Interview (Question & Answer) With The TSTV CEO Himself, Mr. Bright Ikechukwu Echefu - Video



No matter the criticism on the net today about TSTV, I am happy to tell you that they have come to stay in Nigeria and nothing anybody can do about it. And I want to assure also that they are nothing like the likes of HiTV and other satellite that has failed in Nigeria.



I stumbled upon a Question and Answer (Q&A) footage with the CEO himself and this video below will definitely clear your doubt about the newly launched paytv company and will undoubtedly assure you that they have come to stay. They have a clear goal.



See footage below....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VeyoMb--KCI



Good news

Hopefully it will make sense.

No wonder they never wanted Igbos to go!!!! 20 Likes 1 Share

Igbos developing Nigeria since the white men left us. I know that's why they don't want us to go... If we get Biafra and after 10years, zoogerians will flood our country looking for jobs like gateman and shoe makers Igbos developing Nigeria since the white men left us. I know that's why they don't want us to go... If we get Biafra and after 10years, zoogerians will flood our country looking for jobs like gateman and shoe makers 17 Likes

jacyhelen:

No wonder they never wanted Igbos to go!!!! wetin dey work you self? why fine yanrinya like you come dey reason like tout? as per this new NIGERIAN entrant into the satelite t.v market let me join in the chorus of singing "they must succeed by fire by force". wetin dey work you self? why fine yanrinya like you come dey reason like tout? as per this new NIGERIAN entrant into the satelite t.v market let me join in the chorus of singing "they must succeed by fire by force". 9 Likes

TStv, you are highly welcome to Nigeria, we all pray you succeed and break the monopoly of Dstv. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Bleep Dstv . we need a Telecom that will replaced mtn 5 Likes 1 Share

ucsparks:





Igbos developing Nigeria since the white men left us. I know that's why they don't want us to go... If we get Biafra and after 10years, zoogerians will flood our country looking for jobs like gateman and shoe makers so you dey inside your yard for "ragos" and, you never travel reach up to three states you come here use yoruba man forum dey type nonsense. continue oo mr. failed historian. so you dey inside your yard for "ragos" and, you never travel reach up to three states you come here use yoruba man forum dey type nonsense. continue oo mr. failed historian. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Watch as attitude of the Afonjas change towards this great innovation.



Watch as they spill hate and bile just after finding out it’s ran by an Igbo 2 Likes

hakimi1974:

so you dey inside your yard for "ragos" and, you never travel reach up to three states you come here use yoruba man forum dey type nonsense. continue oo mr. failed historian. zoogerian, na igbos bring tstv for una oo, oya say thank you zoogerian, na igbos bring tstv for una oo, oya say thank you 3 Likes

ucsparks:

zoogerian, na igbos bring tstv for una oo, oya say thank you and every time you wake up, you say good morning to dangote. and every time, you go to bed you also say good night dangote. and, if your infantile grey matter can't decode this simple riddle, then i leave you in your missery. and every time you wake up, you say good morning to dangote. and every time, you go to bed you also say good night dangote. and, if your infantile grey matter can't decode this simple riddle, then i leave you in your missery. 11 Likes

without the Igbos the zoo is finished ...give it to the Igbo's without them Nigeria a.k.a the zoo will be just another banana republic in west Africa .unbehalf of we Christian if we Christian Yoruba's and to some extent some reasonable Yoruba Muslims we say thank you Igbo's for giving us hope in Africa ... 2 Likes 1 Share

Be wary of anything coming from these flatidos.

You better not scam us. 3 Likes





http://www.youmustgethealthy.com/2017/09/how-to-build-garage-gym-fitness-goals.html?m=0 Finally someone to answer our As

ucsparks:





Igbos developing Nigeria since the white men left us. I know that's why they don't want us to go... If we get Biafra and after 10years, zoogerians will flood our country looking for jobs like gateman and shoe makers



ode, hold your lips! ode, hold your lips! 2 Likes

kia this a very good news Dstv must fail

Let us all join hand to patronise our own so that DSTV monopoly be broken. Multichoice has milked us dry 1 Like

jacyhelen:

No wonder they never wanted Igbos to go!!!!

Glo liberated us from MTN with a per seconds charges and Yoruba people didn't make it a big deal.











I smell an inferiority complex here. Glo liberated us from MTN with a per seconds charges and Yoruba people didn't make it a big deal.I smell an inferiority complex here. 5 Likes

Many of the CEO's explanations don't add up. And that is shocking because he is expected to know how his company operates more than anybody else.



He said his company provide 4G internet on their platform. This is ridiculous beyond explanation. You can only have 4G internet services from wireless broadbands. Other wireless protocols are WiMAX, LTE, WiFi, GPRS, 3.5/3.0G. While satellite bands are ku and c bands (and their derivatives). I'm a Communication Engineer. TSTv claiming to provide 4G on a satellite platform is impossible and ridiculous. Except there will be SIM cards on their devices. This is exactly what I suspect because he mentioned 2 things:



1. That their decoder is Android.

2. That the device doubles as a router.



Essentially what they will offer is a smart phone in a big box. They will depend on your local GSM coverage and data for their data uplinks while downlinks are handled by their satellite feed.



My conclusion:

1. Their data speed will be terrible. Hence people buying the device just for data will be frustrated.

2. They are just a third party service provider. They don't have their own satellite feeds. They will also resell internet from main one (according to Dr Bright, their CEO). Thus, as resellers, they can't control or guarantee quality.

Keep up the good job!



Meanwhile ... NCAN, over to you.

ok.. GOOD one, good move. dstv should know where they belong.. BUY NAIJA ,GROW NAIRA..











PLease also check this naija made offline map device for cars for all nigerian routes in nigeria >>>











....



.. PLease also check this naija made offline map device for cars for all nigerian routes in nigeria >>> http://www.nairaland.com/4086781/offline-navigation-map-cars-reverse ......

ucsparks:





Igbos developing Nigeria since the white men left us. I know that's why they don't want us to go... If we get Biafra and after 10years, zoogerians will flood our country looking for jobs like gateman and shoe makers nawa o i just weak for ur comment

Are u saying yorubas hv not contributed to Nigeria or any other tribe

Iranu...... nawa o i just weak for ur commentAre u saying yorubas hv not contributed to Nigeria or any other tribeIranu......

Thank God say Dangote no be Yeebo man 2 Likes

ucsparks:





Igbos developing Nigeria since the white men left us. I know that's why they don't want us to go... If we get Biafra and after 10years, zoogerians will flood our country looking for jobs like gateman and shoe makers They've started their chestbeating already

Majority of our major corporations are still owned by Yorubas and Northerners They've started their chestbeating alreadyMajority of our major corporations are still owned by Yorubas and Northerners 2 Likes

jacyhelen:

No wonder they never wanted Igbos to go!!!! Aren't you tired of bigotry yet? Aren't you tired of bigotry yet?

But No football channel naaaa

jacyhelen:

No wonder they never wanted Igbos to go!!!! Go na, who cares. Enemy of progress. You want to use your own stupidity spoil his market. As if he cares a out your existence. Go na, who cares. Enemy of progress. You want to use your own stupidity spoil his market. As if he cares a out your existence.

Dear TSTV, welcome to Nigeria! Can't wait for you to commence sale of your decoders.