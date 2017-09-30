₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by itsdumebi(m): 7:43pm
Information reaching the PoliticsNGR newsdesk this evening reveals that a large number of Boko Haram insurgents have been killed by Nigerian troops in a failed attack on a military barracks in Bama, Borno state
It was gathered that the terrorists engaged soldiers in a heavy gun battle around 6:30 pm on Saturday. The battle lasted for over an hour before the BH insurgents retreated.
Mobile Police officer killed
Eyewitness reports reveal that 1 mobile police officer was killed and a military vehicle was vandalized and burnt down during the attack.
This attack is coming a few days after IDPs protested to the Borno state government, demanding permission to return back to their communities in Bama
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/30/breaking-boko-haram-attacks-bama-barracks-many-killed/
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by janway(f): 7:44pm
These are the real terrorists. But unfortunately the NA has left them to go python-dance in the backyard of defenceless and peaceful citizens.
Now the real terrorists are gorilla-dancing right inside the barracks.
God save our nation. Amen.
By the way I'm FTC.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by Tolexander: 7:46pm
Hmmmm!
Technically defeated and will finally be defeated!
Dem won spoil our independence day celebration tomorrow.
Kudos to the Nigerian Army!
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by kelvine(m): 7:46pm
If I make front page on a Boko Haram topic, is it a bad thing ?
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by Eastfield1: 7:47pm
.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by Oche211(m): 7:48pm
Ok. Thank God the attack was repel.
RIP to the mobile police officer. To the boko haram boys, u can all burn and rot in hell, i'll be happy about that.
Waiting for more update.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by edo3(m): 7:49pm
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by limeta(f): 7:49pm
B uhari call yr boko boys to order
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by gists: 7:50pm
If this is true, God bless God bless the brave men of Nigerian Army, God bless PMB for rejuvenating the Nigerian Army.
Compare with the disgraceful headline we used to read " Boko Haram Fighters Chase After Fleeing Nigerian Soldiers " http://saharareporters.com/videos/boko-haram-fighters-chase-after-fleeing-nigerian-soldiers
PDP is a curse that must not happen again.
Never again should we vote on religion or tribal line.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by McGg(m): 7:54pm
I dey come
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by dahaz(m): 7:54pm
itsdumebi:The contractors supplying food to thr IDPs should be held responsible to these attack.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by FTreloaded(m): 7:57pm
there's no difference between fulani soldiers and boko haram boys...they're all terrorists.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by gists: 7:59pm
FTreloaded:Actually, all terrorists have one thing in common. THEY ALL WANT TO TAKE LAND. The way and manner they go about it may be different but their aim is ALWAYS political "LAND GRABBING".
And there are just two groups today that want to grab land from Nigeria i.e B.H and IP___ (fill in the gap)
So I understand where some people calling some other people terrorists are coming from
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by bukifemi1: 8:03pm
Till we hear true stories. By the way how about the kidnapped lecturers?
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by FTreloaded(m): 8:05pm
gists:
sorry...the only two things i know all terrorists everywhere have in common are killing innocent people for no reason and shouting allaaauwabaaaa.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by Keneking: 8:07pm
This government sef
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by menstrualpad: 8:08pm
nice one.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by CharleyBright(m): 8:09pm
One Million Dollar Question no one seem to have answer to is; Where do these Boko Haram emerge from to attack and disappear into?
From where do they regroup without being noticed?
They are definitely not ghosts to appear and disaapear at will after wrecking havoc.
Some people are not telling us the truth about these Boko Haram.
They just don't emanate from some thick forest and disappear without being notice.
Those people live amongst communities and are being protected by the communities from which they regroup and attack.
How do they disguise and live freely?
The FG and the Northerners better start looking into the activities of herdmen and start profiling them.
Until the Northerners are sincere with themselves about Boko Haram, the carnage will continue till forever.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by gsmphoneseller: 8:19pm
gists:
You are indeed shameless..... Why are you a slowpoke?
You cried that GEJ was killing your brothers (when he almost won the war over bokoharam).
You celebrated when the cowardly Nigerian army terrorists went and slaughtered over 1000 christain Biafrans who were only protesting the stupidity of Buhari.
Now, you are shamelessly celebrating the killing of Nigerian terrorists army by another terrorist group known as bokoharam and blaming PDP?
These shows your brain has been used for abacha..
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by raker300: 8:19pm
Hahahahahaha Hahahaha...
Python, go and dance nah
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by Johnpsite: 8:19pm
And our soldiers said they have defeated bokoharam
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by gists: 8:19pm
CharleyBright:
Personally, I don't trust governments when it comes to issues like this. And I mean all governments. They are all as$ holes. The problem is most people criticising this government now were making escuses for the last administration. We ask question about funding, no single arrest has been made till date from both jeg admin to pmb. How is it possible to kidnap over 200 students and sustain them for over 2 yrs. Are they eating grasses or nama? There must be some big financiers.
But I don't agree with your theory of community helping them. Which community will help the same people that decimate them irrespective of religion?
But at least in this administration, even though a lot of ipobians don't want to give credit because pmb is the president, we have seen improvement in the fight against terrorism. BH used to dislodge nigeria army from its base in those days before election came knocking.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by fabulousfortune(m): 8:20pm
It shall neva be well with Buhari
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by ajarossi(m): 8:20pm
They r just the real pple n ipob r the terrorists
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by CallMeNJay: 8:20pm
October 1st
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by Edu3Again: 8:20pm
MUMU northerners felt they could control Boko Haram afterwards.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by oshe11(m): 8:20pm
Boko attacked few days after IDPs protested abt goin back home
someone dats benefittin frm dem doesnt want dat to hapen
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by bewla(m): 8:21pm
To does who lost some one I say God give them aljanat and to the alaruwo Chelsea fc fan God give u courage to face rest of your premier ship matches
like for the city
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by eddieguru(m): 8:21pm
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by ogologoamu: 8:21pm
good news
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by deepwater(f): 8:21pm
Kai
itsdumebi:
People playing with the lives of others just because of.....
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Barracks, Many Killed by nototribalist: 8:21pm
Buharis men doing the work of allah
