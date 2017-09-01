₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by lifezone247(m): 7:30am
Following the mass unemployment in the country and the recent drive for the consumption of made-in-Nigeria contents, an indigenous digital satellite TV service in Nigeria, TSTV is set to launch on the 1st of October, 2017, with an over 5000 Nigerians to be employed.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/5000-nigerians-employed-tstv-launches-october-1st/amp/
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by serverconnect: 7:41am
Nice one. Strategies well so you will not fail like Hi-Tv.
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by twentyk(m): 7:46am
how we go get free decoder
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by BigJakie: 7:52am
DSTV/GOtv about to take their final bow...
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by lifezone247(m): 8:55am
twentyk:na free decoder you want? What about the jobs that will be created? 5000 for that matter, even if you have job why not try for some else who's still searching for.
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Hardewarlee(m): 9:12am
Issokay
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by rawpadgin(m): 9:12am
finally, i can be watching my dear EPL @ the comfort of my home
how can i become a dealer?
any idea please
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Narldon(f): 9:13am
ALERT:
FOR ALL SUBSCRIBERS WHOM INTEND TO PORT TO TSTV, HERE ARE THE MIGRATION CODES
DSTV SUBSCRIBERS: TEXT 1 TO 888
GOTV SUBSCRIBERS: TEXT 2 TO 888
STARTIMES SUBSCRIBERS: TEXT 3 TO 888
FREE TO AIR SUBSCRIBERS: TEXT AWUUF TO 419
THANKS FOR YOUR PATRONAGE!
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Zico5(m): 9:13am
Good
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by meezynetwork(m): 9:14am
Hmmm
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by freeborn76(m): 9:14am
Ok
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by saraki2019(m): 9:14am
NICE ONE
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by chibike69: 9:14am
DSTV AND Gotv
nightmare
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by nanauju(f): 9:14am
I just need the link on how to apply for the job
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by chris4gold(m): 9:15am
Issokay
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by MVLOX(m): 9:15am
Let the employment process begin as e dey hot
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Dam5reey(m): 9:15am
Go TSTV....
Football lovers....
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by celestialAgent(m): 9:15am
I refuse to take them seriously until I see their pricing and channel coverage...
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by hola106(m): 9:15am
am happy NIGERIA WILL BE GREAT AGAIN
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by BornAgainMay: 9:15am
Hope not as marketers?
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by wickyyolo: 9:15am
I wish them good luck. Proudly 9ja
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by smithsydny(m): 9:16am
Free decoders plz
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by ayourbamie: 9:16am
Directly or indirectly
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by olahero(m): 9:16am
May it comes to live.
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by gift01: 9:17am
You guys should give MultiChoice a run for their money and not run away
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Dee1murphy(m): 9:17am
What's the link to apply ? Can someone please kindly help me out with their website ?
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Boyooosa(m): 9:17am
Thank God!
DSTV, o ya run!
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Sike(m): 9:17am
GOD BLESS NIGERIA
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by iamsammie(m): 9:17am
nice
|Re: 5000 Nigerians To Be Employed As TSTV Launches October 1st by Franzinni: 9:17am
We are about to witness the death of DSThiefV.
