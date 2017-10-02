Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) (5222 Views)

Venue: Ekwueme Square, Awka

Time: 9am

Date: Monday, 2nd October 2017



The spirit is to KEEP WILLIE WORKING !



Join the moving train friends... Maka NKEA BU NK'ANYI...!



well we await them 2 Likes

That's good, Obiano all d way. I will be there live and direct. 8 Likes

What of Hygers Igwebuike? Thought he was the flag bearer for Apga!

Ijele nwanyi! Ijele nwanyi! 1 Like

On November 18th, when de Anambra Guber election results is finally summed up, this is how it will be



APGA Obiano; 1st Winner

APC. Nwoye; 2nd

PDP. Obaze; 3rd

UPP. Chidoka; 4th



And so on......



Correct me if yu think am wrong 6 Likes

After close observations and scrutiny I have come to the conclusion that this Obiano's govt is nothing short of a scam riddled with propaganda and political shenanigans. Therefore, I have jumped ship and switched by political allegiance to someone that is not just experienced in international governance but also a shrewd technocrat in the area of international politics; Oseloka Obaze.

Ndi-Anambra, I'm using this medium to persuade you guys to bring in this gentleman which the state needs direly. Please, don't make the mistake you once made... I bet when saddled with the responsibility of the state, he won't just transform Anambra in the area of infrastructure but will make the state the next big thing after Lagos. 14 Likes





Go and jump ship in your own state, that's the reason only I.diots rule Enugu state because you guys are always interested in what goes on in other states than paying attention in your dying state. A state that does not have a political opposition is not a state.



FYI: Obiano is the best governor in the SE and one of the few best in the entire Nigeria. Even your hopeless state shall fast and pray to have a technocratic Obiano as their governor. Anambra is far ahead of Enugu state in all parameters of development.



#WillieIsTheBest



See painment!



Anambra as a state has so much potential but has since been balkanised by bad leaders and comparing the development in that state with Enugu state is something deep down your heart you know which state is above the ladder. I leave your conscience to judge... See painment!Anambra as a state has so much potential but has since been balkanised by bad leaders and comparing the development in that state with Enugu state is something deep down your heart you know which state is above the ladder. I leave your conscience to judge... 8 Likes





You are the one that's envious and bitter about our advancement and development under Obiano. Face your backward state with no sane leader.



Anambra is a progressive state while your Enugu state is such an underdeveloped fiefdom. Today Enugu state is so much indebted both internationally and domestically with nothing anywhere to show for it.



In your inner most mind you know you cannot compare your backward Enugu state with Anambra. You are an ordinary wawa man with no development. Go and fix your state and stop bothering about a state that's by far ahead of yours. The only states Anambra is competing with are states like Lagos and Rivers, not one obscure useless and worthless state somewhere.





APC OR PDP









Apga better remain there thanAPC OR PDP

He will be defeated 1 Like

Sometimes I can't help but feel that Nigerians deserve their leaders

In the absence of IPOB terrorism, everyone now has peace of mind to exercise their constitutional right of franchise.



Thanks to the gallant Nigerian army and the fleeing dictator 3 Likes

Two months ago,

Kanu: There will be no election in Anambra, I am in charge

Obiano: There will be election and I am in charge



Today

Kanu is in hiding while Obiano is in clearly in charge





Obiano: 1

Kanu: 0 8 Likes

we want kanu 1 Like

And the deceit starts all over again.

[s][/s] unu anakoeri ndi nzuzu abuo 1 Like

You're not even missing Kanu the supreme leader? You're not even missing Kanu the supreme leader?

My allegiance and vote goes to Osita chidoka Ike obosi after d role Obiano and his insensitive bunch of SE governors betrayals played in killing Igbo's in Abia state tru d instrumentality of d zoo military.

.



I have come to d conclusion that it is better to start dealing with d rogues within before dealing with d one outside.



Vote UPP! Vote Chidoka!



I have switched my support, I am first Igbo before party or state member/indigene. The blood shed in Afara ukwu must not be swept under d carpet on d altar of useless and selfish politics 3 Likes

Amambrats

If Obiano wants to contest he is free... I will even go and vote for him not d crippled governor we have in Enugu. 1 Like

FYI: Obiano has nothing to do with what had befallen Abia state. Abia state people should question their own governor and not shifting the blame to an innocent one somewhere.





[s][/s] guy mechiegi Onu there,am from nando and my mum from Enugu otu aguleri.I lives in Onitsha here,guy obiano is a scam. guy mechiegi Onu there,am from nando and my mum from Enugu otu aguleri.I lives in Onitsha here,guy obiano is a scam. 2 Likes



Forever grateful to the PHYTON DANCE Where are those illiterate brainwashed skunks who said there will be no election in Anambra state?Forever grateful to the PHYTON DANCE 1 Like