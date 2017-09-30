Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kenny Ogungbe Says P-square Fight Is Shameless Publicity Stunt (12486 Views)

Efe Ejeba Visits Raypower, Meets With Kenny Ogungbe (Photos) / Peter Okoye says P-Square is back! And that brother Jude Okoye is back as MNG / Kenny Ogungbe's Daughter Graduates Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





You recall Peter and Paul Okoye have been trending all week after Peter announced they were parting ways and a video of the twins fighting each other went viral.



Speaking on his Kennis Music Radio last Wednesday, Kenny Ogungbe popularly known as Baba Keke, said the latest Okoye family feud is nothing but mere publicity stunt.



“I am sure they have a massive show coming up in December and they are using this as a publicity stunt. They have over 100 songs and people who called us on the radio within 15 minutes, requested for about 29 of their songs.



“If you are breaking up after recording about 100 songs, will you break up to record another big song as a solo artiste? At what age? How many songs are they going to release that would be up to what they have released already? At what age do they want to do that when people are interested in listening to songs released by younger artistes?



Quote me anywhere that I said it is a game. In the video that was released online, Paul said it was a shame to Peter. It is a game (laughs). Quote me anywhere that I said that it is a game but if they don’t get back together, good luck to them,” he said.



http://www.lailasblog.com/kenny-ogungbe-says-p-square-fight-shameless-publicity-stunt/ Veteran broadcaster, Kenny Ogungbe has dismissed the latest brouhaha between Africa’s favourite twins, Psquare Peter and Paul Okoye as a publicity stunt.You recall Peter and Paul Okoye have been trending all week after Peter announced they were parting ways and a video of the twins fighting each other went viral.Speaking on his Kennis Music Radio last Wednesday, Kenny Ogungbe popularly known as Baba Keke, said the latest Okoye family feud is nothing but mere publicity stunt.“I am sure they have a massive show coming up in December and they are using this as a publicity stunt. They have over 100 songs and people who called us on the radio within 15 minutes, requested for about 29 of their songs.“If you are breaking up after recording about 100 songs, will you break up to record another big song as a solo artiste? At what age? How many songs are they going to release that would be up to what they have released already? At what age do they want to do that when people are interested in listening to songs released by younger artistes?Quote me anywhere that I said it is a game. In the video that was released online, Paul said it was a shame to Peter. It is a game (laughs). Quote me anywhere that I said that it is a game but if they don’t get back together, good luck to them,” he said. 11 Likes 1 Share

I sensed it too anyway we are watching but without keen interest. 20 Likes

Let's keep watching. 1 Like

Cool!anything is possible..those guys can't be trusted anymore,this is not their first time of pulling such stunt..whatever rocks their boat!The sky is big enough for all birds to fly..we don't care! 1 Like

We know

too shameless

Always bringing up quarrel like we care. 1 Like

•••Weda na public stunt or private stunt make dem kukuma separate and see wetn all these upcoming artiste dey suffer , Peter think xay na to dey ansa Mr.P

Number one rule of business among family members is not to caress family issues with that of business.

Ifitedunu witches na first class witches 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol

We dont have p square abegi o, na Set square 5 Likes





"Quote me anywhere that I said it is a game. In the video that was released online, Paul said it was a shame to Peter. It is a game (laughs). Quote me anywhere that I said that it is a game but if they don’t get back together, good luck to them,” keke suppose get sense na keke suppose get sense na 8 Likes

Fingers crossed.. 1 Like

for their pocket.who them epp?

If that's true, they don Bleep up like that

Deir prob.

Baba Keke just bleeped up! How on earth would anyone believe that this psquare feud is fake? With the kind name wey they get for industry you expect them to do all this childish publicity stunt to make sales? Nah Nah, Dey've gone past that level. This feud has been going on for years i guess, i'm sure both parties couldnt just take it anymore. I wish them the very best and i do hope and pray that they come bak together.



#PSquare For Life 10 Likes

I hope and pray so 1 Like





It is not my business oooooooooooooooooooooooo.



Abeg make una no carry una own come disturb me for here It is not my business oooooooooooooooooooooooo.Abeg make una no carry una own come disturb me for here 3 Likes

i have always said it... they have a lot to lose by parting... as a sensible businessmen coz i don't see them as musicians again... they know that... if even they indeed have beef.. it costs them nothing to stage psquare,,,collect der pay and continue beefing themselves







they had to make it mre real ds time by releasing that video



fans should boycott der shows if its indeed a stunt 1 Like

wtf.... so within 15mins people are already asking for there song to be played. This guys are wise oh

What I want to know is - How does P-Square's fight affect the price of garri in the market? 2 Likes

FlirtyKaren:

Veteran broadcaster, Kenny Ogungbe has dismissed the latest brouhaha between Africa’s favourite twins, Psquare Peter and Paul Okoye as a publicity stunt.



You recall Peter and Paul Okoye have been trending all week after Peter announced they were parting ways and a video of the twins fighting each other went viral.



Speaking on his Kennis Music Radio last Wednesday, Kenny Ogungbe popularly known as Baba Keke, said the latest Okoye family feud is nothing but mere publicity stunt.



“I am sure they have a massive show coming up in December and they are using this as a publicity stunt. They have over 100 songs and people who called us on the radio within 15 minutes, requested for about 29 of their songs.



“If you are breaking up after recording about 100 songs, will you break up to record another big song as a solo artiste? At what age? How many songs are they going to release that would be up to what they have released already? At what age do they want to do that when people are interested in listening to songs released by younger artistes?



Quote me anywhere that I said it is a game. In the video that was released online, Paul said it was a shame to Peter. It is a game (laughs). Quote me anywhere that I said that it is a game but if they don’t get back together, good luck to them,” he said.



http://www.lailasblog.com/kenny-ogungbe-says-p-square-fight-shameless-publicity-stunt/

wetin dey worry this froggie wetin dey worry this froggie 1 Like

NA SHW

FlirtyKaren:

Veteran broadcaster, Kenny Ogungbe has dismissed the latest brouhaha between Africa’s favourite twins, Psquare Peter and Paul Okoye as a publicity stunt.



You recall Peter and Paul Okoye have been trending all week after Peter announced they were parting ways and a video of the twins fighting each other went viral.



Speaking on his Kennis Music Radio last Wednesday, Kenny Ogungbe popularly known as Baba Keke, said the latest Okoye family feud is nothing but mere publicity stunt.



“I am sure they have a massive show coming up in December and they are using this as a publicity stunt. They have over 100 songs and people who called us on the radio within 15 minutes, requested for about 29 of their songs.



“If you are breaking up after recording about 100 songs, will you break up to record another big song as a solo artiste? At what age? How many songs are they going to release that would be up to what they have released already? At what age do they want to do that when people are interested in listening to songs released by younger artistes?



Quote me anywhere that I said it is a game. In the video that was released online, Paul said it was a shame to Peter. It is a game (laughs). Quote me anywhere that I said that it is a game but if they don’t get back together, good luck to them,” he said.



http://www.lailasblog.com/kenny-ogungbe-says-p-square-fight-shameless-publicity-stunt/



Quote me anywhere that I said that it is a game but if they don’t get back together, good luck to them,” he said.

Sand dey this man brain Sand dey this man brain 1 Like

*In 2 Chainz's voice*........

Truuuuuuuuuuuu!

if after this fight dey release a song, I no go buy!!!

Sounds plausible..







What's er it is going on with them, I wish them luck. 1 Like

You are wrong Mr Ogungbe its not shameless but Shameful!



Asin Peter, Paul says you are a shameful!

who them epp?

Who cares anymore? They can split themselves with knife or come back together with super glues, we give no shit____________







On this day forward, we give no poo.

Repeat after me everyone. 1 Like

na one corner sense dem use ....