If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by evanso6226: 7:44am
Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson in a video clip going viral stated that
If you think those in the National Assembly are idiots, wait for 2019 and put people who are not idiots.

Watch the video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlQAoS67RfE




Source:https://m.tv.guardian.ng/news/national-news/if-you-think-those-in-nass-are-idiots-wait-for-2019-garba-shehu/
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by mikool007(m): 7:49am
Why should we for more empty promises
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by BreezyCB(m): 10:27am
Ok
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Deivid10(m): 10:27am
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by HottestFire: 10:27am


This people jazz is strong..

angry
By extension according to Garba, Nigeirans elects idiots into the assembly, they only differ in degree..

Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Pidginwhisper: 10:27am
Na true e talk nau..Na ppl wey dey vote for dem be bigger idiots! grin grin


Click like if you know say some idiots go still vote for them in 2017, Click Share if you think otherwise

Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by patosky22(m): 10:28am
minister with dis statement
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by kullozone(m): 10:28am
Those who were in the National Assembly are Idiots, those who are in the National Assembly are idiots, those who'll be in the National Assembly are idiots... Infact, all of you are idiots.

Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by quiverfull(m): 10:28am
Yes o Shehu, we are waiting with unabated breaths. The word Senate actually translates Elders, but this set are an embarrassment to Nigeria. Look at Dino for instance...that one too is a senator.

Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by modelmike7(m): 10:28am
That's the logical thing to do.

Only the wise will understand this.

Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Slymonster(m): 10:28am
mstcheew

Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by jdtrends(m): 10:28am
Lol
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by paradigmshift(m): 10:29am
u re a compound idiot
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by biggy26: 10:29am
Mehn, those guys are coming for him...garba, run o!
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by tuoyoojo(m): 10:29am
one cannot help but wonder about the brazen bragadociousness with which the political office holders speak

really appalled

in saner clime where elections are truly free and fair, where votes really count, where the best people get to voted in irrespective of one's geographical origin or political affiliations, this one would not even have access to the mic to spew thrash
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by magoo10: 10:29am
garba shehu is a noise maker and an empty drum who continues to defend mediocrity.
That the national assembly just like the judiciary have failed to be controlled by the tyrant-like executive doesn't make the executive better than them.

Whether garba shehu likes it or not the present legislature are far more Democratic and useful to the Nigerian masses than the military-executive who have no business in power today in the first place.

Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by EzeEbira(m): 10:29am
Space bookers everywhere
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by mikehelp: 10:29am
He is the idiot himself

Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Cmoyor: 10:29am
case closed
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by aku626(m): 10:29am
Don’t have data for This sort of politics

Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by yeyerolling: 10:30am
restructuring is the latest political scam beware

Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by vedaxcool(m): 10:30am
grin grin grin Clearly they are many idiots in the NA ipob will sit down and expect Referendum to be served in their favourite beer palour instead of making appropriate constitutional amendments
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by ngwababe: 10:30am
But it's true
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by enigmagu1(m): 10:31am
Nothing can be done about those in the national assembly. Most of them brought everything into politics. everything like money, spiritual powers and the rest. the only time you may be able to outshine them and be free is when you have more than them. so many have lost their lives because of politics. A friend actually went to his state to contest for the house of reps. Assassins were sent after after him. HE was lucky to have escaped because one of his course mates who was cultist then in school was among those sent after him.. I KNOW some ppl here will call it nollywood but it happened in 2015. personally i have given up on this country. if you are looking forward to seeing a day when nigeria will be great, i am sorry i want assert that, that day will never come.. but its my opinion though.

Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by mykh01(m): 10:31am
The idiots are not only occupying the national assembly, they are more idiots in the executive. May God help us wipe out all of the idiots occupying public office for self enrichment. Ase
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Sunmolar(m): 10:31am
they're not idiots. but a mixture of bunch of criminals

Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by oludyke: 10:31am
This man lacks tact. It's so sad that Buhari has surrounded himself with a lot of incompetent people.
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Integrityfarms(m): 10:31am
.. As if they were there by people's mandate if not election rigging and superimposition of themselves on the poor electorate
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Eazybay(m): 10:31am
Actually we don't have to wait till 2019. It shows you don't understand how democracy works.

The executive also assumes they are idiots and that's why they are fumbling.

Sir, you have to understand the senators are there to speak on our behalf. They don't decide what WE want, WE decide.
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by luvinhubby(m): 10:32am
Not only did we vote in idiots as Senators, we voted a bigger one as president.

#Correction2019
Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by smartty68(m): 10:33am
Pidginwhisper:
Na true e talk nau..Na ppl wey dey vote for dem be bigger idiots! grin grin


Click like if you know say some idiots go still vote for them in 2017, Click Share if you think otherwise
This is for you...

