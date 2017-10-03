Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu (3324 Views)

If you think those in the National Assembly are idiots, wait for 2019 and put people who are not idiots.



Watch the video below



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlQAoS67RfE









Why should we for more empty promises

Ok





This people jazz is strong..



By extension according to Garba, Nigeirans elects idiots into the assembly, they only differ in degree..

Na true e talk nau..Na ppl wey dey vote for dem be bigger idiots!





minister with dis statement

Those who were in the National Assembly are Idiots, those who are in the National Assembly are idiots, those who'll be in the National Assembly are idiots... Infact, all of you are idiots. 7 Likes 3 Shares

Yes o Shehu, we are waiting with unabated breaths. The word Senate actually translates Elders, but this set are an embarrassment to Nigeria. Look at Dino for instance...that one too is a senator. 13 Likes 2 Shares

That's the logical thing to do.



Only the wise will understand this. 5 Likes 1 Share

Lol

u re a compound idiot

Mehn, those guys are coming for him...garba, run o!

one cannot help but wonder about the brazen bragadociousness with which the political office holders speak



really appalled



in saner clime where elections are truly free and fair, where votes really count, where the best people get to voted in irrespective of one's geographical origin or political affiliations, this one would not even have access to the mic to spew thrash

garba shehu is a noise maker and an empty drum who continues to defend mediocrity.

That the national assembly just like the judiciary have failed to be controlled by the tyrant-like executive doesn't make the executive better than them.



Whether garba shehu likes it or not the present legislature are far more Democratic and useful to the Nigerian masses than the military-executive who have no business in power today in the first place. 4 Likes

Space bookers everywhere

He is the idiot himself 1 Like

case closed

Don’t have data for This sort of politics 2 Likes

restructuring is the latest political scam beware 1 Like

Clearly they are many idiots in the NA ipob will sit down and expect Referendum to be served in their favourite beer palour instead of making appropriate constitutional amendments

But it's true

Nothing can be done about those in the national assembly. Most of them brought everything into politics. everything like money, spiritual powers and the rest. the only time you may be able to outshine them and be free is when you have more than them. so many have lost their lives because of politics. A friend actually went to his state to contest for the house of reps. Assassins were sent after after him. HE was lucky to have escaped because one of his course mates who was cultist then in school was among those sent after him.. I KNOW some ppl here will call it nollywood but it happened in 2015. personally i have given up on this country. if you are looking forward to seeing a day when nigeria will be great, i am sorry i want assert that, that day will never come.. but its my opinion though. 1 Like

The idiots are not only occupying the national assembly, they are more idiots in the executive. May God help us wipe out all of the idiots occupying public office for self enrichment. Ase

they're not idiots. but a mixture of bunch of criminals

This man lacks tact. It's so sad that Buhari has surrounded himself with a lot of incompetent people.

.. As if they were there by people's mandate if not election rigging and superimposition of themselves on the poor electorate

Actually we don't have to wait till 2019. It shows you don't understand how democracy works.



The executive also assumes they are idiots and that's why they are fumbling.



Sir, you have to understand the senators are there to speak on our behalf. They don't decide what WE want, WE decide.

Not only did we vote in idiots as Senators, we voted a bigger one as president.



#Correction2019