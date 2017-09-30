₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Kolababe: 6:08pm
A lady has sparked mixed reactions on social media after she posed with her gigantic adult toy. The pretty, chubby lady captioned the controversial pics, "#dickchallenging loading".

It will always be an interesting and talkabout matter each time a lady shows to the public the thing she uses to service herself. That's the truth!

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Kolababe: 6:08pm
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Rokia2(f): 6:11pm
And so?

Her life her choice.

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by forreelinc: 6:30pm
sad hmmm she no even fine

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by OrestesDante(m): 6:39pm
forreelinc:
sad hmmm she no even fine
grin

I tell you. That's all she got!!!
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 6:41pm
Rokia2:
And so?

Her life her choice.

Have known you on this platform since 2006, what happen to your old moniker? only few old members remain on this platform

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Rokia2(f): 6:42pm
kinibigdeal:


Have known you on this platform since 2006, what happen to your old moniker? only few old members remain on this platform

I am not rokiatu.

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 6:45pm
Rokia2:


I am not rokiatu.

Smiles! how then do you know i was referring to rokiatu..That funny. Same thing applies to lala247, seems she also have a change of moniker

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Evablizin(f): 6:47pm
embarassed
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Rokia2(f): 6:49pm
kinibigdeal:


Smiles! how then do you know i was referring to rokiatu..That funny. Same thing applies to lala247, seems she also have a change of moniker
lol you got me. grin

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by kinibigdeal(m): 6:52pm
Rokia2:
lol you got me. grin
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by dahreyM: 7:30pm
ladies too have libido? i know staand uses intimacy gadgets. she likes big dicks. i think that should be staand.
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Jodha(f): 7:48pm
Her life....her business...

But she posting it on social media....facebook for that matter...no be even whatsaap...makes it everyone's business...

At her age she should be advising her younger ones....sense fall on her...

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by mofeoluwadassah: 7:54pm
slaying without brain...smh undecided
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Lalas247(f): 8:01pm
ooops Almost gave a fuvk ...
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by H2omaster: 9:54pm
She looks fat and ugly BTW undecided

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by LexngtonSteele: 9:54pm
I am just curious why it's mostly (CHECK HER NAME wink) that are always involved in promiscuity & prostitution



Anyways, Nnamdi Kanu explained saying 99%.....

PS- nothing so gigantic in the toy abeg angry

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 9:55pm
Don't know what they enjoy in this Love Machine. When some guys out there can lash them fiercely non stop
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Dandeson1(m): 9:55pm
f
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by officialteemi(m): 9:55pm
u blurred her face and not her name...
olosho alert
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by ladyF(f): 9:56pm
The society we live in sha... You make out with guys, they will say you are sleeping around. You get se.x toy, they will call you names. What is their own sef. angry

I will soon start selling sexxx toys o, who will patronize my market biko? I must hammer this year grin

It's LadyF again grin grin grin

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by oshe11(m): 9:56pm
so na Dil.do b adult toy ba


wit her wowo face, no wonda she lacks real dic.k wen she dey call guys broke like biacan bt go dey codedly dey wish say guys reason her after all d frontin... Nw Dil.do is her new bae grin
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 9:57pm
Let he/she who doesn't get Hot be the first to cast the stone...... angry
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by YelloweWest: 9:57pm
That's her business na
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by SirLakes: 9:58pm
Booked
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by hopetope: 9:58pm
It ain't nobodies biznez

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Florblu(f): 9:58pm
How does this thing work ?
Please help me
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 10:00pm
See how she be sef
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by jchioma: 10:00pm
Go and marry ma, u de social media de fool yourself.
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by EniHolar(f): 10:00pm
At least she's not living a fake life
Only say the thing go don wide bàjé.

Indeed, human woman's wants are insatiable grin

Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 10:00pm
Florblu:
How does this thing work ?
Please help me
Dick is not enough for you anymore abi
Re: Nigerian Lady Poses With Her Adult Toy On FB, Sparks Heated Reactions (photos) by Naziridamos: 10:02pm
Florblu:
How does this thing work ?

Please help me


Give your life to Christ and stop asking silly question here sad

