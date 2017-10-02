₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by Colossusgist(m): 9:05am
In solidarity, All roads leads to Awka for Re-Election Campaign Flag off of All Progressive Grand Alliance (A. P. G. A) Anambra State Guber Candidate Chief Dr. Willie Maduaburochukwu Obiano (Akpokue Dike - Global)
Venue: Ekwueme Square, Awka
Time: 9am
Date: Monday, 2nd October 2017
The spirit is to KEEP WILLIE WORKING !
Join the moving train friends... Maka NKEA BU NK'ANYI...!
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by PureMe01: 9:24am
well we await them
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by adadike281(f): 10:49am
That's good, Obiano all d way. I will be there live and direct.
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by goldrushbooks: 10:54am
What of Hygers Igwebuike? Thought he was the flag bearer for Apga!
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by goldrushbooks: 10:55am
adadike281:
Ijele nwanyi!
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by adadike281(f): 10:57am
goldrushbooks:lol. thanks dear!
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by Ovela1(m): 11:10am
On November 18th, when de Anambra Guber election results is finally summed up, this is how it will be
APGA Obiano; 1st Winner
APC. Nwoye; 2nd
PDP. Obaze; 3rd
UPP. Chidoka; 4th
And so on......
Correct me if yu think am wrong
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by christejames(m): 11:15am
After close observations and scrutiny I have come to the conclusion that this Obiano's govt is nothing short of a scam riddled with propaganda and political shenanigans. Therefore, I have jumped ship and switched by political allegiance to someone that is not just experienced in international governance but also a shrewd technocrat in the area of international politics; Oseloka Obaze.
Ndi-Anambra, I'm using this medium to persuade you guys to bring in this gentleman which the state needs direly. Please, don't make the mistake you once made... I bet when saddled with the responsibility of the state, he won't just transform Anambra in the area of infrastructure but will make the state the next big thing after Lagos.
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by ruggedized1: 11:23am
Firstly you are not from Anambra, go and face your useless and worthless Enugu state where the worthless crying governor is shitting everywhere and underdeveloping the state into backwardness.
Go and jump ship in your own state, that's the reason only I.diots rule Enugu state because you guys are always interested in what goes on in other states than paying attention in your dying state. A state that does not have a political opposition is not a state.
FYI: Obiano is the best governor in the SE and one of the few best in the entire Nigeria. Even your hopeless state shall fast and pray to have a technocratic Obiano as their governor. Anambra is far ahead of Enugu state in all parameters of development.
#WillieIsTheBest
christejames:
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by christejames(m): 11:29am
ruggedized1:
See painment!
Anambra as a state has so much potential but has since been balkanised by bad leaders and comparing the development in that state with Enugu state is something deep down your heart you know which state is above the ladder. I leave your conscience to judge...
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by ruggedized1: 11:35am
Where's the painment?
You are the one that's envious and bitter about our advancement and development under Obiano. Face your backward state with no sane leader.
Anambra is a progressive state while your Enugu state is such an underdeveloped fiefdom. Today Enugu state is so much indebted both internationally and domestically with nothing anywhere to show for it.
In your inner most mind you know you cannot compare your backward Enugu state with Anambra. You are an ordinary wawa man with no development. Go and fix your state and stop bothering about a state that's by far ahead of yours. The only states Anambra is competing with are states like Lagos and Rivers, not one obscure useless and worthless state somewhere.
christejames:
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by debris: 11:53am
Apga better remain there than
APC OR PDP
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by Harbeyg09(m): 11:53am
He will be defeated
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by Foodforthought(m): 11:54am
Sometimes I can't help but feel that Nigerians deserve their leaders
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by Throwback: 11:54am
In the absence of IPOB terrorism, everyone now has peace of mind to exercise their constitutional right of franchise.
Thanks to the gallant Nigerian army and the fleeing dictator
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by ivolt: 11:54am
Two months ago,
Kanu: There will be no election in Anambra, I am in charge
Obiano: There will be election and I am in charge
Today
Kanu is in hiding while Obiano is in clearly in charge
Obiano: 1
Kanu: 0
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by Krestkross: 11:56am
we want kanu
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by UDOKABESTLUV(m): 11:56am
Make una no fight here, naijacover website is Here.
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by 9japunter: 11:57am
And the deceit starts all over again.
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by Hope141: 11:58am
unu anakoeri ndi nzuzu abuo
ruggedized1:
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by Throwback: 11:59am
adadike281:
You're not even missing Kanu the supreme leader?
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by Arysexy(m): 11:59am
My allegiance and vote goes to Osita chidoka Ike obosi after d role Obiano and his insensitive bunch of SE governors betrayals played in killing Igbo's in Abia state tru d instrumentality of d zoo military.
.
I have come to d conclusion that it is better to start dealing with d rogues within before dealing with d one outside.
Vote UPP! Vote Chidoka!
I have switched my support, I am first Igbo before party or state member/indigene. The blood shed in Afara ukwu must not be swept under d carpet on d altar of useless and selfish politics
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by Hope141: 11:59am
unu anakoeri ndi nzuzu abuo
ruggedized1:
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by DckPssy(f): 12:00pm
Amambrats
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by ugosonics: 12:01pm
If Obiano wants to contest he is free... I will even go and vote for him not d crippled governor we have in Enugu.
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by Kobicove(m): 12:04pm
goldrushbooks:
Hygers who?
We only know Willie Obiano!
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by ruggedized1: 12:07pm
Arinze why should you decamp just because of ipob ish? NK brought this on his state.
FYI: Obiano has nothing to do with what had befallen Abia state. Abia state people should question their own governor and not shifting the blame to an innocent one somewhere.
Arysexy:
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by Emychina(m): 12:08pm
ruggedized1:guy mechiegi Onu there,am from nando and my mum from Enugu otu aguleri.I lives in Onitsha here,guy obiano is a scam.
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by kingthreat(m): 12:08pm
Where are those illiterate brainwashed skunks who said there will be no election in Anambra state?
Forever grateful to the PHYTON DANCE
|Re: Willie Obiano Flags Off His Re-Election Campaign In Anambra (Photo) by STANPASQUAL(m): 12:08pm
ruggedized1:
Na so we go take do our own Biafra!!
Ndi ara!!
