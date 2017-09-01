₦airaland Forum

5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by lifezone247(m): 7:30am
Following the mass unemployment in the country and the recent drive for the consumption of made-in-Nigeria contents, an indigenous digital satellite TV service in Nigeria, TSTV is set to launch on the 1st of October, 2017, with an over 5000 Nigerians to be employed.

Amidst rumours of frustrating TSTV Africa take off, the Managing Director/CEO, Echefu Bright Ikechukwu has said that October 1 remains sacrosanct.

The management, Thursday, disclosed this in a chat with newsmen who paid a courtesy visit to its office. According to him, “Our license has been issued by NBC and we are set for October 1st and will be giving out 5000 Free decoders on that day.”

According to Echefu, Africa Health Television AHT gave birth to TSTV. “We’ve successfully ran African Health Television for more than 5 years without hitches. We have no doubts whatsoever that TSTV would offer an excellent and affordable digital satellite television services to Nigerians.”
Also speaking, Head of Corporate Communications, Magu Ugo, said, TSTV is a Nigerian story told to Nigerians by Nigerians. “Therefore, we are 24 hours available for Nigerians. We can be reached via our website portal and social media handles. Our phone numbers are displayed on these online portals,” he added.

TSTV is an indigenous digital satellite TV service, airing over 96 channels. The innovation to have a homegrown digital satellite service came from a serious solution finding exploits of African Health Television.

Hence her official launch has been fixed for 1st October, 2017 to share in the significance of a new nation with aspirations for genuine change and development.

The harsh economic realities in Nigeria have prompted the initiators to share in finding solutions to ameliorate the high rate of unemployment.

It was only recently that the National Bureau of Statistics released a disheartening report of the rising rate of unemployment. In fact, unemployment had risen to 14.2% at the time of the report.
In this light, Tstv has come onboard to reduce that number by employing over 5000 Nigerian Youths.

TSTV said its 1st October launch shall commence with a Green carpet before the official broadcast begins at 5:30pm at Sheraton hotel with so many packages to fly with, amongst which is the 5000 free decoders to be given on the day.

Prior to the launching, TSTV digital center and facility tour takes place alongside the building commissioning on Saturday, 30th September, 2017.

Over the years, many pay TV companies have come and gone; some died because of poor strategic planning, negligence and lack of patronage. The commercialisation of television stations has created competition in terms of content delivery and signal clarity.

TSTV boasts of special features such as 20GB complimentary, PVR function, Pause function, Video call, WiFi and 24 hours customer services online.

Indeed the time to back the campaign of “buy Naija to grow Naira ” with action is here as TSTV is purely Nigerian, by Nigerians and for Nigerians.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/5000-nigerians-employed-tstv-launches-october-1st/amp/

Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by serverconnect: 7:41am
Nice one. Strategies well so you will not fail like Hi-Tv.
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by twentyk(m): 7:46am
how we go get free decoder

Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by BigJakie: 7:52am
DSTV/GOtv about to take their final bow...

Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by lifezone247(m): 8:55am
twentyk:
how we go get free decoder
na free decoder you want? What about the jobs that will be created? 5000 for that matter, even if you have job why not try for some else who's still searching for.

Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Hardewarlee(m): 9:12am
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by rawpadgin(m): 9:12am
finally, i can be watching my dear EPL @ the comfort of my home



how can i become a dealer?

any idea please
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Narldon(f): 9:13am


ALERT:


FOR ALL SUBSCRIBERS WHOM INTEND TO PORT TO TSTV, HERE ARE THE MIGRATION CODES


DSTV SUBSCRIBERS: TEXT 1 TO 888

GOTV SUBSCRIBERS: TEXT 2 TO 888

STARTIMES SUBSCRIBERS: TEXT 3 TO 888

FREE TO AIR SUBSCRIBERS: TEXT AWUUF TO 419



THANKS FOR YOUR PATRONAGE!

Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Zico5(m): 9:13am
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by meezynetwork(m): 9:14am
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by freeborn76(m): 9:14am
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by saraki2019(m): 9:14am
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by chibike69: 9:14am
DSTV AND Gotv

nightmare

Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by nanauju(f): 9:14am
I just need the link on how to apply for the job cry
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by chris4gold(m): 9:15am
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by MVLOX(m): 9:15am
Let the employment process begin as e dey hot
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Dam5reey(m): 9:15am
Go TSTV....

Football lovers.... kiss
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by celestialAgent(m): 9:15am
I refuse to take them seriously until I see their pricing and channel coverage...

Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by hola106(m): 9:15am
am happy NIGERIA WILL BE GREAT AGAIN
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by BornAgainMay: 9:15am
Hope not as marketers?
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by wickyyolo: 9:15am
I wish them good luck. Proudly 9ja
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by smithsydny(m): 9:16am
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by ayourbamie: 9:16am
Directly or indirectly
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by olahero(m): 9:16am
May it comes to live.
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by gift01: 9:17am
You guys should give MultiChoice a run for their money and not run away

Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Dee1murphy(m): 9:17am
What's the link to apply ? Can someone please kindly help me out with their website ?
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Boyooosa(m): 9:17am
Thank God!


DSTV, o ya run!
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Sike(m): 9:17am
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by iamsammie(m): 9:17am
Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Franzinni: 9:17am
We are about to witness the death of DSThiefV.

