|IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by afroniger: 5:58am
http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/ipob-northern-traders-suspend-business-south-east/
The leadership of the Northern Multifarious Traders Union of Nigeria (NMTUN), has urged its members across the 17 states of the North to suspend their visits to Aba market in Abia State and Onitsha market in Anambra State especially, and the entire South-East until further notice.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by BrutalJab: 5:59am
Una don start with rubbish this morning bah?
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by simultaneousboi(m): 6:01am
It's loading........
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Amarabae(f): 6:06am
Nonsense, is south east not peaceful now?
Was anyone of them killed?
What about Igbos tht have been killed due to riots in the north?
So go nd sit down
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Tolexander: 6:08am
Amarabae:Didn't you see these?
The two leaders of NMTUN said the union had been counting its losses since the ugly incidence occurred, adding that “eight corpses of their members, who were allegedly murdered during their business trips had been received, while others were declared missing.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Amarabae(f): 6:12am
Tolexander:mr yoruba man, where are the 8 corpses? No pictures? You think we are kids that believe lies here?
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by fiizznation(m): 6:13am
Good.... Don't take anything to those people until things have calmed down. And for the mean time, let those ipob TERRORISTS produce their food for them.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by madridguy(m): 6:13am
Following....
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Ngene44: 6:14am
Nobody is a monopoly of violence
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Tyche(m): 6:15am
Hmmmmmmm
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by simultaneousboi(m): 6:18am
It's loading........
But wait o...what do they mean by "goods estimated at several millions of naira"? Is it those their shoe repairing materials, or those fake neckless, watches and rings that worth d several millions of naira? Ok now I understand, maybe they added that Dangote truck. Cus d collectiveness of all Hausa human beings, their properties and goods in d South East is not even up to a million of naira let alone several millions.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Tolexander: 6:19am
Amarabae:Mrs Igbo woman, not every tribe believes in playing victim card.
It is so true IPOB destroyed properties belonging to Hausa and Yoruba in Aba and Isiala-Ngwa. Then tell me how it wouldn't be possible to kill anyone they laid their hands on then.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Penalty82(m): 6:23am
fiizznation:
Who do you think is going to lose?.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Amarabae(f): 6:25am
Tolexander:mr omo oduduwa, you are yet to answer my question,
show us the picture evidence of the 8 northerners you claimed that was killed in Aba
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by lovat(m): 6:25am
fiizznation:They should use it to feed their people in Borno or the hunger in the North has disappeared?
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by ipobarecriminals: 6:31am
E nor go beta for that hunchback terrorist wey wan scatter this peaceful peace country
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Amarabae(f): 6:32am
fiizznation:go and feed those in the many idp camps in the north first!
Forget about Igbos,
whenever I cook my favourite Oha and Okro soups, none of the ingredients come from the north,
I dont eat una red cow meat, its not that healthy,
have you seen a doctor advising a patient to be eating red meat?
White meat like chicken etc or fish is what i use,
even if we want to import any food, we go to cameroun and import!
So go figure.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Tolexander: 6:33am
Amarabae:mrs omo Abraham. so far no pictorial evidence surfaced online doesn't mean it didn't happen.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Nwodosis(m): 6:35am
All the Northerners have teamed up as they do when they want to grab power, but this time around is to silence the Biafra agitations! All their plans will always backfire and they will keep on scoring own goals in their attempt to keep the forceful marriage called NIGERIA.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Amarabae(f): 6:38am
Tolexander:so if you are in law court,this is what you will say?
Your ogbomosho media propagandas should be having evidence!
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by sanandreas(m): 6:43am
What about Igbos killed in jos riot. They can suspend their activities and go to NE.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Tolexander: 6:47am
Amarabae:Your Aba media source will conceal the the damage done to the other side and blow beyond the intensity the damage inflicted on your side.
So you think pictures are the only exhibits tendered in the court.
It is a known fact that a police was murdered during the clash in Aba. How many times have you seen the picture?
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by ifeanyibxt: 6:48am
Amarabae:Dont waste your time on them.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by LUGBE: 6:48am
Yeye story, even with the video everywhere showing Hausa's selling in Aba even before the northern govs visit
People are not tired of propaganda
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Kokolet11: 6:52am
who cares?biafra must come
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Paperwhite(m): 6:52am
Since area youths showed their stupidity,it has been from one own goal to the other for the north.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Amarabae(f): 7:01am
Tolexander:go and sit down, you have no evidence to give!
Killed ke! Killish ni!
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by fatymore(f): 7:05am
Hausa
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Tolexander: 7:07am
Amarabae:come and sleep.
evidence ko, evidish ni!
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by gratiaeo: 7:16am
Igbo are not complaining of hunger
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by bonnylight003: 7:20am
Another propaganda.. wey no go fly.
like say the south need you humans to survive..
Northerners feeling funky..
careless.
|Re: IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east by Totti9(m): 7:24am
I won't support the killing of non-igbos in the east be u hausa, yoruba etc ur all welcome
I don't believe northerners were kill
Why are they feeling insecure
