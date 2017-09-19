Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / What Is The Most Ridiculous Prophesy That Has Ever Been Given To You? (2881 Views)

These days, many people are disguising themselves as "prophets" who claim to have the gift of prophecy and they keep dispatching ridiculous prophesies that are either about predicting the death of someone, the calamity that will befall him or the level one can attain in life. Usually these people “prophets” claim to know all the unconfessed sins in a person’s life by mere looking at him.



With these fake prophesies, they have destroyed many homes, relationships/marriages, turned siblings against each other, turned mother-in-law against wife, etc.



I can vividly remember a time I was traveling to school for my exam when a man approached me at the bus stop and identified himself as a white garment prophesy(olusho). He routinely gave me a prophesy of how showed to him how I was going to end up in an accident if I fail disembark the journey. My people, fear grip me oooo.. Me wey wan write exam the next day



I told him "thank you", called the next available bike man and traveled to school



These are the ways these false prophets dispatch ridiculous prophesies and put people in obscurity, so, anyone who is fooled by fake prophesy is ignorant of the gospel of Jesus Christ.



I know many people have also been in the same shoes with me so kindly share your own experiences 7 Likes 3 Shares

If you want me to believe your prophecies, you'll have to predict sure odds first.



Lika 1000 sure odds. My mum told me her pastor prophesized that I was going to be a star. Well, I'm still undiscovered at this old age of mine.Lika 1000 sure odds. 17 Likes

♤ Dude told me my junior sister



♤is in great danger" ,....(Got no junior sibling) 16 Likes 1 Share

This thread will open the eyes of many people who fall in the hands of these prophets of doom



That was how a prophet told my elder sister not to marry his husband and that God revealed to him that the man has a short life span. My people, they have been married for the past 15 years and the man is still waxing stronger ooo 21 Likes

lol,i was told to fast and pray for dad,that strong forces were against him,wanting to kee him...whereas,dad don die tay tay..i just dy shake my head.. 19 Likes 2 Shares





While the programme was ongoing, me was busy journeying to the dreamland on a bench at a corner of the church when someone

came to tap me and be like 'Sir Malaika have a message for you ' ...Malaika?



I was made to kneel at the front. The conveyor of the malaika was singing in tongues and the other person was interpreting.... I was made to do lots of exercises ; I ran round the church 3 times.. Jumped up ... rolled on the floor and the Malaika even complained I didn't roll well.



....then the Malaika sang in some strange tongues again and the interpreter be like " Malaika said U should leave your current School and find admission to another institution because during your 3rd year, you will impregnate a lady and it will destroy your future.. so this is what the jumping and rolling on the floor is all about



After the programme, the interpreter met me and asked if I can spend money and do whatever I m asked to do. He spoke about a strange lady... Cobwebs...asking if I used to hit my leg on stones ( who doesn't ) ..



He said those are the signs and I should bring 7k to help do something for me to chase this lady if i won't be able to change my school.. I just thank him and never stepped the church again.



I'm in my service year now.... Still haven't seen any strange sister.... Probably she Failed jamb repeatedly During my first year in school, I went to visit a brother of mine and I reluctantly followed him to his church for night vigil. It was a white garment church.While the programme was ongoing, me was busy journeying to the dreamland on a bench at a corner of the church when someonecame to tap me and be like 'Sir Malaika have a message for you ' ...Malaika?I was made to kneel at the front. The conveyor of the malaika was singing in tongues and the other person was interpreting.... I was made to do lots of exercises; I ran round the church 3 times.. Jumped up ... rolled on the floor and the Malaika even complained I didn't roll well.....then the Malaika sang in some strange tongues again and the interpreter be like " Malaika said U should leave your current School and find admission to another institution because during your 3rd year, you will impregnate a lady and it will destroy your future..so this is what the jumping and rolling on the floor is all aboutAfter the programme, the interpreter met me and asked if I can spend money and do whatever I m asked to do. He spoke about a strange lady... Cobwebs...asking if I used to hit my leg on stones ( who doesn't) ..He said those are the signs and I should bring 7k to help do something for me to chase this lady if i won't be able to change my school.. I just thank him and never stepped the church again.I'm in my service year now.... Still haven't seen any strange sister.... Probably she Failed jamb repeatedly 12 Likes 1 Share

I don't listen to prophecies. Don't need some fake dude saying shìt about my future.



If you want me to believe your prophecies, you'll have to predict sure odds first. If your god can't predict football goals then he definitely can't see my future. 29 Likes

lol. mine was when I was going to school den I was in ss2, a wonderful woman dressed in white stopped me and told me to be careful abt my friends, dat my destiny is very bright but my friends will slow me down. Den she told me to knee down let her pray for me and touch my head, I just told her politely dat am running late and den i zoomed off. I ignorantly called my friendship with my close pal. It still hurts me till date 3 Likes 1 Share

I remember when a man of God told me to forfeit my admission because the school will claim my life, according to him. My brothers and sister, I graduated from school with any challenges oooo 4 Likes

Prophecy is a strong and powerful tool been use to instill fear, controle the mind and thinking of people and to always make the pastor and prophet look bigger and exalted in the eyes of people.

Awon prophet tikabodi 4 Likes

That He sees me in the rhelm of the spirit becoming a multimillionaire in 2014.





Na so the boy double im hustle. Till today, na MTN 10MB I dey take come NL.



Prophet Oshi!!! 8 Likes

Pretty lady work towards me and said the lord have a plan for my life I shouldn't rush into things of the world, I was 19y old then buh now i'm 23y old am still waiting for the plans #baba God it's October 1st do something in my life and in the life of people that will show me like on this post #Amen 12 Likes

That i gave seven angels guiding me

That my boss was responsible for my woes. I was not working. 6 Likes

How they got these men on the TV selling miracles

You mean to tell me everything gon be fine

If I call your hotline and pay a certain 10percent? 1 Like

If you stay in a city like Lagos, it hard you will step out in a day without seeing them.



419 claiming man of Satan. 1 Like

That I'll buy a brand new Camry before Christmas.



Before you ask how ridiculous is that, you must know that I was then on a monthly salary of 20k naira and the month of the prophecy was September.



Having paid my semester's fee and settled some debts, all I had left in my account then was N7000.



Abeg who buys a new Camry with N7000 with just three months left on the calendar? 8 Likes

My mum told me her pastor prophesized that I was going to be a star. Well, I'm still undiscovered at this old age of mine. Believe bro Believe bro 4 Likes

One told me that I won't last 3years and need serious prayers...... My brothers and sisters, its 6years since the man told me tht. 2 Likes

one told me I was gonna build his church, I was 17 at the time, maybe he was hoping I'd steal mum's money hahahahahahha, when I introduced him to my step dad, that one used cutlass to chase him.



another one, instead of jejely inviting me to his church he started with threats of how if I don't come shiit was gonna go down....... Nigggaaa I ain't even religious



oh I remember another one, was just coming back from an interview at Maryland entered bus and one baba started praying for me, in order not to seem disrespectful I began to say amen, when baba finished praying he told me my bill was 500 naira, it was like I had just been struck by lightening loooool, omo I told him you should have asked me for money na, anyway I don't have 5h I think I gave him 100 naira or so



most of them are from white garment churches (no offense)



them plenty sha but no be that one de do me this morning......



currently at Adamasingba stadium Ibadan since early morning apparently Governor Ajimobi wanted corpers here to witness this Independence day celebration...... I weak one told me I was gonna build his church, I was 17 at the time, maybe he was hoping I'd steal mum's money hahahahahahha, when I introduced him to my step dad, that one used cutlass to chase him.another one, instead of jejely inviting me to his church he started with threats of how if I don't come shiit was gonna go down....... Nigggaaa I ain't even religiousoh I remember another one, was just coming back from an interview at Maryland entered bus and one baba started praying for me, in order not to seem disrespectful I began to say amen, when baba finished praying he told me my bill was 500 naira, it was like I had just been struck by lightening loooool, omo I told him you should have asked me for money na, anyway I don't have 5h I think I gave him 100 naira or somost of them are from white garment churches (no offense)them plenty sha but no be that one de do me this morning......currently at Adamasingba stadium Ibadan since early morning apparently Governor Ajimobi wanted corpers here to witness this Independence day celebration...... I weak 2 Likes

My mum told me her pastor prophesized that I was going to be a star. Well, I'm still undiscovered at this old age of mine. Most of these things are mere guesses Most of these things are mere guesses 1 Like



Came to read comments

I was sitting in front of my house one.morning when these white garment people came to preach and pray. When they were done, they started talking to people, i was on my own when one came to tell me that I have spirit husband, I always have sex in my dream, I won't progress and all sort of rubbish sha. He then told me to bring 5k for red, white, yellow candles, holy water, turari isegun, lofinda.

My friend came to see me that morning and one of them called her aside and told her somethings too also told her not to tell anyone. I was even too ashamed to tell her mine. She gave them 1k and told them she'll visit them.

It was after they left that we started discussing and realised that they told everyone the same thing exactly. I felt sooo stupid and to think that I almost stole 5k from my mumsy. I wouldn't have forgiven myself ever. 2 Likes

