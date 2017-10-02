Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God (11383 Views)

He shared the photo of him licking the upper chambers of the deity and captioned;



‘I got freaky with the gods’



He also shared another photo of a deity and captioned ‘Her Husband’ – The photo has since received alot of mixed reactions with many condemning his action!



Crazy

This dude is crazy. He is probably a rapist if he can proudly do this to a statue. That item is probably has religious symbolism to some people.

Whether it means something to him or not this is just out of line. 8 Likes

ODE. 10 Likes





Any update on if she became wet? Oshe braddestAny update on if she became wet? 18 Likes

blame social media





people becomes stupid just for 'likes' and 'comments' 1 Like

This guy get guts ooo 1 Like

Spiritual konji 3 Likes

This is what happens when you have an IQ below 1.5 14 Likes 1 Share

U want me to believe it's fun for u to suck an idol boobs



It's obvious is part of ur ritual rites.. 2 Likes

Ekiti

Attention seekers everywhere you look 1 Like 1 Share

This is hw guys attract spirit wife, stupidly. ... 2 Likes

What if her pussy gets wet? 1 Like

Ewu

The guy is a pig...



He just allowed millions of bacteria in his mouth and he is happy about it.....oponu

A mad man with phone

Looks like a place in idanre 1 Like

R. Kelly needs to sing about this. "Freaky with the gods baby. Sucking in the shrine baby"

if em run mad nah, dem go say village.

.

:



this guy na gay ooooo

gods ke.......

This is known as Depersonalisation . Some submissives like to be depersonalised and treated as objects - such as footstools, tables, hatstands, ashtrays or toilets.



Others fall in love with inanimate objects - like the man in the OP. A number of women have been recorded as falling in love with bridges and enjoying orgasms by rubbing themselves against parts of the bridge. They have been deeply distraught - lovestick - when banning orders have been placed on them to keep away from the bridges.



This one is deriving the same kind of sexual pleasure from sucking an inanimate boob! Holy Spirit.



There is just no way to identify the WEIRDIST shiit in the world and crown it as the king of the absolutely bizzare.

Youngmum1:

This dude is crazy. He is probably a rapist if he can proudly do this to a statue. That item is probably has religious symbolism to some people.

I actually think it's a psychological disorder. Perhaps, his penile veins are transporting blood in the opposite direction.

The op na mumu. How's this Ekiti when you clearly saw #Akurevibes.



Really?! Okay, The gods are not to be blamed when things fall apart for you!

Rubbish

AFONJA at it again

Bleep the gods right in the pussy hahahah







Heck my signature 1 Like

ABEG MAKE DEM FIND BETTER ROPE TIE AM DOWN BEFORE HIM ENTER MARKET 1 Like