|Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by exlinkleads(f): 6:42am
Interview (Question & Answer) With The TSTV CEO Himself, Mr. Bright Ikechukwu Echefu - Video
No matter the criticism on the net today about TSTV, I am happy to tell you that they have come to stay in Nigeria and nothing anybody can do about it. And I want to assure also that they are nothing like the likes of HiTV and other satellite that has failed in Nigeria.
I stumbled upon a Question and Answer (Q&A) footage with the CEO himself and this video below will definitely clear your doubt about the newly launched paytv company and will undoubtedly assure you that they have come to stay. They have a clear goal.
See footage below....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeyoMb--KCI
http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/10/interview-question-answer-with-tstv-ceo.html
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by GuyfawkesAB(m): 6:46am
Good news
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by Ayatul(m): 6:59am
Hopefully it will make sense.
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by jacyhelen(f): 7:08am
No wonder they never wanted Igbos to go!!!!
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by ucsparks: 7:33am
exlinkleads:
Igbos developing Nigeria since the white men left us. I know that's why they don't want us to go... If we get Biafra and after 10years, zoogerians will flood our country looking for jobs like gateman and shoe makers
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by hakimi1974(m): 7:34am
jacyhelen:wetin dey work you self? why fine yanrinya like you come dey reason like tout? as per this new NIGERIAN entrant into the satelite t.v market let me join in the chorus of singing "they must succeed by fire by force".
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by coliform: 7:41am
TStv, you are highly welcome to Nigeria, we all pray you succeed and break the monopoly of Dstv.
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by michaelfriday44(m): 7:43am
Bleep Dstv . we need a Telecom that will replaced mtn
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by hakimi1974(m): 7:43am
ucsparks:so you dey inside your yard for "ragos" and, you never travel reach up to three states you come here use yoruba man forum dey type nonsense. continue oo mr. failed historian.
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by raker300: 7:46am
Watch as attitude of the Afonjas change towards this great innovation.
Watch as they spill hate and bile just after finding out it’s ran by an Igbo
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by ucsparks: 7:46am
hakimi1974:zoogerian, na igbos bring tstv for una oo, oya say thank you
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by hakimi1974(m): 7:53am
ucsparks:and every time you wake up, you say good morning to dangote. and every time, you go to bed you also say good night dangote. and, if your infantile grey matter can't decode this simple riddle, then i leave you in your missery.
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by Adiola(f): 8:03am
without the Igbos the zoo is finished ...give it to the Igbo's without them Nigeria a.k.a the zoo will be just another banana republic in west Africa .unbehalf of we Christian if we Christian Yoruba's and to some extent some reasonable Yoruba Muslims we say thank you Igbo's for giving us hope in Africa ...
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by tartar9(m): 2:43pm
Be wary of anything coming from these flatidos.
You better not scam us.
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by Caspian22(m): 2:43pm
Finally someone to answer our As
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by Bobbyjay001(m): 2:44pm
ucsparks:
ode, hold your lips!
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by Riodebla: 2:46pm
kia this a very good news Dstv must fail
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by edibobo: 2:46pm
Let us all join hand to patronise our own so that DSTV monopoly be broken. Multichoice has milked us dry
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by Dmeji4444(m): 2:46pm
jacyhelen:
Glo liberated us from MTN with a per seconds charges and Yoruba people didn't make it a big deal.
I smell an inferiority complex here.
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by Ezigbonmadu: 2:47pm
Many of the CEO's explanations don't add up. And that is shocking because he is expected to know how his company operates more than anybody else.
He said his company provide 4G internet on their platform. This is ridiculous beyond explanation. You can only have 4G internet services from wireless broadbands. Other wireless protocols are WiMAX, LTE, WiFi, GPRS, 3.5/3.0G. While satellite bands are ku and c bands (and their derivatives). I'm a Communication Engineer. TSTv claiming to provide 4G on a satellite platform is impossible and ridiculous. Except there will be SIM cards on their devices. This is exactly what I suspect because he mentioned 2 things:
1. That their decoder is Android.
2. That the device doubles as a router.
Essentially what they will offer is a smart phone in a big box. They will depend on your local GSM coverage and data for their data uplinks while downlinks are handled by their satellite feed.
My conclusion:
1. Their data speed will be terrible. Hence people buying the device just for data will be frustrated.
2. They are just a third party service provider. They don't have their own satellite feeds. They will also resell internet from main one (according to Dr Bright, their CEO). Thus, as resellers, they can't control or guarantee quality.
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by hucienda: 2:47pm
Keep up the good job!
Meanwhile ... NCAN, over to you.
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by naijaisGOOD: 2:47pm
ok.. GOOD one, good move. dstv should know where they belong.. BUY NAIJA ,GROW NAIRA..
....
..
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by awoo47: 2:48pm
ucsparks:nawa o i just weak for ur comment
Are u saying yorubas hv not contributed to Nigeria or any other tribe
Iranu......
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by TeamSimple(m): 2:48pm
Thank God say Dangote no be Yeebo man
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by tartar9(m): 2:48pm
ucsparks:They've started their chestbeating already
Majority of our major corporations are still owned by Yorubas and Northerners
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by ForValour: 2:49pm
jacyhelen:Aren't you tired of bigotry yet?
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by guru90: 2:49pm
But No football channel naaaa
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by Gotze1: 2:49pm
jacyhelen:Go na, who cares. Enemy of progress. You want to use your own stupidity spoil his market. As if he cares a out your existence.
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by Chibabe1(f): 2:51pm
Dear TSTV, welcome to Nigeria! Can't wait for you to commence sale of your decoders.
|Re: Interview With Bright Ikechukwu Echefu, TSTV CEO (Video) by Owodiran1(m): 2:51pm
ucsparks:must you always encourage hatred. Am sure deep down in you. You are a peaceful human being but the slight hatred you have for our hideous leaders has made you hate other tribes generally. Hate the government not the people. God bless you and me always. Am a proud yoruba man and am also proud of you being igbo. God bless us all.
