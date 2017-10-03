Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Lady Justifies Why Her Dad Is Married To 6 Wives, Says He Is Too Cute (Photos) (19883 Views)

This lady shared the photos of her dad and gushes over him. She said he is so cute and she now understands why he married 5 women. The question is however, hope this lady will understand if her own husband decides to marry as many women as he wishes?





I hope she married a cute man with four other wives too

so pipu weh marry jst 1 wife no cute abi 6 Likes

for your mind now, cuteness=6 wives

But the papa try sha managing 6 women.

While some men nowadays r struggling to have and manage one 3 Likes

all cos of money 5wives I can't deal unless he is so wealthy I can travel around the world everyday then I don't mind



Wot ov her own mum?

6 ? 5 stepmothers?Wot ov her own mum?



5 wives

The house will be filled with so much drama except they don't live together

5 stepmums plus her mom = 6 wives.

he should make it 10 1 Like

Hate to be the bringer of bad news but he is not cute, just extremely Randy.....

Hmmmm?

5 step moms





1st stepmom to probably poison you.



2nd to monitor if you're doing better than her children academicallly. And still poison you anyway.



3rd stepmom to get jealous at literally everything you do and maybe poison you.



4th stepmom to monitor if you have boyfriend you cater for. and probably poison you both



5th stepmom to probably poison the other step moms and actually poison you. 18 Likes

My reason to marry many wives is that I've discovered from experience that pussies taste differently 2 Likes

Don’t worry , your husband will marry 12









Then you will know the difference between 6 and half a dozen







Ask me how then I will explain 1 Like

Slay papa... Mum.u people everywhere

Cute nikan tan! 1 Like

I laugh in Uganda.....skrrra pap pap ka ka ka skidiki pap pap and a pu pu drrrr boom SKYAA du du ku ku tun tun poom poom This man cute

Be there encouraging him. He is in for big problem

OK ooo.... Hope you'll marry an ugly man sha else be ready to share yours with 10 women



I never die before

5 ke



Maybe she will be 6th wife to one chief self

I'm still dealing with one I never die before 5 ke Maybe she will be 6th wife to one chief self Tiwa self na 4th wife

Your Father is cute but he is also promiscuous. No harm intended.





If you really like your Father character marry a Playboy who will lose count of the number of wives he has.



Ladies should be against polygamy but this one is encouraging it.

akinade28:

for your mind now, cuteness=6 wives

But the papa try sha managing 6 women.

While some men nowadays r struggling to have and manage one

That’s the issue right there.



One wife and she’ll think her shyte doesn’t stink.



But when she has competition then she’ll shape the pronged cutlery up.



That's the issue right there. One wife and she'll think her shyte doesn't stink. But when she has competition then she'll shape the pronged cutlery up.





If only she knew how gigiantic of a joystick her father carries down there.... why women no go die put?

Florblu:

I hope she married a cute man with four other wives too

strong man, my muslim friend once told me he will marry three wives or more in order to avoid adultery.

Don't mind these stupid girls of these days. They will never criticize the nonsense their father did but have mouth to tell their boyfriend. One asked me to wash plates and i asked her, "Does your father wash plates at home?" .

She said that was then things have change, I told her " You tell your mother to tell your father to start washing plates and cooking and when he starts i will do same"

3 Likes

Lion no dey born goat

Kolababe:

This lady shared the photos of her dad and gushes over him. She said he is so cute and she now understands why he married 5 women. The question is however, hope this lady will understand if her own husband decides to marry as many women as he wishes?

Story for d gods............where's d cuteness in dat polygamist of a man...........rubbish cute man

Cute now has different meaning.... Both you and your dad are far from been c**e

1 Like