribe IPOB as a terrorist organisation.



The president of the group, Chilos Godsent, told Saturday PUNCH in Owerri, the Imo State capital that the pro-Biafra agitators had not violated any section of the constitution, and that INC would give the arrested IPOB members maximum support.



Godsent said, “The Igbo National Council at its last National Executive Council meeting held in Owerri on Friday, September 22, 2017, among other issues, resolved to reach out to progressive lawyers of Igbo extraction, including SANs, to discuss with them on the issue of volunteering to defend members of IPOB who were arrested during the Operation python Dance II in the South-East region.



“INC was dismayed that the Federal Government, through the Attorney General of the Federation, has concluded plans to charge the alleged IPOB members for terrorism. INC notes that IPOB is not a terrorist organisation and members of IPOB have not willfully violated any section of the 1999 Constitution that guarantee the rights to peaceful assembly and the rights to form and belong to any association.



“In view of the above, INC leadership and its contact committee have started reaching out to lawyers in that respect.”



The group said it was aware that the top members of IPOB were also reaching out to many other lawyers for the same purpose and that on its own, the lawyers it had met with so far had indicated interest in defending the IPOB members arrested in the course of the struggle.



Similarly, Concerned Igbo Unity Forum said that some of its members who are lawyers have volunteered to appear in court for the arrested IPOB members on pro bono basis.



The chairman of the forum, Sixtus Nwoke, said, “There are lawyers who have volunteered to take up the case considering the general view that they are not a terrorist organisation. Our stand is to ensure the unity of the Igbo among themselves in any state or country of residence.



“We equally ensure the safety of their lives and property during precarious times such as we are experiencing now.”



Military won’t declare Kanu wanted -DHQ



The Defence Headquarters on Friday in Abuja said that it had no business declaring the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, wanted.



At a briefing with journalists, the DHQ stated that Kanu was not in military custody and so they couldn’t be held accountable for him.



The Director, Defence Information, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, who made the statement, also claimed that the military did not raid Kanu’s residence.



He said, “Kanu is not in the custody of the military. It is not the responsibility of the DHQ to declare him wanted.



“If the court says that if he does not show up for hearing, it will hold the military responsible, (then) let us wait till that time.



“The military never raided Kanu’s house. I watched the whole operation live on that day. Even I don’t have any right to stop you while passing on a public route. I saw that the Biafran Security Service and the Biafran National Guards mounted roadblocks, and the soldiers came out peacefully and said, ‘Boys, let us pass’. But the Biafrans attempted to collect their guns. Nobody went to Kanu’s house or raided him or took him away.”



On the proscription of IPOB, the defence spokesperson said that the military was not involved in the process.



He said, “The statement of the DHQ on IPOB’s activities is not opposed to what the army chief came out to say. Did we say IPOB was proscribed? No. But some people had a mindset and were in a hurry to attack the military.



“The military did not proscribe IPOB; due process was followed before the proscription. What the military did was to diagnose the security elements and warn of consequences. The military also knows the law.”



Enenche said that the military deployment in states all over the country was to complement the efforts of other security agencies.



He said, “The armed forces of Nigeria are not alarmed by the fear which some expressed that troops are deployed all over the country. The military see and analyse differently, while people see and analyse differently.



“It is the military that can tell you the signs and symptoms of a security element. Other countries passed through what we are passing through before they got to their present developed state.



“For days before Operation Python Dance II started, there were fears, not caused by the military, but by the propaganda of some persons.”

http://punchng.com/uk-seeks-clarification-about-kanus-status-whereabouts-from-fg/ 7 Likes

Nigeria in big poo 71 Likes 6 Shares

lol..e Don dey happen small small.

Python Don break waist for dance wey em go dance think say em sabi dance,miss step 129 Likes 9 Shares

Trouble dey ooo 55 Likes 3 Shares

This IPOB issue looks like it's not going away anytime soon. The little international support Nigeria gets is on the line.



Can someone tell me what python dance has accomplished apart from driving IPOB underground within Nigeria?



I rather face an enemy that I can see face to face than one hidden and waiting to strike.



As a country we should have learned the fundamental lesson from boko haram that the killing of a movement leader is not the same as killing an ideology.



Only God knows what will happen in the coming months to years. 116 Likes 10 Shares

Kanu where are you we miss you 2 Likes

Oluwamuyeewa:

















This 2 mumu above me got me laughing in French,you need to watch cnn/aljazeerah then you’ll know that this type of thing is already a norm in this bleeped up world..the uk can only talk,they don’t have any power over the Nigerian government



NB: I don’t support the whole IPOB/Buhari saga o,I’m just telling y’all to stop getting your hopes high

lol..if UK said otherwise,then they would have been taken serious.I sight ur inward pain and frustrations over recent news emanating in favour of Biafra. lol..if UK said otherwise,then they would have been taken serious.I sight ur inward pain and frustrations over recent news emanating in favour of Biafra. 140 Likes 16 Shares

PureMe01:



lol..if UK said otherwise,then they would have been taken serious.I sight ur inward pain and frustrations over recent news emanating in favour of Biafra.

Now I see that you’re even dumber than I thought,no more chest beating y’all are now being humble



Google how many countries tougher agititations like this are going on all over the world and you’ll wake up from your slumber



So now na news una dey wait for? Where is your leader/coward now huh?



Olodo Now I see that you’re even dumber than I thought,no more chest beating y’all are now being humbleGoogle how many countries tougher agititations like this are going on all over the world and you’ll wake up from your slumberSo now na news una dey wait for? Where is your leader/coward now huh?Olodo 39 Likes 1 Share

IPOB miscreants will get orgasm on this thread. They're so illiterate to understand that even when Shekau was extra judicially murdered - Boko Haram had not been declared a terrorist group then, NOTHING happened to the govt of YarAdua on that basis.



I sincerely hope that terrorist has indeed been killed by the army.



Yes, I said so. No harm in wanting someone who asked his followers to kill any Yoruba or Hausa man they see, dead.



kanu dying is for the peace of the larger society. He has proved to be unrepentant. 25 Likes 3 Shares

SillyMods:

IPOB miscreants will get orgasm on this thread. They're so illiterate to understand that even when Shekau was extra judicially murdered - Boko Haram had not been declared a terrorist group then, NOTHING happened to the govt of YarAdua on that basis.



I sincerely hope that terrorist has indeed been killed by the army.



Yes, I said so. No harm in wanting someone who asked his followers to kill any Yoruba or Hausa man they see, dead.



Manu's dying is for the peace of the larger society. He has proved to be unrepentant.

Spotted Spotted 85 Likes 9 Shares

conductorRX:

[s][/s]. Is that all? Is that all? 2 Likes





After the siege dead bodies recovered from Kanu house, with others taken away by the army, including Kanu and his parents.



Now, if Buahri can do the crime, then he should be brave enough to accept responsibility.



Even a terrorist organisation like Boko Haram, accept responsibility.



It does not matter if Buhari want to deny, there are evidence and instances that hangs Nnamdi Kanu and his family disappearance right around Buhari neck.



Thus, matters have now gone beyond national confines and it is now a matter for the international community and international law.



Not only have Nigeria government disobeyed court orders, they have proceeded to murder a defendant even while his trial was pending.





















https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gDvrXIESQw



















https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjvVLnAGPe0



















https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNFDSdCvuAQ



















https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhFR5MRMx2o



















https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=___-t8QCA3g The Nigeria army were on the scene.After the siege dead bodies recovered from Kanu house, with others taken away by the army, including Kanu and his parents.Now, if Buahri can do the crime, then he should be brave enough to accept responsibility.Even a terrorist organisation like Boko Haram, accept responsibility.It does not matter if Buhari want to deny, there are evidence and instances that hangs Nnamdi Kanu and his family disappearance right around Buhari neck.Thus, matters have now gone beyond national confines and it is now a matter for the international community and international law.Not only have Nigeria government disobeyed court orders, they have proceeded to murder a defendant even while his trial was pending. 19 Likes 6 Shares

quote author=SillyMods post=60961648]

Is that all?[/quote]

Ask your father Ask your father 21 Likes 3 Shares

Oluwamuyeewa:





Now I see that you’re even dumber than I thought,no more chest beating y’all are now being humble



Google how many countries tougher agititations like this are going on all over the world and you’ll wake up from your slumber



So now na news una dey wait for? Where is your leader/coward now huh?



Olodo if I say people from d brownroof cribs forget their brains for d Daura-based fulani herdsman hand now dem go say na hate speech.Lol..U just mentioned CNN and other news corporations in ur above post.those ones are now religious NGO organisations abi.

brother ur brain will be unlocked soon...with time if I say people from d brownroof cribs forget their brains for d Daura-based fulani herdsman hand now dem go say na hate speech.Lol..U just mentioned CNN and other news corporations in ur above post.those ones are now religious NGO organisations abi.brother ur brain will be unlocked soon...with time 61 Likes 6 Shares

I told y’all 3 Likes

conductorRX:

[ quote author=SillyMods post=60961648]

Is that all?

Ask your father IPOB tout. Like terrorist kanu, like his fellow terrorist miscreants.



Is that all? IPOB tout. Like terrorist kanu, like his fellow terrorist miscreants.Is that all? 9 Likes 2 Shares

PureMe01:

if I say people from d brownroof cribs forget their brains for d Daura-based fulani herdsman's hand now dem go say na hate speech.Lol..U just mentioned CNN and other news corporations in ur above post.those ones are now religious NGO organisations abi.

brother ur brain will unlocked soon...with time



Religious NGO organizations?

Don’t tell me you’re changing the topic,this thread doesn’t have anything to do with that



It seems besides being dumb you even lack the ability to read and comprehend simple English.



Y’all keep shouting brown roof republic and your people keep flooding Yoruba states everyday and we not even mad,y’all need to grow your ass is and Stop being an ingrate ok?



Every gala seller in traffic is Igbo

Every prostitute for joint na Igbo

The list is endless,pls put your money where your mouth is and stop being such a nincoompop

If not for a Yoruba man creating Nairaland,your stupid ass won’t ever get the opportunity to typing thrash all over this forum



Adios Religious NGO organizations?Don’t tell me you’re changing the topic,this thread doesn’t have anything to do with thatIt seems besides being dumb you even lack the ability to read and comprehend simple English.Y’all keep shouting brown roof republic and your people keep flooding Yoruba states everyday and we not even mad,y’all need to grow your ass is and Stop being an ingrate ok?Every gala seller in traffic is IgboEvery prostitute for joint na IgboThe list is endless,pls put your money where your mouth is and stop being such a nincoompopIf not for a Yoruba man creating Nairaland,your stupid ass won’t ever get the opportunity to typing thrash all over this forumAdios 26 Likes 4 Shares

.....ok ooo! we agree ipob is a terrorist, and i have never never hear that terrorist participate in election, so as u proscribe Igbos as terrorist, don't expect them to participate in any of nigeria election, and any Igbo person that took part in nigeria election must know that blood of slaughter Igbos are on his head........ 17 Likes 1 Share

SillyMods:



IPOB tout. Like terrorist kanu, like his fellow terrorist miscreants.



Is that all? Proudly IPOB TERRORIST. Terrorizing zombies and one Nigerian headslamming goat-bleeping miscreants and illiterate baboons. Proudly IPOB TERRORIST. Terrorizing zombies and one Nigerian headslamming goat-bleeping miscreants and illiterate baboons. 56 Likes 4 Shares

SillyMods:

IPOB miscreants will get orgasm on this thread. They're so illiterate to understand that even when Shekau was extra judicially murdered - Boko Haram had not been declared a terrorist group then, NOTHING happened to the govt of YarAdua on that basis.



I sincerely hope that terrorist has indeed been killed by the army.



Yes, I said so. No harm in wanting someone who asked his followers to kill any Yoruba or Hausa man they see, dead.



Manu's dying is for the peace of the larger society. He has proved to be unrepentant.

pained afonja muslim pained afonja muslim 45 Likes 1 Share

Oluwamuyeewa:







Religious NGO organizations?

Don’t tell me you’re changing the topic,this thread doesn’t have anything to do with that



It seems besides being dumb you even lack the ability to read and comprehend simple English.



Y’all keep shouting brown roof republic and your people keep flooding Yoruba states everyday and we not even mad,y’all need to grow your ass is and Stop being an ingrate ok?



Every gala seller in traffic is Igbo

Every prostitute for joint na Igbo

The list is endless,pls put your money where your mouth is and stop being such a nincoompop

If not for a Yoruba man creating Nairaland,your stupid ass won’t ever get the opportunity to typing thrash all over this forum



Adios lol...did I mention any tribe??abi brownroof don turn tribe name??U just succeeded in bringing shame upon a tribe i respect soo much.na u call name o lol...did I mention any tribe??abidon turn tribe name??U just succeeded in bringing shame upon a tribe i respect soo much.na u call name o 45 Likes 4 Shares

conductorRX:



Proudly IPOB TERRORIST. Terrorizing zombies and one Nigerian headslamming goat-bleeping miscreants and illiterate baboons. Online warlord.



If dem born you well, carry one banner displaying IPOB. Online warlord.If dem born you well, carry one banner displaying IPOB. 11 Likes 3 Shares

Nigerians don buy market



Next time Nigerians go think before acting 12 Likes 1 Share

Oluwamuyeewa:

















This 2 mumu above me got me laughing in French,you need to watch cnn/aljazeerah then you’ll know that this type of thing is already a norm in this bleeped up world..the uk can only talk,they don’t have any power over the Nigerian government



NB: I don’t support the whole IPOB/Buhari saga o,I’m just telling y’all to stop getting your hopes high



When they and the US place sanctions on Nigeria because of human rights abuse, then will your eyes be clear. When they and the US place sanctions on Nigeria because of human rights abuse, then will your eyes be clear. 19 Likes

OjukwuWarBird:







When they and the US place sanctions on Nigeria because of human rights abuse, then will your eyes be clear.





And you think they will do that? You should stay off nairaland and take time out to read more books bro

Goodnight And you think they will do that? You should stay off nairaland and take time out to read more books broGoodnight 8 Likes

PureMe01:

lol...did I mention any tribe??abi brownroof don turn tribe name??U just succeeded in bringing shame upon a tribe i respect soo much.na u call name o

Once again,you’ve displayed act of cowardice just like your predecessors



Adios Once again,you’ve displayed act of cowardice just like your predecessorsAdios 6 Likes

Oluwamuyeewa:







Religious NGO organizations?

Don’t tell me you’re changing the topic,this thread doesn’t have anything to do with that



It seems besides being dumb you even lack the ability to read and comprehend simple English.



Y’all keep shouting brown roof republic and your people keep flooding Yoruba states everyday and we not even mad,y’all need to grow your ass is and Stop being an ingrate ok?



Every gala seller in traffic is Igbo

Every prostitute for joint na Igbo

The list is endless,pls put your money where your mouth is and stop being such a nincoompop

If not for a Yoruba man creating Nairaland,your stupid ass won’t ever get the opportunity to typing thrash all over this forum



Adios Lol. U all confuse Lagos with SW. Yorubas lost Lagos in 1860 when it became the capital of British West Africa and subsequently Nigeria's. Pls we troop to Lagos not SW. I have never been to any SW State pls. Na Fulani get Abuja too? Abi una dey craze ni Lol. U all confuse Lagos with SW. Yorubas lost Lagos in 1860 when it became the capital of British West Africa and subsequently Nigeria's. Pls we troop to Lagos not SW. I have never been to any SW State pls. Na Fulani get Abuja too? Abi una dey craze ni 22 Likes 2 Shares

Gradually, the noose is getting strunged tightly on these cow dung fulani cabal in the military and Aso rock. The fuctard Buhari and his minions wont know what hit them especially when the enquiries,inquests and ultimately sanctions are slapped in without let...... and you wonder why the dogfart Buhari wants Nigeria out of most World International Associations and Organizations (but not OIC) if not to escape the ensuing nasty pariah-status sh**t storm meted out to Nations with high human Rights and civil liberty abuse vis a vis Nigeria and her evil APsh**t Gofarnment led by a dung brained cow herder cheered on by sufferings and smilers..............In a short phrase...International North Korea-Venezuela-Myanmar sanction style sh**t coming nearest to you. 19 Likes





Lie Mohammed: Oga me I am confused ooo. What do we do now?



Buhari: I will send python to go and dance in front of 10 Downing street.



Lie: But oga you have already asked the COAS to order the python to go and dance in Washington.



Buhari: OK let Crocodile go and smile with Theresa May.



Nigerian army: Buhari: Kai Shege. So UK has joined the US in their refusal to recognize IPOB as a terrorist organization.Lie Mohammed: Oga me I am confused ooo. What do we do now?Buhari: I will send python to go and dance in front of 10 Downing street.Lie: But oga you have already asked the COAS to order the python to go and dance in Washington.Buhari: OK let Crocodile go and smile with Theresa May.Nigerian army: 23 Likes 2 Shares