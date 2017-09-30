₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,887,648 members, 3,825,025 topics. Date: Saturday, 30 September 2017 at 11:34 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt (12486 Views)
Efe Ejeba Visits Raypower, Meets With Kenny Ogungbe (Photos) / Peter Okoye says P-Square is back! And that brother Jude Okoye is back as MNG / Kenny Ogungbe's Daughter Graduates Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by FlirtyKaren(f): 7:22am
Veteran broadcaster, Kenny Ogungbe has dismissed the latest brouhaha between Africa’s favourite twins, Psquare Peter and Paul Okoye as a publicity stunt.
You recall Peter and Paul Okoye have been trending all week after Peter announced they were parting ways and a video of the twins fighting each other went viral.
Speaking on his Kennis Music Radio last Wednesday, Kenny Ogungbe popularly known as Baba Keke, said the latest Okoye family feud is nothing but mere publicity stunt.
“I am sure they have a massive show coming up in December and they are using this as a publicity stunt. They have over 100 songs and people who called us on the radio within 15 minutes, requested for about 29 of their songs.
“If you are breaking up after recording about 100 songs, will you break up to record another big song as a solo artiste? At what age? How many songs are they going to release that would be up to what they have released already? At what age do they want to do that when people are interested in listening to songs released by younger artistes?
Quote me anywhere that I said it is a game. In the video that was released online, Paul said it was a shame to Peter. It is a game (laughs). Quote me anywhere that I said that it is a game but if they don’t get back together, good luck to them,” he said.
http://www.lailasblog.com/kenny-ogungbe-says-p-square-fight-shameless-publicity-stunt/
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by greatman247(m): 11:40am
I sensed it too anyway we are watching but without keen interest.
20 Likes
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by rossyc(f): 12:54pm
Let's keep watching.
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by goldbim(f): 2:01pm
Cool!anything is possible..those guys can't be trusted anymore,this is not their first time of pulling such stunt..whatever rocks their boat!The sky is big enough for all birds to fly..we don't care!
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by aktolly54(m): 8:43pm
We know
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by martineverest(m): 8:43pm
too shameless
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by Excelboi(m): 8:44pm
Always bringing up quarrel like we care.
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by Khutie: 8:44pm
•••Weda na public stunt or private stunt make dem kukuma separate and see wetn all these upcoming artiste dey suffer , Peter think xay na to dey ansa Mr.P
Number one rule of business among family members is not to caress family issues with that of business.
Ifitedunu witches na first class witches
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by donfemo(m): 8:44pm
Lol
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by kheart(m): 8:44pm
We dont have p square abegi o, na Set square
5 Likes
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by Supersuave2(m): 8:44pm
"Quote me anywhere that I said it is a game. In the video that was released online, Paul said it was a shame to Peter. It is a game (laughs). Quote me anywhere that I said that it is a game but if they don’t get back together, good luck to them,”keke suppose get sense na
8 Likes
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by joystickextendr: 8:44pm
Fingers crossed..
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by Antara0503(m): 8:44pm
for their pocket.who them epp?
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by Napoleon22(m): 8:44pm
If that's true, they don Bleep up like that
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by YINKS89(m): 8:44pm
Deir prob.
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by orijintv(m): 8:44pm
Baba Keke just bleeped up! How on earth would anyone believe that this psquare feud is fake? With the kind name wey they get for industry you expect them to do all this childish publicity stunt to make sales? Nah Nah, Dey've gone past that level. This feud has been going on for years i guess, i'm sure both parties couldnt just take it anymore. I wish them the very best and i do hope and pray that they come bak together.
#PSquare For Life
10 Likes
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by bannykel: 8:45pm
I hope and pray so
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by FortifiedCity: 8:45pm
It is not my business oooooooooooooooooooooooo.
Abeg make una no carry una own come disturb me for here
3 Likes
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by TheMainMan: 8:45pm
i have always said it... they have a lot to lose by parting... as a sensible businessmen coz i don't see them as musicians again... they know that... if even they indeed have beef.. it costs them nothing to stage psquare,,,collect der pay and continue beefing themselves
they had to make it mre real ds time by releasing that video
fans should boycott der shows if its indeed a stunt
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by ayatt(m): 8:45pm
wtf.... so within 15mins people are already asking for there song to be played. This guys are wise oh
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by Kobicove(m): 8:45pm
What I want to know is - How does P-Square's fight affect the price of garri in the market?
2 Likes
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by free2ryhme: 8:45pm
FlirtyKaren:
wetin dey worry this froggie
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by amanda2013(f): 8:45pm
NA SHW
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by free2ryhme: 8:45pm
FlirtyKaren:
Quote me anywhere that I said that it is a game but if they don’t get back together, good luck to them,” he said.
Sand dey this man brain
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by Memphis357(m): 8:45pm
*In 2 Chainz's voice*........
Truuuuuuuuuuuu!
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by Ozor03(m): 8:46pm
if after this fight dey release a song, I no go buy!!!
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by MadCow1: 8:46pm
Sounds plausible..
What's er it is going on with them, I wish them luck.
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by Benite: 8:46pm
You are wrong Mr Ogungbe its not shameless but Shameful!
Asin Peter, Paul says you are a shameful!
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by Antara0503(m): 8:46pm
who them epp?
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by stevenson007: 8:46pm
Who cares anymore? They can split themselves with knife or come back together with super glues, we give no shit____________
On this day forward, we give no poo.
Repeat after me everyone.
1 Like
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by bigfat: 8:47pm
na one corner sense dem use ....
|Re: Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt by publicenemy(m): 8:47pm
They are just fooling themselves.
Michael Jackson’s Real Corpse Discovered, Died 20 Years Ago – Investigators, / Susan Peters Birthday Celebration (Pictures) / Photos: Bobby Brown Arrives Lagos For Friday Concert
Viewing this topic: mascott(m), savagefinder1, suffy834, chuksey1(m), Ishilove, MostHated, kayo80(m), 12stinep, opusingi(m), sikells(m), slath, nonsoroyalty(m), Excelboi(m), 12month, MrBigiman, boxymccoy(m), ilyasmuy, Izecson3D(m), Andking and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 69