₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,277 members, 3,823,694 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 08:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG (14381 Views)
UK Seeks Clarification About Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG / Soldiers Forcefully Entered Nnamdi Kanu’s Home, His Whereabouts Unknown – Lawyer / Fayose Receives N4.7bn Paris Club Fund From FG (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by KingMicky3286: 2:48am
The United Kingdom has asked the Federal Government to clarify the status and whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.
http://punchng.com/uk-seeks-clarification-about-kanus-status-whereabouts-from-fg/
7 Likes
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by stevnwigw: 2:57am
Nigeria in big poo
71 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by PureMe01: 2:57am
lol..e Don dey happen small small.
Python Don break waist for dance wey em go dance think say em sabi dance,miss step
129 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by KingMicky3286: 2:59am
Trouble dey ooo
55 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by horsepower101: 3:05am
This IPOB issue looks like it's not going away anytime soon. The little international support Nigeria gets is on the line.
Can someone tell me what python dance has accomplished apart from driving IPOB underground within Nigeria?
I rather face an enemy that I can see face to face than one hidden and waiting to strike.
As a country we should have learned the fundamental lesson from boko haram that the killing of a movement leader is not the same as killing an ideology.
Only God knows what will happen in the coming months to years.
116 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by Funnicator: 3:05am
Kanu where are you we miss you
2 Likes
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by PureMe01: 3:08am
Oluwamuyeewa:
lol..if UK said otherwise,then they would have been taken serious.I sight ur inward pain and frustrations over recent news emanating in favour of Biafra.
140 Likes 16 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 3:12am
PureMe01:
Now I see that you’re even dumber than I thought,no more chest beating y’all are now being humble
Google how many countries tougher agititations like this are going on all over the world and you’ll wake up from your slumber
So now na news una dey wait for? Where is your leader/coward now huh?
Olodo
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by SillyMods: 3:13am
IPOB miscreants will get orgasm on this thread. They're so illiterate to understand that even when Shekau was extra judicially murdered - Boko Haram had not been declared a terrorist group then, NOTHING happened to the govt of YarAdua on that basis.
I sincerely hope that terrorist has indeed been killed by the army.
Yes, I said so. No harm in wanting someone who asked his followers to kill any Yoruba or Hausa man they see, dead.
kanu dying is for the peace of the larger society. He has proved to be unrepentant.
25 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by conductorRX: 3:16am
SillyMods:
Spotted
85 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by SillyMods: 3:18am
conductorRX:Is that all?
2 Likes
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by months: 3:19am
The Nigeria army were on the scene.
After the siege dead bodies recovered from Kanu house, with others taken away by the army, including Kanu and his parents.
Now, if Buahri can do the crime, then he should be brave enough to accept responsibility.
Even a terrorist organisation like Boko Haram, accept responsibility.
It does not matter if Buhari want to deny, there are evidence and instances that hangs Nnamdi Kanu and his family disappearance right around Buhari neck.
Thus, matters have now gone beyond national confines and it is now a matter for the international community and international law.
Not only have Nigeria government disobeyed court orders, they have proceeded to murder a defendant even while his trial was pending.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gDvrXIESQw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tjvVLnAGPe0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XNFDSdCvuAQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OhFR5MRMx2o
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=___-t8QCA3g
19 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by conductorRX: 3:20am
[
Is that all?[/quote]
Ask your father
21 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by PureMe01: 3:22am
Oluwamuyeewa:if I say people from d brownroof cribs forget their brains for d Daura-based fulani herdsman hand now dem go say na hate speech.Lol..U just mentioned CNN and other news corporations in ur above post.those ones are now religious NGO organisations abi.
brother ur brain will be unlocked soon...with time
61 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by jerryunit48: 3:22am
I told y’all
3 Likes
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by SillyMods: 3:23am
conductorRX:IPOB tout. Like terrorist kanu, like his fellow terrorist miscreants.
Is that all?
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 3:28am
PureMe01:
Religious NGO organizations?
Don’t tell me you’re changing the topic,this thread doesn’t have anything to do with that
It seems besides being dumb you even lack the ability to read and comprehend simple English.
Y’all keep shouting brown roof republic and your people keep flooding Yoruba states everyday and we not even mad,y’all need to grow your ass is and Stop being an ingrate ok?
Every gala seller in traffic is Igbo
Every prostitute for joint na Igbo
The list is endless,pls put your money where your mouth is and stop being such a nincoompop
If not for a Yoruba man creating Nairaland,your stupid ass won’t ever get the opportunity to typing thrash all over this forum
Adios
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by jen4r: 3:29am
.....ok ooo! we agree ipob is a terrorist, and i have never never hear that terrorist participate in election, so as u proscribe Igbos as terrorist, don't expect them to participate in any of nigeria election, and any Igbo person that took part in nigeria election must know that blood of slaughter Igbos are on his head........
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by conductorRX: 3:30am
SillyMods:Proudly IPOB TERRORIST. Terrorizing zombies and one Nigerian headslamming goat-bleeping miscreants and illiterate baboons.
56 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by sekxy(f): 3:32am
SillyMods:
pained afonja muslim
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by PureMe01: 3:32am
Oluwamuyeewa:lol...did I mention any tribe??abi brownroof don turn tribe name??U just succeeded in bringing shame upon a tribe i respect soo much.na u call name o
45 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by SillyMods: 3:35am
conductorRX:Online warlord.
If dem born you well, carry one banner displaying IPOB.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by OjukwuWarBird: 3:46am
Nigerians don buy market
Next time Nigerians go think before acting
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by OjukwuWarBird: 3:48am
Oluwamuyeewa:
When they and the US place sanctions on Nigeria because of human rights abuse, then will your eyes be clear.
19 Likes
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 3:53am
OjukwuWarBird:
And you think they will do that? You should stay off nairaland and take time out to read more books bro
Goodnight
8 Likes
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 3:54am
PureMe01:
Once again,you’ve displayed act of cowardice just like your predecessors
Adios
6 Likes
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by Bede2u(m): 3:59am
Oluwamuyeewa:Lol. U all confuse Lagos with SW. Yorubas lost Lagos in 1860 when it became the capital of British West Africa and subsequently Nigeria's. Pls we troop to Lagos not SW. I have never been to any SW State pls. Na Fulani get Abuja too? Abi una dey craze ni
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by ichidodo(m): 4:19am
Gradually, the noose is getting strunged tightly on these cow dung fulani cabal in the military and Aso rock. The fuctard Buhari and his minions wont know what hit them especially when the enquiries,inquests and ultimately sanctions are slapped in without let...... and you wonder why the dogfart Buhari wants Nigeria out of most World International Associations and Organizations (but not OIC) if not to escape the ensuing nasty pariah-status sh**t storm meted out to Nations with high human Rights and civil liberty abuse vis a vis Nigeria and her evil APsh**t Gofarnment led by a dung brained cow herder cheered on by sufferings and smilers..............In a short phrase...International North Korea-Venezuela-Myanmar sanction style sh**t coming nearest to you.
19 Likes
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by nawtyme: 4:26am
Buhari: Kai Shege. So UK has joined the US in their refusal to recognize IPOB as a terrorist organization.
Lie Mohammed: Oga me I am confused ooo. What do we do now?
Buhari: I will send python to go and dance in front of 10 Downing street.
Lie: But oga you have already asked the COAS to order the python to go and dance in Washington.
Buhari: OK let Crocodile go and smile with Theresa May.
Nigerian army:
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: UK Seeks Clarification About Nnamdi Kanu’s Status, Whereabouts From FG by conductorRX: 4:33am
SillyMods:
9 Likes
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Yar’adua Would’ve Fixed Electricity Problem – Sambo / Borno Govt Gave Kidnapped Chibok Parents 100,000 Naira Each / Islamists To Yar’adua: We Want Total Islam - PM News
Viewing this topic: IcecoldDon, trenchard(m), Celsony, 1realBobby(m), mmmustapha(m), YoungB1a(m), TheWizardOfOzil, chinnasa, overlord29(m), UmuEri(m), DaFlash, bon5, smokeydrinky, akwarandu(m), Zceesneh(m), laughter25, guazouk, peesleem(m), Chukwudi4naija(m), kabawa(m), Emescot(m), rius17, doneil, dondaddycares(m), Darachi(m), Bibyken(f), aylipple, mikaj(m), Joel3(m), PHILipu1(m), labbyk(m), NicoBaba(m), dond411, stupidity, Ajawuihevictor, Neil0072009(m), uzybest, beamtopola, brighter, Obaf1(m), vince001, stewiepeter, BossOluwendy(m), agabaI23(m), ecnuel, Mbkite(m), Tvegas(m), Jakumo(m), Yyeske(m), EmmadoxDB, ollins(m), gloriousPro, Goddys(m), santos4eva, Dauraking, waveskaaya(m), Etogist, timay(m), igwejay, Cypmeni(m), EleazarE, ObijiStephen(m), kelvinUchiha, Luvties(m), damola1, kayalcomp, tatax(m), oairhunmwunde, Reggie2(m), Synergy01, emmbet, ajawara(m), attackgat, Aquariann, eponoloyin, aminu23(m), bibe(m), omogin(f), Aghanel(m), sorry1(m), OjukwuWarBird, CircleOfWilis, Jiokezee(m), Atouba, Victornezzar, Iamzik, mamoostella, 97loodbre(m), obeagu1(m), lovelymind(m), petersje8, yudi25, sekxy(f), Daboomb, pejuakinab, todaynewsreview, Saltzman(m), whizbrain(f), victorni9t, Elzends(m), Sirpc(m), brightnelly(f), julyb(m), BeastOfNoTribe, amjou, Jibabs2(m), Win95, Donsammi(m), ultimatebas(m), Mcowubaba, oceania100(m) and 169 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16