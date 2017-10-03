₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,888,894 members, 3,829,527 topics. Date: Tuesday, 03 October 2017 at 10:55 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu (3324 Views)
"Peter Obi Campaigning For 2019" Nigerians React To Peter Obi Platform Speech / INEC Announces Dates For 2019 General Elections / APC Thinks We Are Idiots - Alani Akinrinade (1) (2) (3) (4)
|If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by evanso6226: 7:44am
Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson in a video clip going viral stated that
If you think those in the National Assembly are idiots, wait for 2019 and put people who are not idiots.
Watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xlQAoS67RfE
Source:https://m.tv.guardian.ng/news/national-news/if-you-think-those-in-nass-are-idiots-wait-for-2019-garba-shehu/
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by mikool007(m): 7:49am
Why should we for more empty promises
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by BreezyCB(m): 10:27am
Ok
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Deivid10(m): 10:27am
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by HottestFire: 10:27am
This people jazz is strong..
By extension according to Garba, Nigeirans elects idiots into the assembly, they only differ in degree..
3 Likes
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Pidginwhisper: 10:27am
Na true e talk nau..Na ppl wey dey vote for dem be bigger idiots!
Click like if you know say some idiots go still vote for them in 2017, Click Share if you think otherwise
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by patosky22(m): 10:28am
minister with dis statement
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by kullozone(m): 10:28am
Those who were in the National Assembly are Idiots, those who are in the National Assembly are idiots, those who'll be in the National Assembly are idiots... Infact, all of you are idiots.
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by quiverfull(m): 10:28am
Yes o Shehu, we are waiting with unabated breaths. The word Senate actually translates Elders, but this set are an embarrassment to Nigeria. Look at Dino for instance...that one too is a senator.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by modelmike7(m): 10:28am
That's the logical thing to do.
Only the wise will understand this.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Slymonster(m): 10:28am
mstcheew
1 Like
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by jdtrends(m): 10:28am
Lol
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by paradigmshift(m): 10:29am
u re a compound idiot
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by biggy26: 10:29am
Mehn, those guys are coming for him...garba, run o!
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by tuoyoojo(m): 10:29am
one cannot help but wonder about the brazen bragadociousness with which the political office holders speak
really appalled
in saner clime where elections are truly free and fair, where votes really count, where the best people get to voted in irrespective of one's geographical origin or political affiliations, this one would not even have access to the mic to spew thrash
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by magoo10: 10:29am
garba shehu is a noise maker and an empty drum who continues to defend mediocrity.
That the national assembly just like the judiciary have failed to be controlled by the tyrant-like executive doesn't make the executive better than them.
Whether garba shehu likes it or not the present legislature are far more Democratic and useful to the Nigerian masses than the military-executive who have no business in power today in the first place.
4 Likes
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by EzeEbira(m): 10:29am
Space bookers everywhere
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by mikehelp: 10:29am
He is the idiot himself
1 Like
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Cmoyor: 10:29am
case closed
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by aku626(m): 10:29am
Don’t have data for This sort of politics
2 Likes
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by yeyerolling: 10:30am
restructuring is the latest political scam beware
1 Like
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by vedaxcool(m): 10:30am
Clearly they are many idiots in the NA ipob will sit down and expect Referendum to be served in their favourite beer palour instead of making appropriate constitutional amendments
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by ngwababe: 10:30am
But it's true
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by enigmagu1(m): 10:31am
Nothing can be done about those in the national assembly. Most of them brought everything into politics. everything like money, spiritual powers and the rest. the only time you may be able to outshine them and be free is when you have more than them. so many have lost their lives because of politics. A friend actually went to his state to contest for the house of reps. Assassins were sent after after him. HE was lucky to have escaped because one of his course mates who was cultist then in school was among those sent after him.. I KNOW some ppl here will call it nollywood but it happened in 2015. personally i have given up on this country. if you are looking forward to seeing a day when nigeria will be great, i am sorry i want assert that, that day will never come.. but its my opinion though.
1 Like
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by mykh01(m): 10:31am
The idiots are not only occupying the national assembly, they are more idiots in the executive. May God help us wipe out all of the idiots occupying public office for self enrichment. Ase
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Sunmolar(m): 10:31am
evanso6226:they're not idiots. but a mixture of bunch of criminals
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by oludyke: 10:31am
This man lacks tact. It's so sad that Buhari has surrounded himself with a lot of incompetent people.
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Integrityfarms(m): 10:31am
.. As if they were there by people's mandate if not election rigging and superimposition of themselves on the poor electorate
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by Eazybay(m): 10:31am
Actually we don't have to wait till 2019. It shows you don't understand how democracy works.
The executive also assumes they are idiots and that's why they are fumbling.
Sir, you have to understand the senators are there to speak on our behalf. They don't decide what WE want, WE decide.
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by luvinhubby(m): 10:32am
Not only did we vote in idiots as Senators, we voted a bigger one as president.
#Correction2019
|Re: If You Think Those In National Assembly Are Idiots, Wait For 2019 - Garba Shehu by smartty68(m): 10:33am
Pidginwhisper:This is for you...
Gov Ajimobi Is The Emergent Political Leader In Oyo State / Abandon Nairaland Now - Migrate To Gistplace / Nigeria Needs $15-$20 Bn For Power Over 3 Yrs -BPE
Viewing this topic: watchindelta(m), seXytOhbAd(m), Klansman11(m), urchmanx(m), akinade28(f), omotoyin007, kessydaddy(m), Apina(m), eph12(m), chinexchiboy(m), Bossontop(m), adjoviomole(m), Primeinductor, ghanaman5050, bobowaja(m), Evelynola(m), igmacco(m), Elcemento(m), olawuyi78, translux, chijioke199146, haywai(m), molasautos(m), jokings, Wiseandtrue(f), edalob, femmycares(m), FearGodinall, edugiddy007, kenostika(m), PapaBrowne(m), silastemplar, hillys, jaybanky(m), abigeorgef, preciousmaro, balogz(m), BeardedMeat, olad54, holysainbj(m), ochiosa(m), CircleOfWilis, horpe132(m), itunde(m), Harryveli, happylala5, Teenaira, Kyase(m), Mujaheeeden, matthew2120(m), Customer80, Dedelizo(m), kingkardesh17(m), oduma101, daddyiel(m), kennethbetha, cosby02(m), Sirheny007(m), greatyemmy, Jones4190, x9ja1960, AgentOfAllah, clarias, Yorubaangel(m), Lanrelorry, anonimi, Flaghouse1(m), amjou, free2ryhme, Vondoola and 111 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22