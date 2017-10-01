₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:59am
Popular lawyer Mike Ozekhome SAN and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar met and held a crucial meeting together.The details of their meeting are yet unknown but some people said it may be related to Atiku's plan to sue some media houses for false publications against him in relation to IPOB.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/atiku-abubakar-and-mike-ozekhome.html?m=1
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 7:59am
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by Youngmum1(f): 8:00am
Sue on..... We still don't want you at the helm of affairs in this country. Bye
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:05am
good for him
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by OjukwuWarBird: 8:08am
If he tries that, no reasonable Igbo man will ever vote for him
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by id911: 8:43am
Atiku, You will run Nigeria like a business and make it prosper and great again. You are liberal, has friends all over the country, not an ethnic bigot like the useless buhari.
You are the hope of the deprived ones, the downtrodden and the common man.
I salute you our incoming President
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by ProWalker: 8:45am
OjukwuWarBird:
Why are you people always like this?? Why must politics always be for you that of vengeance and emotion ??
I only pity Atiku for openly getting himself involved with all this Biafra rubbish at the expense of his own primary constituency....North
Buhari learnt the Igbo lesson only in 2015 and he was better for it.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by id911: 8:55am
OjukwuWarBird:
Bro, I'm not Igbo. Atiku supports and likes you guys. He doesn't hate you, maybe there's a misunderstanding somewhere from you
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by Rolandonyi: 8:59am
Ozekhome has always been the lawyer of the corrupt in the society more reason we don't need this corrupt people in government now. Buhari till 2023, whoever objects should go and hang simple. I have spoken!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by comshots(m): 9:44am
Rolandonyi:Does he have the lifespan to see 2023?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:51am
Atiku this not time for this
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by vicadex07(m): 10:50am
lmao...why us hr snapping pix up and down if he truly means to go through with it...
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by yanshDoctor: 12:40pm
Ozekhome is very intelligent and will be good as vice.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 1:17pm
I think this is a great step since many media houses except sahara reporters are bending to the will of the government.
This will teach them to be cautious and post confirmed reports instead of speculations and rumours.
In Other News
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for 2 Reasons Why You Should Never Practice MouthAction
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by MykLANNY(m): 1:18pm
Like if you want atiku for president 2017 if you dont share
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by Kurisigamo(m): 1:18pm
Professional Space booker
Hunger dey catch me
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 1:19pm
The fact that some 'ordinary' Nigerians are willing to vote for Mr Atiku shows that the problem of Nigeria is not only the leaders but the masses, i have nothing personal against Mr Atiku as a person but the fact that he was the Vice-president for a good number of years and nobody even his supporters can list out projects he initiated that impacted positively in the lives of the ordinary Nigerians or even a good cause he fought for, the only thing we are certain of is that he enriched himself to a point where his future generations have nothing to worry about financially...........
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by mmb: 1:19pm
Atiku cannot be President in my lifetime, God willing.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by bedeni: 1:20pm
SalamRushdie:
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by geokay777(m): 1:20pm
id911:
Wake up from your dream guy,,,,,,,,,, it's morning
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by DrChukzy(m): 1:20pm
Young and Educated unlike the dullard.
He is the next president of Nigeria.
Argue with your keypad
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by Derekethan1: 1:20pm
Ayiku my god
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by Unbreakable007: 1:21pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by DWJOBScom(m): 1:21pm
great men
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by lonecatt: 1:22pm
Apc propaganda crew trying to tarnish the image of atiku
whichever way it is atiku is not as nepotist as the man leading nigeria today,atiku will do better than bubu who threw away caution to the wind and appointed mainly northerners to his cabinet thereby further dividing nigeria,tomorrow shehu will come and blame igbo elders for biafra agitations.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by KarisLam: 1:22pm
good , i think these nigerian bloggers and journalists should be thought some lessons.. you dont post things anyhow just cos you want to gain RTs,traffics and all that by damaging someones image.. thats wrong..
good , i think these nigerian bloggers and journalists should be thought some lessons.. you dont post things anyhow just cos you want to gain RTs,traffics and all that by damaging someones image.. thats wrong..
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by BornnAgainChild(f): 1:22pm
Thats his business whether e sue or not
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 1:23pm
Yes I know atiku shouldn't be the choice but believe me BUHARI shouldn't even be in the options
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by dustydee: 1:24pm
Mztarstrechy:Nairaland, you don't know the details but your title said it is related to plans to sue vanguard and some media houses.
Seun, see your site promoting unverified information.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 1:24pm
lol.. PDP SAN working for atiku....welcome back to PDP atiku.i will gladly support you in 2019.lets push the zombie king out
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Meets With Mike Ozekhome ,To Sue Vanguard & Others (Photos) by positivelord: 1:25pm
A sick herdsman is ruling now ....and somebody is telling me Atiku, who on his personal capacity have generated hundreds of thousands of jobs is not qualify. I hear you...of course I will vote a Northerner to enable them complete two terms, but certainly not a dullard.
