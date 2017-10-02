₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by Towncrier247: 10:51am
Twitter user, BollyLomo sparked reactions on Twitter after he shared a now viral photo of him getting freaky with a god in Ekiti State.
He shared the photo of him licking the upper chambers of the deity and captioned;
‘I got freaky with the gods’
He also shared another photo of a deity and captioned ‘Her Husband’ – The photo has since received alot of mixed reactions with many condemning his action!
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/man-in-ekiti-sucks-boobs-on-a-shrine-idol-says-i-got-freaky-with-the-god
1 Like
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by Towncrier247: 10:51am
Crazy
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by Youngmum1(f): 10:53am
This dude is crazy. He is probably a rapist if he can proudly do this to a statue. That item is probably has religious symbolism to some people.
Whether it means something to him or not this is just out of line.
8 Likes
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by Michellla(f): 10:55am
ODE.
10 Likes
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by iamJ(m): 10:58am
Oshe braddest
Any update on if she became wet?
18 Likes
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by MykOnyxo(m): 11:07am
blame social media
people becomes stupid just for 'likes' and 'comments'
1 Like
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by Sammmypoko(m): 11:09am
This guy get guts ooo
1 Like
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by ChineseBuggati3(m): 11:11am
Spiritual konji
3 Likes
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by CaroLyner(f): 11:14am
This is what happens when you have an IQ below 1.5
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by HeOrShe: 11:17am
U want me to believe it's fun for u to suck an idol boobs
It's obvious is part of ur ritual rites..
2 Likes
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by cosby02(m): 11:19am
Ekiti
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by Kobicove(m): 11:33am
Attention seekers everywhere you look
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by nelson7777: 11:44am
This is hw guys attract spirit wife, stupidly. ...
2 Likes
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by IamSINZ(m): 11:55am
What if her pussy gets wet?
1 Like
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by CaptainGOOD: 12:07pm
Ewu
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by muibi1(m): 1:41pm
The guy is a pig...
He just allowed millions of bacteria in his mouth and he is happy about it.....oponu
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by Oyindidi(f): 2:05pm
A mad man with phone
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by dastroud: 2:18pm
Looks like a place in idanre
1 Like
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by Tattooboy: 2:23pm
R. Kelly needs to sing about this. "Freaky with the gods baby. Sucking in the shrine baby"
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by Ladyjumong(f): 2:38pm
if em run mad nah, dem go say village.
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by imarayij(m): 2:55pm
.
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by imarayij(m): 2:56pm
:
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by imarayij(m): 2:56pm
this guy na gay ooooo
gods ke.......
for ur info its goddess nd d goddess will get freaky with ur kporon
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by ToZaraWithaZ(m): 2:59pm
This is known as Depersonalisation. Some submissives like to be depersonalised and treated as objects - such as footstools, tables, hatstands, ashtrays or toilets.
Others fall in love with inanimate objects - like the man in the OP. A number of women have been recorded as falling in love with bridges and enjoying orgasms by rubbing themselves against parts of the bridge. They have been deeply distraught - lovestick - when banning orders have been placed on them to keep away from the bridges.
This one is deriving the same kind of sexual pleasure from sucking an inanimate boob! Holy Spirit.
There is just no way to identify the WEIRDIST shiit in the world and crown it as the king of the absolutely bizzare.
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by ToZaraWithaZ(m): 3:16pm
Youngmum1:I actually think it's a psychological disorder. Perhaps, his penile veins are transporting blood in the opposite direction.
1 Like
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by JoeMaddog: 3:19pm
The op na mumu. How's this Ekiti when you clearly saw #Akurevibes.
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by admax(m): 3:35pm
Really?! Okay, The gods are not to be blamed when things fall apart for you!
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by MhizzAJ(f): 3:35pm
Rubbish
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by Drsheddy(m): 3:36pm
AFONJA at it again
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by bet9jawin: 3:36pm
Bleep the gods right in the pussy hahahah
Heck my signature
1 Like
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by Sunkyphil: 3:36pm
ABEG MAKE DEM FIND BETTER ROPE TIE AM DOWN BEFORE HIM ENTER MARKET
1 Like
|Re: Man In Ekiti Sucks Boobs On A Shrine Idol, Says "I Got Freaky With The God by MissChievous199(f): 3:37pm
OP, if he's in Ekiti, why the #AkureVibes??
