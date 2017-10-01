Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IPOB: Northern Traders Suspend Business In South-east (4523 Views)

The leadership of the Northern Multifarious Traders Union of Nigeria (NMTUN), has urged its members across the 17 states of the North to suspend their visits to Aba market in Abia State and Onitsha market in Anambra State especially, and the entire South-East until further notice.



The Chairman and Secretary of the union, Alhaji Usman Baba Saheed and Alhaji Bashir Uba Jos, told Sunday Tribune that the decision to order their members not to patronise the two popular markets in the states was neccessitated by the killing of some of their members on September 19, by some suspected members of the proscribed IPOB, during a violent demonstration for an independent nation.



The two leaders of NMTUN said the union had been counting its losses since the ugly incidence occurred, adding that “eight corpses of their members, who were allegedly murdered during their business trips had been received, while others were declared missing.



They added that apart from the killings, other northern traders whose goods, estimated at several millions of naira, were forcefully collected by the suspected IPOB members and burnt.



“We suspended business trips to Aba and Onitsha markets until our safety is guaranteed by the state governors and leadership of the traders’ union in the states.



“It is forbidden for our members to go to the two markets for business puroses for now, because we don’t know what is going to happen to us if we visit the two markets for now.



“They killed our people unjustifiably. They burnt their goods while other members of our unions had their goods worth several millions of naira forcefully collected from them and set on fire . That was exactly what happened and we have vowed not to normalise our relationship with the leaderships of Aba and Onitsha markets in conjunction with the governors of Abia and Anambra states until we hold peaceful dialogue with the leaders on the safety of our members including us,” maintained the union leaders.



They disclosed that they were scheduled to have a meeting with the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on Monday (tomorrow) on the possible peaceful resolution of the faceoff between them and the south eastern counterparts, after which they said they may lift the embargo on the suspension of their members from visiting the two markets.



Nonsense, is south east not peaceful now?



Was anyone of them killed?



What about Igbos tht have been killed due to riots in the north?

So go nd sit down 42 Likes 2 Shares

Amarabae:

Nonsense, is south east not peaceful now?

Was anyone of them killed?

Wht about Igbos tht have been killed due to riots in the north?

So go nd sit down Didn't you see these?



The two leaders of NMTUN said the union had been counting its losses since the ugly incidence occurred, adding that “eight corpses of their members, who were allegedly murdered during their business trips had been received, while others were declared missing.

They added that apart from the killings, other northern traders whose goods, estimated at several millions of naira, were forcefully collected by the suspected IPOB members and burnt.

Tolexander:

Didn't you see these?

mr yoruba man, where are the 8 corpses? No pictures? You think we are kids that believe lies here?

Good.... Don't take anything to those people until things have calmed down. And for the mean time, let those ipob TERRORISTS produce their food for them.

Nobody is a monopoly of violence

But wait o...what do they mean by "goods estimated at several millions of naira"? Is it those their shoe repairing materials, or those fake neckless, watches and rings that worth d several millions of naira? Ok now I understand, maybe they added that Dangote truck. Cus d collectiveness of all Hausa human beings, their properties and goods in d South East is not even up to a million of naira let alone several millions.

Amarabae:

mr yoruba man, where are the 8 corpses?

No pictures?

You think we are kids that believe lies here? Mrs Igbo woman, not every tribe believes in playing victim card.



Mrs Igbo woman, not every tribe believes in playing victim card.

It is so true IPOB destroyed properties belonging to Hausa and Yoruba in Aba and Isiala-Ngwa. Then tell me how it wouldn't be possible to kill anyone they laid their hands on then.

fiizznation:

Good.... Don't take anything to those people until things have calmed down. And for the mean time, let those ipob TERRORISTS produce their food for them.

Who do you think is going to lose?.

Tolexander:

Mrs Igbo woman, not every tribe believes in playing victim card.



It is so true IPOB destroyed properties belonging to Hausa and Yoruba in Aba and Isiala-Ngwa. Then tell me how it wouldn't be possible to kill anyone they laid their hands on then. mr omo oduduwa, you are yet to answer my question,

mr omo oduduwa, you are yet to answer my question,

show us the picture evidence of the 8 northerners you claimed that was killed in Aba

fiizznation:

They should use it to feed their people in Borno or the hunger in the North has disappeared?

E nor go beta for that hunchback terrorist wey wan scatter this peaceful peace country

fiizznation:

Good.... Don't take anything to those people until things have calmed down. And for the mean time, let those ipob TERRORISTS produce their food for them. go and feed those in the many idp camps in the north first!

Forget about Igbos,

whenever I cook my favourite Oha and Okro soups, none of the ingredients come from the north,

I dont eat una red cow meat, its not that healthy,

have you seen a doctor advising a patient to be eating red meat?

White meat like chicken etc or fish is what i use,

even if we want to import any food, we go to cameroun and import!



go and feed those in the many idp camps in the north first!
Forget about Igbos,
whenever I cook my favourite Oha and Okro soups, none of the ingredients come from the north,
I dont eat una red cow meat, its not that healthy,
have you seen a doctor advising a patient to be eating red meat?
White meat like chicken etc or fish is what i use,
even if we want to import any food, we go to cameroun and import!

So go figure.

Amarabae:

mr omo oduduwa, you are yet to answer my question,

show us the picture evidence of the 8 northerners you claimed that was killed in Aba

mrs omo Abraham. so far no pictorial evidence surfaced online doesn't mean it didn't happen.

All the Northerners have teamed up as they do when they want to grab power, but this time around is to silence the Biafra agitations! All their plans will always backfire and they will keep on scoring own goals in their attempt to keep the forceful marriage called NIGERIA.

Tolexander:

mrs omo Abraham. so far no pictorial evidence surfaced online doesn't mean it didn't happen. so if you are in law court,this is what you will say?

so if you are in law court,this is what you will say?
Your ogbomosho media propagandas should be having evidence!

What about Igbos killed in jos riot. They can suspend their activities and go to NE.

Amarabae:

so if you are in law court,this is what you will say?

Your ogbomosho media propagandas should be having evidence! Your Aba media source will conceal the the damage done to the other side and blow beyond the intensity the damage inflicted on your side.



So you think pictures are the only exhibits tendered in the court.



Your Aba media source will conceal the the damage done to the other side and blow beyond the intensity the damage inflicted on your side.

So you think pictures are the only exhibits tendered in the court.

It is a known fact that a police was murdered during the clash in Aba. How many times have you seen the picture?

Amarabae:

go and feed those in the many idp camps in the north first!

Forget about Igbos,

whenever I cook my favourite Oha and Okro soups, none of the ingredients come from the north,

I dont eat una red cow meat, its not that healthy,

have you seen a doctor advising a patient to be eating red meat?

White meat like chicken etc or fish is what i use,

even if we want to import any food, we go to cameroun and import!



Dont waste your time on them.

Yeye story, even with the video everywhere showing Hausa's selling in Aba even before the northern govs visit



People are not tired of propaganda 1 Like 1 Share

who cares?biafra must come

Since area youths showed their stupidity,it has been from one own goal to the other for the north.

Tolexander:

Your Aba media source will conceal the the damage done to the other side and blow beyond the intensity the damage inflicted on your side.



So you think pictures are the only exhibits tendered in the court.



It is a know fact that a police was murdered during the clash in Aba. How many times have you seen the picture? go and sit down, you have no evidence to give!

go and sit down, you have no evidence to give!
Killed ke! Killish ni!

Hausa

Amarabae:

go and sit down, you have no evidence to give!

Killed ke! Killish ni!



come and sleep.



come and sleep.
evidence ko, evidish ni!

Igbo are not complaining of hunger

Another propaganda.. wey no go fly.



like say the south need you humans to survive..



Northerners feeling funky..



careless. 4 Likes 2 Shares