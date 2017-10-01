Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) (12652 Views)

See photos below





Source: Popular lawyer Mike Ozekhome SAN and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar met and held a crucial meeting together.The details of their meeting are yet unknown but some people said it may be related to Atiku's plan to sue some media houses for false publications against him in relation to IPOB.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/atiku-abubakar-and-mike-ozekhome.html?m=1 1 Share

Sue on..... We still don't want you at the helm of affairs in this country. Bye 28 Likes

good for him

If he tries that, no reasonable Igbo man will ever vote for him 3 Likes

Atiku, You will run Nigeria like a business and make it prosper and great again. You are liberal, has friends all over the country, not an ethnic bigot like the useless buhari.



You are the hope of the deprived ones, the downtrodden and the common man.



I salute you our incoming President 25 Likes 2 Shares

OjukwuWarBird:

If he tries that, no reasonable Igbo man will ever vote for him

Why are you people always like this?? Why must politics always be for you that of vengeance and emotion ??

I only pity Atiku for openly getting himself involved with all this Biafra rubbish at the expense of his own primary constituency....North

Buhari learnt the Igbo lesson only in 2015 and he was better for it. Why are you people always like this?? Why must politics always be for you that of vengeance and emotion ??I only pity Atiku for openly getting himself involved with all this Biafra rubbish at the expense of his own primary constituency....NorthBuhari learnt the Igbo lesson only in 2015 and he was better for it. 9 Likes 2 Shares

OjukwuWarBird:

If he tries that, no reasonable Igbo man will ever vote for him

Bro, I'm not Igbo. Atiku supports and likes you guys. He doesn't hate you, maybe there's a misunderstanding somewhere from you Bro, I'm not Igbo. Atiku supports and likes you guys. He doesn't hate you, maybe there's a misunderstanding somewhere from you 3 Likes

Ozekhome has always been the lawyer of the corrupt in the society more reason we don't need this corrupt people in government now. Buhari till 2023, whoever objects should go and hang simple. I have spoken! 16 Likes 1 Share

Rolandonyi:

Ozekhome has always been the lawyer of the corrupt in the society more reason we don't need this corrupt people in government now. Buhari till 2023, whoever objects should go and hang simple. I have spoken! Does he have the lifespan to see 2023? Does he have the lifespan to see 2023? 6 Likes 1 Share

Atiku this not time for this





lmao...why us hr snapping pix up and down if he truly means to go through with it... 2 Likes

Ozekhome is very intelligent and will be good as vice. 1 Like



This will teach them to be cautious and post confirmed reports instead of speculations and rumours.

I think this is a great step since many media houses except sahara reporters are bending to the will of the government.This will teach them to be cautious and post confirmed reports instead of speculations and rumours.

Like if you want atiku for president 2017 if you dont share 8 Likes 5 Shares







Hunger dey catch me Professional Space bookerHunger dey catch me

The fact that some 'ordinary' Nigerians are willing to vote for Mr Atiku shows that the problem of Nigeria is not only the leaders but the masses, i have nothing personal against Mr Atiku as a person but the fact that he was the Vice-president for a good number of years and nobody even his supporters can list out projects he initiated that impacted positively in the lives of the ordinary Nigerians or even a good cause he fought for, the only thing we are certain of is that he enriched himself to a point where his future generations have nothing to worry about financially........... 12 Likes 1 Share

Atiku cannot be President in my lifetime, God willing. 5 Likes

SalamRushdie:

Atiku this not time for this

id911:

Atiku, You will run Nigeria like a business and make it prosper and great again. You are liberal, has friends all over the country, not an ethnic bigot like the useless buhari.



You are the hope of the deprived ones, the downtrodden and the common man.



I salute you our incoming President



Wake up from your dream guy,,,,,,,,,, it's morning Wake up from your dream guy,,,,,,,,,, it's morning 4 Likes

Young and Educated unlike the dullard.





He is the next president of Nigeria.





Argue with your keypad 1 Like

1 Like

great men

Apc propaganda crew trying to tarnish the image of atiku

whichever way it is atiku is not as nepotist as the man leading nigeria today,atiku will do better than bubu who threw away caution to the wind and appointed mainly northerners to his cabinet thereby further dividing nigeria,tomorrow shehu will come and blame igbo elders for biafra agitations. 3 Likes

good , i think these nigerian bloggers and journalists should be thought some lessons.. you dont post things anyhow just cos you want to gain RTs,traffics and all that by damaging someones image.. thats wrong..







Thats his business whether e sue or not 1 Like

Yes I know atiku shouldn't be the choice but believe me BUHARI shouldn't even be in the options 3 Likes

Mztarstrechy:

Popular lawyer Mike Ozekhome SAN and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar met and held a crucial meeting together. The details of their meeting are yet unknown but some people said it may be related to Atiku's plan to sue some media houses for false publications against him in relation to IPOB.



See photos below





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/atiku-abubakar-and-mike-ozekhome.html?m=1 Nairaland, you don't know the details but your title said it is related to plans to sue vanguard and some media houses.

Seun, see your site promoting unverified information. Nairaland, you don't know the details but your title said it is related to plans to sue vanguard and some media houses.Seun, see your site promoting unverified information. 2 Likes

lol.. PDP SAN working for atiku....welcome back to PDP atiku.i will gladly support you in 2019.lets push the zombie king out