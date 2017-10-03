₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by Kolababe: 9:39pm On Oct 02
This lady shared the photos of her dad and gushes over him. She said he is so cute and she now understands why he married 5 women. The question is however, hope this lady will understand if her own husband decides to marry as many women as he wishes?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by Kolababe: 9:40pm On Oct 02
May God give her a man like her dad. Hope she can say Amen to that...
SEE MORE PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/lady-justifies-why-her-dad-is-married-to-6-wives-says-he-is-too-cute-photos
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by Florblu(f): 9:49pm On Oct 02
I hope she married a cute man with four other wives too
49 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by dukeprince50(m): 9:51pm On Oct 02
so pipu weh marry jst 1 wife no cute abi
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by akinade28(f): 9:52pm On Oct 02
for your mind now, cuteness=6 wives
But the papa try sha managing 6 women.
While some men nowadays r struggling to have and manage one
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by selflessposhheart(f): 9:53pm On Oct 02
all cos of money 5wives I can't deal unless he is so wealthy I can travel around the world everyday then I don't mind
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by ItxAyce(m): 10:02pm On Oct 02
5 stepmothers?
Wot ov her own mum?
6?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:05pm On Oct 02
This s serious
5 wives
The house will be filled with so much drama except they don't live together
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by Lomprico2: 10:08pm On Oct 02
5 stepmums plus her mom = 6 wives.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 10:16pm On Oct 02
he should make it 10
1 Like
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm On Oct 02
Hate to be the bringer of bad news but he is not cute, just extremely Randy.....
18 Likes
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by tim1256(m): 10:17pm On Oct 02
Hmmmm?
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by Jh0wsef(m): 10:17pm On Oct 02
5 step moms
1st stepmom to probably poison you.
2nd to monitor if you're doing better than her children academicallly. And still poison you anyway.
3rd stepmom to get jealous at literally everything you do and maybe poison you.
4th stepmom to monitor if you have boyfriend you cater for. and probably poison you both
5th stepmom to probably poison the other step moms and actually poison you.
18 Likes
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by designer01(m): 10:17pm On Oct 02
My reason to marry many wives is that I've discovered from experience that pussies taste differently
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by allanphash7(m): 10:17pm On Oct 02
Don’t worry , your husband will marry 12
Then you will know the difference between 6 and half a dozen
Ask me how then I will explain
1 Like
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by solochris(m): 10:17pm On Oct 02
Slay papa... Mum.u people everywhere
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by holluwai(m): 10:18pm On Oct 02
Cute nikan tan!
1 Like
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by obainojazz(m): 10:18pm On Oct 02
This man cute I laugh in Uganda.....skrrra pap pap ka ka ka skidiki pap pap and a pu pu drrrr boom SKYAA du du ku ku tun tun poom poom
1 Like
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 10:18pm On Oct 02
Be there encouraging him. He is in for big problem
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by elantraceey(f): 10:18pm On Oct 02
OK ooo.... Hope you'll marry an ugly man sha else be ready to share yours with 10 women
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 10:18pm On Oct 02
I'm still dealing with one
I never die before
5 ke
Maybe she will be 6th wife to one chief self
Tiwa self na 4th wife
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by kelvinreality(m): 10:18pm On Oct 02
Your Father is cute but he is also promiscuous. No harm intended.
If you really like your Father character marry a Playboy who will lose count of the number of wives he has.
Ladies should be against polygamy but this one is encouraging it.
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by EgunMogaji: 10:18pm On Oct 02
akinade28:
That’s the issue right there.
One wife and she’ll think her shyte doesn’t stink.
But when she has competition then she’ll shape the pronged cutlery up.
#TeamMeLolorunSo
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by Whoeppme(m): 10:19pm On Oct 02
So everybody be talking about cuteness ........buh
If only she knew how gigiantic of a joystick her father carries down there.... why women no go die put?
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by chemystery: 10:19pm On Oct 02
Florblu:
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 10:19pm On Oct 02
strong man, my muslim friend once told me he will marry three wives or more in order to avoid adultery.
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by Naijacost22: 10:20pm On Oct 02
Don't mind these stupid girls of these days. They will never criticize the nonsense their father did but have mouth to tell their boyfriend. One asked me to wash plates and i asked her, "Does your father wash plates at home?" .
She said that was then things have change, I told her " You tell your mother to tell your father to start washing plates and cooking and when he starts i will do same"
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by Foodforthought(m): 10:20pm On Oct 02
Lion no dey born goat
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by ndiboy01(m): 10:21pm On Oct 02
Kolababe:
Story for d gods............where's d cuteness in dat polygamist of a man...........rubbish cute man
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by gurunlocker: 10:21pm On Oct 02
Cute now has different meaning.... Both you and your dad are far from been c**e
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:22pm On Oct 02
1 Like
|Re: Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 10:22pm On Oct 02
soberdrunk:truly, he isn't cute at all, and she's not faring better TBH
