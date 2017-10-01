Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Independence Peace Rally In Awka By Arewa, Ndigbo And Yoruba (Photos) (11487 Views)

South West Consultative Forum Backs Quit Notice Issued Igbos By Arewa Youths. / Abdulsalami Abubakar Reacts To Quit Notice Given To Igbos By Arewa Youths / President Buhari, Ndigbo And The Politics Of Hate - Chris Chukwubuzor Azuka (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







It will be a good news to Nigerians if the problems of concern for agitators in various corners of the country are put into perspective and resolved amicably.



Comrade Onyekachi Divine, the Chairman of the Ndi igbo peace movement orchestrated that the purpose of the rally is to demonstrate the acceptance of unity with our northern brothers and Nigeria at large to encourage peace anywhere it is exercised.



Adding to that, Alhaji Margari, the Arewa youth leader stated that justice, fairness and human rights must be excellent condition that the country should operate in. We want to see a Nigeria that is inclusive and represents the interest of everyone,” he added.



Stressing the need for peace, the Anambra state coordinator for Oduduwa Alliance, comrade Olu-Jacob Olayiole stated that the recent agitation for marginalization should be properly curbed so everyone could live peacefully and in oneness with each other irrespective of ethnicity.





The groups jointly called on everyone to shun violence, adding that war disrupts peace and destroys lives and property.





http://www.informnaijablog.com/2017/10/arewa-quit-notice-suffers-set-back-as.html Peace rally held in Awka, Anambra yesterday 1st October witnessed massive turn up as members of the Arewa groups and Ndi igbo peace movement was joined by the Yoruba Oduduwa's in hosting a peace walk tagged "Peace begins with me".It will be a good news to Nigerians if the problems of concern for agitators in various corners of the country are put into perspective and resolved amicably.Comrade Onyekachi Divine, the Chairman of the Ndi igbo peace movement orchestrated that the purpose of the rally is to demonstrate the acceptance of unity with our northern brothers and Nigeria at large to encourage peace anywhere it is exercised.Adding to that, Alhaji Margari, the Arewa youth leader stated that justice, fairness and human rights must be excellent condition that the country should operate in. We want to see a Nigeria that is inclusive and represents the interest of everyone,” he added.Stressing the need for peace, the Anambra state coordinator for Oduduwa Alliance, comrade Olu-Jacob Olayiole stated that the recent agitation for marginalization should be properly curbed so everyone could live peacefully and in oneness with each other irrespective of ethnicity.The groups jointly called on everyone to shun violence, adding that war disrupts peace and destroys lives and property. 8 Likes 1 Share

what a self deceit

























Can two parallel lines ever meet? 48 Likes 4 Shares

More photos 3 Likes

"Unity beggars", that's what some misinformed miscreants will call them. 1 Like

Wow! I love this 4 Likes

Unity Beggars Abiakwana Ozo. 34 Likes

The Hausa and Afonja appeared to have carried their madness to the South East.



Nnamdi Kanu said the killings from the North will eventually arrive at the East.



That is wat we are seeing. 23 Likes

wow!

the real Nigeria of those days.

good of you.

the greedy would never prevail 1 Like

Wow… .Nice one

God bless Nigeria 1 Like

We don't want you people!!!na by force? 14 Likes 1 Share

Very good development. Kudos.



A prog ressive, young , single mother in New York was asked by her eight-year-old son, if God was a man or woman. After much thinking and reluctance to colour her child's view on gender equality, she said, 'Both'. 'Is God black or white?' asked the son.



Again, thinking of all the political implications, she said, 'Both'. Finally he asked, 'Is God straight or gay?' And again, she said, 'Both'. The child thought awhile and exclaimed, 'I know. God is Michael Jackson'. Everyone has their own notion of God and conceptualises Him as per their own experiences.

Massive crowd. Omenka is there live and direct. 1 Like

..

In awka and yet most of the people in those pics are foreigners.

na wa. 2 Likes

taylor88:

what a self deceit







I believe you Sir

















Can two parallel lines ever meet?

Good of ndigbo as you embrace one Nigeria in ibo land. Up Nigeria! Up Buhari! Up all Nigerians!





Why can't we just accept that this is great News,



I mean...

Must we hate Why are there so many sadist around,Why can't we just accept that this is great News,I mean...Must we hate 3 Likes

I was there live. The crowd was amazing... I had to take shots with the Arewa community, it was really peaceful and fun filled flag off... 1 Like

taylor88:

what a self deceit

























Can two parallel lines ever meet? Just stop talking poo here 3 Likes

Gh

I understand from experience that unity is easy to call for, but it takes the right kind of leadership to achieve.



Steve Scalise 2 Likes

E no go better for nnamdi kanu 5 Likes

Lol. Peace begins with the President 1 Like

I HOPE IT IS FROM THE HEART.

what's this for? + why did this makes front page? = UNITY BEGGERS 1 Like

If their is a better way for the east to express its dissatisfaction over the unlawful killing of easterners by the army and the way the sycophancy and aboki ass licking governors has been unable to speak up against these killings. THAT BETTER WAY IS TO START BOYCOTTING EVERY ELECTION IN THE EAST.

Unity beggers! but why dont nigeria want to divide..over 200million people one country. Thats too selfish na 2 Likes

#spreadlovenothatred 1 Like

How many people are there?

God bless yorubas, God bless hausas and God bless igbos as one nigeria. 2 Likes

nextexcel:

We don't want you people!!!na by force? #spreadlovenothatred #spreadlovenothatred 1 Like